Rashida Jones had a baby last month and kept it quiet

I’m still pretty new to the gossip biz so I’m frequently caught off guard to varying degree by some stories. Like, I was surprised to read about FKA Twigs and Shia LaBeouf the other day. But I was positively floored when CB sent me this story. Rashida Jones and singer Ezra Koenig welcomed a baby together. I suppose I should start by saying Rashida and Ezra are in a relationship. This has been rumored but never confirmed by either so I kind of forgot about it, to be honest. But now we have confirmation because they just confirmed they’re parents! Whaaat?
Rashida Jones is a mom! The 42-year-old actress welcomed her first child with her boyfriend, Ezra Koenig, months ago, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.
The Quincy director and Koenig, the 34-year-old lead singer of Vampire Weekend, were first linked in 2016. They have never publicly confirmed their relationship.
People confirmed it’s a baby boy, and they named him Isaiah, which goes beautifully with either Jones or Koenig. And little Isaiah is just over one month old, having been born August 22nd. According to W, there were rumors that Rashida was pregnant earlier this year, but I didn’t hear them. I know Rashida is not an in-your-face celebrity, but she is well-known and working regularly in the business, I’m so impressed she was able to keep this all on lockdown until they were ready to announce it. I’ll bet grandparents Quincy Jones and Peggy Lipton are thrilled. Quincy has a couple of other grandkids but this is Peggy’s first. I wonder when Rashida told Quincy, actually. With all his crazy confessions earlier this year, it’s a wonder this didn’t slip out as well: “Quincy, what’s your favorite album?” “You know, Earth Wind and Fire are actual elements playing instruments – not people. And Rashida had a baby with a Vampire. Did you see my socks?”
And as mentioned, the baby is not all Rashida has been working on. She’s currently promoting her Netflix documentary, Quincy, that honors her father and his career. Rashida and Alan Hicks wrote and directed the doc, which premiered at TIFF. Ezra has also been busy; the new Vampire Weekend album is finished and will be out soon. Good lord, this is one effective multi-tasking couple. And they can do it all under the radar. Congratulations to the family. Many wishes of peace and prosperity to all.
All these photos were taken between October 2017 and April 2018
Photo credit: WENN Photos and Getty Images
Was shw actually pregnant or did they adopt a child?
She was pregnant by all accounts. There are some pictures that sites have been going back and looking at that show she was strategic in what she wore. I’m not that surprised she could keep the secret, she’s far from a famewhore and really not someone photographers follow. Good for them!
What the crap!? I loooooove Ezra so much. I’m so happy for them!
Congratulations to Rashida and Ezra. (I can’t believe that Peggy Lipton is a grandma!) Best wishes to all involved.
Aw, I love her. Congrats.
She must know magic in order to pull off a quiet pregnancy and birth
I wouldn’t say magic, necessarily. Many celebrities manage to keep pregnancies under wraps. John Oliver, leighton Meester, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes did it twice, Alexis Bledel and that fellow from Mad Men. I think it comes down to choices.
Which is why I always some side eye celebs who complain about too much attention.
All celebs can go undercover if they want to. Taylor Swift, Angelina and Brad they all showed that they can disappear for long periods of time and they are super famous.
With Rashida its also that most people dont know who she is.
Rashida seems like an awesome person and her dating history is totally fascinating.
Blind Gossip had an item on this in March. “Baby Under Wraps.”
I thought that was about Adam Driver?
Huh? The blind item starts with “This pretty actress from a show business family..” How could that be Adam Driver? Everyone in the comments was guessing Rashida, too.
Oops, I was thinking of a different one! It might even have been on cdan.
Yep, that would definitely not make any sense.
Oh Ezra isnt dating Tavi Gevinson anymore? *throws up*
Just read about that and i am going to need the vomiting bucket after you, eugh indeed.
Yep. He’s eternally cancelled for that!
I thought I was the only one who felt that way about her… I think there’s nothing wrong with a precocious kid, but the buzz around her was stupid. If my parents had more money than God, maybe I’d be famous at 10 as well.
What are you talking about, OutoftheShadows? Tavi comes from a pretty humble background, a suburb of Chicago. Her father is a teacher. She did not grow up rich.
I have read different things about her background. Its irrelevant because thats not what this is about. Its about her age and his age. She was barely legal when he was with her and treated her bad.
@LNH, that’s my recollection as well. “Humble” isn’t the word I’d use, but it’s all relative. I had the impression that her parents were in the position to give her opportunities to pursue her interests. I think her father is an English teacher, so that background probably helped when it came to starting and writing her blog. Tavi was also unusual in that she had the confidence to feel she deserved to be taken seriously by the fashion world, even at a young age.
@Queenb, I didn’t know that. What did he do?
OMG! Congrats to them, I like her a lot but had no idea. Very happy for them!
She’s lovely and he’s cute, I’d guess that is one adorable baby. Wishing them well!
She’s the most youthful 42 I’ve ever seen; I guessed she was in her early 30′s. Best wishes to them!
Congrats
BTW Quincy Jones has WAY more than a couple of grandkids. I saw a family pic about 10 years ago and he had about 6-7 grandkids back then.His oldest daughter is in her 60′s so Q probably has great grand kids too.
I want her maternity Vanity Fair party dress. She carried pregnancy beautifully. I hope they are all happy and healthy.
I was very surprised to read this too! Congrats!
Yay!! This makes me happy.
I saw the documentary Quincy and when it was done I thought is that all there is? Seemed a bit superficial, I wonder what would be produced by someone like Ken Burns instead.
I can’t believe she’s 42! She looks so young. Congrats to her. I’ve always liked Rashida.
I love both of them and had no idea they were even together. What delightful and surprising news! Many good wishes to the new family.
I knew it! When I saw the pictures of her at the Vanity Fair party I thought it looked like she was trying to cover a bump.
Also I’m not surprised she was able to keep it under wraps, she’s not exactly super well-known.
I just found out that Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan welcomed a baby in Aug and I had the same reaction to that as well. Like good for them…but wow surprising.
