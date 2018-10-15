Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson called off their engagement



Last week Pete Davidson had his neck tattoo for Ariana Grande, a pair of bunny ears inspired by her Dangerous Woman album getup, changed into a heart. These two have multiple other tattoos for each other, at least six more by Page Six’s count. A source told Page Six that Pete changed his tattoo to match one of Ariana’s other tattoos, and not because they were having problems. That was probably a fib because they just announced the end of their engagement. They’ve been together about five months and they seemingly chronicled their entire relationship on social media. A source told US that they broke off their engagement this weekend but that they’re “not officially done yet.”

It’s over! Ariana Grand and Pete Davidson have ended their engagement after just four months, Us Weekly can confirm. “It happened this weekend,” a source tells Us. “They realized it happened too quick and too early. The wedding is off, but they’re working things out. They’re not officially done yet.” TMZ reported on Sunday, October 14, that the couple split over the weekend, with the singer and the Saturday Night Live star acknowledging that is was “not the right time for their relationship to take off.”

[From US Magazine]

Ariana has been going through some hard times following the death of her ex boyfriend, Mac Miller, early last month. She’s been taking breaks from social media and she didn’t perform on SNL as scheduled at the end of September, although she was backstage supporting Pete (who made an awful joke that episode about their relationship). She was even at SNL this Saturday, according to TMZ, which confirms that Mac’s death was a turning point for them. I hope they’re both doing ok and that they take time to heal and be by themselves. No one expected them to last but I didn’t expect them to break up this soon either.