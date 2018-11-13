Kim Kardashian hired ‘private firefighters’ to save her home & her neighbors’ homes

At various times, I stopped keeping up with Kardashian real estate. I suspect that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West still own several homes in Los Angeles, and I know that they have one main home which is sparsely decorated, and that’s where Kim and the kids stay most of the time. I think that’s the Hidden Hills mansion, the one Kimye spent years renovating. Well, because rich people are rich, they can afford things like… private firefighters?!?!? Apparently, that’s a thing. And after reading this, I can’t really hate on the private firefighters?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting major props from their neighbors for staving off the devastating Woolsey wildfire … with the help of their private team of firefighters. TMZ broke the story, the blaze started to creep up on Kim and Kanye’s Hidden Hills mansion Friday after a mandatory evacuation of the area. The couple’s home sits at the end of a cul-de-sac and borders a field — meaning if their place went up in flames, it would start a domino effect on the whole neighborhood. Sources tell us Kim and Kanye hired a private team to battle the flames on their property. The team was armed with hoses, and also tirelessly dug ditches to create a fire break. Ultimately, they successfully saved the Wests’ $60 million house… and countless others on the block. We spoke with a few neighbors who are thanking the Wests for putting a team on the front lines and saving their homes. As we reported — Kim posted video of the fires as she flew into L.A. Thursday — the family stayed at a nearby hotel during the evacuations.

I live in a area with a bare-bones fire department of only a handful of full-time firefighters, but there are neighborhoods full of voluntary firefighters. You know? Those are the guys that have other jobs, who are always on call and will pick up a fire hose at a moment’s notice. I get that California is different, and there are always so many fires, so of course the LAFD is probably huge and fully-staffed full-time, and in addition to that, they have volunteer firefighters. My point is that… where do you find private firefighters when it seems like all of the salaried and volunteer firefighters are already working? Other than that, good for Kim for hiring them and taking it seriously and saving the neighborhood.