Melania Trump, sociopath, believes she is ‘the most bullied person on the world’

I still remember feeling actual pride whenever Michelle Obama spoke or did pretty much anything during the Obama administration. I get choked up when I think of all the little girls who got to grow up during those eight years, and got to see Michelle as First Lady, and how seeing her in that role is something that will profoundly change their lives. But then I remember: a vapid, ignorant, neo-colonialist, Nazi-sympathizing a–hole is our First Lady now. As we discussed earlier, Melania gave an interview to ABC News during her tour last week, and the interview will air on Friday. In a previous clip, Melania talked about how victims shouldn’t be believed – nay, they shouldn’t even come forward – until they have “hard evidence” of what happened to them. And now this woman claims she’s one of the most bullied people in the world. Get off the cross, Melania. People need the wood.
“I could say that I’m the most bullied person on the world. One of them — if you really see what people are saying about me. That’s why ‘Be Best’ is focusing on online behavior and social media… We need to educate the children [about] social, emotional behavior.”
Can you even imagine? Can you imagine what it’s like to be a spoiled, vapid trophy wife who is too lazy to do anything but shop and spend taxpayer money to think that she’s the most bullied person “on the world”? The lack of self-awareness is staggering, and the lack of awareness to other people’s suffering borders on the sociopathic. She and her husband really do make sense as a couple, huh?
EXCLUSIVE: First lady Melania Trump says her “Be Best” policy platform targeting online bullies is personal. “I could say that I’m the most bullied person in the world,” she tells ABC. https://t.co/iiEv5Z3ijv pic.twitter.com/CWZ7g9by27
— ABC News (@ABC) October 11, 2018
Proof or it doesn’t happen.
Cry me a river…
Yes, you need to give hard evidence, Melania. You are accusing so many people. You need to first provide hard evidence!
Of course, Melania thinks she’s a victim like all Trump supporters. Melania is the saddest person in the world and her evidence is that many top designers refuse to dress her, how do you survive that level of bullying?? Oh, and she was only able to say “Merry Christmas” once Obama left office as apparently, to Trump voters, there was a law against it. So forcing her to say “Happy Holidays” was bullying too.
Maybe she’s not remembering correctly…..
I really don’t care, do U?
I will address this outrage the same way Melania addresses school shootings: thoughts & prayers.
Yes, LOTS of thoughts and prayers – ALL of the thoughts and prayers!!! Now I’m going to find something else shiny to look at.
Oh, Bellatrix, a glance at Twitter shows they’re saying you posed nude in soft core porn magazines. Because you posed nude in soft core porn magazines. Do let us know when they accuse you of being a man or an ape or accuse you of murdering people and giving uranium to Putin.
This! All anyone has to do is search right wing memes about Michelle. Insinuating she was a man and/or primate, making fun of her appearance, etc. People generally only call out Melania for her choices, or her accent, not much else.
Of all the things that should could’ve chosen for her platform. I can’t get over how she can say these things without laughing or with out anyone laughing at her. How can anyone take anything that comes out of her mouth about online bullying seriously?! Her husband is the biggest bully of them all!
I always assumed that she was just a gold digger waiting for him to croak so she could get the cash, but at this point I think it’s entirely possible that they are perfect for each other and probably get along well. I thought the “I don’t really care” coat was a dig at him or something, but I think she literally doesn’t care about children in cages or anything that doesn’t directly effect her
Birds of a feather… She knew what she was getting. I think they’re very similar. He’s just more obvious.
Yes, I used to think that as well! But she is his match. She’s proven who she is, thanks very much.
She needs to go research the Rohingya, and then come back and tell us that she is the most bullied person on earth. FFS.
Of all the things she could pick for her charitable focus, she chose something that was about HER, not about helping others.
One of many daily reminders: These people are irony proof.
that’s exactly it. you’ve found the term i’ve been trying to figure out for a while now… thank you.
i think that’s why they drive more-intelligent people insane, too… like any reasonably intelligent and decent human being could ever stomach this level of absurdity.
Can someone get her 1,000 chairs?
I know a guy who knows a guy who owns a party hire place. Lots of chairs to be had. Will get back to you. . .
So she goes from..I’m the most bullied person in the world…to teaching social emotional learning to children online to….opiod crisis. She can’t string a rationale thought together to save her life
Children are committing suicide over online bullying and this grown woman wants to complain about her “bullying”? Which is typically reporting on things she has actually done, said or worn by her own accord. That Melania is called CONSEQUENCES and you are a public FIGURE
rant over this woman is just awful
Right? I hate to see someone like her exploit that issue. A lot of homophobic, racist, misogynistic, violating, abuser-enabling behavior does happen online, but the deplorables and the Melania Trumps of the world often lead the charge. Hell, one of the many common reasons people have given for wanting Trump in office/ being glad he ‘won’ is because they wanted his ‘presidency’ to make it ok for them to go back to treating and discussing marginalized groups of people in ‘politically incorrect’ ways that their parents or grandparents would have gotten away with. They’re tired of being stood up to.
Quick, grab that teeny tiny violin to play for her problems.
Thoughts and prayers to her…
You know how some people like Milo Yiannopolis and Caitlyn Jenner will use being gay or trans as a shield for being a Deplorable? Or how Azalea Banks selectively uses racism when it’s convenient for her while being very racist, anti-woman, and homophobic herself? Conservative white women like Melania and KellyAnne Conway are pros at doing this with gender. This is more of that.
Boohoo. If she’s so unhappy then she can divorce the Orange Clown and leave the public eye forever, but we know she won’t do that. Too much money and so-called “prestige” in staying after all. She is one of the worst FLs in history, she doesn’t even do anything worthwhile.
When you live your life in a gilded cage with no experience in the real world, it’s hard to see real pain and anguish. Bullied? Sure, sometimes. Is it ok? No. Is she right to feel sorry for herself? Hell no, not when she’s a contributing factor by being so blind.
To be fair, she does live with an actual adult bully. I didn’t read her quotes so I doubt that’s what she meant, but if anyone would know a bully, she would.
Oh, boo hoo. Wah wah wah. Well, perhaps if she’d actually got her anti-bullying initiative underway, global bullying would have ended by now?No, wait… maybe just keep your gob shut, Melania, to stop all that sh!t dribbling out.
First, I think she really is a not very bright person. She thought drumpy was some sort of prize. So some sympathy.
However, second, she is a cruel, vicious, smug, worthless woman who settled for a monster because she was too cowardly and lazy to do more with her life. She is repulsive.
I agree. She is not bright and not very curious. Sounds like a Trump supporter.
Womp womp. Poor lil’ Melanie
I really don’t care, do you?
Nope. I really don’t give a damn about Melania, and I’d wear it written on my coat
What? Jesus the woman is insane.
DARVO all day long!
Classic favorite of sociopaths worldwide.
Deny
Attack
Reverse
Victim
Oppressor
She is the perfect Dictator Wife. And I love watching her melt down as she sees it all slip away.
this.
The only evidence Melania needs to produce is the documents that she immigrated legally to the United States. I have been waiting two years to see them.
Come on … she’s here on the MENSA immigration! For her contributions to science, world peace, third rate girl on girl soft core photo shoots and EVERYTHING because she’s so smart!!!! You’re being a big mean BULLY!!!
Well I’m positive Donald bullies her, why should she be different then everyone else in his life. Unfortunately as you point out so well, horrible role model for victims.
Contemptible dumb bimbo.
Call her dumb, call her contemptible. but it’s not right for a woman to call another woman, a bimbo.
With her, I stand by my statement.
This is a strategy, you realize. Trevor Noah had it called. They’re weaponizing victimhood to reframe the narrative of white, privileged America having to always be on defense from the rabble.
I believe her, even if she cannot provide evidence. She is married to the Biggest bully of the world. Hang in there, girl!
Yep. She is right. She is more persecuted than poor people, POC, WOC, indigenous people, people with disabilities, women in general… There is no one else who suffers more than she does. lmao. This would be comical if it wasn’t so scary.
What a delusional cunk.
So tired of people characterizing legitimate criticisms as bullying. IMO bullying is when someone targets a vulnerable person, not when citizens of a country give their opinions about the wife of its ruler.
Truth!
Critiquing is not bullying.
thank you
