Brad Pitt & Make It Right are suing an architect in response to homeowners’ lawsuit

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio back in their car on the set of 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

A month ago, the first rumblings of a lawsuit appeared: the owners of homes from Brad Pitt’s Make It Right foundation were justifiably angry about the state of their homes. The work from MIR was shoddy, and the materials were subpar. Several of the homes were unliveable, and had to be taken down by the city of New Orleans. A group of MIR homeowners filed a lawsuit against Brad and MIR, but only after they (the home owners) spent years trying to get MIR to do something about the shoddy work. MIR did nothing. Now that the lawsuit is happening, it looks like Brad and MIR are assigning blame to… one architect?

In a statement provided to PEOPLE, Brad Pitt’s charitable organization, Make It Right, stated that it “has filed a lawsuit against its former executive architect, John Williams, and his firm for monetary damages to remediate and repair affected homes in the Lower 9th Ward of New Orleans, arising from his engagement with the Foundation. Make It Right continues to work proactively with homeowners in the Lower 9th Ward, and we will make no further comment on the case at this time.”

Don’t get me wrong, I’m sure John Williams probably deserved to get sued, and as an architect, he should have known about the shoddy, subpar construction and materials. But let’s also be clear: Brad and MIR are passing the buck. They’ve all known about the significant problems with the MIR homes for years now. Instead of actually going to these homeowners and MAKING IT RIGHT, they chose to ignore the home owners and pass the buck to the city and now to the architect. Because I guess Brad Pitt doesn’t live in a world where anything is his fault, or where he would ever have to take responsibility for anything and actually own up to anything. I keep thinking about how he was so eager to take credit for all of it in the first years of MIR, and now… it’s like he completely forgot about it.

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio back on the set of 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' in LA

26 Responses to “Brad Pitt & Make It Right are suing an architect in response to homeowners’ lawsuit”

  1. anp says:
    September 26, 2018 at 8:46 am

    Has anyone notice that it is everyone else fault but his. He does not take responsibility for any of his actions since he has been in the public eye.

    He is Not a Real Man.

    Reply
  2. Denicah says:
    September 26, 2018 at 8:48 am

    Everything is an experiment to him. Family and now charity. If other people weren’t running his production company, it would have crushed as well. He gets bored.
    Now what’s next, sculpting?

    Reply
  3. AppleTartin says:
    September 26, 2018 at 8:56 am

    In his arrogance he thought he could DIB (do it better) when really he should of just used this fame to leverage donations to help people rebuild their own homes. Brad and the rest of them involved should be forced to live in one of these homes for a year as punishment.

    Reply
  4. Electric Tuba says:
    September 26, 2018 at 8:56 am

    Woof that picture hahahahaha
    He gonna sue that photographer next

    Reply
  5. anp says:
    September 26, 2018 at 9:06 am

    His MIR did Not make it right for the people of NOLA. He has exhibited bad behavior with his family and the people of NOLA.

    Reply
  6. Eleonor says:
    September 26, 2018 at 9:13 am

    Now I see why Brad and Goop happened, they are very much alike.

    Reply
  7. Darla says:
    September 26, 2018 at 9:18 am

    LOL kasier where do you dig up these awful pictures?

    Reply
  8. Maya says:
    September 26, 2018 at 9:30 am

    His so called charity at the Native American Reservation are also being sued.

    This man really is disgusting – verbal & physically abusing wife & children, taking advantage of people already made homeless from the storm and people who want to better their lives.

    Thankfully, Angelina and the children are healing and better without him. And I hope these poor people gets justice for what Brad & MIR did to them.

    Reply
  9. lucy2 says:
    September 26, 2018 at 9:46 am

    This isn’t surprising, when this all started falling apart I said everyone involved will get sued. The architects (this is probably just the first of many) the contractors, the material suppliers, everyone who was involved with the houses in anyway. I’m not saying it to defend him, I think he’s crap, but this is standard procedure, not just him trying to deflect responsibility.

    Reply
    • Erinn says:
      September 26, 2018 at 9:58 am

      Yes. Of course he’s deflecting because he doesn’t want the bad press – but I’ve said this before – none of these other people should be happily working without damage to their career. There are so many issues along the line that people ignored, and that’s scary. How many other projects have these people worked on over the last handful of years? How many other people have had renovations and new construction done that isn’t proper work? If you’re in a position where you know something is wrong and you do it anyway – you have no business being in the industry.

      This is another reminder to stay on top of who you’re hiring to have work done, and whether they’re qualified. And make sure they’re up to date on code. My husband is a journeyman plumber – he had an inspector say he did something wrong two weeks ago. My husband hauled up the codes related to what he’d done – the inspector didn’t realize they’d been part of the update that went through a couple of years ago. So the customer got riled up, and the inspector had to go back to the customer and tell them he had made a mistake and that my husband was very very thorough and on top of everything. But on top of that – he has so many customers who think they’re capable of tinkering with things, and the “well, my brother in law said you could do it this way” when their BIL has no idea about anything in the field. I’ve told him every time he has people trying to dictate how to do something (incorrectly) to tell them that if they want legitimate work done up to the highest code, then leave him to his work. If they want it rigged up, maybe call someone else.

      Reply
      • LNG says:
        September 26, 2018 at 11:13 am

        He isn’t deflecting because he isn’t making any of the decisions about this litigation. Unless they don’t have insurance, or they have agreed to pay any damages out of pocket, then the insurance company is 100% calling the shots here and its the insurance company that is deflecting (as one would expect). Lucy2 is right, this is standard procedure and a procedure he has zero control over.

    • Booie says:
      September 26, 2018 at 12:19 pm

      @LNG maybe this is legal protocol but you should read the lawsuit the lawyer made public. The things his company did as pointed out by former interns/employee show how unprofessionally his company operated and what a scam it all was. Apparently they were told to essentially threaten residents who came in with their complaints to keep quiet.
      It seems with all his legal woes he wants everything hush hush, including his own divorce.

      Reply
  10. anp says:
    September 26, 2018 at 9:48 am

    For some of his fans who would like to forget his bad behavior He is also being sued by Native Americans.

    Brad Pitt’s Nonprofit Facing Tribal Housing Lawsuit

    https://www.courthousenews.com/brad-pitts-nonprofit-facing-tribal-housing-lawsuit/

    Reply
  11. Marie-Anne says:
    September 26, 2018 at 10:09 am

    OMG ! this first pic…I just can’t

    Reply
  12. Meg says:
    September 26, 2018 at 10:40 am

    narcissists think nothing is ever their fault

    Reply
  13. Mrs. Peel says:
    September 26, 2018 at 12:59 pm

    Thank you Kaiser for continuing to post the most unattractive pics of Brad – it totally makes my day.

    Reply
  14. Mira says:
    September 26, 2018 at 1:17 pm

    Damn, what did he do to his face? Botox?

    Reply

