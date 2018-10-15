Yes, we’re already talking about names for Royal Polo Baby Sussex

Just when I thought I had covered all aspects of Royal Polo Baby Sussex: Day 1, I find myself idly wondering what they’ll name Polo Baby. Obviously, Polo Baby is just the placeholder name, as I foretold back in July, just as Prince T’Challa was the placeholder name for Prince Louis of Cambridge. Since Meghan and Harry will not be king and queen, they can have more “fun” with their baby names, but there will still be a strong expectation for them to go somewhat traditional. I tend to think that for a girl, Elizabeth, Diana and Doria will all be in the mix as middle names, but they’ll go with something simple and conservative for the first name. “Rose” came to me and now I can’t stop thinking about it. Lady/Princess Rose Elizabeth Diana of Sussex? Come on, that’s totally what it should be.
The betting sites are already getting involved, and they’re just repeating some of the odds-on favorite names from William and Kate’s last pregnancy: Diana, Arthur and Alice, perhaps James or Victoria. I REALLY don’t see them naming a girl Victoria. Alice, maybe. But I’m telling you: Rose. I’m getting a very strong ROSE VIBE.
For boy names, I’ve never understood the insistence that James should be in the mix for Kate or Meghan’s babies. Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex named their son James, and he is a TOTAL James. He is Peak James. Why repeat that first name? So if it’s a boy, I think… Arthur, Charles and Philip will all be in the mix for middle names. But I could totally see Meghan insisting on a traditional-yet-”fresh” first name for a son. Like… Jacob, Oliver, Michael, or Elliot. Also, Meghan has some Irish ancestry – do you think she’d veer more towards an Irish name? Prince Cillian Charles Philip???
Also, let’s take a vote: until further notice, I’m just referring to the kid as Polo Baby or Baby Sussex, right?
I love Polo Baby LOL
For a baby girl I would love Grace.
+1
I think Polo baby sounds awesome too. Hopefully that will just be what they name their child.
On an altogether more controversial note, I wonder whether the baby will have a title. While I know it’s entirely possible, I think it will speak volumes about how much Harry and Meghan actually value title and aristocracy as to whether or not they accept one. I really hope they don’t.
Meghan knows where her bread is buttered. If it’s a girl it’ll be Diana.
Thanks for coming to spread love and joy.
Harry knows he can’t do any better than Meghan, if it’s a girl
It will be Doria.
LOL, SJ! Your butthurt is showing.
I was just thinking of a baby girl Grace or Madeleine. (I find Alice too old laddish somehow). For a baby boy, Alexander or Stephen.
I think Elizabeth or Philip after the grandparents with Doria in there as a middle name for Lady or Princess Elizabeth.
Baby Sussex, please.
And I really like Rose. But I can see Eugenie naming a daughter Rose.
And I love Alice.
For a boy, I LOVE Oliver! But I’m horrible at the name game. I didn’t predict ANY name right with ANY of the Cambridge kids. LOL!
I second Baby Sussex.
Yes! Baby Sussex sounds much less creepy and more respectful than Polo baby.
Yes, baby Sussex is too cute! I vote for that as well.
As for the actual name, I’m not getting a Rose vibe at all. I think maybe Alice or Grace…something traditional and such.
My vote too and Rose would be lovely. But, I never try and predict, because I’m not good at it, so for a boy I have no preference.
I always LOL at Prince T’Challa. It’d be amazing, wouldn’t it?
All we know for sure is that there’s no way the child be be named Thomas or Samantha.
🤣🤣🤣🤣 Thank you
I see them choosing a sort of nontraditional royal first name but having the middle name be super traditional. I love Rose as a name for a girl.
It’s Tradition – history …
The list of names from generations already exist for The Royal babies – especially for senior Royals and a potential King .
For girl: Everly Elizabeth
For boy: Austin Charles
Everly???
And Austin is a very cliched name now. Extremely trendy about 20-25 years ago.
Rose was my first thought for a girl as well! I think for a boy, they should go for Alexander and then we can finally have a baby Sasha, after the Clooneys let us down…
I love the current nickname Polo Baby! If they have a girl, I wonder if they would use Diana in the name, as a middle name etc. I think they might use one of Charles’ names in a middle name since they seem so close to him, and him walking her down the aisle etc.
Elizabeth and Phillip. Can you imagine the brownie points? Phillip Charles, specifically… just because I know it would send the Markles into meltdown mode LOL
I thought of those names immediately. Elizabeth Diana and Phillip Charles. Brownie Points. Alexandria Diana is also a good choice. Queen Victoria’s real name was Alexandria. Arthur Charles is good too. Personally, I love the name Phillip.
My little boy is Philip Charles (he answers to Pippy Whipps but bless him he’s only 3 and doesn’t know any better 😆). We needed a first name that works in two cultures and Philip is pretty universal, and Charles is dad’s name. It’s unintentionally royal! He’s unique even in the UK amidst the sea of Jacobs, Noahs, Finns, Leos and Olivers at his preschool. It would be great if the Sussex baby goes this route.
Why am I so ecstatic for them?! This is exciting. Is it bc it feels like they’re genuinely in love, with no years-long stalking involved? Who knows.
I do know for sure this baby will be CUTE, y’all.
I can’t imagine they won’t have Diana in the mix. If a girl, maybe Margaret Diana Rose? (There hasn’t been a Margaret in a while.) I’m getting strong girl vibes, not sure why.
For a boy: Peter Arthur Philip Charles (to honor pops and granddad)
I like Victoria for a girl, but as I’m rubbish at this, too, Anastasia, they’ll probably choose something like Annabelle, Arabella or Isabella. I hope it’s not Margaret or Catherine. .
For a boy I like Julian or Albert. Or Thomas, but as that’s Meghan’s father’s name… Just not Garry r Jayden or Ethan.
Just curious, why not Margaret?
I love the name Julian. However, I can see Albert making the short list instead.
For a boy, I am hopeful that he is named Phillip Charles Alexander. As for a girl, I like Alexandria Frances Elizabeth.
Doria Diana Sussex really rolls off the tongue doesn’t it? If it’s a boy, I bet you Charles shows up in there somewhere. Meghan and Charles are good buds and she knows tickled he would be. Plus I could really see Meghan as stan for the exceedingly popular name/nickname ‘Charlie’
If it’s a girl, they might choose a “D” name for the first name that is neither Diana nor Doria. That way, they could honor both grandmothers. Maybe Daphne or Daisy?
Wonder if they would do a spin on Charles’ name and go with Charlie for a girl? Probably not, but that would be cute.
Maybe Charlene?
Charoltte was named for Charles. It does seem redundant for both boys to name daughters for their dad…I mean maybe but probably not
I just hope they don’t pick any of my names! Everytime there’s a royal baby that name seems to be become popular again, and I don’t want my Isabelle to be in a sea of others. Charlotte was originally on my list (Charlie for short) but we removed it when Princess Charlotte came along. Also removed Jack (replaced it with Ben) when I realized that E V E R Y boy in my niece’s preschool class was named Jack.
Are you in the US? Use the social security name popularity index if that concerns you! Of course it’s a year or two behind and can’t account for royal baby names of the future. Isabelle itself is not hugely popular, but Isabella has been a top 5 name since 2007. There are tons of Isabellas (and Avas, Sophias, Emmas, Olivias, Charlottes). If that’s gonna bother you, pick something else! In the US, Charlotte was super popular way before Princess Charlotte- top 20 since 2012, top 10 since 2014. I was actually surprised they picked it because it was so trendy, but maybe it wasn’t trendy in the UK. But if popularity of a name really bothers you, look it up first!
I keep thinking one of these royals is going to use Philip, but so far they keep proving me wrong (I guess the only ones so far have been Will and Kate, since all the other great-grandchildren are girls.) I really thought Zara was going to have a boy and name it Philip Michael.
Anyway….I think Philip will be in the name somewhere. I wonder if they will do just 2 names or 3 or 4.
I am all about Arthur or Alice, as I was for baby Cambridge. Very trendy amongst posh London mums AND fine historically. Other possibilities for a girl are Alexandra, Amelia, Emilia, Helena, Isabel, Cecilia, Caroline, Margaret, Mary, Sophia or Patricia. Augusta, Frederica, Clementina, Henrietta and Adelaide are a bit more out there but still possibilities.
And for a boy, Alfred, Albert, Alexander, Frederick, Philip and Richard have to be in the running. Leopold and Ernest are a bit more unlikely. (And I love that you’ve renamed the Royals section).
Will and Kate already used Diana, so I’d like to see them go with Spencer as a middle to honor her. Frances is an option too, but I don’t like that nearly as much. It’s TOO traditional.
Ooh what about spencer as a FIRST NAME REGARDLESS OF GENDER??
I like it, but I don’t like it with Prince/Princess or Sussex. All the S’s compete.
I LOVE Elizabeth Spencer for a girl. Very feminine + more androgynous.
Angela
Toronto
Sydney
I think they might do something Alexandra Elizabeth for a girl and Phillip Charles for a boy. I think Meghan is pretty traditional and those are traditional family names.
For a girl: Princess Alice Frances of Sussex
Boy: Prince Charles Dorian of Sussex (but declare from birth he will be Charlie as they did with Harry)
I do think letter patent will be granted by the queen to declare the Sussex babies princess/price from birth. I also think it’s a boy.
Diana Theadoria for a girl to give props to both moms.
Hank Jr. for a boy. I’m kidding, of course.
Yes, remember I predicted July Polo Baby.
However, I earlier thought it may be Honeymoon Baby.
Very beautiful news! Wish MM a healthy, strong tour. AND Keep hydrated MM. Best wishes.
Please no Diana or Frances. W&K already condemned a child with that name in the mix. Alice or Julia for Philip’s mother (Victoria Alice Elizabeth Julia Marie). Elizabeth. Alexandra. Cecelia was the Queen Mum’s mum’s name.
Philip, Charles, Alexander in the list for a boy. No James, too closely associated with Wessex and Middleton now. Mark in there is possible, for Mark Dyer not Phillips.
Rose Sussex would be hard to say.
For a boy, Mac Daddy Pimpin
For a girl, Don’t Even Think About It Fellas
Lol. Dead!
Philippa Rose for a girl
Oliver Charles Philip for a boy
Samantha Thomasina for head explosions!
I can’t imagine them using Phillipa; that is Pippa’s name, correct?
I love the name Rose so much. So timeless and elegant, but still fun.
I loved Albert (Albie) or Alice for the third Cambridge baby, and think they’d fit for Harry and Meghan’s baby, too. Since Frances was Diana’s middle name, I think that would be really cute for a girl (Frankie!). These two are a fun couple — I feel like they’ll push the envelope a bit with traditional names. Maybe the baby will have a traditional name but a fun nickname, or a traditional first/middle name but the other name will be more original.
Diana and Arthur are both middle names of the Cambridge kids, so I don’t think they’ll reuse those, right? Maybe it doesn’t matter.
Louis is one of George’s middle names, reusing them doesn’t really matter.
Alexander, Phillip, Michael. I don’t think they’ll use Charles as a first name. Maybe a middle name.
Alexandria, Elizabeth, Alice. Personally, I think Rose and Daisy are a bit overused. There are other flowers out there that don’t get enough love. Dahlia would be great.
I hope they move away from the suffocating stuffiness of the names WK were choosing from. I think WK have already used, either as first or middle names, the best of the older Royal names. The remaining ones are very dated now and this will be a lovely opportunity to go the route of Zara and Peter (I.e more modern names).
Arlette for a girl, Robert for a boy ( William the Conqueror’s parents)
Please not Rose! We picked that for our daughter and loved that it isn’t a popular first name!
Can I butt in, and object to ‘Oliver’, on historical grounds (plus there’s the unavoidable reminder of liver for lunch at school. Bleurrrgh)
It would be nice if they did a combination of the traditional royal names and representation of Meghan’s family. Perhaps Mary Doria Frances or Philip Dorian John? Of course, they can always look to his uncle Charles Spencer for inspiration: his daughter was the first Charlotte Diana and his heir is Louis!
I want one of these royal babies to be named Arthur! Lol.
Is the name Luke royal enough? I can see them going for something ‘cool’ like that.
Names they will definitely not use for obvious reasons: Thomas and Samantha. And I don’t think Alexandra will be used either since Princess Alexandra, the Queen’s cousin, is still alive and it would just be weird to have two of them running around (unless Meghan and Harry opt not to give their kids titles but I doubt they’ll go with it anyways).
I think they could go either way, modern or traditional. I like the way Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall have gone the way with their daughters: Savannah, Isla, Mia, and Lena (though it makes for a lot of names ending -a!). I don’t think they’ll go with something as “out there” as Savannah. I could see Elizabeth and Diana being used as middle names for girls and Charles and Philip being used as middle names for boys. But other than I have no idea.
I’d also be surprised if they went with anything as non-traditional as Savannah. And posh people don’t do surnames as first names (you get called by your surname at school).
I think because Meghan is a creative and not English she will not want a traditional typical royal name like Victoria, Elizabeth etc but will go with a more whimsical yet still appropriate name. I’m thinking for a girl possibly floral names like Violet, Rose, Lily, Iris, Dahlia even ?!? Orrrrr Meg and Harry will go wth a non feminine (not ending with A) modern name like Quinn, Elliott, Devon. Another option is more nature based names like Opal, Aspen, Clementine.
