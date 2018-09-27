Duchess Kate will make her first post-summer maternity leave outing next week

In case you forgot, Prince William is in Africa this week. Kensington Palace’s Twitter has been full of photos of William doing work – mostly conservation work – in Namibia, Kenya and Tanzania. It feels like William’s trip has been mostly ignored by the British and American press, which is both a good and bad thing. It’s a bad thing because William also has a vein of “don’t forget about meeeee” in the wake of the Duchess of Sussex’s entrance into the royal fold, and I bet he’s irritated that his trip is barely being covered. It’s a good thing because William is still William, and he actually doesn’t want to provide a full accounting of what he’s actually doing every day during his trip, which is why the KP Twitter is stage-managing the rollout of information to make William look consistently busy (when he’s allegedly hanging out with Jecca Craig).

Anyway, I bring up William’s trip because his wife made a point of stepping on his messaging. While William was away, Kate announced her first big event since her summer-long maternity leave. Kate will visit Sayers Croft Trust Forest School and Wildlife Garden next week, on Tuesday October 2nd. Don’t forget about meeee….! Quite honestly though, I think Kate is genuinely feeling more relaxed than ever. Yes, there was the Don’t Forget About Me Tour late last year and earlier this year. But I think Kate also realizes that with Meghan on the scene, Kate doesn’t have to worry about “getting her numbers up” by the end of the year. Everyone is focused on Meghan’s events now, which means Kate feels free to still be on partial maternity leave until next year.

Kate Middleton is getting back to work — now of three! After stepping away from royal duties ahead of the birth of Prince Louis on April 23, the Duchess of Cambridge will visit the Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden at Paddington Recreation Ground on Tuesday, marking the end of her maternity leave. Kate will learn how the school exposes thousands of urban students each year to nature and meet children participating in outdoor activities. The 36-year-old royal is set to take part in sporadic engagements during October and through to the end of the year. She will return to her usual busy schedule come January.

[From People]

“Her usual busy schedule” LMAO. After seven years of duchessing, we know that Kate’s schedule has always been “sporadic.” The only difference now is that Kate isn’t this year’s big show, so there’s less pressure and expectation for her to be anything other than what we already know: someone who really couldn’t care less about duchessing.