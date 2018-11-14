Hair-loss surgeon claims Prince Harry will be completely bald by the age of 50

For years now, there’s been a low-key “battle” between the Wales brothers, Prince Harry and Prince William. The battle is over who is losing more hair, and whether the hair loss affects their attractiveness. The battle is mostly in William’s head, I think. William was a really good-looking teenager, with Diana’s coloring and a full head of sandy blonde hair and a tall, lean, athletic body. Then his looks fell off a cliff. He lost his hair at a steady clip throughout his 20s and early 30s, and now he resembles an egg. Meanwhile, Harry had some awkward times throughout his teens, but he grew into his looks with a vengeance, and he became quite the heartthrob for many women, even now with his bald spot and general fuzzy, unkempt, dadbod vibes.
For both princes, I tend to believe that their attractiveness is attached to a lot more than the state of their hair. William seems so surly and downright nasty at times, and that affects how I judge his looks. Whereas Harry is usually a ray of sunshine, and he married a cool American girl, so that affects how I see him too. Maybe it’s also just about confidence too – Harry is clearly delighted with the way everything turned out for him, and it shows. Is William delighted with his life? Eh. Anyway, the Daily Mail is trying to make Prince Harry’s hair loss into a bigger discussion and I honestly feel like William called in a favor to the Daily Mail to get them to do this piece. It’s like William wants to scream “HARRY IS BALDING TOO DAMN IT.”
The Duke of Sussex has made no attempt to hide his ‘accelerating’ hair loss thanks to marital happiness with new wife Meghan, a cosmetic surgeon has claimed. The 34-year-old royal is now losing his hair as quickly as his older brother Prince William, according to Dr Asim Shahmalak. The surgeon, who is based at Crown Clinic in Manchester and specialises in hair transplants, says that men happy in settled relationships make less effort to disguise their hair loss after finding their life partner.
And Dr Shahmalak has produced an image of how Prince Harry will look at 50 if his current rate of hair loss continues. He said: ‘There has been a significant acceleration of his baldness in the last year and Harry is now losing his hair as rapidly as his brother William. If he does not take action now, he faces suffering from advanced male pattern baldness like his brother in his forties and beyond. The last year has been a wonderful period of happiness for Harry, culminating in his wedding to Meghan in Windsor in May. While marital happiness does not bring about any hormonal changes which would affect hair loss, research shows that men in settled relationships tend to do less to disguise their baldness. It reflects nature and the need to find a partner. Once that goal is achieved there is slightly less incentive to cover up hair loss.’
The surgeon believes Harry may have grown his beard to compensate for the hair loss on his scalp. He said: ‘It is very common for men who are thinning on top to grow a beard. It does detract a little for the hair loss in the scalp. Beards are also a sign of virility and men are often reassured by the fact that while they may be losing hair on top, it still grows well in other parts of their body.’
Harry turned 34 years old in September. I kind of think he has more hair at 34 than William did at 34? So I don’t really get all of the fake-science about how Harry is losing his hair similarly to William’s hair loss. William’s hair loss was profound even in his mid-20s, where Harry’s bald spot has only appeared in recent years. But other than that, I mostly agree with this surgeon – Harry seems fine with his hair loss because he’s just happy these days. He’s obsessed with his pretty wife and he seems to be brimming with confidence. As for the beard… I like the beard. Meghan clearly likes the beard. I hope he keeps it, even if he goes completely bald.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red.
Harry IS losing his hair. I don’t know if he will be bald at 50, but I don’t doubt that he is definitely losing it.
As for William, I understand your point but I do think he is happy with his life. He looks delighted next to his wife, and that has been more and more evident in the last couple of years.
I think that both Harry and William chose well, and that both of them are happy with where they are now.
I agree. I think William is happier than he was, and seems to be coming into his own. He seems to be stepping up to his role, while Harry is still the goofy kid, hanging his tongue out, goofing around like a child.
I think both would look better totally bald than with just some hair.
What a crummy article. It’s like the publication threw ideas at a board about what would be the most personally humiliating and ran with it. Hair loss, even if a man seems content or resigned to it in public, can be a difficult thing for some men to deal with. People need to leave William and Harry’s hairlines alone.
Absolutely 100% agree.
This. Most people struggle when they’re losing their hair and these two have to do it on a public stage.
Can we not pick at them for genetic lottery stuff? It’s like making fun of someone for being short or having a big nose.
Well, it is the Daily Fail. They’ll write anything to get at Harry & Meghan. In this article it’s slight shade at Meghan also, as if she’s the reason Harry is neglecting his “hair loss”. And that Fail article comparing Kate and Meghan’s makeup was insane….that was next level crazy.
Yeah this sucks. My husband’s, who is almost forty, hairline started receding after we had our first child and then it seemed to stop. We had the twins and it’s been downhill, rapidly, since then. He’s so self concsious about it and I don’t really care and neither do most people but he doesn’t have the male pattern baldness in the back, just the receding hairline. If he read this article and peoples comments about bald men he would probably be even more embarrassed. They say you get your maternal grandfathers hair and it that’s true he’s in for the horseshoe 🤷🏻♀️.
This is the kind of articles that women have been reading about other women for ages. They prey in insecurities, and “defects” and make you insecure and eager to “fix” those inadecuacies. Seriously, they can’t help balding, if it is not through medicine. And pitting a brother against the lther… De shouldn’t condone this “journalism” … It was-is not fair to women; it is not fair to men.
Harry is losing his hair, but I think because his hair is a bit curlier/wavier/frizzier than William’s, the bald spot isn’t as obvious. When William started to bald it was really obvious and when he cut his hair short it was not a good look for him (he does resemble an egg, poor dude, ha) but I get why he did it, since balding William was not attractive.
I look back at pictures when he was a teenager and I’m always vaguely surprised at how good looking he was…..I mean I had a crush on him at the time lol so I shouldn’t be surprised, but how quickly we forget sometimes ha.
Yeah I really liked William in high school and college. I remember going to London and desperately hoping for a glimpse! I’m 34, so close in age. I never had a crush on Harry because it was always William.
I don’t think it was the hair that made him less attractive to me… As a grownup, I’m just interested in the younger royals in general… and actually have a girl crush on Meghan. Ha!
William looked so much like this guy that I had a lengthy crush on throughout junior high/high school. They also both lost their looks about the same time too (judging by a photo I saw of the other guy on FB, lol).
I’m so glad we had a specialist doctor let us know this totally obvious thing about Harry.
Meh. Baldness is fine.
I think one of the main difference in how their attitude is perceived is the shape of their mouth. Harry has a bit of a goofier, wider smile, while William’s mouth looks somewhat pursed a lot of the time because his mouth just isn’t quite as wide looking.
the difference is harry would look hot with a shaved head and beard and wills would not.
“now he resembles an egg.“
I lmao’d at this. Thank you for the early morning chuckle.
I will never understand this kind of scrutiny on what celebs cannot change unless they do surgery i.e. balding, long torso, etc.
Put a hat on William and he always looks younger than Harry. Kinda odd. I noticed that again at the Cenotaph. Also, Wills skin is so much better than Harry’s, I guess that helps.
This is such a rude and uncalled for article. I hate when they did it to William, and I hate it now for Harry. Hair loss is so hard for (some) guys, like there are very few recourses. You can have surgery, but it doesn’t always work. Medication has side effects, especially if you’re trying to have kids.. The topical also don’t always work, and they’re labor-intensive.
This guy sounds like he’s fishing for a hair transplant client.
Amen to all of what you said.
This doctor is well known for his voluntary hair transplant work with acid attack victims in Pakistan (and the UK), so if he’s fishing for extra work so he can fund that then I’m OK with it. The Daily Mail asked him, he gave his reply and then the Mail framed it like they do so many other articles about celebrities and their looks: nastily.
Oh, well, baldness isn’t uncommon, and some guys look better bald. My bf started losing his hair in his early 30′s, so he just shaves it all off instead of having bald spots and a receding hairline. Bald guys look good with facial hair, so Harry should keep his beard, and everything will be fine
agreed. my husband lost a lot of his hair in his late 20′s but then it just stopped and that is is his new hair pattern. He has never lost more than the original hair loss “event”. He finally shaved it and it looks awesome and he loves how easy it is. But he has a good head shape. He’s lucky.
Spoiler alert, sad to glad story. I know a guy who was walking his dog and tripped on it’s leash, and he fell flat on his face. He was knocked out and a neighbor took in the dog and called 911. The guy had internal bleeding and they had to shave his head. Now I just saw him the other day and wow, he looks like a different man. Bald and beautiful. His face structure is amazing and he looks younger, and he’s like 40 something. He is reunited with his dog, is in good health again, and intends on keeping the head buzzed. This really happened folks. Sometimes, bald is beautiful!
Yikes, glad to hear he’s ok. Sounds like a scary accident. I sometimes am amazed at people who voluntarily shave their heads when they still have a full head of hair but if it looks good, why not rock it, I guess. I’m sure some involuntarily bald guys might be a little jealous at those who still have options, lol!
Yeah, it definitely was a freak accident. He was so lucky the neighbor was out and able to get him help immediately. He didn’t voluntarily shave his head! It was done due to do surgery. It’s a buzz cut now, which he said is voluntarily. He was surprised how different he looked! Honest to goodness, the guy went from not to hot…haha. He has a nice shaped head and high cheekbones. Nice man, very relieved he is doing well. Swear to God, we go through life skipping through land mines.
I was grocery shopping the other day and I turned around and there was Prince Harry. Then I came to my senses and realized is probably a guy that just look like him there was no way Prince Harry was down here in Florida. I still kept staring and looking trying to figure out if I should ask him or not. I kept telling myself there’s no way here he is here in Florida so I just didn’t ask him. Damn it look like him though
It’s just the luck of the genes. My husband is fortunate to have most of his hair in his early 60s and just a sliver of gray at the temples.
On another related news the water is wet.
I mean, hair loss is not really something men have any control over, so I’m not gonna make a huge fuss about it. Manu Ginobili started losing his hair early on and I’ve always had the hots for him. Always.
Harry MUST save the little hair he has left! He will look really ugly half bald. 😟
As long as he keeps his cash Meghan won’t give a hoot about his hair.
The only thing I have to add is that the beard suits Harry well.
women are the ones who usually get this type of scrutiny, it feels just as cruel when the tables are turned though.
that said, if there are any lot who would have had access to high-level anti-hair balding technologies, it would have been the royals, so the common man is definitely out of luck in that department.
either way, every lid has its pot.
Er a very large percentage of men lose alot of hair by age 50. Two choices are to live with it or invest in a wig or hair transplant like John Travolta and Ben Affleck. Since many wigs don’t look very good or natural, living with it is often the best option. My husband has lost most of his hair and fortunately I’m not shallow enough to care.
I have decided to not click on particular articles now and firmly refuse to look at articles published by any media with “Daily” in the name. So tired of manipulative click baiting headlines.
Everyone goes on and on about poor William resembling an egg but no, I think the person who resembles an egg the most is Prince Albert of Monaco. Talk about someone who really lost his looks as he aged. He had a million girlfriends when he was younger. I think William and Harry look okay in comparison.
I don’t generally like bald men and William lost his pizzazz for me once it started thinning and his whole breakup with Kate. I prefer long haired men though so bald with long hair isn’t a great look.
Two words: Jason Statham
If you wear it with confidence and swagger, bald can be sexy too.
But still VERY rich. hahahaha (and adorable).
Eh. They both need to #2 it with the clippers and call it a day. Wispy, balding hair is not sexy, as our Orange Overlord has proven.
Ugh, I feel for both of them even though I am not a fan of WIlliam. I know that hair loss is quite sensitive to men, my partner lost his hair during his mid to late 20′s and that was quite early because his dad had a full head of hair well on to his 40′s before he started losing some of it. My partner’s not that touchy about it now but I know it sometimes hit him when people comment about it. I am hoping that my son got my east asian genes for his hair & not his dad’s.
Yeah I think William and Harry are close and that William loves Harry very much. Their body language at the wedding spoke volumes and I think Harry was very comforted having William beside him.
