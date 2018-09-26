Brad Pitt & Make It Right are suing an architect in response to homeowners’ lawsuit

A month ago, the first rumblings of a lawsuit appeared: the owners of homes from Brad Pitt’s Make It Right foundation were justifiably angry about the state of their homes. The work from MIR was shoddy, and the materials were subpar. Several of the homes were unliveable, and had to be taken down by the city of New Orleans. A group of MIR homeowners filed a lawsuit against Brad and MIR, but only after they (the home owners) spent years trying to get MIR to do something about the shoddy work. MIR did nothing. Now that the lawsuit is happening, it looks like Brad and MIR are assigning blame to… one architect?

In a statement provided to PEOPLE, Brad Pitt’s charitable organization, Make It Right, stated that it “has filed a lawsuit against its former executive architect, John Williams, and his firm for monetary damages to remediate and repair affected homes in the Lower 9th Ward of New Orleans, arising from his engagement with the Foundation. Make It Right continues to work proactively with homeowners in the Lower 9th Ward, and we will make no further comment on the case at this time.”

Don’t get me wrong, I’m sure John Williams probably deserved to get sued, and as an architect, he should have known about the shoddy, subpar construction and materials. But let’s also be clear: Brad and MIR are passing the buck. They’ve all known about the significant problems with the MIR homes for years now. Instead of actually going to these homeowners and MAKING IT RIGHT, they chose to ignore the home owners and pass the buck to the city and now to the architect. Because I guess Brad Pitt doesn’t live in a world where anything is his fault, or where he would ever have to take responsibility for anything and actually own up to anything. I keep thinking about how he was so eager to take credit for all of it in the first years of MIR, and now… it’s like he completely forgot about it.