Open Post: The Kavanaugh-Ford hearing has begun, and it’s already difficult

Obviously, everything has shut down today because everyone in America is glued to the Brett Kavanaugh-Christine Blasey Ford hearing, which started at 10 am. Gossip is dead, as is America. So let’s talk about the opening statement from the chairman from Judiciary Committee, Sen. Chuck Grassley, whose opening statement can be summarized this way:
This is exactly what I was talking about last night: the entire posture is this eye-rolling, exasperated, overly performed "we're-bending-over-backwards-to-accommodate-you, now spit it out" shtick. It's gross.
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 27, 2018
Today's hearing reminds us that to really tell a woman's story, one must begin with a 15-minute preamble from an elderly man about why her story is suspicious. #KavanaughHearings
— Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) September 27, 2018
Grassley was disgusting, and the perfect example for why the cowardly Republicans had to outsource their constitutional responsibilities to a female prosecutor. Grassley was so tone-deaf to ALL women with his opening statement. As for Diane Feinstein, the ranking Democrat on the committee, she was great.
Mostly, I just want to say… I respect Dr. Ford so much and I’m sitting here crying as she tells her story. She’s brave and a patriot and she deserves so much respect.
Anyway, this isn’t a live blog but CB and I are tweeting about the hearing – you can follow us here and here.
Grassley was glib, patronizing and rude. He tilted towards Sen. Feinstein while she had her turn to give her statement in a threatening way, something he wouldn’t do to fellow ancient woman hater Hatch.
He is so rude and seems almost demented.
Am so triggered by this whole charade that am trying my best to ignore it. I was driving with my hubby at 7.30 am and listening to NPR and the gaslighting from one of the news shows has pissed me off so bad.
I can’t even handle this day.
Morning edition was gaslighting? I’m so sorry.
I can not only feel her fear, but feel my own creeping up. I feel agitated and upset; feel like throwing up right now. How can anyone listen to this and not feel the same!
I’ve already taken 2 grams of Ativan, and still am on the edge of crying. I’m shaking. HOW CAN ANYONE NOT BELIEVE HER???
Yeah, just reading about it and seeing little clips on my conference period were enough to give me a massive stomach ache. I experienced the same things these women did in HS and college, and it’s so hard to relive it all and as salt in the wound, to watch her being treated this way and disbelieved.
I simultaneously want to cry and scream and break things.
Agreed. It’s so hard to listen to, and see her pain from reliving it.
It’s taken me almost 50 yrs. to tell my now 90 yr. old dad of an assault that happened to me when I was 12, walking home from school. And while (thank God it wasn’t rape), it was shocking and traumatic. This morning was the 2nd time I mentioned it, when he came into the room and saw me shaking, almost in tears, watching Dr. Ford. I think he *finally* is starting to “get” why a girl/woman won’t say something at the time of assault.
I’m STILL shaking as I type this, and I just want to full out bawl… and while I’m surprised at the strength of my feelings at this time, I’m not surprised at the same time. When you repress something for so long, it’s bound to come out, Vesuvius style, at some point.
I really think they do believe her. They just don’t care. What she went through is no big deal to them.
Agree 100%. They don’t give a damn if he did it or not. Disgusting.
I was going to watch but then I read some of the coverage and it mentioned that four girls from her high school were in one of the legislative buildings, in their uniforms, holding hands, and for reason that put me over the edge. I’ve been able to stay mostly functional through all this because my own assault is in the past and I’m much “safer” now (I’m older, I’m married, I have a job where I’m not expected to interact with male co-workers in ways that could put me in danger…I have some power now and most of the men I know or interact with regularly have plenty to lose by behaving badly), so it’s almost like my assault happened to someone else, not me. But shit, hearing that there are YOUNG GIRLS showing up to this just brings it right back. THEY are still vulnerable. And I don’t have any confidence that they are going to get the right message from our (Republican) elected officials today.
When I think back to the 1980s and 1990s, I wonder if we’ve made any real progress. It was the mid-1990s before my co-workers and I ever had any harassment training (and this was at a very large company).
We had no idea what we were expected to tolerate, both from co-workers and customers. We experienced quite a bit of verbal abuse, both from old school bosses and (mostly older) customers. And we would mostly just take it, in fear of losing our jobs.
I’ve cried 3 times this morning. The worst thing is hearing people defend/minimize assault on social media. It’s times like these that show how absolutely terrible some of our fellow citizens are.
When will these old men die!
The fact that 3 of the old coots were there during Anita Hill tells me we need TERM LIMITS!
Very apt.
He actually looks like an ancient evil little snake.
It’s the only glimmer of hope I have for the US coming out of these dark ages. Can’t happen soon enough.
Not soon enough.
The problem is there are new ones. Young ones, who don’t believe in getting consent. They’re still around, and they’re 13, 14, 15 years old and up. Hopefully with the new awareness this younger generations of girls have (and they really do), it’ll be different for them, but have no doubt there are still boys being raised with these old patriarchal ideas.
She is so brave!
+1
AGREE!
I think she did amazing. Very compelling and very sincere.
She is amazing. She is so composed. I’m sitting at my desk trying not to cry.
I want to give her a hug. There is no one with a eyes or ears that can deny that this woman is speaking the truth.
She looks petrified. The treatment of women is abhorrent. I am disgusted.
All this tells me is that women don’t matter. America truly is for white men and everyone else is a guest.
You’ve shaken me with this truth.
Holy cow, Sam, your last line sums up our problem perfectly. I’ve struggled with how to explain how horrific America’s treatment of various groups is and you’ve summed it up perfectly in one sentence. I hope you don’t mind but I’m going to steal it and repeat it ad nauseum.
Of course it is, and it always has been. Some white women have deluded themselves into thinking we’re allowed at that table, too, but we’re not, and never have been.
Women and people of color are going to have to TAKE those seats at the table by FORCE. They will NEVER be offered to us. Ever.
I hope someone brings up the yearbook bio. Ask the choir boy about those entries.
Of all the qualified people in the country, is this the best we can do? That goes for some of our elected officials as well as this nominee.
Is Kamala Harris going to get a crack at Kavanaugh today?? She looks like she already loathed him from the first hearing. That should be good!
Yes, she gets five minutes.
This is OT but I just have to say this: I’ve been dreading today since they announced it. I knew it would be so painful, not just for Dr. Ford, but for any survivor.
Tangentially, last night I found out that my uncle fell off a ladder and is in a coma and just three minutes ago, I found out he has passed away.
My Trump-supporting uncle who was always my favorite as a kid because he was hilarious and always made me feel special.
Every year he sends all the members of our family a really funny newsletter talking about what everyone has been up to. It’s always filled with lively stories and hilarious anecdotes and always brings a smile to my face.
Last December I didn’t even open it. Furious that he still supported Trump, I threw it right in the trash.
Now I wish I could get that letter back.
I’m leaving work because I’m a mess and I can’t concentrate and will have to fly out to California this weekend. I’m not sure if I’ll see the rest of this hearing but it’s probably for the best as emotionally, this is about the max I can handle. My BF (a paramedic) always reminds me how life can change in an instant. Yesterday my uncle was getting ready to do some simple repairs on his RV and now less than 19 hours later he is gone.
I’m rambling now but just….hug your loved ones. That’s all I can say–hug your loved ones.
I’m so so sorry for your loss. Take care of yourself in the coming days.
I’m so sorry, Kitten.
So sorry to hear about your uncle, Kitten. Sending hugs.
I am so sorry for your loss Kitten. Sending you lots and lots of hugs.
Sending sympathy for your loss. It’s okay that you were angry about his electoral choices. Good luck with your trip.
I’m so sorry Kitten. Please take care.
So very, very sorry for your loss, Kitten. Please take comfort in your memories of your uncle “Pre-Trump”. Remember the way he’d make you laugh and smile, and let that be his legacy to you, not the aberration of the last two years.
Sending love and healing hugs to you {{{{{🤗❤️🤗}}}}}}
Love you, Kitten. Take as much time for yourself as you can – I know you’ll probably be pretty busy with family, but do try to take at least a moment or two for yourself. <3<3<3
Kitten, sudden loss is so hard on the family. Take care, and don’t be hard on yourself.
Oh, Kitten, so sorry for your loss. May your memories with him be a comfort, even Trump-related differences can never diminish them.
Very sorry for your loss. Ask a cousin or other relative for a copy of the letter, it might bring some comfort. One of DT’s most evil acts-tearing families apart.
I’m so sorry for your loss.
Sorry kitten.
My condolences, Kitten. Our thoughts are with you and your family.
I hope you take solace in the happy memories you shared together. Stay well.
Oh hon, I’m so sorry! Go easy on yourself, and I hope you find peace.
Best wishes, Kitten. Safe travels.
Hugs, hugs, hugs to you, Kitten. I’m so sorry for your loss. Take your time to grieve and mourn. Be good to you.
@ kitten ( hugs!) I’m so very sorry for your loss but glad you can reflect on happy memories!
If it’s any help, Dr Ford is delivering unshakable, unimpeachable and more than credible testimony. My guess is the Republicans are going to deeply regret this
hearing….
Wow. No wonder people don’t come forward when this is the kind of questioning that happens. I heard yesterday that reports of sexual assault have risen lately partly because of the people who say “why didn’t she say anything long ago?”
I’m at work and not in a place where I could discreetly watch this. Is Kavanaugh in the room too?
No. The one request of Dr. Ford’s that the GOP actually respected was that she not be in the same room as him.
She sounds very believable.
I’m pissed we are even having to go thru this. If Feinstein had shared the letter earlier, maybe Kavanaugh would have been persuaded to withdraw his nomination before this entire cart and pony show. This is awful for our country, and for Dr Ford having to go thru this publicly is shameful.
I don’t think so. With all the senators’ statements that they are “going through with this vote regardless”, it was always goin got be a foregone conclusion. The FBI MUST’VE found things like this, as those POS Senators had that list of 65 women ready to go. They KNEW. FBI’s job is just to gather the info and give it. Not to pass judgment. Dump and his RepubliTHUGS are the ones trying to have buried it.
Feinstein was asked to keep it confidential in the letter. She would have violated Dr. Ford’s trust if she had shared. I think early on Dr. Ford though there might be a way to get that information considered without having to make her name public.
I don’t think Brett K is in the room, probably in another room watching it on tv. This woman comes across as totally credible and very smart. I so admire her.
I can’t believe anyone would suggest to her that she’s misremembering who attacked her (and the suggestion that it was a look-alike??). This is pathetic. I’m fuming.
What’s really sick is that someone identified the lookalike who then had to refute that statement, because, surprise surprise! Not everyone wants to be known as a rapist and certainly don’t want to take the fall for Kavanaugh.
No-one can possibly walk that far! LIAR!
I’ve been dipping in and out of the live feed on HuffPo and its difficult – Dr Ford is an amazing woman.
The outside lawyer is awful, the tone of her questioning is patronising and she is treating Dr Ford like she’s a liar and criminal. Shocking. It feels like she’s setting Dr Ford up.
You’re whingeing Chuck, stop whingeing Chuck.
The worst part for me is that people don’t even know what constitutes rape (or assault, etc). They are prepared to believe she had sex with this man, but don’t understand that a dude suffocating a girl and trying to tear ger clothes off IS assault.
I’m convinced now more so than ever that Kavanaugh will be confirmed.
The Republicans believe Dr Ford, they just don’t care. Good luck to the women of America.
yep, that about sums it up. I am broken and sickened. I give up.
Don’t give up! Take a break and refresh, but we must keep fighting, for ourselves, for our children, for the future! Hugs
Take time to nurture yourself, but please don’t give up. We’re in this together, LB. We have your back. We’ll be here when you are rested and feel ready to get back in the fight.
Yeah, we’re acting like this all matters. It doesn’t.
It does matter! Look how many of us are watching and saying enough. I know conservatives are watching, too, because they are all on FB whining about how liberals are lying about their leaders. They are scared that we will change things and we will
Keep getting owned, Chuck, you’re whingeing again.
Chuck Grassley is coming across worse than anyone in these proceedings. He’s a whiny, bitchy, defensive, raging idiot. All he seems to care about is 1) defending the way the GOP handled this nomination process and the accusations against Kavanaugh and 2) attacking Democrats. Geez. Shut up Chuck.
Rachel Mitchell is slyly trying to discredit Dr Ford by implying she had other reasons for her anxiety, implying she lied about her fear of flying, etc. But the 5 minute format and Chuck’s stupid interruptions are harming the GOP’s attempt to smear Dr Ford (thank goodness). So far this is a debacle for the GOP (that’s probably why ol’ Chuckie seems so unhinged)
Man oh man, we really need term limits.
Last point: If Kavanaugh comes across as a lying robot I think there’s a real chance Trump may drop him. The one thing Trump understands well is TV and Dr Ford is coming across as credible on TV.
I think the Republican are now seeing that using outside counsel to question for them was a bad idea, the Dems have been brill at the way they’ve been handling it and from what I’ve seen they’ve ALL stated that there should be an FBI investigation and the Judge should be called to testify. They have been respectful while the Rep lawyer is looking like a mean bully who is trying to setup Dr Ford, esp as it looks like she’s failing. Dr Ford is a very very credible witness and everyone in the room and watching it can see it.
They may get what they want but it will cost them at mid terms and I think they are only just realising that they have turned the women of the US against them.
She is supremely believable as I knew she would be. Reading these comments makes me furious for what we’ve all endured (yes, #metoo) and continue to endure in this patriarchal, misogynist society. My heart goes out to all of you, and especially to the brave Dr. Ford. If they think for one minute they are going to vote this awful excuse for a judge onto the Supreme Court without consequences, they have another think coming. I think they have no idea what they will unleash if they go forward with him.
I’ve been crying non-stop…all morning…
My co-worker….
No…my FRIEND…came up to me to say good morning and say I looked nice today…AND I BURST INTO TEARS AND FELL INTO THAT POOR WOMAN’S ARMS!!!
I’m just LEANING into all of these emotions…I don’t give a —- if the tears come, they will come…I don’t have the usual energy I have to maintain a cool…calm facade…
I’m too tired….
Hugs, LaLa! I’ve had to really step back and only check in periodically today, it is so hard. Dr. Ford is so brave, but so are all of us.
So proud of her and so grateful, so so so so grateful for her courage.
The fact that victims are required to remember every detail of their assault, down to what they were wearing, and account for every millisecond, makes no sense inside or outside of a courtroom. Do you remember exactly how every encounter you’ve had in your life went? Why is it that we expect people to have a perfect memory when we know that it may fail us in even the most ordinary circumstances? When we encounter trauma, our brain responds in a different way than to something minor like burning our dinner or some minor inconvenience. This is life-changing.
I believe her.
How is she supposed to remember EXACT dates and times from 35 years ago? I can’t remember what I had for dinner last Saturday. I know that’s a ridiculous comparison, but when a horrific thing happens you may remember the overall event while being fuzzy on tiny details.
I agree. I had a really scary interaction with a carpenter when I was a house painter of new homes. I can’t remember the year, nor where the new home was located. I can only remember the time of year because I know I was wearing shorts so it must have been summer. So yeah, I agree fully that it’s completely understandable that she doesn’t remember exact dates.
Watching this with my sister and she shared something she never shared before.
She was the first one in our family to go to college. She’s always been a bright girl (now a brilliant woman!). She was accepted into uni when she’s not yet fifteen and had to have an elder student chaperone in class and in the dorms. This I know.
What I didn’t yet know whas how the scholarship giver and the uni went an extra mile to keep her safe in uni, especially the dorms. Putting her in the closest room to security and dorm supervisor’s room, having dorm leaders check on her, even warning everyone in the dorm building that she’s a minor, and should not be given alcohol, cigarettes, drugs, and no innuendoes or sexual advances. That last bit shocked us, that the dormitory matron needed to remind people not to approach my sister “in that way”. Because apparently consent means nothing and they all needed to be scared off by the word minor.
Her girl friends sneaked her in everywhere, most times uni ID was enough to get past security.
They sneaked her in not to lead her astray but to make her into their “designated sober person”, to keep an eye on things. To make sure no one swap the drinks, put drugs, or assault them. She used to “save” her friends by telling the boys she’ll snitch on them saying that they’re trying to “mislead her” if they didn’t let go of their friends.
(There were times when those boys (and she said one guest lecturer from out of state) made approaches to her too–as though she was a thrill, or a forbidden fruit on a dare).
She said truthfully that back then she used to be jealous of her friends having boyfriends or kissing each other or drinking alcohol while she couldn’t, and by being unpopular for threatening a lot of boys off her friends, but recently in light of the experiences of Dr Ford and Julie Swetnick and others, she had her friends come out to thank her.
Being a minor helped a lot because even when they have in their peabrain minds normalized non-consent, they’re still afraid of going to jail for touching a minor.
It just scares me how they’re like: oh girls, they want it. But not that one cuz even if that one wants it, she’s still statutory rape.
