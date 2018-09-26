FKA Twigs & Shia LaBeouf are dating now after he & Mia Goth broke up

Shia LaBeouf

First things first: did you know that Mia Goth and Shia LaBeouf were still together this year? I have vague memories of Mia and Shia splitting at some point, but maybe I just imagined that. They eloped in 2016, after several tortured (and reportedly abusive) years together, and I always thought that their relationship fell apart soon after their elopement. In any case, we’re just getting the confirmation now: Mia Goth and Shia LaBeouf are over. And now it seems that he’s with… FKA Twigs? FKA Twigs is best known for being an excellent dancer and an interesting singer, and for having an off-and-on engagement to Robert Pattinson. Rob and Twigs split last year for good. And since Twigs likes ‘em pale and arty, she decided to start up with Shia? Ugh – the Daily Mail has exclusive photos here.

Hollywood star Shia LaBeouf is dating British singer FKA Twigs after splitting from his long-term girlfriend Mia Goth, MailOnline can reveal. The couple, who met on the set of LaBeouf’s new film Honey Boy, were pictured together for the first time today as they left her house in East London to buy groceries at a local store. The pair had left her three-storey home £1.4m home in Hackney, East London, together and returned chatting as they walked along the street with LaBeouf clutching a Styrofoam cup and a bag of tomatoes.

British singer Twigs, 30, confirmed to MailOnline that she and the actor are dating. Speaking through the intercom at her home, she said: ‘We’re very happy, we’re having a nice time.’

Friends say Shia has split from his partner British actress Mia Goth and Twigs’ engagement to ‘Twilight’ actor Robert Pattinson ended last year. A close friend of Goth told MailOnline that the 24-year-old British actress had ended her relationship with LaBeouf several months ago.

‘Everybody in their circle knows that Mia and Shia are separating,’ said the friend. ‘She’s spending her time between London and New York while he’s currently in London. Mia had been having some problems with Shia. It was a very crazy relationship and he is very fiery. She has told her friends that she can’t take any more. When he was preparing for a part, Mia would keep away from him and move out because his rehearsals were so intense.’

The friend added that Goth had bought a flat in Notting Hill and was planning to renovate the property.

[From The Daily Mail]

I have several thoughts all at once. One, I think Twigs and Shia must be having crazy-good sex, don’t ask me why I think that, I just do. Two, I don’t think Twigs and Shia will last, because I’m guessing once the sex haze wears off, they’ll realize they are not right for each other at all – she’s a Type-A perfectionist and he’s a controlling, abusive, disorganized misogynist with substance abuse issues. Three, I’m glad Mia Goth got away. Four, I hope that when Twigs’ sex haze does lift, she just walks away, because if she doesn’t, this mess could last for YEARS.

The 22nd Annual Webby Awards

Photos courtesy of WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

47 Responses to “FKA Twigs & Shia LaBeouf are dating now after he & Mia Goth broke up”

  1. Abby says:
    September 26, 2018 at 8:26 am

    Ah I don’t know where my post went.

    Why is twigs with him?? He seems like such an abusive, angry, controlling mess. And he’s not that good looking, not easygoing… what are his redeeming qualities? Especially compared to Rob. This isn’t going to end well.

    Reply
  2. RspbryChelly says:
    September 26, 2018 at 8:27 am

    Crazy good sex? Interesting. I don’t think of Shia as a crazy good lover, selfish comes more to mind. But you may be right, he may have her head spinning after hot sexy time

    Reply
  3. Adee says:
    September 26, 2018 at 8:28 am

    I’m so glad Carey Mulligan dodged the Shia bullet.

    She’s married to Marcus Mumford from Mumford & Sons for years now and they have their two kids, living quietly in the English countryside.

    Imaging her life if she stayed with a trainwreck like Shia.
    He’s seems like not a bad guy… but yikes.

    Reply
  4. mia girl says:
    September 26, 2018 at 8:30 am

    Weird pairing (she can do waaay better) and even weirder situation given that Pattinson and Goth are currently on the film festival circuit together promoting the Claire Denis film.

    Reply
  5. Emily says:
    September 26, 2018 at 8:38 am

    This is such a downgrade for her. :( I’ve never been a Twihard, but Pattinson always seemed like a decent guy to me, whereas Shia is just gross.

    Reply
  6. jessamine says:
    September 26, 2018 at 8:40 am

    You’re thinking “crazy good sex” because there is LITERALLY NO OTHER REASON for her weirdo downgrade.

    Reply
  7. Maddy says:
    September 26, 2018 at 8:44 am

    I forgot Shia and Carey Mulligan were once in a relationship. As for FKA Twigs, most ppl, me included, never heard of her in the states before her hook up with Robert Pattinson. She has him to thank for broadening her awareness over here. I always thought her stage name was pretentious.

    Reply
  8. Michael says:
    September 26, 2018 at 8:48 am

    Over the top artisticness (is that a word?) with these two

    Reply
  9. Jenni says:
    September 26, 2018 at 8:51 am

    I love that you said – interesting – singer. I looked up her stuff when she started dating rpattz and… Yeah, an “interesting” voice for sure.

    Maybe Shia has his shit together now. I like him as an actor. He has issues but hopefully they are worked out.

    Rob is currently working with Mia Goth and I thought they were cute in pics. So incestuous.

    Reply
  10. Aerohead21 says:
    September 26, 2018 at 8:58 am

    I’m sincerely bothered by this. I’m always sincerely bothered when women select known abusers. It’s all kinds of WHY GURL WHY?!?

    Reply
  11. Lala11_7 says:
    September 26, 2018 at 9:06 am

    To me…it makes perfect sense…for the reasons listed in the story….and who they are…

    Reply
  12. Nikki says:
    September 26, 2018 at 9:19 am

    Oh boy…well, I like Shia as an actor. I don’t really find FKA Twigs too attractive (not to sound mean, I swear. To each their own)—what I did find interesting is the video of him leaving that fight with Mia Goth….he’s FaceTiming Megan Fox?…Hmm…interesting. I knew they had a *thing* in the past but she’s got a family and three kids. I doubt she wants to get entangled in this.

    Reply
  13. Huckle says:
    September 26, 2018 at 9:30 am

    Why does the article say Ladouche and Goth eloped but the quote says long term girlfriend? What does elope mean if not marriage? I am confused.

    Reply
  14. Tina says:
    September 26, 2018 at 9:32 am

    Huge downgrade! I worry for her safety he’s an abusive asshole, really bad choice!

    Reply
  15. Mia4s says:
    September 26, 2018 at 9:53 am

    This makes sense to me. And I hate that this makes sense to me.

    Well all we need now is for Sparkles and Mia Goth to hook up during their press tour and we will have gossip to sustain us through to the Apocalypse.

    Reply
  16. Amelie says:
    September 26, 2018 at 10:39 am

    I really liked FKA Twigs and Rob together. Weird pairing but I was glad Rob seemed to be with someone more stable.

    I get why FKA Twigs and Shia would hook up, they’re both very artsy and in a way a little pretentious like that. But Twigs seems to be relatable whereas Shia is just stuck on his own planet of ArtsyFartsy Tortured Artist. They won’t last long (I hope). Shia just seems to be someone women should stay away from. He’s one messed up dude.

    Reply
  17. Knitter says:
    September 26, 2018 at 10:53 am

    I find this especially unfortunate because Shia seems like such a downgrade. In the fight video, he’s clearly abusive and not taking responsibility for his actions:

    “I don’t want to touch a woman, I don’t want to hit a woman, but I’m being pushed”

    “I don’t wanna touch you. I don’t wanna be aggressive. This is the kind of s— that makes a person abusive.”

    “If I’d have stayed there, I would have killed her”

    Reply
  18. Keira says:
    September 26, 2018 at 10:54 am

    Have you seen the fab video Twigs is in for Apple Home (?), directed by Spike Jonz.

    Reply
  19. Jess says:
    September 26, 2018 at 12:12 pm

    The funny thing is that Mia Goth and Pattinson have a new movie coming up soon. I wonder who introduced Shia to Twigs

    Reply
  20. Janice says:
    September 26, 2018 at 12:24 pm

    She had had an abusive relationship before Robert, she talked about having trouble to get out and dealing with the aftermath, she said her life was all “love and light now» when she started dating Robert, no idea what went wrong, but I hope the demise of her engagement didn’t wreck her to the point that she prefers being with an a**hole over being alone…

    Reply
  21. loveotterly says:
    September 26, 2018 at 1:16 pm

    Why do we ( I mean you) ‘cancel’ actors when they say something racist, or misbehave sexually, but not when they beat up their girlfriends?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment