Rashida Jones had a baby last month and kept it quiet

I’m still pretty new to the gossip biz so I’m frequently caught off guard to varying degree by some stories. Like, I was surprised to read about FKA Twigs and Shia LaBeouf the other day. But I was positively floored when CB sent me this story. Rashida Jones and singer Ezra Koenig welcomed a baby together. I suppose I should start by saying Rashida and Ezra are in a relationship. This has been rumored but never confirmed by either so I kind of forgot about it, to be honest. But now we have confirmation because they just confirmed they’re parents! Whaaat?

Rashida Jones is a mom! The 42-year-old actress welcomed her first child with her boyfriend, Ezra Koenig, months ago, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm. The Quincy director and Koenig, the 34-year-old lead singer of Vampire Weekend, were first linked in 2016. They have never publicly confirmed their relationship.

[From Us Weekly]

People confirmed it’s a baby boy, and they named him Isaiah, which goes beautifully with either Jones or Koenig. And little Isaiah is just over one month old, having been born August 22nd. According to W, there were rumors that Rashida was pregnant earlier this year, but I didn’t hear them. I know Rashida is not an in-your-face celebrity, but she is well-known and working regularly in the business, I’m so impressed she was able to keep this all on lockdown until they were ready to announce it. I’ll bet grandparents Quincy Jones and Peggy Lipton are thrilled. Quincy has a couple of other grandkids but this is Peggy’s first. I wonder when Rashida told Quincy, actually. With all his crazy confessions earlier this year, it’s a wonder this didn’t slip out as well: “Quincy, what’s your favorite album?” “You know, Earth Wind and Fire are actual elements playing instruments – not people. And Rashida had a baby with a Vampire. Did you see my socks?”

And as mentioned, the baby is not all Rashida has been working on. She’s currently promoting her Netflix documentary, Quincy, that honors her father and his career. Rashida and Alan Hicks wrote and directed the doc, which premiered at TIFF. Ezra has also been busy; the new Vampire Weekend album is finished and will be out soon. Good lord, this is one effective multi-tasking couple. And they can do it all under the radar. Congratulations to the family. Many wishes of peace and prosperity to all.

All these photos were taken between October 2017 and April 2018