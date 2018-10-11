Duchess Kate is back, and she brought huge, bejeweled buttons, thank God

I spent too much time in my formative years watching Absolutely Fabulous and trying to perfect my Patsy Stone impression. I dusted off that old impression when I saw these photos: “OI, BUTTONS!” I can just hear her saying it too. Anyway, the Duchess of Buttons Cambridge stepped out last night for the opening of the Victoria and Albert Museum’s new Photography Centre. You might remember that Kate fancies herself a photographer, so I imagine she was especially KEEN to check out the 800,000 images previewed at the opening. We’ve got keen and we’ve got buttons. If only we had jeggings, we would have the trifecta.

For Kate’s solo outing, she chose a new frock by Erdem. The fabric reads to me as a very soft tweed, and I honestly don’t hate the fabric, nor do I hate the pop of color with the aubergine belt. No, my issue is with the design and with the big BEJEWELED buttons in different shapes. God bless her. I think she knows, don’t you? I think someone told her during her third pregnancy, and that’s why she began to actively troll us with her buttons. I like to imagine that Poor Jason sat down and said, “People on the internet have noticed your fixation on large, shiny buttons.” I also like to imagine that her reaction was a dainty shrug while she absent-mindedly rubbed one of the many buttons on her latest coat. “They noticed, did they? Well, then I shall just give them more.” Kate paired her precious button-frock with Jimmy Choo heels and some new-looking Erdem earrings which cost $1220.

PS… Thank you to all of the people who tweeted @ me as soon as they saw Kate’s buttons last night. I feel like you truly understand the button content I crave. Click on any photo to see the bejeweled detail on the buttons!!

57 Responses to “Duchess Kate is back, and she brought huge, bejeweled buttons, thank God”

  1. Maum says:
    October 11, 2018 at 7:28 am

    Not a fan of buttons but I surprisingly love this.
    The aubergine accessories are a nice touch of colour and her hair and make up look great.

    Reply
  2. Eleonor says:
    October 11, 2018 at 7:28 am

    Call me crazy.
    I like it buttons and all.

    Reply
  3. Croatian says:
    October 11, 2018 at 7:28 am

    I would kill for those shoes.

    Reply
  4. Annie. says:
    October 11, 2018 at 7:29 am

    I actually love this. The dress is good, but on her? It’s marvelous. I like the pop of color with the ribbon belt, the earrings and the shoes, and how they match the way the dress is lined.
    I don’t know, for me the look is ultimate Kate, while being very elegant and very British.
    One of my favorite looks on her, that’s for sure.

    Reply
    • Milla says:
      October 11, 2018 at 7:47 am

      I love it as well. The earrings are a total hit and that belt is distraction from the buttons. And she isn’t in nude shoes. She looks more confident as well.

      Reply
      • Shaima says:
        October 11, 2018 at 8:48 am

        Yes, her confidence is shining! Baby number 3 has made her glow in a way I’ve never seen before. I think this is the 3rd event she’s had since coming back from maternity leave and she’s looked radiant, natural, very happy at all of them. She looks beautiful. Looks like shes really hit her groove style-wise.
        I remember everyone trashed the Erdem gowns in Sweden, but she was glowing in those photos. To be fair, they were hideous, lol, but I don’t think she cares what people think anymore and that’s great. Can’t please everyone!

  5. Darla says:
    October 11, 2018 at 7:29 am

    I love that dress. I mean, really love it.

    Reply
  6. Lucy says:
    October 11, 2018 at 7:31 am

    She looks good, buttons and all. Fantastic earrings.

    Reply
  7. Enough Already says:
    October 11, 2018 at 7:31 am

    She looks really good here imo but does it seem to anyone else that her hair is trying to self-sausage curl on the ends? Is that like muscle memory but for hair?

    Reply
  8. Annie says:
    October 11, 2018 at 7:32 am

    I love the dress and colored ribbon or belt. I don’t love the different bejeweled buttons so much but all in all, I give this look a thumbs up. And she looks great. It’s like this last pregnancy made her beautiful in a way she hasn’t previously been.

    Reply
  9. Flying fish says:
    October 11, 2018 at 7:32 am

    At least she is trying a new neck line. The dress looks cheap. The band at the waist looks like an after thought and the added buttons doesn’t help.

    Reply
  10. Becks1 says:
    October 11, 2018 at 7:32 am

    Aw man. this is classic Kate in that it is…..so close, but not quite. I really want to like this look. But its just…too much. The whole look needs to lose “one” thing. Its like that Chanel saying – look at yourself in the mirror before you leave the house and remove one accessory. If it didn’t have the buttons, or the belt, or the raw/ragged hem (I think “raw” is the right word, right?) or the brooches at the neckline, or if it wasn’t so long, or if she wore different earrings – it would be a total winner for me.

    I saw on IG that the runway version of this dress is long like Kate’s, but with a cutout at the waist, and the retail version is a bit shorter without the cutout and with less of the raw hem – and I think that may have worked better for her, although in general I like this length on her and think she can pull it off.

    I do like the neckline though.

    Reply
  11. Nancy says:
    October 11, 2018 at 7:34 am

    She looks beautiful here. I love this dress, too. Shoes are killer.

    Reply
  12. Magdalin says:
    October 11, 2018 at 7:37 am

    While I don’t understand the brooch-like buttons at the top, the rest is great.

    She looks really beautiful, neat and well-styled/put together.

    Reply
  13. Flying fish says:
    October 11, 2018 at 7:38 am

    The Jimmy Choo heels are gorgeous, the shoes are the best thing about this outfit.

    Reply
  14. The Crumpled Horn says:
    October 11, 2018 at 7:40 am

    Wow wow wow. I love this.

    And how about that teeny tiny waist? My baby is almost four and I still look like Im about six moths pregnant FFS.

    Reply
  15. Kittycat says:
    October 11, 2018 at 7:41 am

    I’m still clinging to summer in October so this dress is a painful reminder of winter.

    Reply
  16. OriginalLala says:
    October 11, 2018 at 7:43 am

    the length of that dress kills it for me. It takes what could be a knockout look and veers it into matronly because it’s a weird length. A bit shorter would have been great. That said – the buttons, the super bouncy overabundant hair, classic Kate!

    Reply
  17. Carol says:
    October 11, 2018 at 7:43 am

    I think the buttons are great. However, the lady next to her need advice on how to dress.

    Reply
  18. OSTONE says:
    October 11, 2018 at 7:44 am

    Katy Cambridge has looked better and happier since baby Louis and Meghan came into the scene. She looks really good now and has looked good since she came back to “work”.

    Reply
  19. skipper says:
    October 11, 2018 at 7:44 am

    I’m loving the neckline on that dress. It fits her perfectly too. She looks great!

    Reply
  20. onerous says:
    October 11, 2018 at 7:45 am

    I really love this. At first I was impressed because I thought those might be actual gem level brooches which she added herself as buttons because that would be next level.

    But then I remembered it was Kate and figured the dress came with the brooch buttons.

    Reply
  21. Roxi says:
    October 11, 2018 at 7:48 am

    She looks great! Love the outfit, great hair and makeup, and in great shape.

    Reply
  22. Beth says:
    October 11, 2018 at 7:48 am

    She looks beautiful. I love her dress, hair and shoes (I knew they couldn’t all be nude pumps!) it all looks good and stylish

    Reply
  23. Other Renee says:
    October 11, 2018 at 8:00 am

    I’ll admit it. As soon as I saw all those buttons, I imagined you rolling your eyes. But this dress is absolutely stunning and it’s partly due to those gorgeous buttons. And I’m not personally a fan of showy buttons. But these are beautiful on that dress. And the shoes are gorgeous. She looks amazing.

    Reply
  24. Derrière says:
    October 11, 2018 at 8:06 am

    Can we just talk about what the woman next to her is wearing because if we’re being honest, she stole the show! Haha where on earth do you get a satin suit like this? I want one just to look at in my closet.

    Reply
  25. Billie Bee says:
    October 11, 2018 at 8:08 am

    Fabulous silhouette for her. All good.

    I find the earrings a little matchy but it’s a small point.

    Really great look for her. For once I’m not thinking “I could see this look on the Queen Mum.”

    Reply
  26. Megan says:
    October 11, 2018 at 8:14 am

    I actually dont mind the buttons. Not really a fan of the length of the dress however.

    She is so thin!

    Reply
  27. Belluga says:
    October 11, 2018 at 8:15 am

    But bare shoulders are against protocol(!)

    I like this look. It really emphasises her height, helped by the fab shoes. I’d take the hem a bit shorter and finish it, tone down the blush and switch the earrings, but this is good. Less matronly than we’re used to.

    I do hope that she’s not trying to get back to her pre-preganancy weight though. She was painfully thin and gaunst and a few extra pounds make all the difference for her.

    Reply
  28. sally cook says:
    October 11, 2018 at 8:22 am

    I love this look. New and interesting and different.

    Reply
  29. Charlie says:
    October 11, 2018 at 8:22 am

    Just FYI, and to be fair: the earrings were $440 on Erdem’s site (sold out now, of course).

    https://erdem.com/en-us/floral-hoop-drop-earring-aw18-1077stgcpr.html

    It’s secondary sellers listing them for +$1200, after Kate wore them.

    Reply
  30. Snowslow says:
    October 11, 2018 at 8:23 am

    Her make-up though… She looks constantly drunk with those red cheeks and fatigued with that heavy eye make-up. Why?! *waves fist at the sky*

    Reply
  31. Susan says:
    October 11, 2018 at 8:27 am

    She looks good. I don’t LOVE the dress but that’s more a personal taste issue, I technically can’t complain. She does seem better these days. Did she decide to say F IT, I am going to be me and I don’t care about what the world says? If so it’s a great look on her.

    Or could it be that she actually has a palace friend/bestie now that is giving her confidence? I know it’s doubtful but I love the fan fiction. Remember how happy and fun Fergie made Diana?

    Reply
  32. Jfromfla says:
    October 11, 2018 at 8:32 am

    I really love this look! However, I prefer the length that was on the model. Overall she looks great, her posture is poor sometimes it ruins the look.

    Reply
  33. Kim says:
    October 11, 2018 at 8:35 am

    All Hail Kate, our Button Queen!

    All jokes aside, she looks great, I really like this look.

    Reply
  34. Wowsers says:
    October 11, 2018 at 8:36 am

    I loathe this dress and would never wear it. God its busy. Kate looks good though. BUTTONS 4EVA

    Reply
  35. Cerys says:
    October 11, 2018 at 8:37 am

    I don’t like the length of the dress but otherwise I think it’s lovely, buttons and all. I like the colour of her waist band and shoes too. She looks very well and more confident

    Reply
  36. Aerohead21 says:
    October 11, 2018 at 8:37 am

    But she did bring the trifecta: buttons, belts, and bad styling!! Her hair needs back or off her shoulders to show off the neckline of the dress and earrings. The belt is fine alone but mixed with the buttons, fringed edges, and material….way, way too much. Like pick one. Just one. At max, to wean you off of your bad taste, we’ll let you pick two for a little while until you can narrow your choice to one.

    Reply
  37. L84Tea says:
    October 11, 2018 at 8:41 am

    Fancy tweed. You’d think it couldn’t work, but somehow it just does here. She also looks amazing and tanned and “refreshed”. I agree with whoever said she appears to look happier and more relaxed. Not sure if that’s 3rd baby happiness, or maybe a contentment in feeling like her family is complete now, or if Meghan coming on the scene has anything to with it. Whatever it is though, it’s working.

    Reply
  38. Starryfish29 says:
    October 11, 2018 at 8:46 am

    I love the shoes, and the buttons might almost be tolerable if she hadn’t added the unnecessary brooch and earring that all look like the belong to different outfits.

    Reply
  39. Mellie says:
    October 11, 2018 at 8:47 am

    I like it all too, the buttons make it a bit funky. Her hair is amazing.

    Reply
  40. Monique Barrow says:
    October 11, 2018 at 8:51 am

    Love the color the shoes but she could lose the buttons and the brooches other than that she looks cute

    Reply

