FKA Twigs & Shia LaBeouf are dating now after he & Mia Goth broke up

First things first: did you know that Mia Goth and Shia LaBeouf were still together this year? I have vague memories of Mia and Shia splitting at some point, but maybe I just imagined that. They eloped in 2016, after several tortured (and reportedly abusive) years together, and I always thought that their relationship fell apart soon after their elopement. In any case, we’re just getting the confirmation now: Mia Goth and Shia LaBeouf are over. And now it seems that he’s with… FKA Twigs? FKA Twigs is best known for being an excellent dancer and an interesting singer, and for having an off-and-on engagement to Robert Pattinson. Rob and Twigs split last year for good. And since Twigs likes ‘em pale and arty, she decided to start up with Shia? Ugh – the Daily Mail has exclusive photos here.
Hollywood star Shia LaBeouf is dating British singer FKA Twigs after splitting from his long-term girlfriend Mia Goth, MailOnline can reveal. The couple, who met on the set of LaBeouf’s new film Honey Boy, were pictured together for the first time today as they left her house in East London to buy groceries at a local store. The pair had left her three-storey home £1.4m home in Hackney, East London, together and returned chatting as they walked along the street with LaBeouf clutching a Styrofoam cup and a bag of tomatoes.
British singer Twigs, 30, confirmed to MailOnline that she and the actor are dating. Speaking through the intercom at her home, she said: ‘We’re very happy, we’re having a nice time.’
Friends say Shia has split from his partner British actress Mia Goth and Twigs’ engagement to ‘Twilight’ actor Robert Pattinson ended last year. A close friend of Goth told MailOnline that the 24-year-old British actress had ended her relationship with LaBeouf several months ago.
‘Everybody in their circle knows that Mia and Shia are separating,’ said the friend. ‘She’s spending her time between London and New York while he’s currently in London. Mia had been having some problems with Shia. It was a very crazy relationship and he is very fiery. She has told her friends that she can’t take any more. When he was preparing for a part, Mia would keep away from him and move out because his rehearsals were so intense.’
The friend added that Goth had bought a flat in Notting Hill and was planning to renovate the property.
I have several thoughts all at once. One, I think Twigs and Shia must be having crazy-good sex, don’t ask me why I think that, I just do. Two, I don’t think Twigs and Shia will last, because I’m guessing once the sex haze wears off, they’ll realize they are not right for each other at all – she’s a Type-A perfectionist and he’s a controlling, abusive, disorganized misogynist with substance abuse issues. Three, I’m glad Mia Goth got away. Four, I hope that when Twigs’ sex haze does lift, she just walks away, because if she doesn’t, this mess could last for YEARS.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Ah I don’t know where my post went.
Why is twigs with him?? He seems like such an abusive, angry, controlling mess. And he’s not that good looking, not easygoing… what are his redeeming qualities? Especially compared to Rob. This isn’t going to end well.
Rob is no prize either. Twigs seems to have terrible taste in men. She could do much better than either Rob or Shia.
Can she? I’m not saying she needed to stay with Robert, I don’t really care either way. He just seems like a nicer guy than Shia—that dude seems exhausting.
why is Rob “no prize”? I’ve never heard anything bad about him. quite the opposite, in fact. he’s known as a gentleman and a nice guy with a good sense of humor, including about himself.
is there something horrible or scandalous that I don’t know about?… can you elaborate?…
What is wrong with Rob?
Whatever went on behind the scenes of the K-Stew cheating scandal, I thought Rob handled it pretty well publicly. It could have been a lot uglier, but the way he handled it made me think he’s probably a pretty good guy. Or at least listens to a pretty good publicist…next best thing.
Robert Pattinson has always struck me as a nice person.
Crazy good sex? Interesting. I don’t think of Shia as a crazy good lover, selfish comes more to mind. But you may be right, he may have her head spinning after hot sexy time
Crazy in the head. Crazy in the bed.
ha ha I am going to use this one!
I hate to agree, Rescue Cat (“crazy in the head, crazy in bed”), but that’s definitely been my experience. I don’t recommend it though, because of the collateral damage.
Shia was Rianna’s fb for awhile some years ago. So…
HOT hot hot I did not know that!
Aw dang edited to say I retract statement I thought you said SHE not Shia. Twigs and Rhi would be a beautiful partnership imo
Sorry I don’t know how to delete posts have a great day!
Hilarious!
I’m so glad Carey Mulligan dodged the Shia bullet.
She’s married to Marcus Mumford from Mumford & Sons for years now and they have their two kids, living quietly in the English countryside.
Imaging her life if she stayed with a trainwreck like Shia.
He’s seems like not a bad guy… but yikes.
I had forgotten about Carey and Shia! He totally messed with her head, she was a wreck when they split.
He’s not who I’d imagine twigs hooking up with at all. She had songs dealing with the aftermath of abuse, and he’s a known abuser. Ugh. Girl, open your eyes.
There are a million rumors that Marcus is pretty abusive towards Carey so I’m not entirely sure she dodged any bullet.
Do tell…
He was previously in a long term relationship with Laura Marling who apparently dumped him after he cheated on her with a groupie. I don’t know anything about him being abusive, but I certainly hope he doesn’t behave that way anymore.
I hope Carey is happy. Lots of rumors about Marcus for awhile there…micromanager, possessive etc. i’m not saying Carey doesn’t have full autonomy but it wouldn’t be the first time a controlling partner isolated his wife in the wife/mother dynamic. Fingers crossed.
I noticed that Carey’s career took a back seat when she was really at her peak with Great Gatsby, but I assumed its because of her getting married and having children.
I see pics of her happy out and about with her kids, and Diane Aragon being called the “Mumford wives” Lol since both are married to band members.
She seems to be in a different stage of her life and hopefully a happy stage, I always liked her genuine personality.
Weird pairing (she can do waaay better) and even weirder situation given that Pattinson and Goth are currently on the film festival circuit together promoting the Claire Denis film.
This is such a downgrade for her. I’ve never been a Twihard, but Pattinson always seemed like a decent guy to me, whereas Shia is just gross.
You’re thinking “crazy good sex” because there is LITERALLY NO OTHER REASON for her weirdo downgrade.
I forgot Shia and Carey Mulligan were once in a relationship. As for FKA Twigs, most ppl, me included, never heard of her in the states before her hook up with Robert Pattinson. She has him to thank for broadening her awareness over here. I always thought her stage name was pretentious.
Some background on her stage name: she was extremely thin growing up and her nickname was Twigs. FKA is formerly known as Twigs so it’s really not pretentious just different
Over the top artisticness (is that a word?) with these two
I love that you said – interesting – singer. I looked up her stuff when she started dating rpattz and… Yeah, an “interesting” voice for sure.
Maybe Shia has his shit together now. I like him as an actor. He has issues but hopefully they are worked out.
Rob is currently working with Mia Goth and I thought they were cute in pics. So incestuous.
I’m sincerely bothered by this. I’m always sincerely bothered when women select known abusers. It’s all kinds of WHY GURL WHY?!?
To me…it makes perfect sense…for the reasons listed in the story….and who they are…
Oh boy…well, I like Shia as an actor. I don’t really find FKA Twigs too attractive (not to sound mean, I swear. To each their own)—what I did find interesting is the video of him leaving that fight with Mia Goth….he’s FaceTiming Megan Fox?…Hmm…interesting. I knew they had a *thing* in the past but she’s got a family and three kids. I doubt she wants to get entangled in this.
Why does the article say Ladouche and Goth eloped but the quote says long term girlfriend? What does elope mean if not marriage? I am confused.
They were married
Word is that it wasn’t a legal marriage in terms of license etc. , but a “commitment” kind of thing. Marriage in spirit but not in law.
Huge downgrade! I worry for her safety he’s an abusive asshole, really bad choice!
This makes sense to me. And I hate that this makes sense to me.
Well all we need now is for Sparkles and Mia Goth to hook up during their press tour and we will have gossip to sustain us through to the Apocalypse.
Yup!!!!!!!!!!
Noooo, I like Rob with Suki Waterhouse, Rob finally has a girl with a personality similar to his, funny and easygoing!
I really liked FKA Twigs and Rob together. Weird pairing but I was glad Rob seemed to be with someone more stable.
I get why FKA Twigs and Shia would hook up, they’re both very artsy and in a way a little pretentious like that. But Twigs seems to be relatable whereas Shia is just stuck on his own planet of ArtsyFartsy Tortured Artist. They won’t last long (I hope). Shia just seems to be someone women should stay away from. He’s one messed up dude.
I find this especially unfortunate because Shia seems like such a downgrade. In the fight video, he’s clearly abusive and not taking responsibility for his actions:
“I don’t want to touch a woman, I don’t want to hit a woman, but I’m being pushed”
“I don’t wanna touch you. I don’t wanna be aggressive. This is the kind of s— that makes a person abusive.”
“If I’d have stayed there, I would have killed her”
Have you seen the fab video Twigs is in for Apple Home (?), directed by Spike Jonz.
I did. Loved it! And the music by Anderson .Paak was also fab
The funny thing is that Mia Goth and Pattinson have a new movie coming up soon. I wonder who introduced Shia to Twigs
The timing is off…Pattinson and Goth filmed the movie after he and twigs broke up. Weird coincidence though.
Maybe Mia and Robert will share a night together, just for the fun of it. Spend the evening drinking whisky, bonding over their exes, and then have sex..
She had had an abusive relationship before Robert, she talked about having trouble to get out and dealing with the aftermath, she said her life was all “love and light now» when she started dating Robert, no idea what went wrong, but I hope the demise of her engagement didn’t wreck her to the point that she prefers being with an a**hole over being alone…
Why do we ( I mean you) ‘cancel’ actors when they say something racist, or misbehave sexually, but not when they beat up their girlfriends?
