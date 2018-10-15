Melania Trump now claims her ‘I Don’t Care’ jacket was ‘for the left-wing media’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will making their first joint official visit to Sussex at the University of Chichester Tech Park .Bognor Regis 3 October 2018

For the better part of two years, Melania Trump has enjoyed a general sense of “eh, she’s not actively harmful.” Of course many of us thought she was a lazy trophy wife, but she wrapped up that laziness in an air of mystery, onto which people projected all sorts of motivations and agendas. But the truth is is that Melania married Donald Trump for a reason, and she hasn’t left him for a reason: because she agrees with him about almost everything. Incidentally, this is the same reason why the Republican party hasn’t done anything to curb Trump: they agree with him 98% of the time.

Melania’s air of mystery got significantly deflated last week when the first clips of her ABC News interview were released. Her ignorance, narcissism and sociopathy mirror her husband: we already learned that she believes she’s “the most bullied person in the world” and that sexual assault victims should only be believed if they show “hard evidence.” The full interview aired on Friday night, and… yeah, the whole interview is horrible. She and her husband are birds of feather. Here’s the video:

Some quotes from the piece:

On her husband’s infidelities: “It is not concern and focus of mine. I’m a mother and a first lady, and I have much more important things to think about and to do. I know people like to speculate and media like to speculate about our marriage.” Asked if she’s been hurt by the allegations, Mrs. Trump admitted “it’s not always pleasant, of course… I know what is right and what is wrong and what is true and what is not true.”

She loves her husband: “Yes, we are fine. Yes. It’s what media speculate, and it’s gossip. It’s not always correct stuff. I’m very strong, and I know what my priorities are.”

The “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?” jacket: “I wore the jacket to go on the plane and off the plane. And it was for the people and for the left-wing media to show them that I don’t care. You will not stop me to do what I feel is right. It was kind of a message. I would prefer that they would focus on what I do and my initiatives, than what I wear.”

On the fact that her husband kidnapped thousands of children & put them in cages: “I saw it on the news and I reacted right away. It was unacceptable for me to see children and parents separated. It was heartbreaking. And I reacted with my own voice. I went to the border.” As for what she would tell families suffering from the zero tolerance policy, Mrs. Trump said, “I would tell them to keep strong and that time will come, everything needs to go through the court system. I didn’t know that that policy would come out. I was blindsided. I told him that I thought it was unacceptable and he felt the same.”

[From People Magazine]

“It was for the people and for the left-wing media to show them that I don’t care… It was kind of a message. I would prefer that they would focus on what I do and my initiatives, than what I wear.” Imagine how stupid you have to be. Really think about it for a second. Think about her explanation here: she claims she was so upset when she all of these babies and little kids being kept in cages and detention centers. She was so upset that she immediately (like, within a week) arranged a trip to the border. She carefully and purposefully wore the “I don’t really care” coat on and off the plane in Texas. She made sure that she was photographed extensively in it. And she did it all… so people would stop focusing on her clothes. And to “get back” at the liberal media, because the liberal media was, like, reporting on all of those kids in cages. As I said, she and her husband are really birds of a feather. She’s pathetic.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty, ABC.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

65 Responses to “Melania Trump now claims her ‘I Don’t Care’ jacket was ‘for the left-wing media’”

  1. Tina says:
    October 15, 2018 at 7:38 am

    As someone pointed out on twitter, nothing says “I don’t really care” like wearing a specially made jacket that says it and then justifying it months later.

    Reply
  2. Melly says:
    October 15, 2018 at 7:44 am

    Now we can all stop pretending that she is a hapless victim of circumstance and embrace the fact that she is a POS like her husband and stepchildren. It’s mind-blowing that she doesn’t want us to focus on her fashion. What else are we supposed to talk about with her? She doesn’t DO anything. Her “Be Best” campaign is a joke and can’t possibly be taken seriously.

    Reply
  3. Jenns says:
    October 15, 2018 at 7:44 am

    Oh, so trolling is a part of the #bebest movement? Good to know.

    Reply
  4. Lightpurple says:
    October 15, 2018 at 7:45 am

    Way to insult the Constitution of the United States of America with your constant attacks on the First Amendment freedom of the press there, Malaria. And the stealing of the babies at the border had been in the news for weeks when you made your stupid trip. By the way, you learned from the press? Why didn’t you learn from your own staff or your own husband? You know what your priorities are? Care to share?

    Reply
  5. Incredulous says:
    October 15, 2018 at 7:47 am

    That feeling when you do less work than a British royal.

    Reply
  6. RBC says:
    October 15, 2018 at 7:56 am

    When asked if she loves her husband: “yes, we are fine” I laughed at that statement. Whenever I am angry or many other people want to avoid stating how they really feel, the response is “ I am fine”
    Melania is not “fine” she didn’t want to be First Lady and is still furious over 45’s affairs being made public.
    She could have divorced him (and still could) a long time ago, but chose to stay. She made her gold plated bed with high thread count sheets. Now she can lie in it

    Reply
    • Snowflake says:
      October 15, 2018 at 8:02 am

      Agree. Donnie makes no attempt to sugar coat who he is. She didn’t care, she saw the $$$. And she knows she’s too old to get another trophy wife gig, so she’ll make it last as long as possible

      Reply
      • Nancy says:
        October 15, 2018 at 9:35 am

        I wonder if he wanted Baron, or if she thought she’d get a better 18 year plan financially if she had a kid (of course this all before realizing he wanted to be President). What is he, like 75 or close to it. If after this debacle of a presidency is over, and he decided he wanted to ditch her, sadly, there would be a line of woman, just like her before she married him and he’d do it again. These glorified call girls would do anything for a life of privilege and by then he would have one foot on the banana peel. Just a centimeter higher than Anna Nicole. Show me the money.

    • Digital Unicorn says:
      October 15, 2018 at 9:00 am

      Melania has the life she wanted so she’s isn’t going anywhere; she’ll stick around until he kicks it as she’ll get more money that way. She never wanted to be FL but she’ll also stick that one out.

      She has told us not to feel sorry for her and we shouldn’t. She seems content to lie in the bed she made with the Orange Sh1tstain.

      Reply
      • Nancy says:
        October 15, 2018 at 12:50 pm

        I think as with everything else in her life, she is getting paid well to shut up and lie in a bed somewhere in the vicinity of her captor. I feel not one ounce of pity for her or women like her who will do anything for a comfortable life and affordable plastic surgery. She disgusts me. I have more respect for Stormi Daniels who at least acknowledges her profession.

  7. LizB says:
    October 15, 2018 at 8:03 am

    So, along with a POTUS who insults people, lies like a petty mafia boss, shreds his way through norms of decency and decorum expected of the president, we have a FLOTUS who thinks it’s ok to troll people and whines about being the most bullied person in the world.

    God help the USA.

    Where is the party of family values now? The party that attacked Obama for wearing a g*dd*mn tan suit or Michelle because she gave a f*ck about what American children eat?

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      October 15, 2018 at 8:34 am

      I know, right? And the sad thing is people on the right believe they are the party of morals and decency and the left are divisive haters. They believe Obama was a divider and that Trump is a “unifier.” The mental gymnastics required to arrive at those conclusion is mind boggling — and so depressing.

      Reply
    • boredblond says:
      October 15, 2018 at 8:38 am

      They got exactly what they wanted..the ok to be openly racist and sexist, and stacking the courts to overturn roe v wade and shape voter districts to ensure their future power..it’s already happening, you know..

      Reply
  8. Eric says:
    October 15, 2018 at 8:07 am

    It’s going to be fantastic when she either has to bear witness in a court of law against the stain or has to hire an army of lawyers to back out of her accomplice relationship with the Dotatd.

    No one is happier than Junior’s ex that he’s cavorting with that ex-Fox News employee. What’s her name? Baphomet? You’d have to be pretty desperate to choose a solo life with small kids than a life of investigators looking through your sock drawer and lawyers giving you advice on how you can save your own skin.

    The Midterms Are Coming!

    Reply
  9. Lala11_7 says:
    October 15, 2018 at 8:08 am

    She could have worn that f—— jacket while she was doing BS pap strolls in the WH garden…or while she was doing her pap h– stroll with her cretin husband going on one of their MANY MANY breaks to one of his tacky a– golf resorts…but NO…she decided to wear that jacket while she was visiting public tax dollar sponsored kennels that house innocent children that were ripped from their parents and loved ones just because they had the UNMITIGATED GALL to NOT be born White…

    If possible, I despise HER more than even Tramp…

    Reply
    • Nancy says:
      October 15, 2018 at 8:44 am

      She had her I’m With Stupid t-shirt underneath the jacket. Only a-holes wear clothing with words on them. Oh that’s right, she is an a-hole. For hating immigrants as much as trump does, he sure does like to screw them. He dumped Ivana when she and her accent got old, but these two are stuck like glue even though they despise each other. Guess Marla, the little gold digger that she was/is is the lucky one.

      Reply
    • Robot Dog says:
      October 15, 2018 at 9:02 am

      Right? If the nonsense she’s saying now were true, it’s still repulsive that she played that little game on that particular day.

      Also, if it were true, she and her Glo-worm of a husband would’ve been shouting it from the rooftops at the time instead of the constant barrage of “It means nothing! She wears stuff like this all the time! Why are you looking at her clothes anyway? Stop commenting about the ugly jacket with the VERY LARGE WORDS ON THE BACK she totally coincidentally wore for the first time ever after being shamed into doing the bare minimum and doing a photo up at the most sanitized version of baby jail they could put together at the last minute!”

      These people are so craven. Theyre not even bothering to hide it anymore.

      Reply
    • JayneBirkinB says:
      October 15, 2018 at 4:18 pm

      LaLa11_7 nailed it. She exploited those poor kids. It’s like Eva Braun visiting a street after Kristallnacht, while wearing a jacket that says “Lügenpresse” (Lying Press).

      Reply
  10. Jerusha says:
    October 15, 2018 at 8:09 am

    Where have they warehoused Barron? Has he run away? Lucky boy if he did.

    Reply
  11. Dee says:
    October 15, 2018 at 8:09 am

    Ugh, today: who cares? Today is Meggie and Harry’s day!

    Reply
  12. Ann says:
    October 15, 2018 at 8:18 am

    Why are people “surprised” that she is such a POS? What kind of a woman do you think marries a man like Trump?

    Reply
  13. Nancy says:
    October 15, 2018 at 8:27 am

    Is she not actually Natasha from The Rocky & Bullwinkle Show? I think so dollink.

    Reply
  14. Darla says:
    October 15, 2018 at 8:39 am

    She’s an angry, hard, mean person and you can see that right away in her eyes.

    That’s the best thing I can say about her and anything else I point out about her will be met with lectures, so I will leave it at that.

    Reply
  15. Kitten says:
    October 15, 2018 at 9:12 am

    She’s f*cking horrible and useless. That is all.

    Reply
  16. Electric Tuba says:
    October 15, 2018 at 9:27 am

    Pathetic sad hooker needs to get out of my face. I don’t want to see her lazy diseased ass. She is nothing. She means nothing. She is of zero importance in our fight to save our freedom and our country.

    Reply
  17. Case says:
    October 15, 2018 at 9:41 am

    For a while there I was feeling sorry for her. Lol, not anymore.

    Reply
  18. lower-case deb says:
    October 15, 2018 at 9:57 am

    let’s say that’s true, there are surely other times and places you can wear that piece of clothing to.

    just goes to show how self centered a person can be, who thinks of everything in terms of herself, and can’t even spare a thought for others.

    her and Trump and their ilk are all the same. and they run the country, in an office that demands you to put yourself last! (in the ideal world anyway)

    Reply
  19. skipper says:
    October 15, 2018 at 10:14 am

    I understand why she did it and the point she was trying to make with the jacket but she chose the absolute worst time to make that statement. Geez.

    Reply
  20. Original T.C. says:
    October 15, 2018 at 10:30 am

    Oh Mel, Mel, Mel, how dumb are you?! You had a good thing going staying quiet and letting the masses think you were #secretresistance or #victim. Because no matter how much proof we have that female members of Team Trump are just as corrupt, excuses are made for you.

    Reply
  21. Cay says:
    October 15, 2018 at 10:40 am

    So her coat was a political statement. I thought she said before that her clothes are not a political statement and we should stop talking about them. Can’t have it both ways.

    Reply
  22. Veronica S. says:
    October 15, 2018 at 11:10 am

    So how big do we think the divorce payout is going to be after he leaves the White House?

    Reply
  23. Katy says:
    October 15, 2018 at 11:22 am

    I still say “F OFF” bi-otch!!……..sorry to hurt someone’s precious little ears!! Take this down too if you want.

    Reply
  24. Murphy says:
    October 15, 2018 at 11:29 am

    Regardless of who you wore it for…EVERYONE saw it. Now EVERYONE thinks that of you.

    Reply
  25. Liz version 700 says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:02 pm

    Ugh this woman. Be Best needs to be turned into Be Gone

    Reply
  26. Nicegirl says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:25 pm

    We see you MT.

    Reply
  27. Xtrology says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:29 pm

    I’m solidly behind everything you say and your courage for saying it. Do the disappointments ever stop? Can’t wait to hear what you have to say about Trump’s 60 Minute interview.

    Reply
  28. Raven says:
    October 15, 2018 at 1:19 pm

    Where all the Melania Defenders who said that the jacket was really aimed towards Trump and how doesn’t follow his views.

    Reply
  29. Valerie says:
    October 15, 2018 at 1:32 pm

    That’s the decided upon response this week, anyway.

    Reply
  30. Tootsie McJingle says:
    October 15, 2018 at 1:53 pm

    I miss Michelle so much😢

    Reply
  31. Cranberry says:
    October 15, 2018 at 3:35 pm

    I’ve always thought the”I don’t care” jacket was signaling to the their far Right supporters. Drumpf and his hateful administration goons were having to back step from their zero tolerance policy because of the public pressure against separating families. They sent out Melania to make the public “White House” appearance at the border, not him. The jacket was a backhanded insult show that they were not really sincere about mending the harm they caused, but that they were being made to do political public relations triage.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment