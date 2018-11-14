Sara Foster also does it with her husband in the shower, is this a thing?

Yesterday I marveled over the fact that actress Joanna Swisher said that her husband could “get it, like every time I go in the shower.” Joanna and her husband, former baseball pro Nick Swisher, did a joint interview where it was obvious that they have a healthy sex life and are still crazy about each other. A lot of you commented that you have similar arrangements with your husbands. Some of you have sex every day despite having small kids and being married for years, which I just couldn’t relate to. Well Bumble creative director Sara Foster (David Foster’s daughter) has a similar story and she’s also married to a former sports pro, tennis star Tommy Haas. She was interviewed by Motherlucker also, the same Facebook series that interviewed the Swishers, and she said that she does it with her husband in the shower because they co-sleep with their seven-year-old daughter and need some privacy. They also have a two year-old daughter. OK, is it just a coincidence that Motherlucker is interviewing all these shower sex people or are they planting ideas in their head?

How was being pregnant?
Pregnancy was awful. I hate being pregnant. I hate people that like being pregnant, I don’t want to be their friend. I had bloody noses. I was very swollen. I had a mustache [melasma].

What did you used to judge moms for that you don’t now?
I was really judge-y with my first cause I didn’t have a baby nurse. I wanted a medal, I wanted gifts, diamonds like all those things and you don’t get any of those, you just get dark circles under your eyes. So I was really judge-y about, ‘Oh really you have a baby nurse? You hired a baby nurse to raise your baby, that’s cool.’ And then I had a baby nurse my second baby, and I felt bad about all the people I talked s—t about.

I think we get judged if we have help.

On date nights with her husband.
I think it’s so important to carve that out,” she explained. “It’s important for the relationship, it’s important for the kids to see their parents putting the time in. I think that it’s our responsibility to show our children what a healthy relationship looks like. That’s our responsibility as parents.

Do you let the girls sleep in your bed?
The two year-old doesn’t want to. The older one, I think she might be in my bed until she’s 18.

If V sleeps in your bed how do you have sex?
I think the shower might be a safe place. It’s the only area where there is a lock on the door. There’s a lot of shower action happening. Car action.

Whenever I’ve tried to have sex in the shower it’s been much more logistically difficult than just being dry and doing it on a bed or couch. Maybe these celebrities have amazing big showers with built in benches and multiple ledges though, that would explain why it’s a better option for them. It always feels like there’s never enough room in the shower and like the positioning is awkward. Plus one person ends up not getting enough hot water. I want to be rich enough that I have multiple shower heads, at least one on each side of my giant walk in shower with the sex ledges. Universe make it happen.

54 Responses to “Sara Foster also does it with her husband in the shower, is this a thing?”

  1. Alexandria says:
    November 14, 2018 at 7:38 am

    I personally think sex in the shower is overrated.

    • Nancy says:
      November 14, 2018 at 7:56 am

      When you’re in the first phase of your relationship, it’s good anywhere. She obviously hates pregnancy and those of us who don’t. Just for the record, I don’t like her either….TBH, I don’t even know who she is. Just in case she’s reading this, haha, try doing it taking a bath, sure she has a big tub. Much more fun.

    • SilverUnicorn says:
      November 14, 2018 at 8:59 am

      I had once and it was not great. But the worst disaster ever happened 2 decades ago in a bathtub. I still remember all the towels around because we ended up flooding half of the house. No, thank you :D

      Clearly, as someone who always had very low sex drive, I don’t relate to ‘every day sex’ at all. If my marriage could survive doing it 12 times a year, I would sign up for it LOL and thank God my husband has a low one too.
      #ShowerIsNotForAll

      P.S. I don’t know who this lady is and why she’s even saying this stuff ….

    • Christo says:
      November 14, 2018 at 12:03 pm

      I personally am so over Z-list people sharing details about their lives as if somehow it matters to anyone outside their shower. So you f—k in the shower…..and???

  2. Abby says:
    November 14, 2018 at 7:44 am

    I used to have such a crush on Tommy Haas in high school.

    Shower is not my favorite. We’ve tried it. Someone’s always getting cold, and I have curly hair I only wash every few days so i don’t want to get it wet every time unless I’m washing it–and I’m weird about how I wash it if I’m styling it curly. I guess I’m just a stick in the mud, but it’s not a spot I really like having sex.

    I’d much rather a soft comfy bed. Even the tub would be better because we have a big garden tub.

  3. skipper says:
    November 14, 2018 at 7:47 am

    I hate shower sex. It’s not comfortable. It’s “drying”. Not enough room and someone is always either too hot or too cold. On the other hand, these women probably have huge showers with double shower heads and plenty of room and padding for everyone to be as comfortable as possible. I’m not shaming at all. In fact, I wish my husband I were so lucky. Get yours, ladies!

  4. Eleonor says:
    November 14, 2018 at 7:54 am

    It sounds hotter than it really is.

  5. Elisabeth says:
    November 14, 2018 at 7:56 am

    I have no idea who this woman is but I can’t stand her. What a miserable woman

    Reply
    November 14, 2018 at 7:58 am

    Sex in the shower is great for a quickie. You know what position gets you off and clean up is easy. Its not the time to experiment.

    • Lizzie says:
      November 14, 2018 at 8:04 am

      agree. sometimes you need to grip it and rip it and move on to the next thing. we just moved and the shower in our bathroom is not big enough for two and there is no ledge and our sex life has taken a hit. we didn’t realize how much action the shower saw until we didn’t have it anymore.

  7. CommentingBunny says:
    November 14, 2018 at 8:00 am

    Shower sex is not for me. I worry about slipping lol. And there are certain things you can’t do without getting mouthfuls of water and spluttering! But it’s really sweet that these couples are enjoying themselves and each other.

    Side note – co-sleeping at 7 is also not for me …. I don’t get the benefits at that age. I’m sorry to be judgey. It just seems like the kid wouldn’t learn how to sleep on her own, wouldn’t learn to value other people’s boundaries and privacy, etc. There’s probably good sides that I just don’t understand. Anyone out there willing and able to educate me?

  8. jessamine says:
    November 14, 2018 at 8:00 am

    I mean … we never plan on shower sex; the hubs is never like “okay let’s get in the shower and do it” lol and it is super awkward because we have a small shower/tub combo and I have some concern about someone slipping and cracking their head open … but all in all the cons add to the fun and spontaneity and the “hey we’re really into each other so let’s make this work” so it still happens on the semi-regular even though we have other, more logistically sensible options.

    Reply
    November 14, 2018 at 8:02 am

    Bathtub sex, shower sex, beach sex, car sex, even camping sex… All of it sounds better than it really is lol.

    Reply
    November 14, 2018 at 8:17 am

    I like sex after I’ve been in the water because I feel clean and I’m already naked but not during. The water washes away natural lubricant and the height difference between my husband and I makes it awkward. Maybe if I had benches in the shower but it’s a boring shower bathtub combo.

    Reply
    November 14, 2018 at 8:33 am

    Shower sex is not so fun in a small shower but most of these people probably have huge showers. We have built huge yachts with showers bigger that most people’s bedrooms. One celeb had a shower that was 900 sq ft with climate control, heated floors,multiple shower heads from all angles, mist sprayers, televisions, padded seating, etc all of this just in his shower. So rich people shower sex and regular people shower sex are two very different things.

    Reply
    November 14, 2018 at 8:42 am

    The bathroom/shower time is like the only me time I get in this fricking madhouse. So woe betide anyone sneaking in. My shower is MY shower. So there.

    Reply
    November 14, 2018 at 8:52 am

    My boyfriends have all been a lot taller than me,so shower sex was always difficult and akward in the small, slippery shower. Swimming pool sex was always easier and more enjoyable

    Reply
    November 14, 2018 at 9:20 am

    We have a nice walk in shower with 2 shower heads on one side of the wall, another on the other side and one overhead. I never thought I was rich until now! It also has a bench. So it’s easy to have a quickie in it and each has different water temperature likes so we’ve found a comfortable position for both of us.

    Now this is one more thing I’ll miss about this house too big for us when we downsize in the next few months!

    Reply
    November 14, 2018 at 9:32 am

    If we ever buy a house a again, I’m going to tell my realtor we need “sex ledges” in the shower.

    Tried it once when we were dating and we never did it again. Foreplay and making out in the shower happens, but nothing more than that. Give me a nice bed or couch or, my favorite, an ottoman.

  16. Kathryn says:
    November 14, 2018 at 10:13 am

    None for us! We are fat and our shower is small, haha.

    Reply
    November 14, 2018 at 10:17 am

    I have 3 small kids. The bathroom is the only door with a lock.

    Reply
    November 14, 2018 at 10:35 am

    We like shower sex, but for both of us it… reduces the sensation and sensitivity. But he goes to work before I do, so it’s super fun to jump in when he’s not expecting it. More than that though sometimes we shower together just to shower together, or we’ll be in there together for a few minutes while switching off. There’s something really intimate about that!

    Reply
    November 14, 2018 at 11:27 am

    The Foster sisters are exhausting.

    Reply
    November 14, 2018 at 11:34 am

    In our house, the shower is pretty much the only place to get a little bit of privacy….
    so we have shower sex a lot, but also like savu said, we just like to take actual showers together.
    You know – wash each others back etc…

    Reply
    November 14, 2018 at 12:23 pm

    Allow me to be judgey – SEVEN IS WAY TOO OLD TO STILL SLEEP WITH PARENTS>

    Reply
    November 14, 2018 at 1:58 pm

    Do they not have enough money to buy their 7 year old her own bed, or….?

