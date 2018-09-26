Olivia Wilde: Jason Sudeikis can’t smell or taste, ‘he thinks I’m an incredible chef’

I’ve completely blanked on the fact that there’s a movie called Life Itself and it’s designed to be a weepy movie for women. It’s from the creator of This Is Us, which I’m still not watching because I refuse to be emotionally manipulated by this BS. Anyway, Life Itself is getting terrible reviews, so I don’t feel so bad about blanking on it. Olivia Wilde is one of the stars of the movie, and she still has to get out there and promote it, crappy reviews or not. Which is why she appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week and spent the entire time talking about her family rather than the movie. As it turns out, Olivia revealed something I never knew: Jason Sudeikis can’t smell. He doesn’t have a sense of smell, apparently? It’s some kind of medical condition and my mind is blown.

Olivia Wilde‘s fiancé Jason Sudeikis was born with an odd condition — but their 4½-year-old son, Otis Alexander, knows how to fix the problem! The Life Itself actress, 34, opened up to Jimmy Kimmel on Monday night about the fact that the Horrible Bosses star, 43, can’t smell or taste anything. “Apparently it took quite a while for him to realize it,” Wilde told the Jimmy Kimmel Live host. “I had weirdly heard it from our mutual friends, and it was an awkward thing I brought up on our first date. I was like, ‘I heard you don’t smell so great.’ When our kids were born, he had a real Forrest Gump moment where he was like, ‘Is he normal? Can he smell?’ And Otis can smell, which is lucky for him. [Otis is] convinced he’s gonna diagnose the problem and fix it. So he’s like, ‘Dad, there is a Lego up your nose. You just have to breathe out really hard.’ He tries to coach him. He holds his face. He’s like ‘I’m gonna get it. Don’t worry.’ “ “The good thing is he thinks I am an incredible chef because he can’t taste anything,” Wilde said. “It’s a pretty crazy thing. But I guess if you’re gonna lose a sense … New York in the summer time, you don’t want your sense of smell.” When Kimmel asked the one thing the House alum wishes Sudeikis could sniff, she swiftly responded, “Sautéing onions. Garlic and onions. The beginning of a pasta.”

I can’t even imagine what it’s like to live without taste or smell, or to live with someone who can’t taste or smell! It must be both delightful and disastrous. To be someone – or with someone – who can’t taste when something is too garlicky or too overseasoned. To not be able to smell autumn, or the rain, or the smell of a good whiskey or a pineapple or ANYTHING? I guess if Jason has never experienced it, he doesn’t know what he’s missing. But still… it must affect both of their lives in deep ways.