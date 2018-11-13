Prince William claims he wants Charles to spend more time with his grandkids

Prince William and Prince Charles have a famously dysfunctional relationship. I understand why William is still quite touchy about his childhood, how Charles treated Diana, and Charles repeatedly using William for PR purposes. But I also think that William often comes across like an ungrateful brat in his dealings with Charles. Charles has financed William’s work-shy lifestyle for years, and Charles gives William whatever he wants, and all Charles gets back is disrespect and tantrums. In 2015, Charles even had a hand in publicly guilt-tripping William over access to Prince George and Princess Charlotte – William has always severely limited Charles’ time to his grandkids, and Charles let William know publicly that it was no longer okay.
So, in this new documentary about Charles (Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70), William goes on camera and talks about how he really wishes Charles would spend more time with his grandkids – hahaha – and how William is going to be a different kind of Prince of Wales and king.
William on Charles as a grandfather: William says his father is “brilliant” with Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and 6-month-old Prince Louis. But William also says he wishes that his dad would slow down enough to be able to spare more time for them. “It’s something I’m working more heavily on, put it that way,” William said. “I think he does have time for it, but I would like him to have more time with the children.” Now that his father has reached his landmark year, “it’s a perfect time to consolidate a little bit as most families would do, you are worried about having them around and making sure their health’s okay. He’s the fittest man I know, but equally I want him to be fit until he’s 95. Having more time with him at home would be lovely, and being able to you know play around with the grandchildren. Because when he’s there, he’s brilliant. But we need him there as much as possible.”
Camilla says Charles is good with HER grandchildren: “He will get down on his knees and crawl about with them for hours, you know making funny noises and laughing and my grandchildren adore him, absolutely adore him. He reads Harry Potter and he can do all the different voices and I think children really appreciate that.”
William will do things differently: Prince William, while admiring of his father’s “work ethic” and “passions”, intends to do things his own way when he inherits the title and accompanying income from the Duchy of Cornwall. William, setting out his own stall, said: “Personally, I want to be my own man, and take my own style, my own passions and my own interests, my way, and do things slightly differently.
[From The Guardian & People]
I mean… I have my thoughts, and perhaps they are unpopular thoughts among the “Will and Kate are preparing to be King & Queen, that’s their priority?!?!?” crowd. I think William was a sullen, spoiled, tantrum-prone jackass to his father for years and he did it because he could get away with it. Then there was a shift – maybe it was raising his own kids – which I doubt – or maybe it was something else, but suddenly William is very keen to reconcile a bit with Charles. My guess for that something else is still “the entrance of Meghan.” Do not discount how significantly she changed the dynamics of this family.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
For someone with so much money, Charles’ suits always look so cheap and ill-fitting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I dunno, William sounds pretty sincere about Charles to me. Family relationships aren’t set in stone, they are always in flux, and William might feel differently about his father than he did 1, 5, 10 or 20 years ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Prince William, while admiring of his father’s “work ethic” and “passions”, intends to do things his own way when he inherits the title and accompanying income from the Duchy of Cornwall. William, setting out his own stall, said: “Personally, I want to be my own man, and take my own style, my own passions and my own interests, my way, and do things slightly differently.” Read, I will do little while leeching as much money as I can from the Duchy into my private funds – William is another Duke of Windsor.
Yeah I agree Meghan has changed the dynamic of the family – the DoLittles see the change in dynamics between Chuck and the Sussex’s and they are threatened and feel left out. Plus K&W can’t use the kids as bargaining chips now, Chuck is going to have another one to shower with attention if he continues to keep his away. Chuck WANTS to be a grandfather, shame William wouldn’t let him. I wonder if allowing Chuck to see them more will mean Queen Mother Carole is told to step back – she practically lives at KP, raising those kids. Am surprised TQ allows that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahhahahhahhahahha
What a lie
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think it has anything to do with Megan but with the fact that Willian is now a father himself. Have in mind that all the time Charles spent with his mistresses, he was not just ignoring Diana. He was ignoring his children as well. I don’t think Willian was only hurt by what his mother went but what he went through as well and in front of the world, to make things worse. Willian is saying he wants his father to be more present in his children’s life. Charles is still giving jabs on his children through articles and interviews. Willian is not a saint but taking everything that is coming out lately, he still looks better than Charles for me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
By all indications Charles was a present parent to William and harry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Personally, I want to be my own man, and take my own style, my own passions and my own interests, my way, and do things slightly differently”
Probably the different way it will be less, less work LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
William’s answer makes completely sense in context. I watched the documentary. He is asked about his father busy schedule if I remember correctly, and part of his reply is that quote that everybody took as shady. It wasn’t. He actually said how he wants his father to take good care of himself so he can still be around at 95 years old.
It was sweet actually
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I think it was very nice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But even if it was said without shade, isn’t William being a little myopic? Charles will be king possibly before 10 years are up, and his duties will only increase as the queen slows down. If William actually wants his kids to know his father better, practically speaking, it’s the Cambridges who need to make time to accommodate Charles’ schedule. I know that doesn’t feel “fair” in terms of a 50/50 split of effort, but that’s not how family works – you don’t only put in to it exactly what you are getting in return. There is a give and take that changes over decades.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
William is not dumb.
Harry and Meghans twins ( I wish) will be close to Charles because he will be the only grandfather they will know (i wish).
William is getting ahead of all the positive posts coming about grandpa Charles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
William always comes across as such a pill. The only way he’s shown that he’ll be different from his father is that he’ll be much lazier.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love how Charles using his own kids as PR fodder is mentioned as something one might feel simply “touchy” about but him giving money to William is presented as worthy of praise and gratitude, as if the money came from Charles’s own hard labor and he was giving it to his kid out of the kindness of his heart… Charles financed both his sons’ lifestyle like his mother financed his and his siblings’ before that and like her parents financed hers and her sister’s before that and so on and so forth.
They’re all rich brats who’ve always depended on their trust fund and parental handouts.
As for the work-shy ethos… There’s no such a thing as a “hard working royal”: waving and smiling isn’t work nor is it service or duty. It’s pointless, self-aggrandizing pageantry whether it’s the Queen, Charles, William, Harry, Kate or Meghan doing it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse