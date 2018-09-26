Duchess Meghan’s ‘Together’ cookbook already has outstanding first-week sales

I already knew this simply from word-of-mouth anecdotal evidence, but it’s nice to see that there are numbers backing it up: the Duchess of Sussex’s special solo project, the Together cookbook, is a wild success. It’s a publishing miracle! The cookbook is selling out like it was Trump tell-all by Bob Woodward.
The cookbook backed by Meghan Markle is off to a sizzling start! Together: Our Community Cookbook has sold nearly 11,000 copies in the U.K. alone in its first week and is at the top of the nonfiction charts, according to the official list compiled by The Bookseller. It is number six on the Amazon charts of all books in the U.S. too.
It might not sound like a record-breaker, but trust me, cookbook sales are mostly driven by a “celebrity/chef face,” like Bobby Flay or Gwyneth Paltrow. It was smart for Meghan to drive the cookbook idea, put the cookbook together, and lend her name (her title, really) and face to the project. People are interested in the cookbook at first because of Meghan’s involvement and because it’s for charity, but they keep buying it because it actually is a good cookbook and it’s getting rave reviews by professional chefs and well-known celebrities/foodies. Like Nigella Lawson:
Food and cooking always tells the story of connection and community, and this important book of welcoming recipes from the kitchens of Grenfell, is both a poignant record and an uplifting cookbook. My copy is littered with post-it notes: you need this book #CookTogether pic.twitter.com/UkTtYiFS3V
— Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) September 25, 2018
And last thing: people were freaking out about the fact that Meghan closed her car door last night. *clutches pearls* SHE’S JUST LIKE US.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I wanna buy it! So happy now they can keep this kitchen open all week. Good for Meg! Mission accomplished.
I somewhat envy women as graceful as she is. Like, just look at how elegant she looks closing a car door, how delicate her hand is. I feel like a fucking bull in a china shop. Say what you will about her, I find her very hard to dislike.
It’s because she herself has not done anything to dislike if we really think about it. Debates about fashion is just that: fashion, but anything of substance, she has not disappointed at all.
+100
@Jess
Totally agree. HRH Sussex like her husband The Duke of Sussex is all SUBSTANCE! The other is just fluff – although some other colour than her constant black attire, would be best – and a positive light for daytime.
Her closing the car door, is good for her to build on The Prince Henry – Duke of Sussex ‘down to earth’ trademark.
But as a HRH we need b/guards /assistance doing this – to keep The Royalty mystique – status levels beyound the rest of us. Otherwise, why are taxpayers handing over hundreds of millions to HM/BRF.
Well said!
I totally agree with you. I look at her, look at myself, and think WHY AM I SO AWKWARD ALL THE TIME?!
ETA: I had a work trip last week. I was standing still in the security line and somehow managed to trip over my carry-on. I repeat: I was standing still. Guy behind me could not contain his laughter.
Well @ Startupspouse……
I guarantee you, what you think is awkward in yourself, others will find extremely charming and endearing.
Case in point, as lovely and perfect as most (sane) people on this site find Meghan, there are other websites dedicated almost entirely to trashing her everyday for being an ugly, psychopathic gold-digger….lol.
PS: A large number of supermodels also think of themselves as awkward and dorky, so you’re in good company! 😁
I usually end up closing my car door with my ass. I have little decorum sometimes.
I’m shook but not surprised.
I ordered it and should have it by tomorrow! According to Amazon.
Mine is scheduled for delivery today! Amazon discounted the price from $16.99 to $10.45 because of their preorder price guarantee. Full confession: I am utterly useless in the kitchen, so I’m giving it to my aunt and I’ll just invite myself over to sample the dishes.
Looking forward to my copies. It’s wonderful the multi national Recipes in one book.
HRH Sussex mail Stamps are also wonderful purchases.
My copy arrived yesterday. Can hardly wait to try the recipes out!
Mine’s coming today too at the same price. I’m so excited.
She looks a bit nuts in the header picture. It looks like she’s saying to herself “Okay Meg look regal and interested for the cameras” but her face cant do so in a relaxed manner.
I like that dress.
Did anyone here receive the book? I wanna know how are the recipes
I already tried the coconut chicken curry- it’s fabulous. Lots of flavor and beautiful colour. I might cook it again tonight, actually. 👌👌
I’m so glad the book is doing well! It’s on my Amazon wish list.
Wonderful cookbook idea and such a wonderful overall cause that the Duchess chose. I love how diversity is emphasized and I also love how well this has been received in the publishing world with so many copies already sold!
Such silly nonsense over Meghan closing a car door. Haters just want something to drag her on. Lainey has video of Kate closing a car door so it’s been done before and is not a big deal.
The video of Kate closing the car door made me laugh, not in a bad way – it was just she closed the door like ‘door, get the eff outta my way, I’m Duchessing here’.
This is such an important project, bringing the community together after such a devastating tragedy. That it is also an empowering initiative for these women is another massive win. I live within a few miles of Grenfell and still remember that day so I bought my copy my last week even if I did not cook a single recipe.
Let me tell you – I spent the evening reading EVERY story and recipe and I am SO pleased to report all the recipes are amazing. I have already marked most of the book for my ‘must make’ list.
Please order a copy – you won’t regret it.
I’m thinking the US sales will be in the ballpark of twice the UK number (if not a little more!), just based on the Amazon rank. I’ll have to look to see where it’s at on the other retailers but I think they’ll hit their 50k goal pretty quickly. (That guess is based on my experience as a former publishing employee who still keeps up with the industry.)
