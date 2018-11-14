Hair-loss surgeon claims Prince Harry will be completely bald by the age of 50

For years now, there’s been a low-key “battle” between the Wales brothers, Prince Harry and Prince William. The battle is over who is losing more hair, and whether the hair loss affects their attractiveness. The battle is mostly in William’s head, I think. William was a really good-looking teenager, with Diana’s coloring and a full head of sandy blonde hair and a tall, lean, athletic body. Then his looks fell off a cliff. He lost his hair at a steady clip throughout his 20s and early 30s, and now he resembles an egg. Meanwhile, Harry had some awkward times throughout his teens, but he grew into his looks with a vengeance, and he became quite the heartthrob for many women, even now with his bald spot and general fuzzy, unkempt, dadbod vibes.

For both princes, I tend to believe that their attractiveness is attached to a lot more than the state of their hair. William seems so surly and downright nasty at times, and that affects how I judge his looks. Whereas Harry is usually a ray of sunshine, and he married a cool American girl, so that affects how I see him too. Maybe it’s also just about confidence too – Harry is clearly delighted with the way everything turned out for him, and it shows. Is William delighted with his life? Eh. Anyway, the Daily Mail is trying to make Prince Harry’s hair loss into a bigger discussion and I honestly feel like William called in a favor to the Daily Mail to get them to do this piece. It’s like William wants to scream “HARRY IS BALDING TOO DAMN IT.”

The Duke of Sussex has made no attempt to hide his ‘accelerating’ hair loss thanks to marital happiness with new wife Meghan, a cosmetic surgeon has claimed. The 34-year-old royal is now losing his hair as quickly as his older brother Prince William, according to Dr Asim Shahmalak. The surgeon, who is based at Crown Clinic in Manchester and specialises in hair transplants, says that men happy in settled relationships make less effort to disguise their hair loss after finding their life partner. And Dr Shahmalak has produced an image of how Prince Harry will look at 50 if his current rate of hair loss continues. He said: ‘There has been a significant acceleration of his baldness in the last year and Harry is now losing his hair as rapidly as his brother William. If he does not take action now, he faces suffering from advanced male pattern baldness like his brother in his forties and beyond. The last year has been a wonderful period of happiness for Harry, culminating in his wedding to Meghan in Windsor in May. While marital happiness does not bring about any hormonal changes which would affect hair loss, research shows that men in settled relationships tend to do less to disguise their baldness. It reflects nature and the need to find a partner. Once that goal is achieved there is slightly less incentive to cover up hair loss.’ The surgeon believes Harry may have grown his beard to compensate for the hair loss on his scalp. He said: ‘It is very common for men who are thinning on top to grow a beard. It does detract a little for the hair loss in the scalp. Beards are also a sign of virility and men are often reassured by the fact that while they may be losing hair on top, it still grows well in other parts of their body.’

Harry turned 34 years old in September. I kind of think he has more hair at 34 than William did at 34? So I don’t really get all of the fake-science about how Harry is losing his hair similarly to William’s hair loss. William’s hair loss was profound even in his mid-20s, where Harry’s bald spot has only appeared in recent years. But other than that, I mostly agree with this surgeon – Harry seems fine with his hair loss because he’s just happy these days. He’s obsessed with his pretty wife and he seems to be brimming with confidence. As for the beard… I like the beard. Meghan clearly likes the beard. I hope he keeps it, even if he goes completely bald.