Does Duchess Meghan have a fake British accent in ‘Queen of the World’ or nah?

Shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex got married, there were videos on social media of Meghan interacting with people. Some wondered if Meghan had suddenly taken up a British accent now that she was a duchess. It became a thing, and a larger conversation about accents, and fake personas and whether people can help it when they’ve been living in another country for any length of time. To my ears, it sounded more like Meghan was trying to adopt a posh American accent, like she sounds more like Katherine Hepburn than the Queen.
Well, anyway, Meghan speaks on camera at length in Queen of the World, the multi-episode documentary which has access to all members of the royal family (except Kate, who was on maternity leave during filming) as they go about doing various activities. Meghan is on camera as she examines her wedding gown and veil post-wedding, as all of it is going on exhibit. Some people are suggesting that she’s got a British accent here as well.
Here’s the first episode, like the entire first episode. Around the 8:30-mark, you get to see Meghan interacting with Commonwealth representatives and such, and she clearly still has her American accent. Around the 10:30-mark, Meghan talks about her veil and wedding gown and… again, I’m not hearing anything but her soft California accent?
You know what I think it is? I’ll give people some minor credit: I think she does venture into a vaguely British-sounding accent *sometimes*… but I mainly think that she just has that actress-y habit of enunciating clearly and at times over-enunciating. That’s not the same as a British accent, but it’s probably more about Meghan being A) an actress and B) concerned that her natural California accent sounds slightly gauche to posh British ears, so she tries to just speak clearly and enunciate every word.
'She's losing her American accent!' Meghan fans are left baffled at the duchess's 'softer voice' in the Queen of the World documentary – with one comparing it to Madonna's distinctive lilt https://t.co/882v20gDsg
— Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) September 26, 2018
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
So I think we are going to hear her lose more of her American accent as the years go by, and as we have discussed here before, that’s pretty normal.
but I don’t think its happened yet. I think she is taking great care to speak clearly, and it comes across as trying to be “posh.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or just putting on her professional voice. We all have one or should.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One of my favorite parts of being in my office was when one of the women I adored still worked here. She had to deal with a lot of awful clients on the phone – she was the ‘go-to’ for escalations. I could always tell when someone was being especially awful to her on the phone because her voice got louder … but nicer and nicer sounding. She really took to the kill them with kindness mantra, and it was always so hilarious once I’d realized that the higher/louder and sweeter her voice got the more annoyed she was. She’d get off the phone and you’d just hear a huge sigh after.
My professional phone voice (luckily I’m not dealing with customer calls anymore) was definitely different than my normal voice. More confident, warmer, much more obviously enunciating everything. I live in a community with a good deal of Acadian French (I have a good chunk of that heritage on my moms side, but we don’t speak French) and after I’ve spent a lot of time with people who are speaking Frenglish I definitely catch myself saying things slightly differently.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep, your community definitely impacts your accent. When I moved to the Northeast in America, I lost a lot of my “Southern-isms,” but when I travel down there for my job, a lot of times I find my old twang cropping back up in my speech. My friends tell me they can hear hints of my Southern roots in the way I say vowels, but it really comes out when I’m around native speakers. It’s natural to emulate the voices of those you’re around often as a way of ingratiating yourself socially, IMO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Huh. I’ve read so many comments dragging Kate’s “posh” accent as phony and affected, Maybe she just picked it up because she lives with someone with a posh accent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate’s posh accent does sound phony. No one sounds that way any more, not even the Queen (or William, whose accent is much more estuary than Kate’s). It’s like it’s from the 1930s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I lived in England for three years in my 20s, and I talked like she does here within a year. And I’m not an actress with an ear for accents. It just happens. No one accused me of putting on a fake accent; they just told me my American one was “softening.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve been living abroad for the past ten years but always come back to the States at least once or twice a year and my accent does change while I’m in different places. Since I’m surrounded by different people with different native tongues and different accents, I start to speak a weird English. It happens.
Anyone who lives abroad understands this, but I imagine that those making a big deal over an “accent change” with Meghan are probably not well-traveled.
That being said, I don’t hear much of a change in her voice. But she’s in a professional setting, not yapping to her friends, so of course her tone of voice would fit that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meh, I think she still sounds American, but is beginning to pick up British inflection. I tend to do that, too, based on who I spend a lot of time with. My dad came to Canada when he was about nine and promptly dropped his English accent so he could fit in. He sounds pretty Canadian now to most people, but when he’s on the phone with his sister his British accent comes back in a hurray. I think that happens to lots of people – I don’t think she’s trying to sound posh, I think she’s just quick to pick up/mimic the patterns she hears daily (like most of us would).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I only hear an American accent in the couple of minutes I listened to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She sounds like she did on Suits to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s very common for Americans living over here to speak as Meghan does here. They don’t lose their accents, necessarily, but they articulate more than Americans usually do. I have an American friend who said that she does it in self-defence, as her (English) husband used to say that she mumbled when she spoke.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
True dat. A British friend of mine once said that Americans speak like they stuffed their mouths and said this is a sentiment shared by many people in the UK. Maybe Meghan having visited the UK a number of times (pre-Harry) has heart the same comment too so she tries to speak in a different way than she would usually speak. Plus, none of us really knows how Meghan used to speak with her British friends, maybe this is not a first for her? (Shrugs)
Having said that, I still don’t hear any British accent but Im not a very good judge of that since even Kate’s fake accent is lost to my ears so……
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not just the UK, my ex who is French used to say we speak like we have hot potatoes in our mouth haha. I object!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have a hard time understanding the Queen and Charles when they speak. To me it sounds like they’re mumbling. And their jaws are so stiff. I’m surprised that is also said about Americans.
Americans talk fast, so slowing down your speech will make you enunciate better. I’m often on the phone with people from the deep South, I’m in California, so I find myself speaking slower and in turn they slow down too. I also find myself with an Southern accent by the end of the call. LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s quite possible that she’s starting to develop a British accent, as that’s mostly what she hears now; nothing fake about it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yeah, I don’t hear anything but her American accent in that clip. I also think that she probably gets a very very slight British sound to her voice because she’s hearing it all day everyday. It happens.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She sounds like she always did. Poised. If people expected her to have a a really broad accent they obviously have never heard her talk before.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I only hear her American accent, but Infully expect her to lose it over times.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As a Brit I couldn’t hear any British accent – to me she sounded American using that neutral accents that all American actors seem to have, thought there were a few points I could hear the California twang.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
California twang? Like,OMG, totally! 😁😁
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, please. I’d tell those people to go watch a couple of her old Suits interviews. She sounds the same as always.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you are talented or in particular have a musical ear, you do pick up accents quickly as you go without really meaning to. I haven’t seen Suits but I assume she is a decent actress.
I play guitar and violin. I’m always embarrassed at how quickly my accent changes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
this happens to me as well, I’m also a musician (guitar, mandolin and fiddle) so feel your pain!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, she doesn’t sound British. People are ridiculous, and so pathetically eager to criticise her.
I’ve lived in the UK for 10 years and while I don’t have a British accent, I have changed some of my vocabulary and speech patterns because it’s ridiculous to hold on to a way of speaking that will just confuse the people you actually need to speak to. It’s the same as moving to a country with a different language and refusing to learn that language. I imagine that eventually Meghan will do the same as I did or maybe sound more British as some other expats do, but there’s nothing at all wrong with that. People need to ease the F up on her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And god knows plenty of British people use American idioms and speech patterns from consuming so much American media. Accents, vocabulary and speech patterns change all the time, especially when you move to another country and are constantly surrounded by people who don’t sound like you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Listen to her say, “orchid” and, “tour’…not a trace of a British accent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No she doesn’t. She sounds the same like she always has.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, and if she ever fakes one, it could never be worse than Madonnas fake accent
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahaha! That’s exacty what I was thinking
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have the same thought!
Anyway I do think she will have a quasi English accent 10 years down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To my ear it sounded as though she had a cold, her voice was a bit raspy here and there and she looked a bit pale. So my vote is no, she’s not affecting a British accent she just had a cold.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what I thought too. She has the remnants of a cold or allergies and her voice is more hoarse than usual. But there’s no obvious British accent there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s the Daily Mail using the FOX News tactic of reporting on other people’s supposed claims, rather than making the claims themselves, thus proviiding themselves cover and deniability (Some people are saying Rod Rosenstein is a lizard person, not us, some people.). The Daily Mail isn’t saying that she’s adopted a British accent, it’s merely pointing out that “Meghan fans” are “baffled” by her accent. They’re not implying that she’s affected and putting on airs, it’s her fans! They’re baffled! But she’s not exhibiting a hint of any accent other than her own? Hey it’s not us, it’s her fans!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t hear a British accent at all. She may develop one with time naturally, but it’s not there yet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She sounds exactly the same as she always has. I’d expect her accent to change a bit the longer she stays here – she’s surrounded by Brits, and posh Brits at that, and seems very empathetic.
And as we know, Kate’s accent and speaking voice has changed enormously from her original, so I’d be surprised if Meghan’s isn’t at least a little different in 5-10 years time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nope, she still sounds American here. Tempest in a teapot. It’s true she’ll probably start to sound more British as the years go on, but that will take quite a long time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t understand how a full blown adult who has had the same accent all her life adopt an accent at this stage in their life. Unless ofcourse it’s done intentionally.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mine has. And it’s not intentional, I’m a bit embarrassed by it. If your accent has stayed the same, well good for you, but moving abroad definitely changed my accent
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My dad was a diplomat and we lived in many different countries and I get being influenced a little bit by other accents when you are around it…but I don’t believe that an adult can really adopt a new accent over a certain age.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Living in different countries for a brief period of time as a child is very different from permanently making your home in another country as an adult. I agree with veroS, I’ve known adults whose accents have unintentionally changed when they lived in different countries.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is it possible that the British press at large thought Meghan would be dropping her gs and since she doesn’t, she’s trying to adopt a British accent? Meghan’s accent sounds just about right to me. I was born in Jamaica and came to America in my teens. My Jamaican accent is GONE. Non-existent because I spent all my time with people who did not have an accent. It’s not fake when you’re around people who has a certain dialect to adopt it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everybody has an accent. What are you on about…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is getting so annoying.Its like last time with that fake outrage over a supposed British accent she didnt even have.
Anyone that think she has a British accent dont know how a British accent sounds like/how Meghan sounds like.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She sounds just like she did on Suits. All I can hear is an American accent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d never heard her speak before watching this last night, no trace of a British accent at all. My husband and I were both hugely impressed by the way she carries herself and how she interacts. She’s doing a super job under enormous pressure. She could talk like Dobby the house elf and I wouldn’t care. I would mute the tv, but I wouldn’t care.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So dumb that people pick up an accent after a short time. It was a joke to all of us ex pats in Europe. I’m fluent in 3 languages and speak with a normal American accent in English. Yet someone would come to study abroad (I lived in Florence, Paris, Copenhagen for 13 years- speak Danish and Italian fluently) and after a few months their English was afflicted —LOL.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’re comment comes across as a bit rude. It happens to me and I can’t really help it and it’s a bit embarrassing. I don’t really pick up a new accent, but my accent does change and gets softer. Mine starts changing in less than a month.
Granted, English is my second language, but I moved to America quite young and have an American accent when I speak English. I go abroad and it gets less pronounced very quickly. Some people do just really change accents. And speaking multiple languages has nothing to do with your accent changing. I also speak three languages.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow, you’re so cultured (eye roll).
My husband is from Ireland and sounds almost entirely American after having lived in the states. So you imagine he’s pretending to speak with an American accent? On purpose? B, please.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
well my husband is danish and we have lots of friends that never lost their accents from all over Europe- it’s just my experience and I’m sharing it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve been living in Ireland for a month now. I was chatting to a gentleman and he asked where I’m from and I made some quip about how he could probably tell from my accent that I’m an American. Apparently not.
It’s happened to me before when I was living abroad in Europe before and would speak English to only British/Irish people and non native speakers. I’m not sure why, though if I get drunk apparently my accent goes very American and a bit country.
I think Meghan has my exact same problem. We’re not really putting on an accent, but our accents get much softer and less noticeable. It can be embarrassing because I worry people think I’m trying to do an accent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Osbournes never lost their accent. And they are in America forever. Even Kelly has such a strong british accent still.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s living in UK so it’s normal that she loses some of her American accent. People are really obsessed with her and her accent LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I sponge accents from people all the time. I have to make an effort not to do it, because I’m afraid people will think I’m making fun of them. I have no doubt if I were to move to a different geographic location, I’d be speaking a different accent–not a totally foreign accent, but definitely a heavily altered accent–within a year. If I were Meghan, I probably would have developed it just from being around Harry.
That said, I don’t really hear it from her (yet).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would not fault her for picking up an accent, since she is surrounded by that accent all day, everyday. My 4 year old pronounces a few words with a British accent b/c of his deep and undying love for Peppa Pig. People pick things up without even realizing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t see anything wrong with it. She still talks like an American either way she is going to pick up on some of the lingo/accent as she is surrounded by it 24/7. Her critics are grasping at straws trying to put her down. I’ve been living here in the UK for four years now and some friends of mind who are not British have said that I sound like I have an English accent but then to some of my British friends and family here, they say I sound American. I have had to change my vocabulary to British as it’s just easy to communicate with others, stuff like lift/elevator, garbage can/bin, trash/rubbish, car park/parking lot and more.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve lived in England for 3 years and nary a trace of an accent. Even my 4 year old child who attends Brisitsh school doesn’t have an accent…
A good friend of ours who is American and has been living in England for 25 years and who is married to an English woman doesn’t have any accent.
Perhaps it’s different for some people than others. I don’t care one way or the other. I’ve just always felt like it’s a choice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You mean they don’t have a British accent. Everyone has an accent. And yes, some people pick up accents without intending to do so and others don’t. I don’t know why people think it’s the same way for everyone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes Tina! We are all different. There is nothing wrong when someone’s accent changes, some people pick it up quickly, others don’t. It doesn’t make one or the other better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yet she lived in Toronto for how long? She never picked up an accent then.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her job in Toronto required her to sound American.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also, I feel that the Toronto accent sounds a lot like the neutral movie/TV American accent. We’re such a huge mosaic of languages and people that we don’t sound very distinct (in my opinion anyway).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think I’ve heard anyone ever sound as annoying as Madonna.
I also think there are as many Americans as British people who do speak clearly. I don’t think that’s a trait unique to British people. Do American’s sound like Hugh Grant? No. But the ones with the generic, flat newscaster accent (which. a fair amount of people have) generally sound clear.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She sounds like my mom, whose lived all over the U.S., lacking a regional accent and always speaks properly and enunciates.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is fake. Get over it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her haters love this. She’s speaking clearly so it’s a ‘fake British accent’. Seriously they can have this if they want, so pathetic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have lived in the UK for 6 years as an American. My accent is described as a mid-American, but not even close to British. The hardest are the ‘a’ and the ‘o’ vowels on common words like bath or mask. For any American I’ve met who says bath or mask correctly, they are actively affecting their accent. That doesn’t change.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Again? Are we going to do this every few months? Last week she gave a three minute speech and did voice over for a video and there was nothing said about her accent changing, but now in an old video she’s put on an English one. No, she sounds like an American who’s speaking clearly. That’s it. Enunciation is not specific to English people and if watchers weren’t looking to hear one, they would never mistake this as an English accent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think much of her (she gives me the social-climber vibe) BUT, all I have to do is watch UK tv and after a week, I’m speaking in their accent, and picking up the slang/phrases. I can’t shade someone for that when they are living there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m Canadian and my husband is British. We’ve lived many years in both countries. Friends and family in both often commented on how we had unique accents that they couldn’t place, like hybrids. I can’t help it. Our kids can turn each on at will and don’t really have an “original” accent. They use whatever is suitable for the occasion. It’s a bit weird in our house!
Report this comment as spam or abuse