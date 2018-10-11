Melania Trump: MeToo victims shouldn’t speak out unless they have ‘hard evidence’

I was already out of sympathy for Melania Trump long ago, but nowadays, I might actively hate her? I hated her for a moment when she wore the “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?” jacket to visit the children stolen and kidnapped by the American government. But for some reason, I sort of talked myself out of writing her off completely, mostly because I think she’s too stupid, too vapid and too lazy to do any major harm. Guess what? She decided to do some harm.
Melania spent most of last week on her first solo tour as First Lady. It was a taxpayer funded vacation where Melania cosplayed the Nazi characters in Raiders of the Lost Ark, plus a dash of random colonialist British person. She fed baby elephants, she held photogenic orphans, and she visited the Sphinx and the Pyramids. She also sat down for a solo interview with ABC News. This one brief clip was enough for me to cancel her completely and decide to treat her like she’s the exact same as her ignorant, destructive, fascist, misogynist husband.
WATCH: One-on-one with First Lady @MelaniaTrump. She's opening up for the first time about her life and her time in the White House to @TomLlamasABC.
"Being Melania – The First Lady" airs THIS Friday at 10|9c on @ABC: https://t.co/BFuO7gPBkP pic.twitter.com/MqXC5NuVMn
First off, she whines about how she would do more, if only the fancy charities and foundations would accept her, but none of them want anything to do with the Trump name, because of “politics of the administration,” as Mel says. The politics of this administration = kidnapping children from their parents and putting them in cages, and putting an angry, hysterical sexual assailant on the Supreme Court, and screaming “lock her up” about any woman who does anything. Then the interview transitions into a conversation about Brett Kavanaugh and the #MeToo movement, and this is what she said:
“I support the women and they need to be heard. We need to support them and also men, not just women,” Mrs. Trump said. Asked if men who have been publicly accused of sexual misconduct have been treated unfairly, she stated, “We need to have really hard evidence that you know, that if you are accused of something, show the evidence…I do stand with women, but we need to show the evidence. You cannot just say to somebody, ‘I was sexually assaulted’ or ‘You did that to me’ because sometimes the media goes too far, and the way they portray some stories, it’s not correct, it’s not right.”
The hard evidence, y’all. So, she insists that supports women and that women need to be heard, but then she believes that literally nothing should happen after women are heard, because being a victim and telling your story isn’t “hard evidence.” And if someone asks for an FBI investigation to gather that hard evidence, Melania and Donald Trump will rig it so that a sexual assailant gets on the court anyway. Got it.
I’m delighted to learn that charities won’t work with her! And that she knows it.
But here she is, being normalized and humanized by CBS …
I’m not delighted for it defeats the purpose but I’m glad it bothers her. Obviously for all the wrong reasons because she is so f*cking dumb. My god, she is really dumb.
I just can’t.
Call the White House switchboard and let her have it.
Ah yes, the hard evidence that’s almost entirely impossible to have when assault almost always happens in private and there so often is literally no way of proving you didn’t consent.
Fuck off.
What planet is this trick from? Where would anyone really get hard evidence of a sexual assault?
I keep hearing alt-righters and their mothers screeching about men having to wear body cams everywhere they go. I wholeheartedly support this — let’s have video and audio evidence of their everyday creepiness, coercion, and overall poor behavior. Now that’s hard evidence.
When confronted with said hard evidence, they would still deny being creeps and call us snowflakes or something
She is…UTTERLY…despicable….
The way she showed evidence of her immigration documentation, taxes and college degree? Oh okay.
right! and her chain-migration family?
Vulgar, low-class woman pretending to be something
It’s also so ironic that on this particular topic they need evidence when her husband accuses people of everything left and right without any proof of anything except « I was told » or « everyone says ».
She wasn’t so by the book when it was about a birth certificate…
I’m so tired of pointing out the ABSURD hypocrisy of this administration.
Also, she COULD find a partnership with a foundation. She just needs to begin her interview process with « I want to stick it to my husband »
There! Fixed!
Yes to everything you said. She’s garbage. And to blame the charities for not wanting to work with her is unbelievably rich. Playing the victim is what these ghouls seem to do best.
I am thinking Melania got a increase in her divorce settlement from 45 ( whenever it happens) or more overseas trips alone and away from her husband for this statement.
So Melania how many woman accused your husband again? Gross
She whines that she is the most bullied person on the planet.
No, Mel. The most bullied person is Hillary.
the most bullied person was Obama. Basically, anyone but this bytch and her husband (or Kavanaugh, for that matter).
I just can’t with this idiot. She parroted her husband’s birther BS too so I’m not surprised.
I too am glad no self respecting charity wants anything to do with her.
I just can’t with Trump, his family and his supporters anymore.
So, colonialist cosplay barbie is not some trapped victim but is as big an a$$hole as her husband.
I gave her the benefit of the doubt for a while (mainly because she obviously didn’t want the cheeto to run) but wow…she is horrible.
Would hard evidence include…. a man on tape admitting to grabbing women by the p*ssy? 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔
No, that’s just locker room banter.
Or “boy talk” as she put it, because she doesn’t know the word “banter.”
She said, dressing like Belloq from Raiders of the Lost Ark.
Smooth Criminal indeed.
No, Mel. This is bullying: Your husband and Jared just handed over a journalist to their buddy Mohammed bin Salman for assasination. Jared traded enemy lists with bin Salman. In adfition to Jamel Khashoggi, bin Salmam has arrested and executed several journalists who have been vocal against drump.
45 and Jared sanctioned the murder of a journalist. I hope to God the international community condemns and arrests these monsters in the WH.
Seriously the world today is making me sick.
The patriarchy and its Serena Joy enablers have united to bitchslap women back to the 50s.
Jesus Christ.
I am just… I can’t.
Who knows what she means by hard evidence, though. She actually dealt with this far better than her pervert husband, who just attacks the women. She is not disbelieving the women or attributing any special motives to them. She has to be careful because her husband is credibly accused by at least 19 women and she’s taking a risk just saying what she said.
Obviously assaults tend to happen in private, but there can be corroborative evidence based on what the woman looked and acted like later and what she told anybody about it or what anybody observed. Short of a confession or nowadays dna evidence, that’s about all you can get with any crime committed in private. With non-sexual assault, everybody tends to believe the accuser while for sexual assault, there is this major hurdle to get past because of the consent issue. It’s wouldn’t apply to anything else (nobody assumes you are lying about getting robbed because you have freely given money to others before), but that’s how our society is. Maybe we should all start wearing body cams… Maybe we need to be able to set our phones to at least start recording audio when a certain code word is said (like “Help” or “Stop” or “Get off me, you turd!”).
Melania doesn’t say she doesn’t believe the accusers, just that legal accusations need some backup which is what the law says also. You can get restraining orders more easily because better safe than sorry.
omg. please. spare me.
She is despicable.
STFU Melania! She flip flops her opinions like her scumbag husband. She’s so back and forth, one side to the other, that it makes my head spin. I’ve been disgusted with her since she agreed with Donnies BS birther movement.
Baby elephants are adorable, and it was so cute the way one almost shoved Melania over
even if they do have evidence, doesn’t she know how many THOUSANDS of rape kits go “missing” at police stations?
they’re not missing by the way, just discarded because they think it’s not important enough.
Every day we go deeper and deeper into The Sunken Place. How are these pictures not parody?
I would like an answer as well. I have no idea how these getups of hers are not considered parody. I feel as if I must be losing my mind. It’s ludicrous.
Hopefully the viewership for this interview will be like her husband’s sinking rally ratings on Faux News.
She is the one who shouldn’t speak.
I’ll say it for you – I hate her. Her and the entire corrupt little unit she’s a part of starting with her husband and stretching out to the GOP and their entire evil little cabal and their base of sh*tty, irredeemable supporters. As much as I don’t like allowing terrible people to take up that much emotional space in my head, it is how I feel. What they’ve all done is unforgivable and they’re not finished yet.
Just because she’s lazy and vacuous doesn’t mean she’s as complicit as everyone else.
I’m going to kick back and enjoy the pettiness of hearing that some (hopefully) reputable charities won’t work with her because they want absolutely nothing to do with her, even if it might benefit them monetarily. Because unfortunately, that’s the only kind of slight this trick and her skanky step-daughter understand because they are both desperate for acceptance and legitimacy.
