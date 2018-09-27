Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom walked their first carpet together with the Monaco royals

Monte Carlo Gala, for the Global Ocean 2018 - Arrivals

Here are some photos from the Global Ocean Gala in Monte Carlo last night. Prince Albert of Monaco has several big causes, and the environment and protecting the oceans are two of his biggest (he’s also a huge supporter of the Olympics and the Red Cross). You know the Global Ocean Gala was important because Princess Charlene even came out for it. And good lord, she looks like she’s been “medicated.” Her gown is terrible, as is her makeup. And hair, for the matter.

The big story from the Ocean Gala was that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attended… and this is their first time making a coupled-up red carpet appearance. They’ve been at the same events before, and Orlando has even been Katy’s “date” at some events, but she’s never let him walk the red carpet with her, which is sort of funny. She’s like “actually I don’t want to remind people that we’re together, we cool?” Katy’s hair, makeup and gown are also hideous, almost like she was really trying to look as awful as Charlene.

Monte Carlo Gala, for the Global Ocean 2018 - Arrivals

Monte-Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean 2018 - Arrivals

Monte Carlo Gala, for the Global Ocean 2018 - Arrivals

Oooh, look at Pierre Casiraghi and his wife Beatrice Casiraghi. She’s crazy-beautiful, but her terrible gown made me laugh. Even beautiful women sometimes choose terrible clothes.

Monte-Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean 2018 - Arrivals

Monte-Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean 2018 - Arrivals

33 Responses to “Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom walked their first carpet together with the Monaco royals”

  1. girl_ninja says:
    September 27, 2018 at 7:48 am

    Her hair…

  2. grabbyhands says:
    September 27, 2018 at 7:48 am

    Why does she insist on keeping that haircut? It is just so awful on her.

  3. Naptime says:
    September 27, 2018 at 7:49 am

    I had no idea Katy was so tall! I don’t love either gown, but I think she and Charlene both look elegant.

  4. teehee says:
    September 27, 2018 at 7:49 am

    That is….. the ugliest dress…. atually both of those peach ones are.

    Its that dress that both Dorothy and Blanche bought (S3 E12), only 10x worse and picasso’d to hell

    Why would you choose something so timed and trendy to an important meeting… and I agree, Katy’s face is so rough and aged by that haircut.

    • Lala11_7 says:
      September 27, 2018 at 9:20 am

      The bottom of Katie’s dress is like the one that Dorothy and Blanche both bought…but the top is different…and the color was sherbet…I thought that dress was AWFUL on BOTH of them (but better on Dorothy, because of her statuesque height)…however, Katie’s is so bad…I’m rethinking my opinion!!!!

      Seriously…it’s a bunch of not GOOD dresses and hairstyles in those photos….

  5. Lee says:
    September 27, 2018 at 7:49 am

    Don’t like her hair nor his tbh.

  6. Snowflake says:
    September 27, 2018 at 8:01 am

    Katys haircut is so bad and charlenes right behind it. Stahp

  7. Alix says:
    September 27, 2018 at 8:01 am

    Charlene’s dress came to the party, but not her face… no visible makeup, signs of life.

    I shouldn’t read anything into the fact that her dress was a fancy muumuu, should I?

  8. Mocchi says:
    September 27, 2018 at 8:07 am

    Wait ..katy and orlando are still together?

  9. smcollins says:
    September 27, 2018 at 8:08 am

    When did Orlando start morphing into Josh Brolin? And I’m definitely on the “Katy’s hair is AWFUL” train. I’m not too crazy about the dress, either. Maybe if it weren’t for the weird silver sleeves it wouldn’t be so terrible. Still bad, just not so terrible.

  10. Redgrl says:
    September 27, 2018 at 8:12 am

    Charlene’s eyes used to be sad- now they’re just vacant…

  11. Samab says:
    September 27, 2018 at 8:14 am

    Seems I’m the only one who likes her with the short cut.WTF is wearing Beatrice Borromeo?

  12. Lexilla says:
    September 27, 2018 at 8:22 am

    For some reason, dresses that bind women’s arms to their sides make me sad.

  13. anp says:
    September 27, 2018 at 8:51 am

    Hie is with her for PR. No one talks about him.

  14. Who ARE these people? says:
    September 27, 2018 at 8:56 am

    Pierre’s shoes made me laugh.

  15. HK9 says:
    September 27, 2018 at 9:05 am

    I like Charlene’s dress -I have a weakness for capes of any kind-**runs away to hide behind computer**…..**pokes head back out** the dress would be better if it were more form fitting though **runs back to hide again** :-)

  16. MaryContrary says:
    September 27, 2018 at 9:19 am

    I don’t love her haircut in photos. But I saw her in concert a few weeks ago and we were close to the front. She is so pretty, and her hair (even though it was green) actually looked cute.

  17. Veronica S. says:
    September 27, 2018 at 9:21 am

    Man, she really does not know how to let things go, does she?

    I actually don’t mind Beatrice’s dress. It’s oddball, but it’s at least FUN and interesting.

  18. Chaine says:
    September 27, 2018 at 9:26 am

    Wow, they all look dreadful. You know you did wrong when the best dressed and most pleasant appearing person in a picture is the guy named Albert.

  19. Vanessa says:
    September 27, 2018 at 9:36 am

    Honestly that top photo makes Orlando look like Bloated Johnny Depp. How ironic.
    They really all look sick and unhealthy, like they’re all dealing with stomach flu and barely there.

  20. Yelena says:
    September 27, 2018 at 9:45 am

    Beatrice is so naturally beautiful, she actually makes that dress look good.

  21. Jh says:
    September 27, 2018 at 9:51 am

    THANK YOU! Her hair is god awful. I rarely comment but it is so unflattering.

  22. TyrantDestroyed says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:25 am

    They all look like maternity dresses to me. Bad ones. Katie should ditch the bleach for good, the hair doesn’t suit her at all.

  23. Derriere says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:52 am

    I mean, Charlene is giving me dolphin vibes weirdly enough, so if that is the look she was going for, might as well pull it out for your husband’s Ocean Gala!

