Kristen Bell has lied about her kids’ birthday dates to celebrate when it’s convenient



Kristen Bell was on The Today Show yesterday promoting season 3 of The Good Place. (I’m about halfway through the second season after so many of you recommended it to me via Twitter so thanks! It’s funny and definitely bingeworthy.) She’s much like Chrissy Teigen in that people either find her exhausting or relatable. When celebrities overshare they run this risk of polarizing people, and at least Kristen is owning it. Kristen said her personal Good Place was “so many naps” and that “all I would eat is like croutons and mulberries.” This is part of the reason I still like her. I am also a napper and I didn’t imagine that anyone else loved croutons on their own. (She’s said that before, that her favorite food is croutons. She’s probably said some of the other stuff before too.) Hoda and Savannah asked Kristen questions about her parenting and she ran with it, as I’m sure was preplanned.

On being voted the “most honest celebrity parent in America.

Thank you. Because I’m an oversharer. “Have you ever let your kids wear dirty clothes?”

Of course. On if she’s ever given her kids food that’s dropped outside or on the floor

Of course. I’ll eat it. “Have you ever lied to your kids about what time it is?”

Yes because they can’t tell time yet. I’ve also lied to them about when their birthday is. Well, like, if it’s a Wednesday, and we can’t celebrate and we’re both working late, then guess what? Your birthday is Saturday. They don’t know.

[From The Today Show]

Kristen did say that she won’t leave her kids in dirty diapers because “when it comes to their comfort I’m definitely on top of that,” but “sometimes I’ll try to convince her [to take off her diaper] and grab a new one.” She and her husband, Dax Shepard, also limit TV and screen time and try to have their daughters watch nature shows from PBS. “Once they watch TV for over an hour they’re so grumpy.”

Kristen will speak at the UN today as “the first global advocate for the women’s peace and humanitarian fund.” So props for that. She explained it as partnership between the UN and local NGOs in a way that strives to empower women to find solutions to problems in their communities.

As for lying to her kids about the time and about their birthdays I’ve never done that. I only have the one kid though and it never occurred to me. I also am not as strict with technology as she is. We all have our own parenting styles and she’s not out there telling anyone that her way is the right way.

