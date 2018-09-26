Duchess Meghan’s ‘Together’ cookbook already has outstanding first-week sales

I already knew this simply from word-of-mouth anecdotal evidence, but it’s nice to see that there are numbers backing it up: the Duchess of Sussex’s special solo project, the Together cookbook, is a wild success. It’s a publishing miracle! The cookbook is selling out like it was Trump tell-all by Bob Woodward.

The cookbook backed by Meghan Markle is off to a sizzling start! Together: Our Community Cookbook has sold nearly 11,000 copies in the U.K. alone in its first week and is at the top of the nonfiction charts, according to the official list compiled by The Bookseller. It is number six on the Amazon charts of all books in the U.S. too.

[From People]

It might not sound like a record-breaker, but trust me, cookbook sales are mostly driven by a “celebrity/chef face,” like Bobby Flay or Gwyneth Paltrow. It was smart for Meghan to drive the cookbook idea, put the cookbook together, and lend her name (her title, really) and face to the project. People are interested in the cookbook at first because of Meghan’s involvement and because it’s for charity, but they keep buying it because it actually is a good cookbook and it’s getting rave reviews by professional chefs and well-known celebrities/foodies. Like Nigella Lawson:

Food and cooking always tells the story of connection and community, and this important book of welcoming recipes from the kitchens of Grenfell, is both a poignant record and an uplifting cookbook. My copy is littered with post-it notes: you need this book #CookTogether pic.twitter.com/UkTtYiFS3V — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) September 25, 2018

And last thing: people were freaking out about the fact that Meghan closed her car door last night. *clutches pearls* SHE’S JUST LIKE US.