Johnny Galecki, 43, brought his 21-year-old girlfriend to the People’s Choice Awards

Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki attended the People’s Choice Awards with his girlfriend, Alaina Meyer, on Sunday. Johnny has had a few high profile relationships like Sara Gilbert, Kaley Cuoco and Kelli Garner, whom he dated for four years. The last relationship we really knew about was Ariella Nicole, but they haven’t been seen together since 2016. Johnny and Aliana went social media official in September but took things to the next level by going Red Carpet official. Alaina is… a model? Maybe she’s a social media influencer, going off her Instagram feed. She’s young at just 21 years old so it’s possible she hasn’t settled on a career path. Her age also puts her 22 years younger than Johnny.

Johnny Galecki and Alaina Meyer are red carpet goals. The Big Bang Theory star and his 21-year-old girlfriend made their red carpet debut at the 2018 People’s Choice Awards. Alaina wore a long-sleeve little black dress, with dangling gold earrings and a sassy red lip. By her side was Johnny in a navy blue suit and maroon button-up. And it appears the stars started dating long before they let the world in on their romance in Sept. In photos on their respective Instagram, the pair have been traveling and spending quite a bit of time together on the set of the Big Bang Theory.

Although I know only a bit about Johnny, I have always felt he was a good guy. I was really impressed when he responded on The View about why he’s never addressed the rumors on his sexuality, “I’ve never really addressed those rumors because I figured, ‘Why defend yourself against something that is not offensive’?” I also judged the fact that he was able to maintain good relationships with exes as a sign that he had it together as a person. So now that he has joined the ranks of people dating partners half their age, does it change my opinion of him? Eh, not too much. Alaina is young and Johnny is loaded so this could be a textbook Sugar Daddy situation. But with a quick glance at her Instagram, she looks fun and since Johnny also seems fun, maybe they’re just having fun together for now. On a superficial note, I love that Johnny has no problem with a partner who’s taller than him. I’ve always had a low-grade crush on him and I think it’s his confidence that really does it for me.

It was killing me trying to figure out who Alaina looks like but then it hit me, a glam Felicity Jones. In some shots, she’s a cross between Felicity and Danielle Campbell. Either way, they’re a cute couple.