Gisele Bundchen admits she had breast augmentation in 2015 after breastfeeding

Gisele Bundchen has released a memoir called Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life. I remember hearing about it months ago, and thinking that it was probably going to be the Brazilian version of Goop, everything diets, holistic BS and and exercise. Turns out, she’s actually talking about some new information, like her struggles with panic attacks when she was a young model. She also confirms something that was widely reported a few years back: she got a boob job. Some highlights:

Post-breastfeeding, her boobs were smaller: “I was always praised for my body, and I felt like people had expectations from me that I couldn’t deliver,. I felt very vulnerable, because I can work out, I can eat healthy, but I can’t change the fact that both of my kids enjoyed the left boob more than the right. All I wanted was for them to be even and for people to stop commenting on it.” Getting a breast augmentation in 2015: “When I woke up, I was like, ‘What have I done?’ I felt like I was living in a body I didn’t recognize. For the first year I wore [baggy] clothes because I felt uncomfortable.” Tom supported her during that time: “He just said, ‘I love you no matter what’ and that I looked beautiful. This was definitely another lesson: What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. But I wish I would have learned that a different way.” She began having panic attacks in 2003, when her profile began to blow up: After having her first panic attack during a bumpy flight on a small plane in 2003, she developed a fear of tunnels, elevators and other enclosed spaces. “I had a wonderful position in my career, I was very close to my family, and I always considered myself a positive person, so I was really beating myself up. Like, ‘Why should I be feeling this?’ I felt like I wasn’t allowed to feel bad. But I felt powerless. Your world becomes smaller and smaller, and you can’t breathe, which is the worst feeling I’ve ever had.” She began to have panic attacks all the time: “I actually had the feeling of, ‘If I just jump off my roof, this is going to end, and I never have to worry about this feeling of my world closing in.’” After seeing a specialist, who prescribed Xanax, she decided she didn’t want to rely on medication. “The thought of being dependent on something felt, in my mind, even worse, because I was like, ‘What if I lose that [pill]? Then what? Am I going to die?’ The only thing I knew was, I needed help.”

First, let’s talk about panic attacks. I think I’ve written about this before, but in college, I had one awful summer and I began to have panic attacks. You really do feel like you’re going to die, your heart is racing and you can’t calm yourself at all. It’s awful. I was prescribed antidepressants too, and they didn’t really work and I stopped taking them after a few weeks. My situation just needed time and patience, but everybody is different. I respect her for talking about this, but I don’t entirely respect the fact that her panic-attack phase was the launch point for her to go on an extreme diet for life (which is what the book is about). She’s trying to make it sound like she “cured” her panic attacks by… eating more vegetables or something. That message SUCKS.

As for what she says about her boob job… we already knew. I find it interesting that she admits that, but doesn’t talk about her obvious face work at the same time.