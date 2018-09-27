Duchess Kate will make her first post-summer maternity leave outing next week

In case you forgot, Prince William is in Africa this week. Kensington Palace’s Twitter has been full of photos of William doing work – mostly conservation work – in Namibia, Kenya and Tanzania. It feels like William’s trip has been mostly ignored by the British and American press, which is both a good and bad thing. It’s a bad thing because William also has a vein of “don’t forget about meeeee” in the wake of the Duchess of Sussex’s entrance into the royal fold, and I bet he’s irritated that his trip is barely being covered. It’s a good thing because William is still William, and he actually doesn’t want to provide a full accounting of what he’s actually doing every day during his trip, which is why the KP Twitter is stage-managing the rollout of information to make William look consistently busy (when he’s allegedly hanging out with Jecca Craig).
Anyway, I bring up William’s trip because his wife made a point of stepping on his messaging. While William was away, Kate announced her first big event since her summer-long maternity leave. Kate will visit Sayers Croft Trust Forest School and Wildlife Garden next week, on Tuesday October 2nd. Don’t forget about meeee….! Quite honestly though, I think Kate is genuinely feeling more relaxed than ever. Yes, there was the Don’t Forget About Me Tour late last year and earlier this year. But I think Kate also realizes that with Meghan on the scene, Kate doesn’t have to worry about “getting her numbers up” by the end of the year. Everyone is focused on Meghan’s events now, which means Kate feels free to still be on partial maternity leave until next year.
Kate Middleton is getting back to work — now of three! After stepping away from royal duties ahead of the birth of Prince Louis on April 23, the Duchess of Cambridge will visit the Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden at Paddington Recreation Ground on Tuesday, marking the end of her maternity leave. Kate will learn how the school exposes thousands of urban students each year to nature and meet children participating in outdoor activities.
The 36-year-old royal is set to take part in sporadic engagements during October and through to the end of the year. She will return to her usual busy schedule come January.
“Her usual busy schedule” LMAO. After seven years of duchessing, we know that Kate’s schedule has always been “sporadic.” The only difference now is that Kate isn’t this year’s big show, so there’s less pressure and expectation for her to be anything other than what we already know: someone who really couldn’t care less about duchessing.
I’ve missed Kate, buttons and all.
Me too!
What are the odds she has a fourth child, y’all? I used to think she probably would, but now I suspect she feels pretty complete with the third child, and feels no urge to have a fourth.
Maybe having less pressure on her now (Meghan is more in the spotlight, she’s had three heirs) will be good for her, and she’ll actually do MORE now. Who knows?
I really think Louis is their final child. Something about George and Louis sharing a name makes me think they are done, for some reason.
I think they are very high. She loves being a mum and they have all the money and help in the world. I’m sure her thought on it is more along the lines of “why not?”
OK (or Hello) has a cover story about how she is due in February with #4 lol. The funny thing is they are using a picture of her from Germany last year as proof of her “bump.” I have to say, with as much as I’ll criticize her, having constant speculation of the state of your uterus must be really bizarre and invasive.
I think they are done with three. Many people seem to want what they had growing up. Rumor was he was done at 2 and she wanted 3, which stands by that idea for them. But only time will tell
I really hope they are done at 3.
KP have actually released a lot of details, pictures & speeches that William has given since he’s been on his trip. This is far more transparent than any of Harry’s trips to the region.
Both William & Harry do not get much media attention when their wives are not with them. That’s just the way it is.
+1
‘Private’ African tour is convenient . Is this similar to the DC trip where Jecca was present as a member and Cannot stayed in NYC… must be past due visits with Jecca, baby and family.
Agree with others that I’ve actually been surprised at how much KP is sharing about this trip. There seems to be a different vibe to William’s international trips without Kate (like his trip to Jordan and Israel) – from William’s behavior. I’m sure when you’re on a work-trip like that with your wife and kids your focus and such is going to be different than when it is just you.
I did laugh at “usual busy schedule.” Lol for days. But, I hope she had a nice leave and will hit the ground running in….January.
I’ll also add that the anti-Meghan comments on the KP twitter announcing this event are really appalling. stuff about the “true royal” and that kind of crap.
I think one of the other reasons she seems happier/relaxed is because William is probably at home more. He ain’t working at playing helicopter pilot and his partying friends have for the most part gotten married with young children of their own.
Am sure there will be more ‘Don’t forget about meeeeee’ tours from both of them over the coming months/years or whenever H&M have good press.
I think that except from 2013, they have had at least one tour every year, so I don’t see how another one would be attributed to Meghan and Harry
I also think by this point you’re really adjusted to having babies/small kids. The first one seems totally overwhelming-like I needed my husband and one of our mom’s with me to help. By the time I had my 4th, I was just downstairs the next day making meals, doing laundry and driving kids to school. You are just in the mode.
+100
Dolittle is happier because she is on ‘leave’ NO Royal Duties for months – as The Firm – HM/POW/ and the Royals must noticed how The Duke and new Duchess Sussex, has been busy since her arrival in GB and accomplish a lot more than waity Cannot in 10 to 7 years marry in.
meanwhile, waity Dolittle is on target with the lambridge MO: Entitled – happy/ carefree/spending/Tennis/ friends weddings w/out whiny – dozens of Staff – nannies (Maria +) ready at her carol order.
Interesting…William’s trip to Africa was called a private trip but with the amount of pictures we are getting,that’s obviously not true.With other royals private trip,we only learn about it from the CC/when they leave.
Glad Kate is coming back so her fans can go back to focussing on her and stop sucking the joy out of me enjoying any Meghan events with their constant complaining and criticisms
Kate’s events will be “sporadic”, so they will have plenty of free time.
‘Sporadic.’ It just means she’ll do as little as possible, which is the norm with her.
“Her usual busy schedule” LMAO indeed
No excuses now. The idea of needing years and years of “easing in” to royal work has been debunked and it’s really not that hard to work steadily and produce results that make a difference. There’s a new standard.
I agree that Kate’s transition to royal life was a “handle with kid gloves” approach but that came about because the last two high profile married ins said that they were thrown into the deep end and not given proper support nor ample time to adjust to being part of The Firm.
I think that it is too early to claim that a new standard has been set, Diana did fantastically during her early years as a royal but later said that it was all smoke and mirrors. Personally I think that Diana did a lot of retconning because she wanted to demonize Charles, his family and royal courtiers but I do think that an argument can be made that some married ins need time to find their footing and adjust to royal life.
+1000
Amen!
Anytime Harry makes one of his many private visits to Africa, could he possibly be meeting up with Chelsy who is African and owns a home there?!
I had a whole response to this but it didn’t make it through. Long story short, I’m picking up what you’re putting down.
-1
Prince Henry probably would be married to Davey instead.
Catherine Quinn is determined woman. I don’t think Kate will be working a sporadic schedule.
I wonder what Ms. Quinn has been doing the past 6 months?
KP Twitter usually gives a lot more air time to William and as others pointed out no one pays attention to his solo appearances. Harry and Meghan don’t need the publicity lol!
This kind of event seems to suit Kate. If I were her advisor, I’d pack 3-4 visits a week to schools, camps, outdoorsy and sporty events and causes that have her around children of all ages. And she will always sound more adult than they do, whereas she may not hold her own against other people her age and older.
I was thinking this is a good event for her. I know I keep saying this, but they really should have front-loaded her royal life with those kinds of events. She’s the future Queen, she cant only do what she wants in terms of royal events for the next 50 years, but I think it could have helped her find her footing in a way that making her patrons of art galleries and such did not. Even now, they should play to her strengths in those kinds of events. It may give her more confidence in other areas. I think starting her back with this kind of event may be a sign that they are looking at Meghan, seeing successful you can be when you are passionate about a topic, and are going to transfer that to Kate.
But Kate’s focus has been on children for a while now, it’s not as if this is her first visit to a school lol
@Annie Exactly! Kate visiting schools isn’t a new thing, in fact it’s right up her alley! People only need to do a quick search on the internet to know that children, mental health & the arts has been the main theme of the engagements she’s attended over the years.
-1
Dolittle needs to better use her status and serve the people of GB UK who is supporting her extravagant luxury entitled lazy lifestyle, for her large family and middletons.
Please keep waity away from mental health – seem cringe worthy addressing such a serious issue -with very little, if any research and time with professionals .
You think Eggface is sleeping with Jecca?
I mean, Kate managed to secure the title and now has three babies and a country manor to devote her life to. I can imagine her turning a blind eye to William’s affair as long as he’s discrete. Whatever keeps the manchild happy.
