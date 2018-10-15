Johnny Depp: JK Rowling has ‘seen the evidence,’ she ‘knows I was falsely accused’

Embed from Getty Images

As I’ve admitted before, I was never a Potterhead, and I really don’t understand most of the gossip/controversies around the Harry Potter series and now the Fantastic Beasts series. I do know that JK Rowling’s explanations for Nagini being cast as a Korean actress seemed… bad. And I also know that JK was doing the most to justify why she hand-picked Johnny Depp for the role of Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts films, despite the fact that Depp was accused of physically abusing Amber Heard. We already knew that JK was ride-or-die for Depp for some reason, and he recently confirmed that JK was the one to approach him, out of the blue, for the role. It wasn’t something he sought out – she was actively trying to get Depp in this role. So does she just not want to admit she made a mistake? Would it have been too expensive to recast? Or is it something else? Does JK Rowling truly believe that Depp was NOT abusive to Amber Heard, and that he’s, like, stone-cold sober and clean? Depp spoke to Entertainment Weekly to promote Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, and he spoke glowingly about how JK “knows the truth,” which is that he was “falsely accused.”

Entertainment Weekly: Another controversy surrounded your participation in the film. The director, studio, and Rowling issued statements of support. What was that like for you, and is there anything you’d say to fans on the fence about seeing the film?

Depp: I’ll be honest with you, I felt bad for J.K. having to field all these various feelings from people out there. I felt bad that she had to take that. But ultimately, there is real controversy. The fact remains I was falsely accused, which is why I’m suing the Sun newspaper for defamation for repeating false accusations. J.K. has seen the evidence and therefore knows I was falsely accused, and that’s why she has publicly supported me. She doesn’t take things lightly. She would not stand up if she didn’t know the truth. So that’s really it. [EW Note: Depp’s attorney has claimed “evidence” will be presented during court proceedings in The Sun defamation case next month. When reached by EW, Heard’s attorney replied, “As the parties agreed in their divorce to resolve future disputes in confidential arbitration, that is the appropriate forum to address Mr. Depp’s public denials that he abused Ms. Heard.”]

This entire time, Depp has had a secret stash of evidence that proves he never abused Amber, because of course he does. That’s why he never presented it in their divorce case, and that’s why he got all of his spineless bros to run to media outlets to call Amber a liar and a golddigger, and that’s why he very publicly waged a campaign to gaslight her and financially abuse her. Because he was always innocent and he had proof. Proof that JK Rowling has seen and believed. Yes. That’s the argument he’s going with. What is wrong with JK Rowling? This whole thing is going to blow up spectacularly in her face.

