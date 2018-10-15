Melania Trump now claims her ‘I Don’t Care’ jacket was ‘for the left-wing media’

For the better part of two years, Melania Trump has enjoyed a general sense of “eh, she’s not actively harmful.” Of course many of us thought she was a lazy trophy wife, but she wrapped up that laziness in an air of mystery, onto which people projected all sorts of motivations and agendas. But the truth is is that Melania married Donald Trump for a reason, and she hasn’t left him for a reason: because she agrees with him about almost everything. Incidentally, this is the same reason why the Republican party hasn’t done anything to curb Trump: they agree with him 98% of the time.

Melania’s air of mystery got significantly deflated last week when the first clips of her ABC News interview were released. Her ignorance, narcissism and sociopathy mirror her husband: we already learned that she believes she’s “the most bullied person in the world” and that sexual assault victims should only be believed if they show “hard evidence.” The full interview aired on Friday night, and… yeah, the whole interview is horrible. She and her husband are birds of feather. Here’s the video:

Some quotes from the piece:

On her husband’s infidelities: “It is not concern and focus of mine. I’m a mother and a first lady, and I have much more important things to think about and to do. I know people like to speculate and media like to speculate about our marriage.” Asked if she’s been hurt by the allegations, Mrs. Trump admitted “it’s not always pleasant, of course… I know what is right and what is wrong and what is true and what is not true.” She loves her husband: “Yes, we are fine. Yes. It’s what media speculate, and it’s gossip. It’s not always correct stuff. I’m very strong, and I know what my priorities are.” The “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?” jacket: “I wore the jacket to go on the plane and off the plane. And it was for the people and for the left-wing media to show them that I don’t care. You will not stop me to do what I feel is right. It was kind of a message. I would prefer that they would focus on what I do and my initiatives, than what I wear.” On the fact that her husband kidnapped thousands of children & put them in cages: “I saw it on the news and I reacted right away. It was unacceptable for me to see children and parents separated. It was heartbreaking. And I reacted with my own voice. I went to the border.” As for what she would tell families suffering from the zero tolerance policy, Mrs. Trump said, “I would tell them to keep strong and that time will come, everything needs to go through the court system. I didn’t know that that policy would come out. I was blindsided. I told him that I thought it was unacceptable and he felt the same.”

“It was for the people and for the left-wing media to show them that I don’t care… It was kind of a message. I would prefer that they would focus on what I do and my initiatives, than what I wear.” Imagine how stupid you have to be. Really think about it for a second. Think about her explanation here: she claims she was so upset when she all of these babies and little kids being kept in cages and detention centers. She was so upset that she immediately (like, within a week) arranged a trip to the border. She carefully and purposefully wore the “I don’t really care” coat on and off the plane in Texas. She made sure that she was photographed extensively in it. And she did it all… so people would stop focusing on her clothes. And to “get back” at the liberal media, because the liberal media was, like, reporting on all of those kids in cages. As I said, she and her husband are really birds of a feather. She’s pathetic.

