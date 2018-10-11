Jennifer Garner is dating and Ben Affleck is still on Shauna’s Instagram stories

Yesterday we reported the news from People Magazine that Ben Affleck was no longer seeing Shauna Sexton. A source told them that “being together with her at this time is not something that works” and that Ben is focused “on his sobriety, family and his next project.” Many of you pointed out that Radar and Daily Mail were running denials from Shauna. Radar had quotes from her that it was “not accurate” that they had split and The Daily Mail had more, including quotes from Shauna like “Don’t believe everything you read on the internet” and “all of [the sources] are inaccurate, they just make sh-t up.” Shauna told this to a paparazzo and there’s video of it. So it sounds like Ben told the press that he dumped Shauna before he actually told her. Here are some more quotes in Page Six that spell it out clearer.
“Ben and Shauna are definitely not together. It was casual to begin with, and wasn’t the right move.”
“It was newish. They were really only sort of seeing each other for about four weeks. He broke it off. It was more about realizing [a casual relationship] wasn’t the right thing for him,” our source said.
So Ben possibly dumped Shauna by making an announcement through his publicist. I remember when Matt Damon dumped Minnie Driver on television by telling Oprah he was single. That was in 1998 though and Matt was 28, which is young but old enough to know better. It’s not like he was 46.
After I wrote that I checked Shauna’s Instagram stories and look what she posted. Affleck is still with her he’s just telling the press he’s not.
Meanwhile Jennifer Garner is still here, did you forget her? She’s dating too! We heard this someone that she had a special someone and that she was seeing a lawyer, but a source tells People that she’s just dating casually.
“Jen has been wanting to move on and now when the divorce is finalized, she finally can,” a source says.
“She has had no choice but to be patient since Ben needed to finish his rehab treatment. But she was ready to sign the papers,” the insider says.
“Jen doesn’t want to be single for the rest of her life, so she is open to dating,” the insider adds. “She has been on dates, but it seems she isn’t serious about a guy. As always, she is mostly focused on her kids and her job.”
“Jen is doing great,” the source says. “She has many friends that support her every day. She feels very lucky.”
US reports that Jen has “started dating someone new” and that “she’s ready to start the next phase of her life.” Jen keeps her dating life under wraps because it doesn’t jibe with her image. Not until she’s dating a hot dad for about six months. At that point we’ll see him and she’ll get a bunch of headlines for it. Let’s see when her next project is coming out… Camping on HBO is out this Sunday, some of the photos here are from that premiere yesterday. After that she will be working on that Yes Day movie. About a month before that premiere she’ll step out with a new guy.
photos credit: WENN and Backgrid
Could totally see her going the Reese Witherspoon route and eventually ending up with an agent or lawyer.
Annnnnnd Affleck’s manager and publicist just had simultaneous aneurysms. RIP.
“Jen has been wanting to move on and now when the divorce is finalized, she finally can,”
Ummmm there was really nothing stopping her before, and absolutely no reason for her “source” to make an announcement if she’s not public with anyone….well no reason except that her ex is dating a Playboy model young enough to be his (and her) daughter and she has a new TV show coming out that’s getting poor reviews that call her “miscast”. Yep…she’s still got game. 🤷♀️
Thanks for the laugh with that first line!
right?! def gave me a laugh.
Jumping on the bandwagon!
Thanks for that much needed laugh!
Some industry-adjacent but non-actor guy would be best for Jen. Somebody who understands the lifestyle, likes to play house, supports her image, but has his own sphere of professional influence and most importantly his s–t together.
Wait… all that bed photo is him standing in a hotel dining room? For all we know she followed him in there and snapped a shot.
Exactly! Or it was taken during their Montana trip, and she’s only now posting it.
I think I see palm trees in the background…I’ve only been to Montana once (GORGEOUS!) and I never saw palm trees.
Looks like the Standard Hotel on Sunset. Definitely not Montana.
Good catch @Sun in Libra, that’s the covered area by the pool at the Standard, taken from the bar area. And I don’t think that’s Ben at all. Sunset isn’t his usual hangout.
I’m not even 100% sure that is him
I agree, I don’t think it’s him.
Based on her Instagram posts, she comes across as a stripper who is very much into herself. Probably not who Aflecks’ team wants him to have ties to I suppose. And I’m sure his children (and their schoolmates) have access to social media. I can only imagine how embarrassing, humiliating and disappointing for the kids to see their father’s girlfriend in provocative posts/pictures and stripper style videos.
I couldn’t even tell what the photo was supposed to be! If she’s posting this as proof … not convincing. It’s from a million miles away and looks like she was only allowed so close. Is that supposed to be Ben? He looks terrible.
Lol. Or if they’re still together she was obviously forbidden to take photos so she had to do it on the sly. You’d think it will get back to him that she posted it, though. Haha.
Yeah if that IS him (which I seriously doubt), how pissed is he going to be when he realizes she is secretly photographing him when he isn’t looking and posting it to social media?
either way, she kind of f-ed herself.
either they’re not together and she’s stalking (or posting old pics), or they ARE together and she’s going against his wishes by sneaking pics and posting them.
(or the third option, she’s doing this sh*t to get a payoff to STOP doing this sh*t.)
if he didn’t dump her for real yet, this may push him do it.
Are he and Shauna still together or is she posting old pics from their whirlwind 4 week or whatever romance 🙄😂
I hope Jen finds someone stable that knows what they want in life and will be a good influence on the kids. I’ve seen the hell that is being in love with someone that’s an addict and I do believe that she loved Ben and wanted him to get better and to help him. I also thinks it’s understandable that it took her so long to let it go and realize she can’t “save him”
“After I wrote that I checked Shauna’s Instagram stories and look what she posted. Affleck is still with her he’s just telling the press he’s not.”
I said yesterday they might have told him to quiet/hide her, but could she also be posting old material? Either way, it ain’t over til the fat lady…gets her late model white Lexus. 😏
Or, is he just so stupid that he doesn’t realize dating someone in that age category is just inviting them to post on social media? Of course Shauna isn’t going to let go that easily! he’s the best thing to have happened to her.
I enjoyed how people were calling nanny’s car a “new” convertible. The car still had the dealer advertising tag on it, and it was still shown in their stock online. It was used. Gotta save a few thousand for the next young “temp”.
If Shauna gets a brand-new vehicle, nanny will be ticked off.
I still think the nanny leased or bought that used Lexus with her own money from all the pap strolls and In Touch stories and just wanted it to look like Ben gave her a car. I don’t think he had anything to do with that “drop top Lexi.”
I get some weird vibe that Ben will find it difficult to shake this playboy bunny off. We know they are still on, she is still driving his car. It’s not going to last until Ben find another interesting woman to chase. This chick is hanging for her dear life! She maybe thinking Ben would go a Robin Thicke route, stick with her and breed her like a bunny LOL Oh the irony
I too get the feeling it might be difficult to shake this girl. I’m starting to get almost a “stalker” vibe from her. He announces (again) that it’s over between them, and her response is to be like “Oh no it’s not! See, I’ve got proof it’s not!”–and her way of showing that they’re still together is to publicly post a photo of him standing in a restaurant, taken from far away where he’s seemingly unaware he’s even being photographed?! Like Vanessa said above, she could’ve just followed him to the restaurant and took the photo on the sly without him even knowing. Which would be incredibly creepy. Or, it could be an old photo. Really great “proof”! Either way, since he’s made it more than clear that he wants the public to know that they’re over, I don’t think that her doing this, will make Ben very happy with her!
Lol it is the creepiest photo I’ve ever seen. He obviously has no idea he’s being photographed. What is she getting at here?
I’m not going to watch Camping yet because I don’t have HBO but I’m curious if others are into checking it out.
She looks so great in that red top but those pants are so ill fitting at the waistband, they unfortunately ruin the whole look.
Ben is just so messy.
I don’t have any interest in supporting Lena Dunham projects (although in fairness I couldn’t get through one episode of Girls even before I knew much about her). But in any event, the early reviews for Camping are awful. Doesn’t sound like it’s worth anyone’s time, including the actors in it. (One review described Garner’s character as an “unlikeable, joyless, nag”. Ouch).
I couldn’t watch 5 minutes of Girls, I don’t know why but it made my skin crawl and gave me SUCH bad anxiety.
I just absolutely hated it. I mean, characters don’t have to be likeable or good; I have watched shows about terrible, terrible people (Narcos and Breaking Bad come to mind). But all I could think watching Girls was, “wow, I hate all of you. None of you interest me and I in no way whatsoever care what happens to you, for good or bad. If I had to sit next to you on an airplane I’d probably walk out…in flight). So that was that.
(In fairness I noticed the few scenes I saw with Adam Driver showed he had charisma, even if the thought of watching his character one more minute was unbearable. So I wasn’t surprised he broke out.)
that color of red looks absolutely fabulous on her. but I also agree on the pants…ugh.
and I agree about “Girls”. BF watched it all the time but I found her character to be such an entitled, whiny, un-self-aware pain in the butt. so unlikeable. ditto for her friends. no sympathetic characters.
one thing I will give her credit for is her self-confidence about her body (at least for the run of the show). she doesn’t have what most would consider a “Hollywood body” and yet she was naked all the time on that show. I wouldn’t ever have the nerve to do that.
I saw a preview while watching an on-demand movie. Usually a trailer creates interest, but this one looked ridiculously boring.
Maybe I am the minority, but I’m not clamoring to see Jen in anything. To me, she’s the co-star and director of a seemingly never ending saga playing out in the tabloids. I see her enough here and on her commercials.
She was great in Alias. Which is honestly one of the only things I’ve seen her in.
I watched maybe two episodes of Girls, it was not compelling to me and I’m definitely not a fan of Lena. I was hoping Camping might be good considering HBO recently put out two quality projects, The Leftovers and Sharp Objects. My hopes are no longer up, lol.
What’s up with Ben & these “Farmer Jim” shirts?
See…this is the mess we have all been talking about. Ben is messy in everything he does. Amazing Amy (Jen) kept his sh&t tight. Look how quickly and how terribly he’s going off the rails. This is going to be a crazy year of Afflection.
This is why I am giving her a mental high five. She knows how to play her cards well. She maybe controlling and manipulative when it comes to her image but then again who wasn’t? She is an actress after-all this is typical norm in Hollywood.
While I’m sure they’re still secretly together, that’s not Ben. The hairline is totally different. She better stop being so thirsty for attention before her meal ticket REALLY calls it off.
Yeah, the hair does not look like Ben’s. The color/thickness is different.
Am I the only one that remembers how People mag put Jen on the cover, made up an article, made it seem like it was an exclusive interview/profile, and she had to post on her facebook that it was fake news? This isn’t your grandma’s People magazine, a tabloid that once had real sources. I’m not surprised that they were wrong about Ben and Shauna.
Jen’s new show is getting scathing reviews. There are currently 6 reviews up on rotten tomatoes and it has a 0% rating!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But Jen herself is not.
Just like with Peppermint almost all of the awful reviews for the product have something nice to say about her.
Seems like she personally has a lot of inside the industry good will.
After Jen’s racist trope movie peppermint…I don’t feel bad that this hbo show is getting scathing reviews. Anyone that voluntarily works with lena dunham is getting what they deserve.
+1
1) Always with the coffee
2) He picked the wrong girl to see on the low-low, she is doubling down
Ben Affleck is pathetic so I’ll set him aside. I find it entertaining when publicists get caught lying about stuff. Messy Shana is doing her job and keeping Batfleck in the news. She’s working hard for that/those checks. But you wait, in a few years she’s going to talk about the money he gave her. The more I look at Shauna, the more I see someone who lacks initiative or intelligence. She doesn’t look like someone who is interested in promoting herself beyond being Ben Affleck’s jump off. This is a good gig but she should parlay it into long term, stable and secure. She’s going to keep all the evidence and attempt to extort the man or his family or business associates. Can’t wait. I’ll be at my manicurist’s being hand fed popcorn by her assistant while reading about that.
That looks more like DJ Khaled than Ben in her insta story. That guy has a very full beard.
I think he dumped her and gave her that POS clunker suv, that she has been driving around like its a Benz, as a parting gift. Probably had his assistant handle the paperwork and didnt even have to see her.
I think she will extort him / go to tabloids when she realizes they are really done.
That’s exactly who it looks like. WTF?! Sigh…I wish there weren’t children involved in all this because it is PRIME trashy gossip. Whatever the f**k is going on:
They’re still together and the media announcement was a lie/misdirect? OMG.
He broke it off and she’s posting old pictures/pictures that look like him to make us think they’re still on? OMG!!
They’re still together and he lied to his people about it and she just gave it away? OH MY GOD!!!
Major issues incoming!!!!
I’m waiting for it with my popcorn!
Shauna is such a millenial, she probably was surreptitiously recording videos and photos of Ben their entire time together! This generation lives for their moment of fame / infamy and record everything in their life in order to capitalize on it when that time comes.
Another Shaunabler will be along in the next hour or so. Or, like London buses, three will turn up at once. Two to babysit Ben’s ego and one to deal with the manchild lurking within.
All respect and wishes for happiness to Jennifer – she’s an amazing woman.
I was married to an addict (although I didn’t completely come to terms with it until after the marriage imploded). Five plus years after we have separated and I still have PTSD from it. Although I tried to hang o for the kids’ sake, his actions were so outrageous I had to kick him out when my daughter was 3 and my son was 9 months old. Fact forward 5 years and my kids are doing great and I just remarried a month ago to the best type of man- loving, stable, kind and smart. Jen will get there too.
This pic is not Ben…Ben’s beard had alot more gray in it. The big question is why would Shauna post this pic of someone that she wants us to believe is Ben?
If Ben did end it with Shauna, I think he terribly underestimated her. Most millennials like to post eveything on IG & FB!
Interesting that source said Ben will date in the future. He may have to date someone to get rid of Shauna!
I do believe that Jen has been dating someone for a while now and if the blinds are true, Jen needs to find another publicist…one that can keep her mouth shut!
She posted that picture definitely because it looked like Ben from afar. She is kind of creepy now.
Like you said, she is a millennial and some of them will do anything for likes/clicks on instagram
Jennifer is wearing nice shoes for a change, that’s all I’ve got.
This chick is crazy I’m telling you. She is a escort for hire. He underestimated this one. She’s young, and doesn’t understand the Affleck rules. Plus I agree she is stalking him. He is so gonna regret this move. Get his suv back and hire a security detail. She has crazy eyes and her friends not far behind. This pic could be old, or new or not Ben. But she has not heeded the warning shots his publicist has put out. Gonna be a fun winter. Jen needs to roll a few men out.
Radaronline is now saying that she met up with Ben’s assistant and turned over his SUV. Ouch.
I am looking forward to her blabbing to the media since he seemed to ghost her as coldly and tactlessly as he did Shookus. Ben treats women in his life as disposable and I’m sure these women are insulted/pissed by how he ghosts them. No respect. I bet Shauna has some good stories about this loser.
Shauna is only 22 so she probably learned a valuable life lesson the hard way here – How you get them is how you lose them.
