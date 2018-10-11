Melania Trump, sociopath, believes she is ‘the most bullied person on the world’

Melania Trump makes an official visit to Ghana

I still remember feeling actual pride whenever Michelle Obama spoke or did pretty much anything during the Obama administration. I get choked up when I think of all the little girls who got to grow up during those eight years, and got to see Michelle as First Lady, and how seeing her in that role is something that will profoundly change their lives. But then I remember: a vapid, ignorant, neo-colonialist, Nazi-sympathizing a–hole is our First Lady now. As we discussed earlier, Melania gave an interview to ABC News during her tour last week, and the interview will air on Friday. In a previous clip, Melania talked about how victims shouldn’t be believed – nay, they shouldn’t even come forward – until they have “hard evidence” of what happened to them. And now this woman claims she’s one of the most bullied people in the world. Get off the cross, Melania. People need the wood.

“I could say that I’m the most bullied person on the world. One of them — if you really see what people are saying about me. That’s why ‘Be Best’ is focusing on online behavior and social media… We need to educate the children [about] social, emotional behavior.”

[From People]

Can you even imagine? Can you imagine what it’s like to be a spoiled, vapid trophy wife who is too lazy to do anything but shop and spend taxpayer money to think that she’s the most bullied person “on the world”? The lack of self-awareness is staggering, and the lack of awareness to other people’s suffering borders on the sociopathic. She and her husband really do make sense as a couple, huh?

Trumps Welcome Kenyattas of Kenya

50 Responses to “Melania Trump, sociopath, believes she is ‘the most bullied person on the world’”

  1. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    October 11, 2018 at 10:43 am

    Proof or it doesn’t happen.

    Reply
  2. Lightpurple says:
    October 11, 2018 at 10:47 am

    Oh, Bellatrix, a glance at Twitter shows they’re saying you posed nude in soft core porn magazines. Because you posed nude in soft core porn magazines. Do let us know when they accuse you of being a man or an ape or accuse you of murdering people and giving uranium to Putin.

    Reply
  3. Mel M says:
    October 11, 2018 at 10:49 am

    Of all the things that should could’ve chosen for her platform. I can’t get over how she can say these things without laughing or with out anyone laughing at her. How can anyone take anything that comes out of her mouth about online bullying seriously?! Her husband is the biggest bully of them all!

    Reply
  4. Trillion says:
    October 11, 2018 at 10:50 am

    One of many daily reminders: These people are irony proof.

    Reply
    • Nibbi says:
      October 11, 2018 at 2:24 pm

      that’s exactly it. you’ve found the term i’ve been trying to figure out for a while now… thank you.
      i think that’s why they drive more-intelligent people insane, too… like any reasonably intelligent and decent human being could ever stomach this level of absurdity.

      Reply
  5. Mac says:
    October 11, 2018 at 10:50 am

    Can someone get her 1,000 chairs?

    Reply
  6. stacey says:
    October 11, 2018 at 10:55 am

    So she goes from..I’m the most bullied person in the world…to teaching social emotional learning to children online to….opiod crisis. She can’t string a rationale thought together to save her life

    Children are committing suicide over online bullying and this grown woman wants to complain about her “bullying”? Which is typically reporting on things she has actually done, said or worn by her own accord. That Melania is called CONSEQUENCES and you are a public FIGURE

    rant over this woman is just awful

    Reply
    • otaku fairy... says:
      October 11, 2018 at 12:38 pm

      Right? I hate to see someone like her exploit that issue. A lot of homophobic, racist, misogynistic, violating, abuser-enabling behavior does happen online, but the deplorables and the Melania Trumps of the world often lead the charge. Hell, one of the many common reasons people have given for wanting Trump in office/ being glad he ‘won’ is because they wanted his ‘presidency’ to make it ok for them to go back to treating and discussing marginalized groups of people in ‘politically incorrect’ ways that their parents or grandparents would have gotten away with. They’re tired of being stood up to.

      Reply
  7. HK9 says:
    October 11, 2018 at 10:57 am

    Quick, grab that teeny tiny violin to play for her problems.

    Reply
  8. Beach Dreams says:
    October 11, 2018 at 11:01 am

    Boohoo. If she’s so unhappy then she can divorce the Orange Clown and leave the public eye forever, but we know she won’t do that. Too much money and so-called “prestige” in staying after all. She is one of the worst FLs in history, she doesn’t even do anything worthwhile.

    Reply
  9. Aerohead21 says:
    October 11, 2018 at 11:06 am

    When you live your life in a gilded cage with no experience in the real world, it’s hard to see real pain and anguish. Bullied? Sure, sometimes. Is it ok? No. Is she right to feel sorry for herself? Hell no, not when she’s a contributing factor by being so blind.

    Reply
  10. Ali says:
    October 11, 2018 at 11:08 am

    To be fair, she does live with an actual adult bully. I didn’t read her quotes so I doubt that’s what she meant, but if anyone would know a bully, she would.

    Reply
  11. AnnaKist says:
    October 11, 2018 at 11:09 am

    Oh, boo hoo. Wah wah wah. Well, perhaps if she’d actually got her anti-bullying initiative underway, global bullying would have ended by now?No, wait… maybe just keep your gob shut, Melania, to stop all that sh!t dribbling out.

    Reply
  12. Indiana Joanna says:
    October 11, 2018 at 11:10 am

    First, I think she really is a not very bright person. She thought drumpy was some sort of prize. So some sympathy.

    However, second, she is a cruel, vicious, smug, worthless woman who settled for a monster because she was too cowardly and lazy to do more with her life. She is repulsive.

    Reply
  13. Beth says:
    October 11, 2018 at 11:13 am

    Womp womp. Poor lil’ Melanie

    Reply
  14. Bottom says:
    October 11, 2018 at 11:25 am

    What? Jesus the woman is insane.

    Reply
  15. Whatever says:
    October 11, 2018 at 11:28 am

    DARVO all day long!

    Classic favorite of sociopaths worldwide.

    Deny
    Attack
    Reverse
    Victim
    Oppressor

    Reply
  16. adastraperaspera says:
    October 11, 2018 at 11:29 am

    She is the perfect Dictator Wife. And I love watching her melt down as she sees it all slip away.

    Reply
  17. Puppyluv says:
    October 11, 2018 at 11:39 am

    The only evidence Melania needs to produce is the documents that she immigrated legally to the United States. I have been waiting two years to see them.

    Reply
  18. Sansa says:
    October 11, 2018 at 11:44 am

    Well I’m positive Donald bullies her, why should she be different then everyone else in his life. Unfortunately as you point out so well, horrible role model for victims.

    Reply
  19. minx says:
    October 11, 2018 at 11:46 am

    Contemptible dumb bimbo.

    Reply
  20. Veronica S. says:
    October 11, 2018 at 11:53 am

    This is a strategy, you realize. Trevor Noah had it called. They’re weaponizing victimhood to reframe the narrative of white, privileged America having to always be on defense from the rabble.

    Reply
  21. Miss M says:
    October 11, 2018 at 11:56 am

    I believe her, even if she cannot provide evidence. She is married to the Biggest bully of the world. Hang in there, girl!

    Reply
  22. Valerie says:
    October 11, 2018 at 11:58 am

    Yep. She is right. She is more persecuted than poor people, POC, WOC, indigenous people, people with disabilities, women in general… There is no one else who suffers more than she does. lmao. This would be comical if it wasn’t so scary.

    Reply
  23. philo says:
    October 11, 2018 at 12:02 pm

    What a delusional cunk.

    Reply
  24. Chaine says:
    October 11, 2018 at 12:08 pm

    So tired of people characterizing legitimate criticisms as bullying. IMO bullying is when someone targets a vulnerable person, not when citizens of a country give their opinions about the wife of its ruler.

    Reply

