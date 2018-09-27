Controversy: Fantastic Beasts’ Nagini was cast with a Korean actress

A few days ago, the final trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald was released online. I didn’t pay much attention, because I made up my mind months ago to not care about any movie with Johnny Depp. Depp’s involvement is problematic enough, but there was a new problematic wrinkle that worried fans when the trailer came out:
It happens near the beginning of the trailer, do you see it? They cast Korean actress Claudia Kim as Nagini, the human woman “with a blood curse that causes her to transform into an animal,” in this case, a snake. The problem is that this is the first time anyone has seen the Nagini character’s human form, and people took issue with the role being played by an Asian actress specifically. The Potter universe is fantastical, of course, but people have always noted that the universe is dominated by white characters. The few non-white characters are poorly drawn, or two-dimensional, or in this case… an Asian woman who becomes the subservient “pet” of a white villain (Lord Voldemort in the Potter books).
According to author J.K. Rowling, Nagini is a maledictus — a woman with a blood curse that causes her to transform into an animal — and the author claimed she’s been holding onto this secret for nearly two decades. The knowledge now throws Nagini’s character and her actions in the Harry Potter books into a different light, with people pointing out on social media that in the books, Nagini is a submissive character who eventually becomes the property of a male blood supremacist.
When people questioned JK Rowling’s choice here, she said she always intended for Nagini to be played by an Asian actress. Here’s one of her arguments:
The Naga are snake-like mythical creatures of Indonesian mythology, hence the name ‘Nagini.’ They are sometimes depicted as winged, sometimes as half-human, half-snake. Indonesia comprises a few hundred ethnic groups, including Javanese, Chinese and Betawi. Have a lovely day 🐍
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 26, 2018
I’ll buy JK’s argument that this wasn’t a late addition to make the Fantastic Beasts/Potter universe more diverse, and that she always intended for Nagini to be an Asian woman. That being said, just because this is now part of the canon, doesn’t mean it’s completely A-OK. Besides that, many people are pointing out that the mythology of Naga is rooted in Indian mythology and… if you want to get technical about it, maybe an Indian actress should have played Nagini instead of a Korean actress???
JK Rowling: Nagini is drawn from Indonesian mythology…
Asian person: Er it’s Indian actually…
JK Rowling: …and that’s why she will be played by a Korean woman.
Asian person: that’s not in Indonesia. Or India. Where the mythology comes from. Let’s look at the map again JK
— Congolesa Rice (@judeinlondon2) September 27, 2018
Does this mean I now hate Harry Potter? No. I still love it. But let's make it clear. Harry Potter is problematic AF. So let's discuss it now so that our future generation of writers who create the next blockbuster books and movies can do better.
— Ellen "Call Me General" Oh (@ElloEllenOh) September 25, 2018
Broke: Asian women as love interests for white male protagonists.
Woke: Asian women brainwashed, transfigured into a giant snake and kept as a pet/slave for 60 years by white male antagonists, then decapitated by a teenager.#FantasticBeasts #nagini pic.twitter.com/mkNA6wniD9
— The Headless HorseVinh 💀 (@Supervinh47) September 25, 2018
Ok, this is gonna be the last thing I say on this.
I just want to say that I'm impressed with J.K. Rowling, it takes a LOT of confidence to go 2/2 on racist Asian stereotypes.
Cho Chang being the demure "gentle flower" and #Nagini being the sexually attractive "dragon lady".
— The Headless HorseVinh 💀 (@Supervinh47) September 26, 2018
Photos courtesy of WENN, screencap from trailer.
I always thought the Nagini name was a variation of the Hindi ‘nagan’ or female snake?
I’m shocked that jk is publicly trying to sell this As ‘Indonesian mythology’. Even if that’s where she come across it first, she’s had 2 decades+ to educate herself.
She’s technically correct in that the Indonesians also have a version … which originated in India. But why a Korean is playing it, I don’t know. She said something on Twitter about how Indonesia has multiple ethnicities – but none of them are Korean. I give her a long rope for my childhood’s sake but she’s really something these days.
Interestingly, there’s a region in Indonesia that traditionally (as in dates back to a long time ago–thus of interest to philologists, historians, etc) uses austronesian/malay root language for speaking but uses korean/hangul for writing.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cia-Cia_language
it is. Nagini is derivated from Nagan.
Naga means dragon. a totally different myth creature.
Ask any Indonesian and they’ll answer Nagini is an Indian folklore
Yes we have our own “Nagini-like” myth creature. But it has different story than Nagini. I dont really care who played Nagini. But her explanation about it is laughable.
Her “latin-derived” spells are laughable, too. In addition to being problematic as heck on multiple levels (her horribly written female characters drove me nuts before I was old/aware enough to label the issues) but her overall relationship with the languages/cultures she appropriates from is ridiculous. Tolkien she is not.
Hey- i dont really get the problem. What should they do? No diversoty is absolutely not ok. I am livin as a diverse woman i a foreign country
We can see it as a beginning – a miniml positive change or we can bitch around
Diversity is important, and I appreciate that J.K. Rowling is trying, but that doesn’t mean it should be immune to criticism. That’s the only way we learn to recognize and learn from our mistakes.
We have to stop treating POC as afterthoughts in our Western media. The decision to add Nagini would have gone through several levels of management beyond JKR – and *nobody* thought, hey, maybe this isn’t the best idea? That tells you the problem is layered. There isn’t enough diversity in the actual media to put POC in roles that aren’t secondary to the primary cast, and there’s not enough diversity in production team for people to recognize these issues before it reaches the end product. It’s a problem up and down the line.
JK Rowling had sooo much good will and lost it all. The cherry on top was casting Depp and liking transphobic tweets.
I didn’t know that. What tweets did she like? >.<
Yeah–what tweets? Very interested in hearing this. Not cool if true, JK.
What even happened to her?? She basically spends her days writing rubbish and retweeting right wing newspapers and threads from bigots.
I guess money really does change people.
What about gary oldman he was also acussed of DV when he enjoy the harry potter franchise back in 2004
As a diehard potterhead, it’s been a rough few years watching jkr go from goddess of creation, to problematic fave, to this bitch.
And she defended casting POS wife beater Depp.
(Not even mentioning cursed child bullshit)
Yeah, I lost the JK Rowling faith after the Johnny Depp debacle. It was kind of heartbreaking because I LOVE Harry Potter.
Jo should really just stop tweeting at all, honestly. I don’t know why she feels compelled to weigh in on casting decisions at all.
Claudia is super pretty. That’s about all the good I have to say.
I loooooved HP. I loved it. But JK has been such a royal jerk in the last few years, that I just can’t be bothered to care about anything she’s been doing. Hufflepuff for life, but man. It seems like she’s just randomly picking bad decisions out of a hat at this point.
I know. JK was my idol growing up, she gave me characters and a Universe I love and grew up with. Harry, Hermione and Ron were my friends when I had none. However, the last few years have shown how out of touch and surrounded by white and wealth privilege she really is. It’s so sad.
I’m guessing Claudia Kim was pretty psyched to get the part?
I watched an interview with her and she was very excited.
I understand the criticism but have a hard time engaging. I hope it doesn’t sour her experience with all of this.
As for JK, she’s been cancelled long before the Depp shenanigans.
Claudia’s lovely and seems to be doing her best with it. No shade her way.
JK Rowling doubling down on the casting on Johnny Depp killed my admiration for her. I adore the Harry Potter series, but I’ve given up on this franchise because of Depp, which hurts, because Jude Law as Dumbledore is perfect, inspired casting. This Nagini shit is problematic AF and makes me REALLY uncomfortable, even without the race issues.
I’m mean I’m glad were finally getting some diversity in the potter world but im sorry JK if full of s***. Shes been pulling this “potter world was ALWAYS diverse guys” and giving us “oh this character was really ‘insert some minority status here ALL ALONG” ever since she got twitter a few years ago. Honestly if it wasnt so annoying Id find it sad – she needs to let this series go and let people enjoy it for what it was/focus on her more recent projects…
It shouldn’t be diverse. You won’t believe it, but it’s ok to write a peace of fiction based on your own experience (even though you add magic to the universe).
Great job at missing the entire point of my comment!
My issue is that JK’s experience in the UK did include a lot of diversity actually – she’s said so herself several times. Instead of retroactively trying to make up for lack of diversity in her books by saying ‘oh this person was a minority the whole time guys’ she should just let it go is what I’m arguing. It seems inauthentic.
I dont think ALL books need to be diverse by the way – however, I do think its great and allows more people to see themselves in stories.
Also, you spelled “piece” wrong.
?? Why wouldn’t there be diversity? The United Kingdom is a huge international hub. The British empire colonized the hell out of the planet for several centuries. There’s been cultural exchange there for forever. London is itself only slightly smaller than New York City and has one of the ethnically diverse populations in the world. I find it EXTREMELY difficult to believe that JKR wouldn’t have run into POC and other minority groups in the UK throughout her life.
@Veronica, Britain is officially only 90% white, look it up.
Regarding colonies, I just actually finished reading a book on crimes and atrocities committed by Britain in India, how much they impoverished India and exploited its population, it’s called “The era of darkness, British empire in India”.
Still, don’t see how it should affect ART and a result of someone’s imagination. I don’t think literature should get policed.
Only?
Jess says that Britain is “only” 90% white. I guess she won’t be satisfied unless it’s 100% white.
Guys, we should let Jess have her idealistic, all-white, non-diverse ART. That’s the only way she’ll be happy.
All of this aside. Wouldn’t Nagini have turned into a human when she got beheaded? How is this only a thing now?
Yeah, I’m confused about that as well, and actually kind of retroactively uncomfortable with the idea of Neville beheading a human, even an “evil” one, but now that’s questionable because apparently Nagini is confined to that form because of a curse. It’s all very disturbing.
She’s not a “pet” of a villain, it’s not the 80s romantic comedy. She’s a familiar of a magician.
Also, why on Earth should Harry Potter be diverce? Yes, London is diverce because of the immigrants and tourists, the rest of the England – not so much. Why author can’t write about her own British experience (and add a magical twist on the universe)? Will you ask Chinese or Korean author why their books are not diverce?
USA need to realize that not every country is a melting pot and was built by immigrants and slaves. Asian countries (Korea, Japan) are actually the most racially homogenous, not accepting towards newcomers and immigrants. Ask them what’s good
That’s literally what POC want to know too – why can’t she just keep her fantasy world white as she obviously intended it to be when she wrote it instead of trying so hard to be diverse and missing the point by a mile.
If you want to be diverse, then do it properly. Don’t just jump on the bangwagon to head off criticism and do this bad a job.
Jess – the U.K. is pretty damn diverse. Not just London. Ever been to Manchester? Birmingham? Cambridge? Leeds? Bradford? Glasgow? These are just cities I’m pulling out of my hat to make a point – not an all encompassing list. There is a long history of migration here from former colonies – and to intimate that only London is diverse, in nonsense.
To represent Britain as mostly white, as Rowling has done in her books, in nonsense.
Totally off topic but where are you from Jess? Trying to understand your thought process here…
@Clare, both Glasgow and Leeds are 85-90% white, Britain in total is 90% white. it’s not difficult to look up.
Again, I’m all for diversity in a workplace and in general, I just don’t think ART (and fictional literature is definitely art) should be policed in accordance with someone’s political agenda. And I’m not even a fan of Harry Potter
@Tanesha86, I’m from Europe (not Britain)
@Jess the UK is 81% percent white overall and that’s according to the last UK Census.
Also according to that census London has a racial makeup of 59% white. That’s a pretty slim majority.
JK’s grew up in a village in Gloucestershire though. You’re talking about London, and you’re talking about now. There’s much less diversity in English villages and towns than major cities and even less so when JK grew up. Her world probably was very white, and that’s probably why she really didn’t think about the optics here at all. I’m not excusing her as I find her comments, and actions, disappointing, I just wanted to add my 2pence worth about the differences between British cities and towns/villages.
Europeans need realise that bringing up the USA nonstop, especially on topics that have literally nothing to do with it (the discussion is about a British author, a British film series and a part played by a Korean actress, so please explain where the USA comes in?) looks weird and obsessive.
I thought the book states Nagini was “Albanian”?
I think you might be thinking of when before Voldemort returned to his human form. Between the time baby Harry made him lose his human form and the time he regained his human form, for many years Voldemort wandered around without a body, I guess some kind of demon spirit. And I think he wandered around Albania a lot and possessed snakes here and there but they’d always die pretty quickly due to Voldemort possessing them. I think he may have met Nagini during his wanderings in Albania maybe? But I don’t remember him specifying Nagini was Albanian. I think he explains all this to Harry in the cemetery in the 4th book when he’s holding Harry hostage right after the ritual has been performed to bring him back to life. This is what I remember anyways, it’s been awhile since I’ve read the series!
While I can understand the disappointment of Nagini’s casting, I don’t think we should be mad at poor Claudia Kim. She might not fit the part “mythologically” but she’s probably so excited to be part of this movie. I also never realized Nagini had a human backstory. Was it Neville who killed her in the final battle at Hogwarts??
This movie is already canceled because of Johnny Depp.
This.
I didn’t even watch the trailer until the Nagini is a human buzz hit the internet so I took a quick peek.
Needless to say, only Irish actors should play Irish characters, only French actors should play French characters… I get that you don’t want a Caucasian actor done up to look Asian, but we seem to be forgetting that the whole concept of acting is to portray someone you’re not. I expected an Asian performer in this role; I’m not going to freak out that she’s not from a specific country; this isn’t a documentary.
JK lost me with the casting of Depp, and really lost me with defending him. Now this? It’s really hard for me and I’m sure a lot of other Potterheads to feel this way now, but I can no longer bring myself to even want to watch or keep up with the Fantastic Beasts spinoffs at this point. I can’t support it, and it’s just too confusing to try and fight ure out how they keep f***ing up with casting SO bad. Bad casting is one thing, but hiring a messed up abuser and then this bs? I can’t.
Poor Ms. Kim. Let her enjoy the role.
I can’t with J.K….and that was even BEFORE all of this…….
Can J.K Rowling for once respond to controversies in a non-condescending way? It’s like she thinks that people should be grateful for her half-assed attempt to put some diversity in the franchise.
I honestly don’t think she can. I am pretty sure condescending is her go-to for anyone who questions her.
She not only seems to have forgotten her roots, she burnt them to ashes. I guess money really does change a person.
I won’t watch these films because of Depp. But now I’m just puzzled at how wrong everything is about this universe.
At least Scartlett Johanson is not playing a Korean playing an idonisian or indian myth snake. *sarcasm*
Edit: I hope this role brings exposure to Ms. Kim and access to better/more projects in the future.
You you include diversity for the sake of diversity, this is what you get. A poorly thought out character plot add-on. This is why it’s just as important to have diversity behind the cameras as on screen. This movie doesn’t need anymore controversy.
That what struck me too, in the books
Nagini literally means female snake in Hindi/ Sanskrit
The mythology of Naga travelled to far east from India.
But JK is not the only one.
Loads of western books , movies use Indian mythology and characters and paint them as villain.
Entire Cassandra Clare series called a demoness as Kali, not to mention League of extraordinary gentlemen.
Recently BlackPanther used Hanuman as a semi villanous sidekick cult when he is considered the most loyal devoted wrestlerdemi God. Ruined Blackpanther for me.
There are plenty subtle racist jabs at Indian or essentially Hindu culture which people , black or white, do not give a second thought while doing.
Nagini isnt really Voldemort’s pet though. Shee is one of his most trusted companions which is why he makes Nagini one of his horcruxes.
(Eye Roll) Some people have wayyyyy too much time on their hands and love to nitpick or be offended. This from a mixed race black woman.. I said what I said…
