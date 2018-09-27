Rashida Jones had a baby last month and kept it quiet

Embed from Getty Images

I’m still pretty new to the gossip biz so I’m frequently caught off guard to varying degree by some stories. Like, I was surprised to read about FKA Twigs and Shia LaBeouf the other day. But I was positively floored when CB sent me this story. Rashida Jones and singer Ezra Koenig welcomed a baby together. I suppose I should start by saying Rashida and Ezra are in a relationship. This has been rumored but never confirmed by either so I kind of forgot about it, to be honest. But now we have confirmation because they just confirmed they’re parents! Whaaat?

Rashida Jones is a mom! The 42-year-old actress welcomed her first child with her boyfriend, Ezra Koenig, months ago, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

The Quincy director and Koenig, the 34-year-old lead singer of Vampire Weekend, were first linked in 2016. They have never publicly confirmed their relationship.

[From Us Weekly]

People confirmed it’s a baby boy, and they named him Isaiah, which goes beautifully with either Jones or Koenig. And little Isaiah is just over one month old, having been born August 22nd. According to W, there were rumors that Rashida was pregnant earlier this year, but I didn’t hear them. I know Rashida is not an in-your-face celebrity, but she is well-known and working regularly in the business, I’m so impressed she was able to keep this all on lockdown until they were ready to announce it. I’ll bet grandparents Quincy Jones and Peggy Lipton are thrilled. Quincy has a couple of other grandkids but this is Peggy’s first. I wonder when Rashida told Quincy, actually. With all his crazy confessions earlier this year, it’s a wonder this didn’t slip out as well: “Quincy, what’s your favorite album?” “You know, Earth Wind and Fire are actual elements playing instruments – not people. And Rashida had a baby with a Vampire. Did you see my socks?”

And as mentioned, the baby is not all Rashida has been working on. She’s currently promoting her Netflix documentary, Quincy, that honors her father and his career. Rashida and Alan Hicks wrote and directed the doc, which premiered at TIFF. Ezra has also been busy; the new Vampire Weekend album is finished and will be out soon. Good lord, this is one effective multi-tasking couple. And they can do it all under the radar. Congratulations to the family. Many wishes of peace and prosperity to all.

All these photos were taken between October 2017 and April 2018

wenn32509541

wenn33873607

wenn34041053

Photo credit: WENN Photos and Getty Images

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

34 Responses to “Rashida Jones had a baby last month and kept it quiet”

  1. girl_ninja says:
    September 27, 2018 at 7:16 am

    Was shw actually pregnant or did they adopt a child?

    Reply
    • Mia4s says:
      September 27, 2018 at 7:47 am

      She was pregnant by all accounts. There are some pictures that sites have been going back and looking at that show she was strategic in what she wore. I’m not that surprised she could keep the secret, she’s far from a famewhore and really not someone photographers follow. Good for them!

      Reply
  2. Erinn says:
    September 27, 2018 at 7:19 am

    What the crap!? I loooooove Ezra so much. I’m so happy for them!

    Reply
  3. Chrissy says:
    September 27, 2018 at 7:26 am

    Congratulations to Rashida and Ezra. (I can’t believe that Peggy Lipton is a grandma!) Best wishes to all involved.

    Reply
  4. minx says:
    September 27, 2018 at 7:27 am

    Aw, I love her. Congrats.

    Reply
  5. Kittycat says:
    September 27, 2018 at 7:27 am

    She must know magic in order to pull off a quiet pregnancy and birth

    Reply
  6. Wellsie says:
    September 27, 2018 at 7:37 am

    Rashida seems like an awesome person and her dating history is totally fascinating.

    Reply
  7. Kristen says:
    September 27, 2018 at 7:39 am

    Blind Gossip had an item on this in March. “Baby Under Wraps.”

    Reply
  8. Queenb says:
    September 27, 2018 at 7:40 am

    Oh Ezra isnt dating Tavi Gevinson anymore? *throws up*

    Reply
  9. Lucy2 says:
    September 27, 2018 at 7:51 am

    OMG! Congrats to them, I like her a lot but had no idea. Very happy for them!

    Reply
  10. Esmom says:
    September 27, 2018 at 8:01 am

    She’s lovely and he’s cute, I’d guess that is one adorable baby. Wishing them well!

    Reply
  11. Nikki says:
    September 27, 2018 at 8:13 am

    She’s the most youthful 42 I’ve ever seen; I guessed she was in her early 30′s. Best wishes to them!

    Reply
  12. JoJo says:
    September 27, 2018 at 8:32 am

    Congrats
    BTW Quincy Jones has WAY more than a couple of grandkids. I saw a family pic about 10 years ago and he had about 6-7 grandkids back then.His oldest daughter is in her 60′s so Q probably has great grand kids too.

    Reply
  13. outoftheshadows says:
    September 27, 2018 at 8:39 am

    I want her maternity Vanity Fair party dress. She carried pregnancy beautifully. I hope they are all happy and healthy.

    Reply
  14. launicaangelina says:
    September 27, 2018 at 8:51 am

    I was very surprised to read this too! Congrats!

    Reply
  15. Jay says:
    September 27, 2018 at 8:53 am

    Yay!! This makes me happy.

    Reply
  16. mk says:
    September 27, 2018 at 9:22 am

    I saw the documentary Quincy and when it was done I thought is that all there is? Seemed a bit superficial, I wonder what would be produced by someone like Ken Burns instead.

    Reply
  17. Case says:
    September 27, 2018 at 9:27 am

    I can’t believe she’s 42! She looks so young. Congrats to her. I’ve always liked Rashida.

    Reply
  18. elimaeby says:
    September 27, 2018 at 9:54 am

    I love both of them and had no idea they were even together. What delightful and surprising news! Many good wishes to the new family.

    Reply
  19. Emilia says:
    September 27, 2018 at 12:29 pm

    I knew it! When I saw the pictures of her at the Vanity Fair party I thought it looked like she was trying to cover a bump.

    Also I’m not surprised she was able to keep it under wraps, she’s not exactly super well-known.

    Reply
  20. Marianne says:
    September 27, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    I just found out that Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan welcomed a baby in Aug and I had the same reaction to that as well. Like good for them…but wow surprising.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment