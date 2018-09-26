FKA Twigs & Shia LaBeouf are dating now after he & Mia Goth broke up

First things first: did you know that Mia Goth and Shia LaBeouf were still together this year? I have vague memories of Mia and Shia splitting at some point, but maybe I just imagined that. They eloped in 2016, after several tortured (and reportedly abusive) years together, and I always thought that their relationship fell apart soon after their elopement. In any case, we’re just getting the confirmation now: Mia Goth and Shia LaBeouf are over. And now it seems that he’s with… FKA Twigs? FKA Twigs is best known for being an excellent dancer and an interesting singer, and for having an off-and-on engagement to Robert Pattinson. Rob and Twigs split last year for good. And since Twigs likes ‘em pale and arty, she decided to start up with Shia? Ugh – the Daily Mail has exclusive photos here.

Hollywood star Shia LaBeouf is dating British singer FKA Twigs after splitting from his long-term girlfriend Mia Goth, MailOnline can reveal. The couple, who met on the set of LaBeouf’s new film Honey Boy, were pictured together for the first time today as they left her house in East London to buy groceries at a local store. The pair had left her three-storey home £1.4m home in Hackney, East London, together and returned chatting as they walked along the street with LaBeouf clutching a Styrofoam cup and a bag of tomatoes. British singer Twigs, 30, confirmed to MailOnline that she and the actor are dating. Speaking through the intercom at her home, she said: ‘We’re very happy, we’re having a nice time.’ Friends say Shia has split from his partner British actress Mia Goth and Twigs’ engagement to ‘Twilight’ actor Robert Pattinson ended last year. A close friend of Goth told MailOnline that the 24-year-old British actress had ended her relationship with LaBeouf several months ago. ‘Everybody in their circle knows that Mia and Shia are separating,’ said the friend. ‘She’s spending her time between London and New York while he’s currently in London. Mia had been having some problems with Shia. It was a very crazy relationship and he is very fiery. She has told her friends that she can’t take any more. When he was preparing for a part, Mia would keep away from him and move out because his rehearsals were so intense.’ The friend added that Goth had bought a flat in Notting Hill and was planning to renovate the property.

