Donald Trump’s press conference was the best case for invoking the 25th

I go in and out of watching the news on a regular basis. It depends on what I can stomach on any given day, and it depends on what the big story is that week. With the Brett Kavanaugh stories everywhere this week, I’ve been phasing back into watching the news. Yesterday was a difficult day, and today is going to be even worse. On the eve of Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Ford Blassey’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Donald Trump decided to give his first no-holds-barred press conference in what feels like months. He’s been in New York this week for the UN General Assembly, and he probably thought most of the questions would be international. They were not. Most of the questions were about… Kavanaugh, Kavanaugh’s accusers, Trump’s accusers, and more. Here’s the full video.

I watched it live for about 80 minutes. My evening was in shambles after that and I could barely concentrate on anything other than my rage and disgust. Here are some random thoughts, in no particular order:

The slander of George Washington. Who knew that George Washington would get thrown under the proverbial bus just so Trump could make some kind of moronic argument about Democrats? Trump flat-out slandered George Washington.

Mr. Kurd. He referred to a Kurdish reporter as Mr. Kurd.

He’s delusional. He’s so delusional that he actually got angry REPEATEDLY about why his delusions weren’t reported as news. He invented this crazy lie about how only four women had accused him of sexual assault and how they were all paid for their stories and why didn’t the New York Times run that story? BECAUSE IT WAS YOUR DELUSION.

On Kavanaugh. He said a lot of sh-t, but the basic gist is that he thinks Kavanaugh is a “tremendous genius” and a saint and we’re all being terrible to his wife and children because we believe the women who have come forward to talk about how Kavanaugh is a sexual predator. That being said, he did leave some space for himself to withdraw Kavanaugh’s nomination. He’s going to make up his mind about it after today’s testimony.

He repeatedly slanders Barack Obama. The lies this man tells about Obama are absolutely insane. The biggest lie of all is that Obama made America less respected.

The UN wasn’t laughing at him. They were laughing WITH him, he claims.

He lied about Justin Trudeau. He claimed he canceled a meeting with Trudeau over tariffs. Trudeau’s office says there was no such meeting scheduled. I believe Trudeau.

“Women are so angry.” He was doing this riff about how women love him and women support Kavanaugh and he started talking about how women are so angry these days, and then he made it sound like we’re angry because we support Kavanaugh. Bitch, no.

Every time Trump speaks off-the-cuff in these kinds of press conferences, I’m always left feeling sick to my stomach. We need the 25th Amendment to be invoked NOW. One last thing, to all of the reporters in that room: I understand that you’re shellshocked and uncomfortable and some of you are doing the lord’s work. But stop f–king laughing when he denigrates your job and continues to dismantle the public’s trust in the fourth estate.

