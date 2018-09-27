The Brett Kavanaugh/Christine Blasey Ford hearing is going to be shambolic

The Kavanaugh Hearing begins at 10 am today. Most media sites will live stream it, including CSPAN and PBS, probably CNN and all the major networks, so we can all watch it from our desks as we work. I imagine there won’t be a lot of work happening today in America. American women are practically going on strike to watch Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, as she’s the only one of Brett Kavanaugh’s accusers who has been called to testify.

The Senate Judiciary Committee isn’t issuing a subpoena for Mark Judge, who is looking more and more like Brett Kavanaugh’s rape bro and co-conspirator. The committee has not issued any subpoenas for Debbie Ramirez (who wants to testify, but has been stonewalled), nor have they asked to speak to Julie Swetnick, whose lawyer Michael Avenatti just released her sworn statement attesting to Kavanaugh and Judge’s gang rape habits. There are other stories, other victims, other reports, of course. I would imagine that Kavanaugh and Judge left a trail of victims from their teenage years through adulthood. Senator Cory Booker has been asking Kavanaugh privately about an incident where Kavanaugh possibly sexually assaulted a woman in 1998, at a party, when he was drunk.

As I’m sitting here, looking through the headlines from the past 12 hours, I’m sickened by the right-wing campaign to discredit the victims by any means necessary just in the media… so imagine what’s going to happen to Dr. Ford when this prosecutor the Republicans hired goes after her. I still can’t believe that the Republicans have completely abdicated their LITERAL JOBS to hide behind a female prosecutor. Ugh. Today is going to be a complete sh-tshow.