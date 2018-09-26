Chrissy Teigen reveals that she slept with John Legend on their first date

Embed from Getty Images

Our favorite oversharer, Chrissy Teigen, is at it again. On Monday night, the model and successful cookbook author appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live. During the After Show, Chrissy admitted that she kicked off her relationship with husband John Legend quickly, confessing, “I closed the deal the first night”

She went on to recall that she first met John when they worked together on the video for his song “Stereo” back in 2006. She told Andy and Kelly, “We were on a music video set all day together and then I went to one of his shows and then….yeah….” If you watch the video, you can definitely see their chemistry, so I can totally believe they hooked up on that first night.

One of the show’s callers asked Chrissy how “freaky” she and John got when he became an EGOT recipient and she answered, “What’s the lowest amount of freaky?” She said, that since she had lost her voice and needed to be at a taping of Lip Sync Battle, they celebrated with In & Out burgers. Sounds like a party I’d love to attend. She added, “I don’t wanna be like ‘we’re so relatable’…but yeah we didn’t do anything.”

Another fan called in to ask about her reaction to hearing Cardi B’s song ”She Bad,” where the rapper says she “needs” a threesome involving herself, Chrissy and Rihanna. At the time, Chrissy dropped her biscuits (not a euphemism), but on the show, she said if she’d have a threesome, she couldn’t do better than Cardi and RiRi, but added, “I’m so boring and I would literally be the one in the corner watching.”

Chrissy is on the promotional trail for her latest cookbook Cravings: Hungry for More, which she probably didn’t need to do, as fans are already posting pictures of their interpretation of her delicious recipes. Why do I write these stories when I’m hungry? If there’s one thing I love about Chrissy, it’s her love of food, and that’s one thing I’m glad she overshares.

ahhhh one of my favorites! https://t.co/3oEwROAGg6 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 23, 2018

Hey @chrissyteigen, I made the cheesy knife & fork meatball subs today and the whole family loved them. I love the new #cravings2!! Thank you for the recipes. pic.twitter.com/2JOwABaTTA — coodence (@Coodence) September 23, 2018