Duchess Kate is back, and she brought huge, bejeweled buttons, thank God

I spent too much time in my formative years watching Absolutely Fabulous and trying to perfect my Patsy Stone impression. I dusted off that old impression when I saw these photos: “OI, BUTTONS!” I can just hear her saying it too. Anyway, the Duchess of Buttons Cambridge stepped out last night for the opening of the Victoria and Albert Museum’s new Photography Centre. You might remember that Kate fancies herself a photographer, so I imagine she was especially KEEN to check out the 800,000 images previewed at the opening. We’ve got keen and we’ve got buttons. If only we had jeggings, we would have the trifecta.
For Kate’s solo outing, she chose a new frock by Erdem. The fabric reads to me as a very soft tweed, and I honestly don’t hate the fabric, nor do I hate the pop of color with the aubergine belt. No, my issue is with the design and with the big BEJEWELED buttons in different shapes. God bless her. I think she knows, don’t you? I think someone told her during her third pregnancy, and that’s why she began to actively troll us with her buttons. I like to imagine that Poor Jason sat down and said, “People on the internet have noticed your fixation on large, shiny buttons.” I also like to imagine that her reaction was a dainty shrug while she absent-mindedly rubbed one of the many buttons on her latest coat. “They noticed, did they? Well, then I shall just give them more.” Kate paired her precious button-frock with Jimmy Choo heels and some new-looking Erdem earrings which cost $1220.
PS… Thank you to all of the people who tweeted @ me as soon as they saw Kate’s buttons last night. I feel like you truly understand the button content I crave. Click on any photo to see the bejeweled detail on the buttons!!
Photos courtesy of WENN and Backgrid.
Not a fan of buttons but I surprisingly love this.
The aubergine accessories are a nice touch of colour and her hair and make up look great.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she looks sensational – healthy, shining. The dress is a strange combination of odd and stylish.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Call me crazy.
I like it buttons and all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love the whole look, head to toe. Well done!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like it too, very much. A new look for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is the most interesting thing she has worn in a long time. I like it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would kill for those shoes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually love this. The dress is good, but on her? It’s marvelous. I like the pop of color with the ribbon belt, the earrings and the shoes, and how they match the way the dress is lined.
I don’t know, for me the look is ultimate Kate, while being very elegant and very British.
One of my favorite looks on her, that’s for sure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love it as well. The earrings are a total hit and that belt is distraction from the buttons. And she isn’t in nude shoes. She looks more confident as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, her confidence is shining! Baby number 3 has made her glow in a way I’ve never seen before. I think this is the 3rd event she’s had since coming back from maternity leave and she’s looked radiant, natural, very happy at all of them. She looks beautiful. Looks like shes really hit her groove style-wise.
I remember everyone trashed the Erdem gowns in Sweden, but she was glowing in those photos. To be fair, they were hideous, lol, but I don’t think she cares what people think anymore and that’s great. Can’t please everyone!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love that dress. I mean, really love it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do too! Maybe one of her all time best looks. Love the neckline!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same! this dress is wonderful and i would absolutely wear it. She looks fantastic IMO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks good, buttons and all. Fantastic earrings.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am in love with the earrings too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks really good here imo but does it seem to anyone else that her hair is trying to self-sausage curl on the ends? Is that like muscle memory but for hair?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love the dress and colored ribbon or belt. I don’t love the different bejeweled buttons so much but all in all, I give this look a thumbs up. And she looks great. It’s like this last pregnancy made her beautiful in a way she hasn’t previously been.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At least she is trying a new neck line. The dress looks cheap. The band at the waist looks like an after thought and the added buttons doesn’t help.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aw man. this is classic Kate in that it is…..so close, but not quite. I really want to like this look. But its just…too much. The whole look needs to lose “one” thing. Its like that Chanel saying – look at yourself in the mirror before you leave the house and remove one accessory. If it didn’t have the buttons, or the belt, or the raw/ragged hem (I think “raw” is the right word, right?) or the brooches at the neckline, or if it wasn’t so long, or if she wore different earrings – it would be a total winner for me.
I saw on IG that the runway version of this dress is long like Kate’s, but with a cutout at the waist, and the retail version is a bit shorter without the cutout and with less of the raw hem – and I think that may have worked better for her, although in general I like this length on her and think she can pull it off.
I do like the neckline though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Needs to lose one thing” sums up all Erdem dresses tbh
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Belluga – YUP. I may have said that on twitter (or just in my head lol). I feel like its a contest to see how much can go into one dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed on all fronts. I think it’s all too matchy matchy also. All the accesories in the same color is just a really dated thing.
I think Kate is just not a fashionista and never will be. She will always dress like woman twice her age until she finally ages into her style.
It’s just really obvious now that Meghan is around to make the contrast more stark.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks beautiful here. I love this dress, too. Shoes are killer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
While I don’t understand the brooch-like buttons at the top, the rest is great.
She looks really beautiful, neat and well-styled/put together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Jimmy Choo heels are gorgeous, the shoes are the best thing about this outfit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow wow wow. I love this.
And how about that teeny tiny waist? My baby is almost four and I still look like Im about six moths pregnant FFS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations….don’t be too hard on yourself the royals have a lot of resources to help them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This myth needs to stop, imo. Countless friends and family members of mine have had babies and have gone right back to their slim pre-pregnancy shapes within months. No tremendous amounts of resources needed…. Every woman is different and it certainly doesn’t take an army of help to get back into shape.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m still clinging to summer in October so this dress is a painful reminder of winter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
the length of that dress kills it for me. It takes what could be a knockout look and veers it into matronly because it’s a weird length. A bit shorter would have been great. That said – the buttons, the super bouncy overabundant hair, classic Kate!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the buttons are great. However, the lady next to her need advice on how to dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Katy Cambridge has looked better and happier since baby Louis and Meghan came into the scene. She looks really good now and has looked good since she came back to “work”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m loving the neckline on that dress. It fits her perfectly too. She looks great!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really love this. At first I was impressed because I thought those might be actual gem level brooches which she added herself as buttons because that would be next level.
But then I remembered it was Kate and figured the dress came with the brooch buttons.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks great! Love the outfit, great hair and makeup, and in great shape.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks beautiful. I love her dress, hair and shoes (I knew they couldn’t all be nude pumps!) it all looks good and stylish
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ll admit it. As soon as I saw all those buttons, I imagined you rolling your eyes. But this dress is absolutely stunning and it’s partly due to those gorgeous buttons. And I’m not personally a fan of showy buttons. But these are beautiful on that dress. And the shoes are gorgeous. She looks amazing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can we just talk about what the woman next to her is wearing because if we’re being honest, she stole the show! Haha where on earth do you get a satin suit like this? I want one just to look at in my closet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! I spent more time looking at her than Middleton’s dress to be honest. And the contrast in fabrics between the two is also a bit mind-boggling. Are they going to the same event? The Duchess seems dressed down compared to the Satin-Suit-Lady.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fabulous silhouette for her. All good.
I find the earrings a little matchy but it’s a small point.
Really great look for her. For once I’m not thinking “I could see this look on the Queen Mum.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually dont mind the buttons. Not really a fan of the length of the dress however.
She is so thin!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But bare shoulders are against protocol(!)
I like this look. It really emphasises her height, helped by the fab shoes. I’d take the hem a bit shorter and finish it, tone down the blush and switch the earrings, but this is good. Less matronly than we’re used to.
I do hope that she’s not trying to get back to her pre-preganancy weight though. She was painfully thin and gaunst and a few extra pounds make all the difference for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, bare shoulders aren’t against protocol at the appropriate events. Just like Ascot, Trooping of the Colour has a strict dress code; when will people realise? Sigh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love this look. New and interesting and different.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just FYI, and to be fair: the earrings were $440 on Erdem’s site (sold out now, of course).
https://erdem.com/en-us/floral-hoop-drop-earring-aw18-1077stgcpr.html
It’s secondary sellers listing them for +$1200, after Kate wore them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why does it matter how much her earrings cost? (Pls don’t start with the taxpayer malarkey)
She looks fabulous. Jewellery from designers such as Erdem don’t have a high price point so I knew that was wrong as soon as I read it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her make-up though… She looks constantly drunk with those red cheeks and fatigued with that heavy eye make-up. Why?! *waves fist at the sky*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks good. I don’t LOVE the dress but that’s more a personal taste issue, I technically can’t complain. She does seem better these days. Did she decide to say F IT, I am going to be me and I don’t care about what the world says? If so it’s a great look on her.
Or could it be that she actually has a palace friend/bestie now that is giving her confidence? I know it’s doubtful but I love the fan fiction. Remember how happy and fun Fergie made Diana?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really love this look! However, I prefer the length that was on the model. Overall she looks great, her posture is poor sometimes it ruins the look.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All Hail Kate, our Button Queen!
All jokes aside, she looks great, I really like this look.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loathe this dress and would never wear it. God its busy. Kate looks good though. BUTTONS 4EVA
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t like the length of the dress but otherwise I think it’s lovely, buttons and all. I like the colour of her waist band and shoes too. She looks very well and more confident
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But she did bring the trifecta: buttons, belts, and bad styling!! Her hair needs back or off her shoulders to show off the neckline of the dress and earrings. The belt is fine alone but mixed with the buttons, fringed edges, and material….way, way too much. Like pick one. Just one. At max, to wean you off of your bad taste, we’ll let you pick two for a little while until you can narrow your choice to one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fancy tweed. You’d think it couldn’t work, but somehow it just does here. She also looks amazing and tanned and “refreshed”. I agree with whoever said she appears to look happier and more relaxed. Not sure if that’s 3rd baby happiness, or maybe a contentment in feeling like her family is complete now, or if Meghan coming on the scene has anything to with it. Whatever it is though, it’s working.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love the shoes, and the buttons might almost be tolerable if she hadn’t added the unnecessary brooch and earring that all look like the belong to different outfits.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like it all too, the buttons make it a bit funky. Her hair is amazing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love the color the shoes but she could lose the buttons and the brooches other than that she looks cute
Report this comment as spam or abuse