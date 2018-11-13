Johnny Galecki, 43, brought his 21-year-old girlfriend to the People’s Choice Awards

Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki attended the People’s Choice Awards with his girlfriend, Alaina Meyer, on Sunday. Johnny has had a few high profile relationships like Sara Gilbert, Kaley Cuoco and Kelli Garner, whom he dated for four years. The last relationship we really knew about was Ariella Nicole, but they haven’t been seen together since 2016. Johnny and Aliana went social media official in September but took things to the next level by going Red Carpet official. Alaina is… a model? Maybe she’s a social media influencer, going off her Instagram feed. She’s young at just 21 years old so it’s possible she hasn’t settled on a career path. Her age also puts her 22 years younger than Johnny.
Johnny Galecki and Alaina Meyer are red carpet goals.
The Big Bang Theory star and his 21-year-old girlfriend made their red carpet debut at the 2018 People’s Choice Awards. Alaina wore a long-sleeve little black dress, with dangling gold earrings and a sassy red lip. By her side was Johnny in a navy blue suit and maroon button-up.
And it appears the stars started dating long before they let the world in on their romance in Sept. In photos on their respective Instagram, the pair have been traveling and spending quite a bit of time together on the set of the Big Bang Theory.
Although I know only a bit about Johnny, I have always felt he was a good guy. I was really impressed when he responded on The View about why he’s never addressed the rumors on his sexuality, “I’ve never really addressed those rumors because I figured, ‘Why defend yourself against something that is not offensive’?” I also judged the fact that he was able to maintain good relationships with exes as a sign that he had it together as a person. So now that he has joined the ranks of people dating partners half their age, does it change my opinion of him? Eh, not too much. Alaina is young and Johnny is loaded so this could be a textbook Sugar Daddy situation. But with a quick glance at her Instagram, she looks fun and since Johnny also seems fun, maybe they’re just having fun together for now. On a superficial note, I love that Johnny has no problem with a partner who’s taller than him. I’ve always had a low-grade crush on him and I think it’s his confidence that really does it for me.
It was killing me trying to figure out who Alaina looks like but then it hit me, a glam Felicity Jones. In some shots, she’s a cross between Felicity and Danielle Campbell. Either way, they’re a cute couple.
Photo credit: WENN Photos and Instagram
THAT! That right there! Why don’t people get that?
As for the girlfriend, eh, she’s over 21. Age differences don’t bother me once both parties are over 21ish. Now if she was 18…
She looks almost exactly like Elizabeth from The Blacklist. The actor’s real name escapes me at the moment.
Still gross. That is all.
This! The power imbalance in this relationship is enormous. He has all of the money and all of the years of experience and wisdom.
I don’t care if he said something nice on a talk show years ago. Aziz Ansari and Louis CK have said nice things. I pay attention to what men do and he’s dating someone with very little relationship experience and seemingly no job and no money other than what her parents or partner gives her.
I picked up on something about him a long time ago, I think because I am such a BBT fan. He doesn’t commit and he only dates very beautiful women, who are way out of his league if he weren’t amazingly wealthy. I always figured he was the one who ended it with Cuoco too. Dating women half his age was absolutely inevitable for him given his track record, the minute he hit the age where it worked mathematically. He will never date a woman anywhere near his age again, book it.
Him being “a nice guy” doesn’t make it less creepy.
Just another cliche. Mid-life hits, get a 20yo to wear around town.
” I love that Johnny has no problem with a partner who’s taller than him.”
Well I mean… good thing? He’s 5’5″ … a good chunk of women in Hollywood are that tall or taller. I have no problem with short men – but it’s in his best interest to be okay with the height.
But beyond that – major sideye to the age difference. Idgaf if he seems like a ‘nice’ guy. There’s something wrong when you’re finding something in common with someone half your age in a way that isn’t mentor or brotherly, or whatever platonic thing you can think of.
I totally agree with this.
What does it say about a man in his forties that is relating to a women who is 21?!?
An uncle of mine met his wife when he was in his early forties and she was twenty one or so. In his case, he came from a big family and the father died so the two eldest forged some documents and went out and worked from the ages of 15 and 13 and made sure everybody else got to keep going to school. When they were all raised, so to speak, he started looking and met someone. They are still married 32 years later with kids. Sometimes this stuff is on the level.
YES to everything you said. I’ll be 40 in December and I seriously cannot imagine dating someone that young. And as I’ve said many times, I don’t typically get too judgey re: age differences because my BF is 8 years younger than me and my SIL is 10 years younger than my big brother.
But the thing for me isn’t the number of years per se. If she was 30 and he was 50 I’d still side-eye a bit but at least at 30 years old, one tends to have a level of maturity that a twenty year old does not. Plus, twenty-somethings just LOOK like teens to me. IDK. Guess that means I’m officially old *sobs*.
I side-eye anyone who is dating someone they are old enough to be a parent to. That’s all I’ve got. lol
“And it appears THE STARS started dating…” LOL
So the original run of the show Roseanne ended in May 1997, and she was born in that year.
Things that make you go hmmm.
No still ick and yeah it lowers my opinion of him.
Lowers it big time.
They’re so in love we can’t judge. Ah, maybe a little! If Johnny was a plumber or a regular Joe, do you really think he’d have a 21 year old “woman” on his arm, other than his daughter perhaps. They do what they do when they can do it. Such is life.
+1
They are both consenting adults. I see no problem. They look very happy to me. Good for them!
None of my business long as they are both consenting adults.
Agreed.
My kid is 24. If she brought home a 43/46 year old guy, I’d hit the ceiling.
I know, right? But at the same time I know I wouldn’t be able to stop it. Tough spot to be in.
She reminds me a bit of Dakota Johnson.
Just from watching the Big Bang Theory, he always struck me a little immature and a young soul.
Its not surprising he would date young.
She’s of legal age and can date who she wants so…meh
Hasn’t Sara Gilbert pretty much always been openly gay? When did they date?
