Doria Ragland is ‘very happy’ & ‘looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild’

I love how everyone is going back over the past three months of Sussex Drama to retroactively say “oh, Meghan was pregnant then!” As someone reminded me on Twitter, I said that after Harry and Meghan’s sweaty kiss at the polo appearance that a Polo Baby was on the way. As it turns out, that sweaty polo kiss in late July was indicative of the just days-old Polo Fetus in her womb. Retroactively, we also understand a bit better why Doria Ragland came to England for the cookbook launch last month. Doria was there to support Meghan’s big project, of course, but she also wanted to check in on her pregnant daughter, her only daughter. Doria released a statement today too:
The Duchess of Sussex’s mother has expressed her joy at the news she is set to become a grandmother for the first time. Doria Ragland said she was ‘very happy about this lovely news’ and ‘looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild’. Her only daughter today revealed she and her husband Prince Harry will welcome their baby in Spring 2019.
I’m glad Doria had a brief statement all prepared – Kensington Palace probably asked her in advance, and then released it soon after the confirmation. The palace is probably also bracing for Thomas Markle and Samantha Grant to weigh in. Ugh. I’m not looking forward to that at all. You know they’ll bring the toxic drama.
Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reports that Meghan and Harry told all of the senior royals at Princess Eugenie’s wedding on Friday. From the DM: “The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were told in person at the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle last Friday.” Which sucks for Eugenie – she couldn’t even have her special day, with all eyes on her, without her cousin’s wife announcing a pregnancy. Then again, we all saw Meghan’s preggo vibes at the wedding – Meghan probably didn’t have a choice.
The world is on fire. I needed polo baby of Sussex…
As usual, Doria is a class act.
Here it comes y’all! Truly unhinged, bitter rage from her POS relatives.
Right? I’m cringing just thinking about what’s going to come out of Samantha’s mouth.
I dunno about that – just saw an article on the Mirror dated 11 Oct where Evil Papa Smurf admits to snorting coke and repeatedly visiting a Playboy club in the Philippines when he was raising Meghan (he denies paying for it). Yeah someone is either so desperate for attention or is trying to get ahead of his skeletons being chucked out of the closet. It said he spoke to the National Enquirer. He also threatened to break the legs of a UK reporter, though it doesn’t say who.
As I’ve said before Scammy and Jr get their violent behaviour from him.
A quote from that article that I found insanely creepy: Talking about how TM occasionally sniffed cocaine “What I will say, though, is it never affected his care and love of Meghan. She was the most powerful drug he knew. He was addicted to her.”
Bear in mind its the Fail who take all opportunities to snark at Megs, so I would say that they’ve twisted things a little. I’m betting they told immediate family members and Eug before the wedding and then everyone else on the day. I would imagine that they discussed it with the bride before hand – she and Harry have always been close.
And yeah – Daddy will be giving exclusive unhinged interviews this week, he’s not commenting at the moment as am sure he’s negotiating a nice payout to whichever tabloid wants to pay to hear him whinge and complain about not having access.
Especially considering the Duchess of Cornwall wasn’t even there!
Ooh cleverly spotted! I hadn’t thought of that… (rushes off to text & tell mom)
Seriously—didn’t HnM spend an extended time with Charles and Camilla this summer, and they basically live next to Wills and Kate. I’m sure they were told before the wedding.
They had to have told people before because of the Zika issue. I think it’s very unlikely that Charles, Camilla and the Queen didn’t already know.
This poor woman has been harassed all summer by her family and the press while in the early stages of pregnancy and getting told off for the fit of her clothes and she still made a point of getting the cookbook together and published. I know she had a lot of help but it’s still very impressive how she’s handled all the changes and pressures in her life over the past year.
Yes, the fail is twisting things to fit a narrative and keep their special readership on a constant state of indignation and superiority. It’s really so unlikely that they would announce it at the wedding, everything is so planned out as far at the trip, preparing announcements, etc. and aren’t their rules about telling the Queen first?
UPDATE: The Fail has posted, staged, paps shots of Daddy out shopping alone along with the usual boo hoo, poor old man narrative. Plus they’ve also put out a story about Fergie tweeting photo’s of Eug’s wedding just after the announcement was made – am betting she’s spitting nails about it.
Plus Pips is in labour.
How. dare. Pippa? This is Eugenie’s wedding week (month?). Shouldn’t every bride get to enjoy her wedding?
Or, you know, congratulations to Pippa! Best wishes for a safe and quick delivery and healthy baby!
They couldn’t have informed the Duchess of Cornwall since she was not in attendance at the wedding?
I think they all would have commented if they saw her at the wedding and not drinking.
And I’m catty so personally if it makes Andrew mad (and you know it will that anyone else is in the spotlight)-good. I think Eug is a sweet woman and just happy to be married-so I think she’s just happy for her cousin.
How do we know that she announced it at the wedding? Because the Daily Mail said so? Because the very mixed bag of guests, all 850 of them, kept their mouths shut about said “announcement” for three days? No. This is the ongoing revenge for Harry’s plea that they not target his then-girlfriend. They’ll never forget, never accede to his request, always create as much misery as possible.
Meanwhile, I’m truly delighted for the Duke and Duchess.
Yeah I hope the DM made that up because it would have been crummy to announce that on Eugenie’s big day. Even the day before would have been fine.
In all fairness, it doesn’t say they told all 850 guests. It says the told the Queen & Phiilip, Charles & Camilla, and Will & Kate. I don’t see any of those people running to the press. That being said, I’m not sure if I buy it, just because of the big Australia tour. I think it would have needed to be discussed before hand.
It doesn’t say they told anyone at the wedding, it says they received congratulations from those people in person there.
Should have read further first before I commented, because you nailed it @JadedBrit, – everything you said.
Yeah I don’t know if they told the family at the wedding–like the above commenters, how was it kept under wraps even this long with so many people around?
For my first child, I was pregnant at my brother’s wedding. I tried to keep it a secret till after the wedding, but my brother’s fiancee suspected at her bachelorette party (damn margaritas!) so she asked me straight up about it and i had to confess. I felt bad because a bunch of the girls at the party were either pregnant (like her two closest cousins) or nursing and pumping and constantly talking about being pregnant and babies. We did tell both my brother and his fiancee before the wedding.
We didn’t tell the rest of my family (not even my dad) till the day after my brother’s wedding at a post-wedding breakfast when they were already on their honeymoon. I didn’t want to pull focus from him, since ours was the first baby on that side of the family in a really long time, and the first grandkid for that side.
I hope they didn’t spill the beans AT THE WEDDING. Maybe at a post-wedding party or something. I feel bad for Eugenie.
Also, I’m super excited for Meghan and Harry!
If they really made the announcement at Eugenie wedding it was really unfair.
On the other side they will have cute babies!
I’m going to take a stab in the dark here and guess that nobody was surprised. We all knew she was pregnant from photos, of course they knew. Now Eugenie can have the honor of it being her wedding where they announced the obvious.
I have NEVER once criticized Meghan before, anywhere, but announcing your pregnancy at someone else’s wedding is just about the HEIGHT of super rude, inconsiderate and narcissistic. I’m shocked at that behavior from her and Harry. And especially to do it to Eugenie who is shat upon by their family on a regular basis. She had to watch her own mother be cold shouldered by them at her own wedding and then H&M make it all about themselves on top of that? This is BS because they wouldn’t dare announce a pregnancy at an event about celebrating William or Kate, even if that was just a ribbon cutting, much less their own wedding.
I’m REALLY side-eying Harry and Meghan due to this extremely rude and selfish move. Wouldn’t have expected it of them. Meghan wasn’t “forced” to announce or anything. She doesn’t look obviously pregnant despite whatever “vibes” anyone felt. And even if she was quite obviously pregnant she could go one evening without talking about it. What would we be saying if Willnot and Cannot announced a pregnancy during Harry and Meghan’s wedding?
H&M should not have talked about it at the wedding at all, as the pregnancy is an international news story. There are stories all the time about Meghan deliberately dressing for weddings so as not to draw attention from the bride. If she knows to do that, she knows not to ANNOUNCE A PREGNANCY. It doesn’t matter if your frock is a neutral color if you are going to go ahead and announce a pregnancy in it. Shame on them.
O kay then. Calm your t*ts , nobody really knows when and how they shared the news to their family. Also, if you have great relations with your relatives they would be happy for you and it will just add more joy to the occasion.
You have to use facts to criticize, it said they were congratulated in person, which seems to me, that the senior Royals knew.
They live next door to the Cambridges, they spent time with Charles and Camilla over the summer, also with the Queen and DoE.
After the twelve weeks scam which happened before the wedding, I’m sure Harry picked up the phone and called his dad and grandparents.
You can side-eye Meghan and Harry all you want, they’re in Australia.
If they had announced it at the wedding with 850 guests, shocked that not one of them ran to the tabloids to spill the news.
When Monica and Chandler get engaged, she catches Rachel kissing Ross in the hall. YOU STOLE MY THUNDER!!! I don’t think her pregnancy was a huge secret, everybody on this site was calling it last week. She wants a big family and she’s 38, maybe she’ll get lucky and have twins like me.
Why are you accepting it as the gospel truth that they did this? You sound unhinged.
Holy hell calm down. You have no idea how it was “announced”. As many commenters have said I doubt it was a formal announcement with Harry taking the mike like Adam Sandler in the Wedding Singer. There were 800 people there it would have leaked in the past 3 days if that was the case. I actually think they did a kindness by not announcing it right before the wedding day. I think a lot of the inner circle already knew and it was discussed and maybe shared more widely at the wedding. This is not abnormal or rude or some breach of decorum or anything else. Honestly I’m shocked at some of these comments and sort of wondering what people’s family gatherings are like if anyone is strictly adhering to these ridiculous made up ettiqutte standards about what may and may not be discussed. Sounds like a dreadful time if you ask me and just not real life. In any big family multiple things are happening at once and people discuss them!. Not a big deal. In the pictures we’ve seen Eugenie seems delighted and focused on her new husband.
Apparently they shared it before the wedding and were congratulated in person AT the wedding. Calm down.
I am going to guess that Eugenie was a lot more gracious about it than you. Given that Meghan’s outfit was suspiciously maternity It would have surprised no one. Wonder if Eug will be next?
Would you all have reacted this way if Kate had announced her latest pregnancy at H&M’s wedding?
@Shasha
Actually, I think so. I remember the talk on here after H & M’s engagement and people were saying that they should have their wedding day in mid-to- late April if they wish and who cares if heavily pregnant Kate isn’t able to attend, Harry is just her brother-in-law, she not important etc..even though it was pretty much certain that her husband would be Best Man and her kids would be in the bridal party. Now can you image if Kate had given birth on their wedding day? We all know certain Harry and Meghan fans would have spat feather’s at Kate for having the audacity to give birth on their wedding day *eyeroll*.
Please read all the responses to your post. I think you are really jumping to conclusions!
I do feel slightly sorry for Eugenie, with her low position in the succession to the throne she is unlikely to have another day where she is the centre of attention. Her wedding day was the only day she was going to get and the Sussex’s should have allowed her that. Meghan and Harry will have plenty of days in the future where they are the centre of attention.
I don’t think Eugenie wants your pity. She gave a speech at the UN (and that’s a much better reason for public attention than an expensive royal wedding). She’ll have plenty of opportunities to be in the public eye.
I can only speak for myself, but my husband’s cousin “announced” her pregnancy at our wedding and we were thrilled. And by announced, I mean she was telling relatives for the first time – not standing on stage announcing the news. I love when a happy event includes additional happy news!
Are people really believing what the Daily Fail and any other tabloid is saying about when the pregnancy announcement was made? It’s just another useless excuse to atttack, attack Harry and Meghan. Stop it please.
Exactly. The Mail is like the Trump of British newspapers—it’ll start controversy out of air just to sell papers. Facts don’t matter.
Precisely
Is there ever a right time to announce a pregnancy?? My mom “stole” my aunt’s thunder when she was pregnant with my younger sister either in person or on the phone. I think my aunt wanted to announce she was pregnant with her first but my mom announced to her first she was pregnant. My cousin and sister were born a month apart. What can you do!
As for Doria, she must be so excited for her first grandchild. I really hope she moves to the UK to be closer to Meghan which I think is what will happen once the baby is born.
There is never a good time especially if you have a large family. My cousin’s fiancee didn’t show up to our wedding which I thought was strange until they made their pregnancy announcement 2 days later. I appreciated the fact that they weren’t trying to pull focus but I honestly wouldn’t have cared if he had told people the real reason why at the reception (first trimester awfulness).
My sister announced she was pregnant with her second just days after I found out I was pregnant with our first. There was a little bit of concern about everyone getting their moment but everything turned out fine. The girls were born 2.5 months apart and are super close.
We can only speculate how they told their immediate family and more than likely the key players knew the plan and were fine with it. When everyone is in their 20s-30s this kind of thing is bound to happen!
Oh hey, a Brexit baby. Nice to know that when we’re off a cliff edge and going all World War Z over food, we can celebrate the birth of a minor Royal in Spring 2019.
WTF. Brexit has jaded me towards everything.
I’m hoping its a girl.
Three generations of women of color with class, poise and grace that they naturally exude would be lovely!
Also cos low key hope they throw a Diana middle name somewhere in there.
I wonder if they’re not allowed to name a little girl “Diana”, like as a first name. Charlotte’s middle name is Charlotte Elizabeth Diana and something else. I always wondered why it wasn’t Charlotte Diana Elizabeth but I guess there are rules to naming these kids. It’s like they have this list they have to go from. Maybe they dont have to choose from specific names the further down the list they are from becoming King or Queen.
OMG that picture of Harry with his hands clasped up near his chest is the most adorable picture of him ever.
And to think I used to find him annoying (years and years ago).
Congrats to Daria! I’m jealous, I’m ready to be a Mimi!
I don’t know what kind of wedding people imagine where 850 guests only talk about the bridal couple, do not use the family / friend gathering time to update on what’s been going on since the last time they saw each other etc. I seriously doubt close family did not already know the news but this may have been their first chance to personally congratulate H & M and chat about it sure. I also can’t see Eugenie in the bathroom weeping because Charles might have hugged Meghan and congratulated her too. Eesh. Prince Andrew might have been weeping in the men’s room now that I think on it more though
Now this is an image I can get behind! He’s insufferable
*Sobs* Eugenie and Jack have more friends!
Its on the news today….all the senior royals knew about the pregnancy before the wedding. I am assuming becos Harry and Eugenie are v close that she knew too. I think they announced it today becos of the tour and the Zika thing. Anyhoo I wish them all the best with their new baby. Bless x
I think we can say now with certainty that Thomas Markle is frozen out. Live and learn Tom.
I wasn’t at the wedding (clearly) but I have a feeling that Megan didn’t actually announce it. As in, she took a microphone and announced it jumping up and down with excitement. She is probably already showing a bit and didn’t partake in any alcohol so that was a hint to others. She may have told a few people at the wedding though. I hope none of that took away from the wedding excitement. I truly feel Megan wouldn’t do anything to ruin the wedding.
I don’t think they announced it at the wedding either. Meghan seemed like she was trying to come across very low key at Eugenie’s wedding to begin with. She didn’t even wear anything worth taking a picture of. I dont think they’re the type to steal anyone’s thunder.
This is the Daily Fail saying she “announced” it
Of course it’s made up
And Camilla wasn’t there like they said, so there’s a huge indicator it’s false.
OT (sorta): Is Doria moving to England? I find it odd that she hasn’t moved over there, yet, considering how close she and Meghan are? I would think that she’d want to be as close to that baby as possible.
Congrats to the Grandmother and best wishes the expecting parents! She must be over the moon knowing her first grandchild will be here in a few months.
I’ve had cousins pregnant but wait until another member of the family has their kid to announce. I feel like meg and harry should’ve done that-I understand announcing today as they are on a scheduled tour and would be seen but to tell people face to face at the wedding I feel like is not cool
