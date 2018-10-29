Pete Davidson was there for Ariana Grande after Mac passed, but has changed his number

Pete Davidson must really be hurting after Ariana Grande dumped him about two weeks ago. He canceled a scheduled performance immediately following their breakup, but to his credit he did perform at a charity benefit last week. Pete joked about the fact that people called him stupid for getting tattoos for Ariana, some of which he’s covered up. US Magazine has two stories with insider quotes from Pete’s side. He’s portrayed as someone who was hurt but is staying strong. A source tells US that Pete was “100% there for Ariana” after her ex boyfriend, Mac Miller, died from a drug overdose last month. What’s more is that after Ariana dumped Pete he changed his phone number, so there. There’s no word if Ariana was actually trying to contact him, but if she was she wouldn’t have been able to reach him, ok?!

“Pete was 100 percent there for Ariana [after Mac passed]” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“She was not ready to be a in a relationship and she saw that,” the source tells Us. “Ariana pulled the plug, and then they decided to cool things off for a while.”

[They] “were trying to figure things out for a bit,” according to the source, but they “never had any set wedding plans.”

“Pete is still really depressed, but he knows that right now this is the right decision,” a second insider tells Us. “While Pete loves Ariana, he knows she needs her space. Pete and Ariana are really hoping for the best for each other.”

[Pete] changed his number after their split to “distance himself,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“He decided to focus on himself. He’s had the matching tattoo that he got with her changed,” the source explains. Two sources also note that “currently, they are not speaking.”

“This has been a difficult experience for Pete,” the source tells Us. “He’s always been an extremely private person and the Ariana Grande spotlight and social media were a lot of new pressure for him…

“Pete loved Ariana and wanted it to work, but they’ve both had such tragic events happen in their lives.”

[From two stories on US]

Pete has “always been an extremely private person.” He did delete his Instagram content, but I’m pretty sure that coincided with trouble in his relationship with Ariana. It seems like too much trouble to change your number if you want to go no contact after a breakup. I’ve only gone no contact once and blocked a guy who kept calling me with weak excuses after I dumped him. We only went out for a few weeks and he was more trouble than he was worth. That seems like the case with Pete too, only it took Ariana longer to see it.

On Thursday Ariana tweeted a response to a fake story about the end of her relationship. I’ve never heard of the outlet she’s responding to, but they printed a story that Pete’s family didn’t like her.

Here’s Ariana’s tweet, which she sent on before these stories about Pete changing his number came out. I would bet that the stories from his perspective are a response to this tweet and his way of saying they’re not “supporting” each other as she tweeted.

The tweet Ariana is responding to was deleted, but someone posted a screenshot.

Also, Ariana announced that she’s going on tour for Sweetener starting in March, Pete got a haircut and Ariana called her pig the “absolute love of my life.” This led me to google “how long do mini pigs live” and the answer is just five years. That’s sad! Think this through Ariana.

33 Responses to “Pete Davidson was there for Ariana Grande after Mac passed, but has changed his number”

  1. Slacker says:
    October 29, 2018 at 7:43 am

    Changing his phone number is a typical move by someone with borderline personality disorder, which Pete has. It’s the whole abandonment thing where the borderline does something over the top like changing his number so there’s no possibility of contact giving them some control back. I feel bad for Pete, he’s been abandoned and that’s the hardest scariest thing for a person with this illness

    Reply
  2. Escondista says:
    October 29, 2018 at 7:52 am

    Changing your number might seem dramatic but people with mental health issues really need to put themselves first sometimes.
    Maybe he was obsessively attached to his phone hoping she would text or call (been there). Changing his number might have freed him a little or felt symbolically freeing.

    Reply
  3. Penelope Jane says:
    October 29, 2018 at 8:00 am

    Are his teeth real?

    Reply
  4. Smee says:
    October 29, 2018 at 8:10 am

    I get ‘big dork’ energy off him more than anything else…..

    Reply
  5. skipper says:
    October 29, 2018 at 8:11 am

    If Pete feels like phone calls from her are doing him more harm than good then I don’t see a problem with him changing his phone number. Also, media outlets may be calling him around the clock as well. Sometimes you need to make a clean break to keep your sanity during a breakup. Especially, if it’s very complicated and hurtful.

    Reply
  6. RspbryChelly says:
    October 29, 2018 at 8:15 am

    She already has the pig.

    Reply
  7. LT says:
    October 29, 2018 at 8:20 am

    This relationship seemed like a train wreck waiting to happen from the beginning. That being said, the heartbreak is so visceral and it’s sad to watch. And it reminds me of why I don’t miss my 20s…

    Reply
  8. grabbyhands says:
    October 29, 2018 at 8:51 am

    He’s such an intensely private person that we were all subjected to how many months of having to hear about his big dick energy and how often he masturbated to her picture and how great of a lay she was etc.

    Reply
  9. Jessica says:
    October 29, 2018 at 9:02 am

    I don’t think it helps that her fans or whatever those random twitter users are seem to make up malicious rumors about him constantly. It seems like some people are hell bent on villifying him. It’s quite disgusting, especially as it’s clear he has struggles both with mental health and physical illness

    Reply
    • ...otaku fairy says:
      October 29, 2018 at 10:46 am

      Agreed. On top of all that, if his mental health DOES (God forbid) take some kind of hit because of the rumors and the death threats/ hate, some of these same people will try to blame Ariana for it (just like many did with Mac Miller) or in the very least try to make his mental health struggles something that negatively reflects on her as a person.

      Reply
  10. Levin says:
    October 29, 2018 at 9:19 am

    The story she responded to actually said HER family didn’t like him.

    Also, his “friends” have been sourcing a crazy amount of tabloid stories. If he really is avoiding her, I hope it’s part of a healthy strategy and not the splitting/devaluation common with bpd.

    Finally I am super ashamed to admit that I think they’re cute kids who should see a shrink and work it out.

    Reply
  11. launicaangelina says:
    October 29, 2018 at 9:23 am

    Oddly, I was rooting for them, but this split looks to be the best for them.

    My ex was an addict, and to this day, I wonder if I’ll get a phone call about his death. He was my boyfriend before I met my husband. It was a year and a half of chaos, and that relationship ended 12 years ago.

    Reply
  12. BB says:
    October 29, 2018 at 9:55 am

    I think they only live five years if the owner doesn’t realize teacup pigs aren’t real and continues to underfeed them. There are probably issues with inbreeding as well, but it’s usually malnutrition because they’re not being fed properly that leads to premature death.

    Reply
  13. me says:
    October 29, 2018 at 10:15 am

    She moves on quickly. She’ll be dating again in no time. It’s sad they aren’t at least on friendly terms. Has she learned nothing from Mac’s death?

    Reply
  14. Susannah says:
    October 29, 2018 at 10:26 am

    That’s so sad to see that micro pigs have such short lifespans! Regular domestic pigs have a lifespan of 15 to 20 years so whatever genetic abnormality that occurs to make a micro pig exist, tragically reduces its lifespan drastically.

    Reply
  15. Gina says:
    October 29, 2018 at 11:19 am

    I’ve always liked Pete, I think he’s hilarious on Weekend Update. I was impressed that he spoke openly about his struggle with depression/borderline personality disorder. I hope that he’s taking care of himself. Kinda hoping that the reason he looks so much like a pasty ghoul in those pics is due to his hair color. He looks washed out. He’s said publicly the hair color was for a role in another show/movie. He needs to go back to his natural color when he’s done with whatever project he dyed it for. He looks better as a brunette.

    Reply
  16. Spike says:
    October 29, 2018 at 11:48 am

    From the perspective of their mental health perspective it was a good move for both of them that he changed his number. It’s good that he’s distancing himself. Considering the magnitude of the situation she is dealing with she needs to take care of herself.

    It’s not a particularly good move to put your relationship on display. It is pretty much an invitation for the public to comment.

    Reply

