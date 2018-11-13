Please do not buy Trumpy Bear as an ironic gag gift for Christmas, okay?

Kim Kardashian arrives at What Goes Around Comes Around for 25th anniversary party

People swear up and down that “Trumpy Bear” has been around for a year, but I swear, this is the first I’m seeing it? Trump Bear is what you see here, in these screencaps. Apparently, it’s a real thing. Someone – the company Exceptional Products – decided to design a stuffed bear with a bad, cheap weave and no pants and they named it Trumpy Bear. It’s made in China, and there’s an American flag stuffed in it too??? How did I miss this, and why is this commercial made like a Saturday Night Live spoof?

Please, if you get a Trumpy Bear, release the American flag from its butt and then there will be space for you to barf into Trumpy Bear. I feel like there are so many bad design choices here – for one, AS IF Trumpy Bear should be this dark shade of brown. The real Trumpy Bear would be an ungodly shade of orange. TRUMPY BEAR BROWNFACE. Also: Trumpy Bear needs more FUPA for me to recognize it as Trump-like. We’re also going to need a disclaimer on that ad: “Trumpy Bear will become very low-energy when it rains.” #TrumpyBearIsALie

Can you even imagine how deranged people are these days? Which reminds me – the MAGA hat is bad enough, and lord knows, there are people who wear that fakakta hat “ironically,” but do you even think that faux hipsters would even get this cross-eyed, be-wigged bear for ironic hipness? Is this the new dumb gag gift this Christmas? Please, don’t. Don’t waste your money on this sh-t. The Cut points out that the designer of the Trump Bear is named V.L. Lange, who says that Trumpy Bear is a “symbol that anyone can run for president of this great country of ours” and it is “not a joke.”

Screencaps from the Trumpy Bear commercial.

22 Responses to “Please do not buy Trumpy Bear as an ironic gag gift for Christmas, okay?”

  1. me says:
    November 13, 2018 at 10:45 am

    But he’s brown. The real Trump seems to hate anything brown…should’ve been orange. There are dumba$$es that will buy it for sure.

    Reply
  2. Lightpurple says:
    November 13, 2018 at 10:48 am

    The thing costs more than $40, is made in China, is ugly when bears should be cute, and poops the flag. That money could buy a fun night out of dinner and a movie while contributing to the local economy.

    Reply
  3. Va Va Kaboom says:
    November 13, 2018 at 10:51 am

    What the f$&@ did I just watch? That’s NOT an SNL skit… are you sure?

    Reply
  4. Save Mueller says:
    November 13, 2018 at 10:53 am

    I saw a commercial for this about 2 moths ago and absolutely thought it was a joke until it gave the ordering information! ! It was on late at night, one of the regular broadcast channels that shows old reruns.

    Reply
  5. Lady D says:
    November 13, 2018 at 10:53 am

    Forty freaking dollars for that dollar store knock-off?

    Reply
  6. Esmom says:
    November 13, 2018 at 10:55 am

    I couldn’t believe this when I saw it either. I don’t know anyone who buy this ironically, it’s just too ghastly.

    A Beto bear? I could maybe snuggle up to one of those, lol. Not that I want anyone to actually design a Beto bear.

    Reply
  7. Capepopsie says:
    November 13, 2018 at 10:57 am

    Somebody has lost it completely! 🤡

    Reply
  8. Veronica S. says:
    November 13, 2018 at 10:58 am

    Yeah, that video just screams Nazi propaganda, to be honest.

    “A storm is coming…you cannot defeat the storm.”

    Friendly reminder that the original Nazi paramilitary force was called Sturmabteilung, i.e. Storm Detachment. That’s actually where the term “stormtrooper” comes from. Their (highly successful) invasion technique was called blitzkrieg, “lightning war.” So beware any Trump supporter who tells you “the storm is coming.”

    Reply
  9. Mari Me says:
    November 13, 2018 at 11:00 am

    Hubby watches a lot of retro TV (MeTV), and they have been advertising this thing for about two years now. How do I remember? Hubby threatens to buy one for me every time the commercial comes on. I told him that’s a cheap way to a divorce!! LOL

    Reply
  10. Diana says:
    November 13, 2018 at 11:01 am

    Needs a diaper!

    Reply
  11. Alarmjaguar says:
    November 13, 2018 at 11:21 am

    Please, don’t buy it. It will only encourage them!

    Reply
  12. sa says:
    November 13, 2018 at 11:24 am

    I saw the commercial a few times last spring on the YES network, at first I thought it was a joke and couldn’t figure it out. I googled it and there was a whole snopes page about it, because apparently I wasn’t the only one who couldn’t figure out if it was a joke or not.

    Reply
  13. Harryg says:
    November 13, 2018 at 11:38 am

    This is just hysterical. Hey, maybe they have a series of all dictators!

    Reply
  14. Snowflake says:
    November 13, 2018 at 11:44 am

    Oh there’s a board game out now for kids where you can build the wall! Disgusting and yes i’m serious

    Reply
  15. Belle Epoch says:
    November 13, 2018 at 11:44 am

    Do people think they are supporting Trump by buying this this? There’s not a peep about donating to his campaign (fine with me!). I wonder who is making all the money?

    Reply
  16. Eric says:
    November 13, 2018 at 11:46 am

    Trumpy Bear isn’t going to be near the hit as Indictment Bunny will be.

    Strap in people, it’s going to be “raining” indictments soon!

    Reply
  17. RBC says:
    November 13, 2018 at 1:45 pm

    Paws are too big

    Reply
  18. The Recluse says:
    November 13, 2018 at 6:31 pm

    Because reducing to and using the American Flag as a blanket is just so respectful. Just so freaking tacky.

    Reply

