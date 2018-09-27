“Dina Lohan is filing for bankruptcy, she’s $1.5 million in debt” links

Dina Lohan filed for bankruptcy, she’s $1.5 million in debt. [Wonderwall]

Alexander Skarsgard makes the case for green sweaters. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Donald Trump refused to hug a child. LOL. [OMG Blog]

It’s so weird that 90 Day Fiance has spinoffs. [Starcasm]

What do you think of these Birds of Prey casting picks? [Pajiba]

Michael B. Jordan looks seriously good in the Creed 2 trailer. [LaineyGossip]

Dunkin Donuts is dropping the “donuts” and will now go by Dunkin’. [Dlisted]

Claire Foy & Ryan Gosling are doing denim for their promo tour. [JustJared]

Marcia Cross beat cancer. [Seriously OMG WTF]