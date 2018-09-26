Chrissy Teigen reveals that she slept with John Legend on their first date

Our favorite oversharer, Chrissy Teigen, is at it again. On Monday night, the model and successful cookbook author appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live. During the After Show, Chrissy admitted that she kicked off her relationship with husband John Legend quickly, confessing, “I closed the deal the first night”
She went on to recall that she first met John when they worked together on the video for his song “Stereo” back in 2006. She told Andy and Kelly, “We were on a music video set all day together and then I went to one of his shows and then….yeah….” If you watch the video, you can definitely see their chemistry, so I can totally believe they hooked up on that first night.
One of the show’s callers asked Chrissy how “freaky” she and John got when he became an EGOT recipient and she answered, “What’s the lowest amount of freaky?” She said, that since she had lost her voice and needed to be at a taping of Lip Sync Battle, they celebrated with In & Out burgers. Sounds like a party I’d love to attend. She added, “I don’t wanna be like ‘we’re so relatable’…but yeah we didn’t do anything.”
Another fan called in to ask about her reaction to hearing Cardi B’s song ”She Bad,” where the rapper says she “needs” a threesome involving herself, Chrissy and Rihanna. At the time, Chrissy dropped her biscuits (not a euphemism), but on the show, she said if she’d have a threesome, she couldn’t do better than Cardi and RiRi, but added, “I’m so boring and I would literally be the one in the corner watching.”
Chrissy is on the promotional trail for her latest cookbook Cravings: Hungry for More, which she probably didn’t need to do, as fans are already posting pictures of their interpretation of her delicious recipes. Why do I write these stories when I’m hungry? If there’s one thing I love about Chrissy, it’s her love of food, and that’s one thing I’m glad she overshares.
ahhhh one of my favorites! https://t.co/3oEwROAGg6
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 23, 2018
Hey @chrissyteigen, I made the cheesy knife & fork meatball subs today and the whole family loved them. I love the new #cravings2!! Thank you for the recipes. pic.twitter.com/2JOwABaTTA
— coodence (@Coodence) September 23, 2018
Yeah but did he sleep with her?
Snap. You are on this morning
Isn’t John gay? A closet case?
Okay…congrats I guess?
I like her, but…keep some shit to yourself.
(This isn’t shaming by the way. I don’t care how quickly she sleeps with someone, how many people she’s slept with, or anything else. But we overshare too much in this culture, just to get attention and headlines. Pete Davidson also does this with Ariana. He actually said that he used to jerk off to her before they were a couple. Great…way to be respectful of your partner by talking about her like this in public.)
Yes, it’s still weird to me, too.
Shallowly, the two relevant individuals in this story are both so attractive, that they kind of move into the “pretend” category where romance novels and daydreams go. I know they’re real people, but not real in the way that most people look!
I’d say those are two very different situations though. Chrissy is responding to questions, and honestly not being super over the top. She’s not trying to create a sideshow, she’s not being disrespectful. There’s a difference between the two scenarios, I think.
It’s not like she called a press conference to tell everyone this – she’s literally responding to questions that are being asked. So I don’t even think it’s really a case of “okay….congrats, I guess?” because it wasn’t just being brought up unprompted.
I still think people overshare, including Chrissy sometimes, and it’s ridiculous.
Pete also gets asked, which prompts a lot of his comments about Ariana. He’s also not calling press conferences if that’s the metric we’re using to judge this.
Are they exactly the same? No. But the point remains: keep some shit to yourself.
Pete Davidson was also responding to questions I believe, in a Howard Stern interview. If you know your partner is going on Howard Stern, you know there’s going to be “over-sharing”.
I personally don’t believe this or what Pete said is an “over-share”. Our society is so shaming and ashamed of sex in general. It’s nothing to be ashamed of. Literally everyone does it. It’s not like she went into graphic detail. She didn’t even say “I slept with him”. She used a euphemism. I’d rather save my shock and horror for what’s going on in Washington.
I’d agree with that. Also I don’t get the idea of complaining about oversharing if you love gossip! That’s our fodder
Sam, I am neither shocked nor horrified. I merely expressed an opinion different to yours. LOL @ you assuming that this benign opinion of mine means I’m not political (have been my entire life, even worked for two presidential candidates). Maybe save your assumptions and condescenion for someone you know a bit better. I do not have a problem with sex. Never have, never will. I just don’t like how no one has a personal life anymore. Sling whatever uncalled for barbs you want at me, that is my view. I said what I said. You don’t have to be rude.
(I meant “condescension”. I hate typos!)
I find her face, especially cheeks so weird.
She just had a baby and hasn’t lost her baby weight yet which is why her face looks plumper than usual. But we’re so conditioned as a culture to buy into the “back to size zero in five days” BS that the sight of a celebrity that looks like a normal new mom is weird.
I was going to say the same thing. Even before her pregnancies, she has a very wide, round face. I never understood the allure of her. She is always is guilty of tmi. Doubt anyone cares or was surprised she slept with him on the first date. She’s good friends with the Kardashians, what do you expect.
The fact that her face is so unique is part of what makes it so beautiful to me. It’s a really, really interesting face from my perspective. But beauty, beholder, etc.
She revealed that on Wendy Williams show years ago.
Yeah. She’s funny and fun and witty so it’s easy to forget she often mines her relationship for attention and headlines like a lot of other people in Hollywood.
So what? I slept with my husband on our first date? So what?
Me too.
Me too! 8 years and 2 kids later, it’s all good. We felt like it, so we did it! Must’ve been on to something lol
Lol, same here. 8 years and 1 kid later here we are.
Me too! Also 8 years and 2 kids later…maybe there was something in the water in 2008? LOL
Me too! 20 years later …
me too!!
22 years and counting…
Can we talk about biscuits? Is flashing your biscuit something that’s only on CB?
Because weirdly in the ballet world it means foot, specifically a foot that doesn’t point, and thus is a euphemism for failure/flailing. So I was mildly scandalized when my preteen was joking about her biscuit, then realized maybe I had it all wrong/no one else was thinking of biscuit as I was…
I think it’s just in this forum… I’ve never heard anyone use it to mean what it means here anywhere else. I don’t know where it came from either because it doesn’t really make sense.
Not just this forum. It is pretty common.
I’ve called ‘em biscuits for years and recently started calling cats biscuits as well because of the Pussycat connection and their love of making biscuits. It’s a kinder, nicer, less insult driven word than most of the other knock-offs.
I don’t think it’s an overshare. I like her. She’s not a jerk, she calls out the jerks when many and most others won’t. She is trying to reduce shame around things that shouldn’t be shamed. She owns her body and her beauty and her sexuality. Quite frankly, I feel like she helps me overcome my own insecurities sometimes. I have disliked her in the past but in the last few years she has honestly blown me away and I think a lot of that comes from how strongly she has supported victims (like myself) of sexual assault. We had literally no voice not long ago. Thanks to people like her I can say, without fear of what the person I am sharing this with might think, that I have been violently assaulted and I’m not going to shut up about it.
I like her. Luna is soooo adorable! And John just seems so nice and supportive of his wife. Chrissy is so honest, thats what makes her so likeable for me. No shame in sleeping with someone on the first date. I’ve done it.
Yeah, I like her for the same reasons. She’s so real and unguarded. She’s always taking a chance with that though, because people can be so Judgey.
Didn’t she confess this before?
Her cookbooks have made me a much better cook, her recipe intros cheer me up. Who wants a fault free celebrity.
She has been throwing that one out for years to get attention
I’ll wait like a year before I purchase Cravings II. There’s a dollar store where I live that sells these books 8-12 months after they’ve come out. It’s also where I purchased Leah Remini’s and Mindy Kaling’s books. Luckily I’m so patient cause they’re such a great steal!
Lol, that’s why we writers can hardly make a living on our books.
I love her and I don’t think she overshares.
Come to think of it, I slept with my husband on our first date. Why do people care enough to ask her these things? I don’t see why it matters.
Stars, they’re just like us!
It does help in dispelling the myth that withholding sex is the only way for a man to respect you in a relationship. I find it strange and judgmental to have sex on the first date, then say you couldn’t take that person seriously. That just makes you a jerk and a user.
I’ve felt ashamed for doing that in the past. By guys. It makes me feel better to hear others have done it too
