Kevin Hart talks cheating: ‘The tests we’ve passed made us love each other even more’

Kevin Hart is promoting Night School, with Tiffany Haddish, out now. It’s getting bad reviews for the material but there’s praise for the chemistry between Tiffany and Kevin, and their performances. Around this time last year Kevin was laughing off, then owning up to, cheating on his pregnant second wife, Eniko Parrish, with a woman in Las Vegas. Someone was trying to blackmail him with video evidence of his affair. The woman he cheated with, who was not the one trying to extort money from him, did an interview in which she described her three day weekend with Hart. Eniko, an Instagram model whom he met when he was married to his first wife, forgave him. He then threw her a baby shower which cost over six figures. We know Kevin cheated on his first wife with his current wife because his first wife, Torrei, pointed that out, very clearly and calmly. Eniko disputed that and claimed Kevin was separated when she met him. Anyway, Eniko has stood by Kevin and he claims they’re like best friends now and he’s so honest with her. He also calls himself an “amazing” husband. Sure.

On what kind of husband he is now

“I am amazing. I am amazing because I get it now…

“I’m amazing because I have no problem with being an open book, and real, and authentic,” says Hart. “And I’m not talking about outside your home, I’m talking about inside your home.”

On his friendship with his wife

“The friendship that I have with my wife is insane. Yes, that’s my wife, we’re lovers, it’s a relationship, it’s marriage…but the friendship we have is like no other.”

“When you get to a point to where you’re that open, and you’re that understanding, and knowing of one another, the word ‘friendship’ is a real word, you know, that word ‘best friend’ is a real word.”

On how their marriage is stronger

“Our marriage has been put to the test. It’s the most difficult test ever. And, you know, sometimes those tests come from stupidity. But it’s how you handle it, and how you decide to move forward from it.”

“The tests we’ve passed made us love each other even more,” says Hart. “It made us understand our bond even more.”

On his wife’s strength

“I applaud my wife for just displaying a high level of strength that I can’t even explain. I applaud her for being my backbone, my support system, and more importantly, taking my life to the next level.”