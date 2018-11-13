JoAnna García Swisher says her husband can get it every time she takes a shower

I’m not going to lie I didn’t know who these people were when I saw this story and I’m still not sure. I just wanted to talk about this. Joanna García Swisher is an actress who was on The Astronaut Wives Club and currently plays Ariel on Once Upon a Time. Her husband, Nick Swisher, is a former professional baseball player. They have two daughters together: Emerson, 5, and Sailor, 2. JoAnna has talked before about their healthy sex life, telling Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in 2015 that “He definitely always gets laid. We have a good situation.” Not much has changed for them since they had kids because JoAnna and Nick did an interview where she revealed that she has an open invitation for Nick whenever she takes a shower. It’s like a signal to him or something. I’ve never heard of this type of arrangement! You can see the interview they did with Motherlucker on Facebook, they’re so cute together and I buy that they have a great relationship. When they’re asked “how do you guys keep the flame alive” they both smirk like they have a secret. When JoAnna admits they do it in the shower, Nick laughs so hard.
Nick: Make it happen quick fellas. It’s a lot easier.
JoAnna: He could get it, like every time I go in the shower. I actually now have to like [whispers] ‘I’m going to the shower.’
Nick: SO now every time JoAnna showers I think it’s my time. I don’t know what to tell ya!
Well I didn’t know it was possible to have two kids with someone and still want to have sex with them every day. Maybe that explains why I’m divorced. I guess there really are people who get married and are still hot for each other even when they have little kids at home. I’ve read think pieces about this, about married couples trying to href=”https://www.glam.com/more-sex-in-marriage-for-a-month/”>have sex every day for a month to see how it affected their relationship. Maybe it’s just a matter of classical conditioning. Shower = sex = good relationship. It could be some kind of feedback loop too. Good relationship = more sex = good relationship. *takes notes*
Photos credit: WENN and via Facebook
My hubby and I have sex pretty much every day, sometimes twice. We only have one kid and she’s six now, has sleepovers with her grandparents who live next door a lot. We have a good time, don’t turn him down very often that’s for sure
I’ve been with my husband 17 years and we have three kids and do it just about every day as well.
Aside from being hot for each other, it does promote a deeper intimacy and closeness, I think, even outside the bedroom.
Wow, I’m so jealous. We have no kids, I’m lucky if i get it twice a month. My husband works a very physical job and just wants to chill when he gets home. I know, we should do it in the morning but we just dont. I think he has a low sex drive and he smokes a lot of weed which I’m sure doesnt help.
Snowflake, speaking from experience…yes you should try to do it in the morning before his first bowl. The weed absolutely does not help
I wondered why she looked forever. She starred as Cheyenne on the old Reba show that I used to watch on CMT reruns when nothing else was on.
How do you guys want to do it that often?? We have a 3 year old and an 8 month old and honestly, if I have any extra time I want to sleep (which rarely happens)! Hoping just a stage…
I hear you on the sleep!! We have two (including a 6 month old). I feel like right now we’re taking quantity over quality when it comes to sex. I don’t want to take much time when I could get more sleep, so lots of quickies. But even that makes us a little more in sync I think…? Maybe one day we’ll go back to nice, long and slow haha.
The shower part means a lot more foreplay than no shower but after 16 years and 3 kids between 2 and 8 we still do it 3-4 times a week.
She looks like Robin Lively to me. Good for them though
No clean up
Good for them! I like shower sex but my husband and I can’t make it work because he’s 6’3″ and I’m 5’2″ and it’s just… awkward. I will say this, though–this is my second marriage and we have two young kids (my 9yo from my previous marriage and our 6 month old). We’re both working full time and generally exhausted a lot, but we still have sex about 4-5 times every week. It really *is* a positive feedback loop. Even when I don’t think I’m in the mood, I end up much happier and feeling more connected. And I think we communicate better that way. It does take some effort and sometimes that can feel a little–I don’t know–corny maybe? But I think this couple is on to something.
Two little kids here, and my husband can get it every day that I’m not having back and hip pain. Which is sometimes many days a week, sometimes less. We have been married for six years and our sex life has not decreased.
He also has a signal: any time I take a bath in the evening he knows he can just wait in bed and I’ll come in ready to go lol.
My husband and I have been together 5 years and I’m currently very pregnant and not feeling great. In the morning after a shower is about the only time it’s happening now, but before we’d do it as much as possible on the weekend and try for at least two nights during the week. And yeah, sometimes we’d have to try… You’re tired, you’re stressed, you ate too much. But once you get rolling, it’s always worth it.
I can relate to it and my hubs and i try to shower together every time we can, it is one of our favorite things to do. It started as way to still be intimate during that time of the month…i know, tmi…but it makes for a fun, easy to clean experience. After that we’d sneak into the shower anytime, we just love it. The level of intimacy i feel with my husband since we started this is amazing and he really hates it when we can’t shower together. It’s like our couple’s “me time”. We catch up on our day, get playful and silly…it’s like a mini spa retreat of sorts sometimes with happy endings…lol…we have a month old baby so it can be challenging. But i couldn’t wait to be able to be intimate with my hubby again…maybe my hormones are out of whack but at least in an enjoyable way…after 5 years together we still lpve spending as much time together as we can.
