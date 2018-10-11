“Never fear, dudes like James Gunn will always get second chances” links
  • October 11, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's "Ant-Man And The Wasp"

James Gunn is already forgiven, it seems, because he’s probably going to write & direct Suicide Squad 2. I’m so glad that all of these white guys get “second chances.” [Dlisted]
A decade later on one of Anne Hathaway’s best performances. [Pajiba]
The real-life couple that inspired The Vow are divorcing. He cheated. [Starcasm]
Kim Kardashian promotes Tiffany’s jewelry. [Wonderwall]
I’m not even watching these movies and I know the answer to this question. [Looper]
The 2019 Met Gala has a theme: camp. Oh, god. [LaineyGossip]
Timothee Chalamet has so much style. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Kylie Jenner changed the spelling of Stormi’s name at the last minute. [JustJared]
Dakota Johnson insists that she’s not pregnant. [Seriously OMG WTF]

Ant-Man and The Wasp film premiere Arrivals

  1. Pandy says:
    October 11, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    Kim isn’t “promoting” Tiffany, she just showed up at one of their parties/launches. Looking like she bought out the Fredericks of Hollywood Glamour Wear catalogue.

  2. Kaz says:
    October 11, 2018 at 12:40 pm

    Disney should have never fired James Gunn. He made awful jokes which he apologized for. He has not been accused of assaulting anyone. I love how Liberals are on the side of a Nazi rapist.

    • Veronica S. says:
      October 11, 2018 at 12:50 pm

      Ultimately, I don’t have a problem with him being fired. We have a responsibility for the content we produce and how that influences our professional reputation. It sucks that the Internet is forever, even when we’ve atoned for those errors, but private companies have their own reputations to look after. It’s how it and why that information came to light that’s the real problem.

    • a reader says:
      October 11, 2018 at 1:23 pm

      Agreed. This was not a #MeToo situation by any stretch. Gunn was purposefully attacked by a literal Nazi troll.

    • Mrs.Krabapple says:
      October 11, 2018 at 1:56 pm

      Disney should have fired Gunn after that cr@p fest of a movie, GotG Vol. 2. I had zero interest in watching a third movie written and directed by Gunn. But if they replace him with Taika Waititi, and maybe throw in Valkyrie (the BEST Avengers character!), then I’m there on opening day.

      As for DC, they will find a way to eff-up the next Suicide Squad movie, somehow.

  3. Veronica S. says:
    October 11, 2018 at 12:41 pm

    James Gunn is probably one of the few situations where it isn’t as horrifically problematic as in the past. The tweets had context, and he’d apologized in previous years for his poor humor. This was a case of Trump supporters weaponizing previous mistakes to silence somebody who criticized their movement. I totally agree that white men never really lose, but this isn’t as much of a case that makes me want to scream in outrage at the injustice of it all.

    Holy shit, that article about the couple from The Vow. Imagine the absolute audacity it takes to cheat on the wife who literally went through all of that to stay with you. What a garbage disposal of a human being.

  4. Missy says:
    October 11, 2018 at 12:42 pm

    So is James gunn not supposed to work anymore because he made bad jokes years ago?…as far as I know he hasn’t been accused of hurting anybody or anything. I know he was a liability for Disney but suicide squad is an adult movie.

  5. Marty says:
    October 11, 2018 at 12:59 pm

    Honestly, was there ever any doubt he would? There are men currently working in Hollywood who have done way worse than he did. This business loves to forgive white men.

  6. tealily says:
    October 11, 2018 at 3:19 pm

    James Gunn didn’t actually do anything. He made a bunch of tasteless and unfunny jokes, apologized for them, and has stopped doing so. This all happened BEFORE he was hired by Disney. As far as we know, he hasn’t hurt anyone or attacked anyone, and loads of people have come out to say what a pleasure he is to work with etc. etc. The vibe I really get off of this whole thing is that he may have even been a victim himself at some point. I don’t think he should have been fired in the first place — he shouldn’t have been hired at all if his past was going to be a problem. Suicide Squad could be a good fit for him. I wish him luck.

  7. diana says:
    October 11, 2018 at 3:26 pm

    Shouldn’t have been fired in the first place. But teah…I wasn’t exactly worried for his future.

