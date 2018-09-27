Kevin Hart talks cheating: ‘The tests we’ve passed made us love each other even more’

Embed from Getty Images
Kevin Hart is promoting Night School, with Tiffany Haddish, out now. It’s getting bad reviews for the material but there’s praise for the chemistry between Tiffany and Kevin, and their performances. Around this time last year Kevin was laughing off, then owning up to, cheating on his pregnant second wife, Eniko Parrish, with a woman in Las Vegas. Someone was trying to blackmail him with video evidence of his affair. The woman he cheated with, who was not the one trying to extort money from him, did an interview in which she described her three day weekend with Hart. Eniko, an Instagram model whom he met when he was married to his first wife, forgave him. He then threw her a baby shower which cost over six figures. We know Kevin cheated on his first wife with his current wife because his first wife, Torrei, pointed that out, very clearly and calmly. Eniko disputed that and claimed Kevin was separated when she met him. Anyway, Eniko has stood by Kevin and he claims they’re like best friends now and he’s so honest with her. He also calls himself an “amazing” husband. Sure.
On what kind of husband he is now
“I am amazing. I am amazing because I get it now…
“I’m amazing because I have no problem with being an open book, and real, and authentic,” says Hart. “And I’m not talking about outside your home, I’m talking about inside your home.”
On his friendship with his wife
“The friendship that I have with my wife is insane. Yes, that’s my wife, we’re lovers, it’s a relationship, it’s marriage…but the friendship we have is like no other.”
“When you get to a point to where you’re that open, and you’re that understanding, and knowing of one another, the word ‘friendship’ is a real word, you know, that word ‘best friend’ is a real word.”
On how their marriage is stronger
“Our marriage has been put to the test. It’s the most difficult test ever. And, you know, sometimes those tests come from stupidity. But it’s how you handle it, and how you decide to move forward from it.”
“The tests we’ve passed made us love each other even more,” says Hart. “It made us understand our bond even more.”
On his wife’s strength
“I applaud my wife for just displaying a high level of strength that I can’t even explain. I applaud her for being my backbone, my support system, and more importantly, taking my life to the next level.”
“I applaud my wife for… more importantly taking my life to the next level.” There it is, it’s all about him and what she’s done for him. Eniko knew what she was signing up for and that’s part of the job. She probably assumed that her husband’s cheating wouldn’t be exposed so early in their marriage, but she handled it by acting above it all and now Kevin is devoted to her, right?
photos credit: Getty and Instagram
Whatever you say little man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It made them stronger?? Somehow I can’t help but feel they’d be stronger if he’d never cheated. But I guess, like Khloé, she knew was what she was getting into, and she’s a cheater herself.
Cheating is so wrong and disrespectful. I just can’t get it through my head why someone would cheat- don’t be a coward if you don’t want to be in a relationship, just dump your SO and THEN find someone new- or why people forgive them.
I really want to understand this. I have a friend who dates one cheater after another. I want to understand the nuances. From my perspective, I could not cheat on someone I loved. But it’s not my place to say my friend’s current or past boyfriends don’t/didn’t love her. I just don’t get it
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unfortunately I was the cheater in my relationship and it did bring us closer together. I’m not sure about his reasons but mine were down to unmedicated mania. I’ve since sought treatment for my mental health and never did it again. We have been married 13 years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you for sharing your story. I appreciate understanding that. Congratulations on 13 years!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My eyes just rolled out of my head onto the floor.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His wife should write a book with Khloe K on how to stay married to your cheating man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jesus be some dignity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I will say this, Hart has some beautiful children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I used to like him as a comic but I now can’t stomach him, he acts so smug and entitled. Plus he’s too damn short.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s an asshole, no doubt, but he can’t help that he’s short.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
….until he does it again and things being as they are it’s immortalized on the internet for everyone to see. This is a man who couldn’t even keep it in his pants during the first year of their marriage while she was carrying their first child. I hope it’s worth it .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
‘We’ passed, Kevin? The tests YOU FAILED, Kevin, like the test of fidelity to your spouse and the mother of your children! The test of respecting her! The test of earning and keeping her trust! The test of being a good man who, if he feels that he wants to f-ck someone else and just can’t keep it in his pants like Cupid himself replaced Kevin’s dick with his arrow, ends an existing relationship first!
Your wife’s your backbone, your strength? Are you hers, Kevin? Are you her backbone too? Are you her strength? Are you the one that makes her feel respected, cherished and loved beyond how she can improve your crappy-ass personality and shortcomings, Kev? No. You’re not.
And you weren’t one for the woman you cheated on with Eniko, either, if I remember correctly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Okay he cheated on his first wife with her so I am not sure what she expected???
That he wouldn’t do it to her??? Yeah, ok.
Plus I’m sure her forgiveness has more to do with not wanting to give up the lifestyle being married to him has afforded her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is there any Cancer men that NEVER cheats on the SO? Jeez.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nope!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Obviously this guy is talking out of his ass. I honestly believe that his wife did not have a problem with the cheating. I think she had a problem with him not being able to keep it hidden.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a load of horse crap.
I’d feel bad for her, but I think she knew what to expect and is getting exactly what she wants out of this relationship.
What I don’t get is why men like him get married at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Women are here to cater to men. She’s his “rib” his “backbone”, lol.
I wonder if he would have shown the same amount of “strength” had she tested the marriage?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eniko is so beautiful!
Honestly I really don’t think she even cared much about his cheating, its a little different than Khloe because Kevin is the bread winner and I do think she knew what she was signing up for, heck who knows what she is getting on the side as well. That being said it seems like they truly are friends and his kids from his first* marriage are always around and they seem to love Eniko too
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Really? I don’t find her all that attractive. Her gloating personality definitely isn’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
mmmmhmmm. Telling his ex wife to “take responsibility” for the relationship while Kevin was cheating away. Karma was quick to correct that one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You didn’t have cancer, douchebag, you cheated. That was a test that you didn’t need to take. I want women to understand that hard times in relationships do not include cheating and abuse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol. I wonder if it is a “test” if the woman cheats.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These two disgust me. I hate when men who are dogs want a redemption moment but don’t want to actually change. And she really wants to hide and deny the overlap with his first wife and push this twue wuv narrative that no one’s buying. They are both trash!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is called the sunk cost fallacy, you insignificant, cheating asshole.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How could she possibly be his backbone? She’s two feet taller than him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse