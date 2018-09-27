Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom walked their first carpet together with the Monaco royals

Here are some photos from the Global Ocean Gala in Monte Carlo last night. Prince Albert of Monaco has several big causes, and the environment and protecting the oceans are two of his biggest (he’s also a huge supporter of the Olympics and the Red Cross). You know the Global Ocean Gala was important because Princess Charlene even came out for it. And good lord, she looks like she’s been “medicated.” Her gown is terrible, as is her makeup. And hair, for the matter.
The big story from the Ocean Gala was that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attended… and this is their first time making a coupled-up red carpet appearance. They’ve been at the same events before, and Orlando has even been Katy’s “date” at some events, but she’s never let him walk the red carpet with her, which is sort of funny. She’s like “actually I don’t want to remind people that we’re together, we cool?” Katy’s hair, makeup and gown are also hideous, almost like she was really trying to look as awful as Charlene.
Oooh, look at Pierre Casiraghi and his wife Beatrice Casiraghi. She’s crazy-beautiful, but her terrible gown made me laugh. Even beautiful women sometimes choose terrible clothes.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Her hair…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why does she insist on keeping that haircut? It is just so awful on her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Terrible, so unflattering.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If she would stop bleaching it, it wouldn’t be nearly as bad. Like – it COULD be cute. But the combo of the extreme cut and the bad coloring is just a huge mess. I don’t even like her but I’m like “KATY. WHY.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t mind the hair on her, but I do think it calls for edgier styling. If you’re going rock and roll on the hair, follow it through with the rest of your look.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Katy looks so much better with dark hair. It just works well with her eyes and complexion. That said, she obviously is having fun with this hair and may go back to dark one day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like her cut. She’s having fun with it. No harm to anyone else.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had no idea Katy was so tall! I don’t love either gown, but I think she and Charlene both look elegant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is….. the ugliest dress…. atually both of those peach ones are.
Its that dress that both Dorothy and Blanche bought (S3 E12), only 10x worse and picasso’d to hell
Why would you choose something so timed and trendy to an important meeting… and I agree, Katy’s face is so rough and aged by that haircut.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The bottom of Katie’s dress is like the one that Dorothy and Blanche both bought…but the top is different…and the color was sherbet…I thought that dress was AWFUL on BOTH of them (but better on Dorothy, because of her statuesque height)…however, Katie’s is so bad…I’m rethinking my opinion!!!!
Seriously…it’s a bunch of not GOOD dresses and hairstyles in those photos….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t like her hair nor his tbh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Katys haircut is so bad and charlenes right behind it. Stahp
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Katy to Charlene: Help. Get me out of this relationship.
Charlene: Ma petite, he’s not royal, and you’re not even married. You can just break up. Run for it. Run for all of us who can’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Charlene’s dress came to the party, but not her face… no visible makeup, signs of life.
I shouldn’t read anything into the fact that her dress was a fancy muumuu, should I?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had that EXACT SAME THOUGHT. I hate womb watch, and I am terrible at it. But with Princess Charlene, I truly thought she was pregnant. I actually love her dress. Would wear 100%.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wait ..katy and orlando are still together?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When did Orlando start morphing into Josh Brolin? And I’m definitely on the “Katy’s hair is AWFUL” train. I’m not too crazy about the dress, either. Maybe if it weren’t for the weird silver sleeves it wouldn’t be so terrible. Still bad, just not so terrible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He lost all of his hot!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup. That’s what I came here to say. OB is not aging well at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Charlene’s eyes used to be sad- now they’re just vacant…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seems I’m the only one who likes her with the short cut.WTF is wearing Beatrice Borromeo?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For some reason, dresses that bind women’s arms to their sides make me sad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hie is with her for PR. No one talks about him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pierre’s shoes made me laugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like Charlene’s dress -I have a weakness for capes of any kind-**runs away to hide behind computer**…..**pokes head back out** the dress would be better if it were more form fitting though **runs back to hide again**
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t love her haircut in photos. But I saw her in concert a few weeks ago and we were close to the front. She is so pretty, and her hair (even though it was green) actually looked cute.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Man, she really does not know how to let things go, does she?
I actually don’t mind Beatrice’s dress. It’s oddball, but it’s at least FUN and interesting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow, they all look dreadful. You know you did wrong when the best dressed and most pleasant appearing person in a picture is the guy named Albert.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly that top photo makes Orlando look like Bloated Johnny Depp. How ironic.
They really all look sick and unhealthy, like they’re all dealing with stomach flu and barely there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Beatrice is so naturally beautiful, she actually makes that dress look good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THANK YOU! Her hair is god awful. I rarely comment but it is so unflattering.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They all look like maternity dresses to me. Bad ones. Katie should ditch the bleach for good, the hair doesn’t suit her at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean, Charlene is giving me dolphin vibes weirdly enough, so if that is the look she was going for, might as well pull it out for your husband’s Ocean Gala!
Report this comment as spam or abuse