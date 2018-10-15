Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson called off their engagement

Last week Pete Davidson had his neck tattoo for Ariana Grande, a pair of bunny ears inspired by her Dangerous Woman album getup, changed into a heart. These two have multiple other tattoos for each other, at least six more by Page Six’s count. A source told Page Six that Pete changed his tattoo to match one of Ariana’s other tattoos, and not because they were having problems. That was probably a fib because they just announced the end of their engagement. They’ve been together about five months and they seemingly chronicled their entire relationship on social media. A source told US that they broke off their engagement this weekend but that they’re “not officially done yet.”
It’s over! Ariana Grand and Pete Davidson have ended their engagement after just four months, Us Weekly can confirm.
“It happened this weekend,” a source tells Us. “They realized it happened too quick and too early. The wedding is off, but they’re working things out. They’re not officially done yet.”
TMZ reported on Sunday, October 14, that the couple split over the weekend, with the singer and the Saturday Night Live star acknowledging that is was “not the right time for their relationship to take off.”
Ariana has been going through some hard times following the death of her ex boyfriend, Mac Miller, early last month. She’s been taking breaks from social media and she didn’t perform on SNL as scheduled at the end of September, although she was backstage supporting Pete (who made an awful joke that episode about their relationship). She was even at SNL this Saturday, according to TMZ, which confirms that Mac’s death was a turning point for them. I hope they’re both doing ok and that they take time to heal and be by themselves. No one expected them to last but I didn’t expect them to break up this soon either.
While am not surprised at this, I hope that they can work through these things – they are a cute couple and she’s been through a lot in the past few years. He seems like a nice guy, maybe a little intense.
He seems like a talentless idiot. He is the worst part of SNL, and that’s saying something when you have the douche duo of Jost and Che at the helm.
I bet they’ll be back together within a year. Ariana probably isn’t going to date someone else while she is trying to focus on herself and Pete (let’s be real) probably isn’t going to do better than Ariana.
She can do so much better for a starter husband.
Chill, Ari, chill. Still love her though
I didn’t pay that much attention to these two but last night on Twitter, people were pointing out all of the stupid things that Pete has said in interviews about Ariana & their sex life. I feel bad for her because she’s been through a lot and even though he seems annoying, people were saying they would be worried about him. Can’t say any of it is surprising though, many felt it would end badly.
Yeah I feel like she will be alright, and I am worried about him. She will get through this but he might fall apart. That’s just the feeling I get, as someone who obviously doesn’t know either of them!
He seems like the type to threaten suicide if you leave him.
+1000 this!
(Numerous year lurker, 1st time commenter)
Welcome Ally!!
Mourning an ex she was with for so long probably puts a damper on the oh so in love it’s cringey chemistry she had with Pete. I can only hope he’s being understanding and not pushing her, questioning whether she loves him etc. That would kill the relationship – in addition to all the uncomfortable things he’s said about their relationship.
And isn’t she now taking care of Mac’s dog? So she’s mourning him and his dog is running around their little love pad too. That’s got to be weird.
Oh wow I didn’t know that.
Yes, I agree with all of this.
Yeah I can’t imagine the death of a recent long term ex is good for a new relationship. I’m sure she feels terrible or partially responsible on some level even though she shouldn’t, but that’s what women do, we blame ourselves.
And it happened just days before 9/11, the anniversary of Pete’s dad’s death.
And there are shocked gasps all around, love is dead. #saidnooneever
I feel bad for her and some of the things she’s gone through, but yeesh, there are so many better guys to choose from.
Her world fell apart when Big Sean cheated on her. These women are very rich at a young age, and very naïve with men. You don’t have to fall in love and plan your wedding ten minutes are you meet. So Taylor Swift…
And yet, Tay Tay turns 29 this year and has yet to be engaged, so …
So you think Taylor carries herself with grace and dignity with her relationships then? I mean I’ve never signed a boy out of school to go antiquing so I’m not sure. Maybe I just need to write more records about it.
What a relief, I was worried for Ariana with this. With the issues Davidson has I think Ariana was very co-dependent thinking her love could save him, and I think it usually doesn’t work that way at all.
Shasha – good point. Women often use their “rescue energy” on others. Some women go so far as to write to criminals in jail, thinking that they can change them through the miracle of their love. I’m not convinced you can EVER change someone else, and it’s definitely not a good way to begin a relationship. Pete has a lot of demons – I wouldn’t want to take him on!
Correct – and her rescue energy was tapped out by Mac Miller (who needed rescuing) and then she turned to Pete who also clearly needs rescuing.
It’s sweet to see she has a type but sadly it is not a good type to be into, all those people will drag you down like trying to save a drowning man.
What issues does he have?
Drug addictions and mental illnesses. Not a winning combination
I just googled search and I found that he diagnosed with Crohn’s disease and had issues with Medical marijuana, plus has suffered with Borderline personality disorder. Wow, sorry I know that’s not great but, gee let’s discriminate against the sick guy. I was thinking anger issues, or something. I used to smoke far to much as a teen (don’t anymore), and am bipolar 1 (managed well). Wow, my health disorder is a issue. If his health was compromised by cancer, I wonder you’d label it an issue. Stigma and discrimination actually add to suffering and create barriers to recovery.
Anger issues fit neatly into that category as well so are you discriminating? Look, no one is evaluating his worthiness of love because he is struggling with health or substance abuse issues. I admire his openness about them and wish him well. I think what everyone is saying is that Ariana may not be in a good place herself and may lack the toolkit to be an optimal partner for Pete. That’s not discrimination and it doesn’t make either of them bad. Congrats on your own health management. I’m sure it hasn’t always been easy and if anyone ever discriminated against you for it I’m sincerely sorry.
It wasn’t framed that way at all. If you read the comments I replying to, it’s about been “worried” for Ariana because bless her little co dependant heart, she will try to save/change him. Why does he need saving, or changing..? Why are is “issues” referenced as demons, that somebody “wouldn’t want to take on”. I understand what you’re trying to say but, but it is clear that he is portrayed as damaged goods. Others have commented on him being a douche bag, that’s in reference to not liking something his said interviews, and i can get that. But devaluing him on health reasons, doesn’t feel right.
I can see your point more clearly now. I really hope that’s not what people mean but if so that is shameful. Thank you for explaining.
Same. I’m kind of glad about this because the relationship and the way they went about it didn’t seem like a very good idea for either of them, but hopefully they’re both still on good terms. After Mac Miller died, I kind of expected them to break up because being very publicly engaged while mourning the unexpected death of an ex (and being blamed for it) has got to be pretty hard, on top of the other stress. Hopefully Ariana takes some time for herself to relax. She’s awesome but nobody wants her pushing herself to hard and doing too much right now.
Zero shock. But given that they split before actually marrying, who knows, maybe they could make a go of it in the future.
Perhaps….and I know in current Hollywood this is a revolutionary concept…date? You know, really get to know each other over time and in a multitude of situations before making a life long commitment? Just a thought.
This is not really a surprise. I wonder who will get custody of the piggy.
They both seem like a pair of basically sweet kids/young adults who are trying to deal with a lot of things in the glare of a media spotlight.
I hope they figure things out inside their own minds and hearts, then see where they are. If nothing else, and apropos of nothing else, I would hope they can figure out how to pull off a friendship, because their vibe also seemed like two people who really like each other, whether or not there was any sort of sexual chemistry.
Third is exactly how I feel about it all… I also feel genuinely sad for them. They’ve been through so much, none of this will help.. but hopefully they take time to find peace. One of my favorite quotes that’s helped me in life since I was young: “Only when you find peace within yourself will you find true connection with others.”
I actually said “oh no!” when I saw the headline. I was rooting for them! I think Mac’s death was just too much for them to handle after so much mutual tragedy. Also the great sex and BDE probably wore off. Sad!
My first thought was I hope they get back together for the sake of the many impulse tattoos they got during this relationship. Yikes.
Impulse Tatts early on, always a red flag of instability & rashness.
Absolutely not surprising that their relationship didn’t last. Who gets the pig, and how long will it take to change their tattoos? This is an example of why couples shouldn’t get these types of tattoos immediately or even ever
This just can’t be true. They already got their obligatory tattoos, doesn’t that mean forever love? They had an early Justin/Selena vibe going on there. Too much, too soon.
This was not a healthy looking relationship, to say the least. Hopefully she takes the time needed to take care of herself. It seems like she never quite got the help she needed after Manchester. She probably should’ve taken a year of downtime at that point, but perhaps her team thought staying busy would help her.
I’m kinda disappointed. I thought they would get married soon, and then have a divorce just a few months later.
Not surprised at all in general (that they broke up) but am sad to hear that she is struggling.
Better than getting married and having to divorce later. Whatever their choice ultimately is, I hope it works out for both of them. They’ve both been through some sh*t in their lives, and sometimes they mean you can find common ground…and other times it means you find that your coping mechanisms are incompatible. Such is life.
We’ll see if they stay broken up. I’m kind of afraid they’ll get back together and elope to try and rekindle the intensity they had before.
Didn’t really care about either of these two prior to their engagement, but this weekend I heard her song God is a Woman and all I could think was that the engagement needed to end. I know next to nothing about Davidson, but he seemed more into her than she was into him. Like she was a prize that he won. It rubbed me the wrong way.
The interviews he’s been giving about her have been pretty gross and disrespectful. I’d have bounced him out my house after talking about my “lit” sex game. Fool be thankful and shut up Pete
I hope they’re both okay.
I’m not surprised but I’m sorry it had to end in such tragic circumstances, meaning the death of Ariana’s ex Mac Miller. I’m hoping she takes the time to mourn and heal and doesn’t throw herself into another relationship. I casually looked up her dating history and Ariana is a bit of a serial monogamist, she’s never single for very long. I think between Mac and Pete, there was a period of about a week or two where she was officially single. And obviously I’m sure she is still suffering from the attack at her concert in Manchester. You don’t just get over something like that, even if it was a year ago.
As for Pete… he has a lot of issues and he made a lot of rude comments and tasteless jokes about Ariana while on SNL and other interviews. She can do so much better.
That’s too bad, particularly because it comes in the wake of her ex’s sudden death. Ariana has been through an awful lot in a short span of time — hopefully some alone time will bring her peace.
Did she realize he’s basically a bro brah?
I was in a relationship with a guy when I was her age and their relationship reminds me *so* much of mine. We were so in love and so open about it. The sex was unreal. My guy was diagnosed with mental health issues and had recently left rehab when I met him. My relationship was so intense and wild. When we broke up my guy took my car and ran it into a tree. He survived. I see so much of my young relationship in these two and it makes me nervous.
I’ve been in a similar relationship. Passion tht strong usually burns out relatively quickly. I feel bad for them both and hope they’re able to figure out what’s best for them.
I’m glad their relationship ended rather quickly. Mine lasted 8 months and even though it was fun and passionate, my boyfriend constantly threatened suicide. He even attempted it and was put in a psychiatric hospital for a few weeks. It was awful. I was so young that I didn’t know how to handle it properly.
Apparently they were seen together just yesterday, the pictures are all over twitter. I wonder what’s going on…
Girlfriend needs to put herself on dating probation…she’s doesnt make the best guy choices.
The only reason why we read and hear about him is because of his relationship with Ari. Maybe he does not want to live In her shadow. Before Ari we only know him as the go to guy for douchey, bro-ey characters on SNL. Occasionally, we would be hearing about his tragic past and mental struggles so we sympathize with him. I cannot imagine being asked about Ariana in every interview. Ranted about Kanye and everyone asked him about Ari. Dude can’t make opinions without his lovelife being included.
Not at all surprising. The whole thing seemed a bit manic and impulsive. At least they put the brakes on before all the legal entanglements of marriage.
I don’t know exactly why, but this whole situation just makes me so sad. It feels like they are both unwell and have been clinging to each other. I hope they’re both okay.
I’m confused, their engament and wedding planning is off, but it kind of sounds like they’re still together? Or is the statement just worded weirdly?
From my understanding, they broke up, called off the engagement and are no longer romantically involved. I’ve read so many statements about their breakup so I can see why it’s confusing.
I feel like this would have been a bigger story if the royal baby news wasn’t out today too! It actually makes me think they are smarter that they needed this before marriage.
Trying hard to care but failing miserably. Suspect I won the pool though!
Blind Gossip is saying that the engagement being called off is all about his drug use. They’re saying the other reasons are just more palatable excuses that don’t throw him under the bus.
What a surprise…said no one. I think she used Pete in some ways. He worshiped her. I think she expected Mac Miller to be her end game if he got help. I’m sure it’s very hard on her to lose her long-time friend and love. Hopefully she stays single and takes care of herself after a tough year.
And now he’ll be forever known as Ariana’s ex.
I pray to Goodness this is not over the Mac Blues…Pete has a steady job, Woman! Stay with him!
Mac was a mess. Look forward, not backwards. #ShitGrownWomenKnow. Ah, kids.
I found their realationship insufferable, so this is good news.
