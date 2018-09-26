Chrissy Teigen reveals that she slept with John Legend on their first date

Our favorite oversharer, Chrissy Teigen, is at it again. On Monday night, the model and successful cookbook author appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live. During the After Show, Chrissy admitted that she kicked off her relationship with husband John Legend quickly, confessing, “I closed the deal the first night”

She went on to recall that she first met John when they worked together on the video for his song “Stereo” back in 2006. She told Andy and Kelly, “We were on a music video set all day together and then I went to one of his shows and then….yeah….” If you watch the video, you can definitely see their chemistry, so I can totally believe they hooked up on that first night.

One of the show’s callers asked Chrissy how “freaky” she and John got when he became an EGOT recipient and she answered, “What’s the lowest amount of freaky?” She said, that since she had lost her voice and needed to be at a taping of Lip Sync Battle, they celebrated with In & Out burgers. Sounds like a party I’d love to attend. She added, “I don’t wanna be like ‘we’re so relatable’…but yeah we didn’t do anything.”

Another fan called in to ask about her reaction to hearing Cardi B’s song ”She Bad,” where the rapper says she “needs” a threesome involving herself, Chrissy and Rihanna. At the time, Chrissy dropped her biscuits (not a euphemism), but on the show, she said if she’d have a threesome, she couldn’t do better than Cardi and RiRi, but added, “I’m so boring and I would literally be the one in the corner watching.”

Chrissy is on the promotional trail for her latest cookbook Cravings: Hungry for More, which she probably didn’t need to do, as fans are already posting pictures of their interpretation of her delicious recipes. Why do I write these stories when I’m hungry? If there’s one thing I love about Chrissy, it’s her love of food, and that’s one thing I’m glad she overshares.

41 Responses to “Chrissy Teigen reveals that she slept with John Legend on their first date”

  1. Layla says:
    September 26, 2018 at 7:16 am

    Yeah but did he sleep with her?

  2. Jessica says:
    September 26, 2018 at 7:27 am

    Okay…congrats I guess?

    I like her, but…keep some shit to yourself.

    (This isn’t shaming by the way. I don’t care how quickly she sleeps with someone, how many people she’s slept with, or anything else. But we overshare too much in this culture, just to get attention and headlines. Pete Davidson also does this with Ariana. He actually said that he used to jerk off to her before they were a couple. Great…way to be respectful of your partner by talking about her like this in public.)

    • Betsy says:
      September 26, 2018 at 7:42 am

      Yes, it’s still weird to me, too.

      Shallowly, the two relevant individuals in this story are both so attractive, that they kind of move into the “pretend” category where romance novels and daydreams go. I know they’re real people, but not real in the way that most people look!

    • Erinn says:
      September 26, 2018 at 7:43 am

      I’d say those are two very different situations though. Chrissy is responding to questions, and honestly not being super over the top. She’s not trying to create a sideshow, she’s not being disrespectful. There’s a difference between the two scenarios, I think.

      It’s not like she called a press conference to tell everyone this – she’s literally responding to questions that are being asked. So I don’t even think it’s really a case of “okay….congrats, I guess?” because it wasn’t just being brought up unprompted.

      • Jessica says:
        September 26, 2018 at 8:06 am

        I still think people overshare, including Chrissy sometimes, and it’s ridiculous.

        Pete also gets asked, which prompts a lot of his comments about Ariana. He’s also not calling press conferences if that’s the metric we’re using to judge this.

        Are they exactly the same? No. But the point remains: keep some shit to yourself.

      • Sam says:
        September 26, 2018 at 11:01 am

        Pete Davidson was also responding to questions I believe, in a Howard Stern interview. If you know your partner is going on Howard Stern, you know there’s going to be “over-sharing”.

        I personally don’t believe this or what Pete said is an “over-share”. Our society is so shaming and ashamed of sex in general. It’s nothing to be ashamed of. Literally everyone does it. It’s not like she went into graphic detail. She didn’t even say “I slept with him”. She used a euphemism. I’d rather save my shock and horror for what’s going on in Washington.

      • BANANIE says:
        September 26, 2018 at 12:01 pm

        I’d agree with that. Also I don’t get the idea of complaining about oversharing if you love gossip! That’s our fodder :)

    • Jessica says:
      September 26, 2018 at 11:21 am

      Sam, I am neither shocked nor horrified. I merely expressed an opinion different to yours. LOL @ you assuming that this benign opinion of mine means I’m not political (have been my entire life, even worked for two presidential candidates). Maybe save your assumptions and condescenion for someone you know a bit better. I do not have a problem with sex. Never have, never will. I just don’t like how no one has a personal life anymore. Sling whatever uncalled for barbs you want at me, that is my view. I said what I said. You don’t have to be rude.

  3. SM says:
    September 26, 2018 at 7:35 am

    I find her face, especially cheeks so weird.

  4. Adrien says:
    September 26, 2018 at 7:46 am

    She revealed that on Wendy Williams show years ago.

  5. Carol says:
    September 26, 2018 at 7:46 am

    So what? I slept with my husband on our first date? So what?

  6. Birdix says:
    September 26, 2018 at 7:55 am

    Can we talk about biscuits? Is flashing your biscuit something that’s only on CB?
    Because weirdly in the ballet world it means foot, specifically a foot that doesn’t point, and thus is a euphemism for failure/flailing. So I was mildly scandalized when my preteen was joking about her biscuit, then realized maybe I had it all wrong/no one else was thinking of biscuit as I was…

  7. GreenQueen says:
    September 26, 2018 at 8:22 am

    I don’t think it’s an overshare. I like her. She’s not a jerk, she calls out the jerks when many and most others won’t. She is trying to reduce shame around things that shouldn’t be shamed. She owns her body and her beauty and her sexuality. Quite frankly, I feel like she helps me overcome my own insecurities sometimes. I have disliked her in the past but in the last few years she has honestly blown me away and I think a lot of that comes from how strongly she has supported victims (like myself) of sexual assault. We had literally no voice not long ago. Thanks to people like her I can say, without fear of what the person I am sharing this with might think, that I have been violently assaulted and I’m not going to shut up about it.

  8. Keaton says:
    September 26, 2018 at 8:31 am

    Didn’t she confess this before?

  9. Looty says:
    September 26, 2018 at 8:43 am

    Her cookbooks have made me a much better cook, her recipe intros cheer me up. Who wants a fault free celebrity.

  10. Michael says:
    September 26, 2018 at 8:44 am

    She has been throwing that one out for years to get attention

  11. RspbryChelly says:
    September 26, 2018 at 8:45 am

    I’ll wait like a year before I purchase Cravings II. There’s a dollar store where I live that sells these books 8-12 months after they’ve come out. It’s also where I purchased Leah Remini’s and Mindy Kaling’s books. Luckily I’m so patient cause they’re such a great steal!

  12. Darla says:
    September 26, 2018 at 9:14 am

    I love her and I don’t think she overshares.

  13. Tanesha86 says:
    September 26, 2018 at 9:17 am

    Come to think of it, I slept with my husband on our first date. Why do people care enough to ask her these things? I don’t see why it matters.

  14. Killjoy says:
    September 26, 2018 at 10:53 am

    Stars, they’re just like us!

  15. nayru says:
    September 26, 2018 at 1:19 pm

    It does help in dispelling the myth that withholding sex is the only way for a man to respect you in a relationship. I find it strange and judgmental to have sex on the first date, then say you couldn’t take that person seriously. That just makes you a jerk and a user.

