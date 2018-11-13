Donald Trump plans to fire serial child abuser & kidnapper Kirstjen Nielsen

Remember how the Trump Administration decided to throw children and babies into cages over the summer? That’s still happening. Children and babies are still being kidnapped by the American government, and then they’re being thrown in cages and tent cities on the border. The architect of this system of child abuse is Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, who spent weeks and months lying publicly about the extent of the child abuse and kidnapping, and lying about who was at fault. To say that she deserved to be fired is a gross understatement – she deserves to be arrested for thousands of felony counts of child abuse, kidnapping, endangering the welfare of children and more. That’s probably not going to happen any time soon. What will happen soon is that Trump is going to fire her – only he’ll be too p-ssy to do it himself – for not being abusive and sadistic enough for his taste.
President Trump has told advisers he has decided to remove Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, and her departure from the administration is likely to occur in the coming weeks, if not sooner, according to five current and former White House officials.
Trump canceled a planned trip with Nielsen this week to visit U.S. troops at the border in South Texas and told aides over the weekend that he wants her out as soon as possible, these officials said. The president has grumbled for months about what he views as Nielsen’s lackluster performance on immigration enforcement and is believed to be looking for a replacement who will implement his policy ideas with more alacrity. The announcement could come as soon as this week, three of these officials said.
Trump has changed his mind on key personnel decisions before, and Chief of Staff John F. Kelly is fighting Nielsen’s pending dismissal and attempting to postpone it, aides say. But Kelly’s future in the administration also is shaky, according to three White House officials.
Nielsen has been reluctant to leave the administration before reaching the one-year mark as secretary on Dec. 6, but she has been unhappy in the job for several months, according to colleagues. Trump has berated her during Cabinet meetings, belittled her to other White House staff and tagged her months ago as a “Bushie,” a reference to her previous service under President George W. Bush and meant to cast suspicion on her loyalty.
Does anyone else think the internal politics of this story are complete nonsense? I think Trump and Kelly both want her out because with the Democrats coming into power in the House, Trump and Kelly know that Nielsen will be drowning in subpoenas from House committees because of the Trump policy of “put every brown child in a cage.” Plus, she’s lied over and over again and she’s been caught out in her lies over and over again. Nielsen would have been out no matter what, and Trump and Kelly are just trying to make it look like she’s out because she’s not cruel enough for their taste.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Awww, poor Nazi Barbie is going to be out of a job?? Weird – it’s almost like her Fuhrer doesn’t have any loyalty to his poisonous little water carriers.
But I’m sure Fox News or Infowars or some other fascist organization like that is just dying to offer her a high paying gig to to spread more lies. She and Megyn Kelly can get a show together and whine about how no one understands the plight of Aryan women everywhere.
Remember that op ed from a unnamed member of the administration which criticized 45 and wanted him removed? I wonder if they will start to spread rumours she is behind it to justify her being fired because 45 doesn’t trust her? I have not heard anything about the investigation into who was behind it
I wish nothing but the worst for this woman and I hope she’s dragged in front of a Democratic House committee.
So he’ll replace Nazi barbie with another racist bigot who will probably make things worse for every non-white immigrant? She might be out but we all know the replacement will be worse. God help us all
Good day to change the narrative.
Mueller had prosecutors working on a federal holiday yesterday meeting with Michael Cohen, who had a lawyer in tow. It appears that Mr Cohen was there to confirm that a treason weasel, Corsi, was in Italy at the very same time Cohen was there in mid-2016. This guy is an associate of Roger Stone who is accused of running the drip of Wikileaks/Assange in an effort to destroy HRC via the email fiasco. Corsi, in a YouTube confession yesterday, is preparing himself for an indictment for lying to federal prosecutors about his relationship to the above. Cohen is cooperatin but Stone is not, which means ol Rog is going to get that sinking feeling in about 5 days. No one in the world can stop what’s coming. And these are just the appetizers. The main courses are nigh and winter is coming. Feast!
The guy’s video was hilarious as he admitted he’s in deep legal trouble (for lying), yet throws in his age and how the past couple of months have been the scariest of his life. The truth not only sets you free, it can keep you free!
I’m licking my lips and starting to drool. Tell the truth, Eric, you’re part of Mueller’s team, right?
If he’s part of Mueller’s team, he better button it up and stop talking online.
Jeru
Haha. No. I’m just an optimist who reads a lot about “collusion.” It’s all there in different articles over the past 2.5 years. 6-nation grand bargain anyone?
Seems like Whitaker will last about two Scaramuccis.
One thing is worth noting here…some of the worst offenders in the Trump administration have served under Bush. Kavanaugh, Nielsen, and so many others. The legacy of Republicans and the Bush clan is beyond murky.
This is why it makes my skin buzz when never trumpers who were and are bushies claim this isn’t the republican party they know. Oh yes, it is!
Her eyes always appear reddened. Lack of sleep? Tears from the insults?
She was handpicked by Kelly, correct? Wonder who will ultimately tell Kelly to go, since he’s often been the firing messenger?
She looks like a contact lens wearer who needs eyedrops. It’s her mouth that creeps me out… it’s usually twisted into ugly expressions.
I don’t know what the truth of it is, and I feel many of us will never know the real truth of a lot of things from the trump years because we won’t live long enough for the real history books to be written. I would love to have access to history books on this period that will be written 100 years from now. If I could time travel that’s where I’d go, in the future anyway.
I have read for a while that he didn’t feel she was being sufficiently enthusiastic about caging babies, in her public statements. She’s a monster, but like he’s looking for a monster who will growl at the camera and say that’s right we’re caging babies and we love when you cry about it, and we love when the babies cry.
Is it true? See above. Who knows.
Why was she so concerned about making it to the one year mark? So she could put the job on her resume? LMFAO.
That was my thought – for her resume.
From the sound of it, this isn’t a good thing – he actually wants somebody MORE anti-immigration than her in place because he isn’t happy with the way the measures have gone forward yet. I can easily see him ramping up the nastiness in the next few years now that the final ballot counts are coming in and they realize that their senate “gains” weren’t as big as they thought.
And if you think I’m exaggerating, go look at the front page of CNN. The white supremacists think of the midterms as a “win” for them – because the Trump-backed candidates are who won for Republicans. They’re embracing this new vision full-on. Democrats (or really anybody with a sense of decency) should be girding themselves for the ugliness to come. When we call ourselves allies, we’re going to find ourselves called to task in the next few years to prove that.
I hope she gets removed from the office in a cage…
