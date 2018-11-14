Sara Foster also does it with her husband in the shower, is this a thing?

Embed from Getty Images

Yesterday I marveled over the fact that actress Joanna Swisher said that her husband could “get it, like every time I go in the shower.” Joanna and her husband, former baseball pro Nick Swisher, did a joint interview where it was obvious that they have a healthy sex life and are still crazy about each other. A lot of you commented that you have similar arrangements with your husbands. Some of you have sex every day despite having small kids and being married for years, which I just couldn’t relate to. Well Bumble creative director Sara Foster (David Foster’s daughter) has a similar story and she’s also married to a former sports pro, tennis star Tommy Haas. She was interviewed by Motherlucker also, the same Facebook series that interviewed the Swishers, and she said that she does it with her husband in the shower because they co-sleep with their seven-year-old daughter and need some privacy. They also have a two year-old daughter. OK, is it just a coincidence that Motherlucker is interviewing all these shower sex people or are they planting ideas in their head?

How was being pregnant?

Pregnancy was awful. I hate being pregnant. I hate people that like being pregnant, I don’t want to be their friend. I had bloody noses. I was very swollen. I had a mustache [melasma]. What did you used to judge moms for that you don’t now?

I was really judge-y with my first cause I didn’t have a baby nurse. I wanted a medal, I wanted gifts, diamonds like all those things and you don’t get any of those, you just get dark circles under your eyes. So I was really judge-y about, ‘Oh really you have a baby nurse? You hired a baby nurse to raise your baby, that’s cool.’ And then I had a baby nurse my second baby, and I felt bad about all the people I talked s—t about. I think we get judged if we have help. On date nights with her husband.

I think it’s so important to carve that out,” she explained. “It’s important for the relationship, it’s important for the kids to see their parents putting the time in. I think that it’s our responsibility to show our children what a healthy relationship looks like. That’s our responsibility as parents. Do you let the girls sleep in your bed?

The two year-old doesn’t want to. The older one, I think she might be in my bed until she’s 18. If V sleeps in your bed how do you have sex?

I think the shower might be a safe place. It’s the only area where there is a lock on the door. There’s a lot of shower action happening. Car action.

[From Facebook via US Magazine]

Whenever I’ve tried to have sex in the shower it’s been much more logistically difficult than just being dry and doing it on a bed or couch. Maybe these celebrities have amazing big showers with built in benches and multiple ledges though, that would explain why it’s a better option for them. It always feels like there’s never enough room in the shower and like the positioning is awkward. Plus one person ends up not getting enough hot water. I want to be rich enough that I have multiple shower heads, at least one on each side of my giant walk in shower with the sex ledges. Universe make it happen.

This is a sponcon but her kids are in it: