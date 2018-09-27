Does Duchess Meghan have a fake British accent in ‘Queen of the World’ or nah?

Shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex got married, there were videos on social media of Meghan interacting with people. Some wondered if Meghan had suddenly taken up a British accent now that she was a duchess. It became a thing, and a larger conversation about accents, and fake personas and whether people can help it when they’ve been living in another country for any length of time. To my ears, it sounded more like Meghan was trying to adopt a posh American accent, like she sounds more like Katherine Hepburn than the Queen.

Well, anyway, Meghan speaks on camera at length in Queen of the World, the multi-episode documentary which has access to all members of the royal family (except Kate, who was on maternity leave during filming) as they go about doing various activities. Meghan is on camera as she examines her wedding gown and veil post-wedding, as all of it is going on exhibit. Some people are suggesting that she’s got a British accent here as well.

Here’s the first episode, like the entire first episode. Around the 8:30-mark, you get to see Meghan interacting with Commonwealth representatives and such, and she clearly still has her American accent. Around the 10:30-mark, Meghan talks about her veil and wedding gown and… again, I’m not hearing anything but her soft California accent?

You know what I think it is? I’ll give people some minor credit: I think she does venture into a vaguely British-sounding accent *sometimes*… but I mainly think that she just has that actress-y habit of enunciating clearly and at times over-enunciating. That’s not the same as a British accent, but it’s probably more about Meghan being A) an actress and B) concerned that her natural California accent sounds slightly gauche to posh British ears, so she tries to just speak clearly and enunciate every word.

'She's losing her American accent!' Meghan fans are left baffled at the duchess's 'softer voice' in the Queen of the World documentary – with one comparing it to Madonna's distinctive lilt https://t.co/882v20gDsg — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) September 26, 2018