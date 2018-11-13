Kim Kardashian hired ‘private firefighters’ to save her home & her neighbors’ homes

At various times, I stopped keeping up with Kardashian real estate. I suspect that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West still own several homes in Los Angeles, and I know that they have one main home which is sparsely decorated, and that’s where Kim and the kids stay most of the time. I think that’s the Hidden Hills mansion, the one Kimye spent years renovating. Well, because rich people are rich, they can afford things like… private firefighters?!?!? Apparently, that’s a thing. And after reading this, I can’t really hate on the private firefighters?
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting major props from their neighbors for staving off the devastating Woolsey wildfire … with the help of their private team of firefighters. TMZ broke the story, the blaze started to creep up on Kim and Kanye’s Hidden Hills mansion Friday after a mandatory evacuation of the area. The couple’s home sits at the end of a cul-de-sac and borders a field — meaning if their place went up in flames, it would start a domino effect on the whole neighborhood.
Sources tell us Kim and Kanye hired a private team to battle the flames on their property. The team was armed with hoses, and also tirelessly dug ditches to create a fire break. Ultimately, they successfully saved the Wests’ $60 million house… and countless others on the block. We spoke with a few neighbors who are thanking the Wests for putting a team on the front lines and saving their homes. As we reported — Kim posted video of the fires as she flew into L.A. Thursday — the family stayed at a nearby hotel during the evacuations.
I live in a area with a bare-bones fire department of only a handful of full-time firefighters, but there are neighborhoods full of voluntary firefighters. You know? Those are the guys that have other jobs, who are always on call and will pick up a fire hose at a moment’s notice. I get that California is different, and there are always so many fires, so of course the LAFD is probably huge and fully-staffed full-time, and in addition to that, they have volunteer firefighters. My point is that… where do you find private firefighters when it seems like all of the salaried and volunteer firefighters are already working? Other than that, good for Kim for hiring them and taking it seriously and saving the neighborhood.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
How does insurance work with these fires, i am sure a lot of insurance companies knowing the fires break out all the time must have put some restrictions?
I just can’t wrap my mind around a house costing $60 million dollars.
I don’t know why Kim and Kanye have been getting so much criticism for hiring a private team. This is a huge fire and resources running think. Any kind of help should be appreciated not attacked.
I agree. I see nothing wrong with what they did. They paid good money out of their own pockets not just to protect their own home but the homes of their neighbors as well. I don’t understand how people have a problem with this. They had the means to help and I feel that they went above and beyond what they had to do. Good for them!
The complaints i read were they were using tax payers water??? I am not from the US so i have no idea what that could mean.
@loopy, I don’t know what that means. Tax payers water? I live in the US but I don’t even know what that means. What other water would they use other than what was immediately available? Did the public expect them to ship in their own water or use water from their own taps at home? I don’t get it.
They didn’t hire private firefighters to save their neighbor’s homes. They did it to protect themselves and their belongings. Let’s not play games here.
While it’s understandable to want to protect your own house, knowing what the public firefighters are going through and how stretched are their resources, it is simply macabre that private firefighters would respond to this, rather than help their brothers and sisters killing themselves to save thousands of people.
Which is why it’s worth noting that the GOP have tried putting forth bills to FULLY PRIVATIZE services such as the Fire Department. That means the government would no longer be involved in fighting fires that break out. No longer involved. At all.
More simply: if houses A and B catch fire and house B hasn’t paid the appropriate fee for private firefighting care (with no cap on the cost, as it’s a private for-profit business, no longer a government service paid by taxpayers), only House A would be protected by the private firefighters — no matter how dangerous B’s fire was to the area.
Agree with everything you said.
Wow, I didnt know that
Agree, although I’m wondering if she perhaps flew the private firefighters in from another area?
@Enough…a situation like that happened in TN. A small municipality was on the verge of bankruptcy during the recession and began charging citizens for fire protection in order to keep protection in the county, as the next closest volunteer department was in the next county several miles away. When a house caught on fire, the volunteer firemen showed up, but because the people had not paid for services, the firemen watched it burn. I’ll see if I can find the story…
Here is the link to the story
http://www.nbcnews.com/id/39516346/ns/us_news-life/t/no-pay-no-spray-firefighters-let-home-burn/
If you wanted to make private fire fighting companies look good, what better way than to have them contract with Kim Kardashian to protect her home? And what, she just had their number on speed dial? Seems convenient.
I mean, we have privatized ambulance companies so this is jus the next step, right? Sigh. This country is shit.
This is what this type of thing having money is for. Who woudln’t do it if you had the cash, the connections to arrange it and the chance of saving your home?
Exactly what I was thinking. Anyone who had the means to protect their home and their neighborhood would do so. I know I would. It doesn’t mean there’s no compassion and care about others all over the state. But it’s her home and she did what she was able to do. We all would want to protect our homes by any means necessary
It’s kind of weird this is a thing by of all the ways they can spend their money, this is a pretty good one. And yes, their priority was saving their own home, but in doing so, they saved the entire neighborhoof and if I lived there I’d be pretty grateful.
Also, they did it without adding to the burden happening with the state fire departments and without using scarce resources because i’m pretty sure the paid firefighters weren’t about to jump in for free and hiring them saved a neighborhood. So even if her motives were selfish, her actions wer3 good.
I don’t see a problem with this. The company exists to be hired. It’s not K and K’s fault that the private firefighters are not going around offering their services for free. Would I, as a private firefighter help the community at large, yes, but that’s not how the company is choosing to operate. I’m not going to criticize people for trying to save their home and if the neighbors benefitted from that, that’s fine too.
