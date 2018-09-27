Open Post: The Kavanaugh-Ford hearing has begun, and it’s already difficult

Embed from Getty Images

Obviously, everything has shut down today because everyone in America is glued to the Brett Kavanaugh-Christine Blasey Ford hearing, which started at 10 am. Gossip is dead, as is America. So let’s talk about the opening statement from the chairman from Judiciary Committee, Sen. Chuck Grassley, whose opening statement can be summarized this way:

This is exactly what I was talking about last night: the entire posture is this eye-rolling, exasperated, overly performed "we're-bending-over-backwards-to-accommodate-you, now spit it out" shtick. It's gross. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 27, 2018

Today's hearing reminds us that to really tell a woman's story, one must begin with a 15-minute preamble from an elderly man about why her story is suspicious. #KavanaughHearings — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) September 27, 2018

Grassley was disgusting, and the perfect example for why the cowardly Republicans had to outsource their constitutional responsibilities to a female prosecutor. Grassley was so tone-deaf to ALL women with his opening statement. As for Diane Feinstein, the ranking Democrat on the committee, she was great.

Mostly, I just want to say… I respect Dr. Ford so much and I’m sitting here crying as she tells her story. She’s brave and a patriot and she deserves so much respect.

