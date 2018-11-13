Kim Kardashian hired ‘private firefighters’ to save her home & her neighbors’ homes

Kim Kardashian gets a helping hand from her man Kanye West while they grab ice cream

At various times, I stopped keeping up with Kardashian real estate. I suspect that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West still own several homes in Los Angeles, and I know that they have one main home which is sparsely decorated, and that’s where Kim and the kids stay most of the time. I think that’s the Hidden Hills mansion, the one Kimye spent years renovating. Well, because rich people are rich, they can afford things like… private firefighters?!?!? Apparently, that’s a thing. And after reading this, I can’t really hate on the private firefighters?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting major props from their neighbors for staving off the devastating Woolsey wildfire … with the help of their private team of firefighters. TMZ broke the story, the blaze started to creep up on Kim and Kanye’s Hidden Hills mansion Friday after a mandatory evacuation of the area. The couple’s home sits at the end of a cul-de-sac and borders a field — meaning if their place went up in flames, it would start a domino effect on the whole neighborhood.

Sources tell us Kim and Kanye hired a private team to battle the flames on their property. The team was armed with hoses, and also tirelessly dug ditches to create a fire break. Ultimately, they successfully saved the Wests’ $60 million house… and countless others on the block. We spoke with a few neighbors who are thanking the Wests for putting a team on the front lines and saving their homes. As we reported — Kim posted video of the fires as she flew into L.A. Thursday — the family stayed at a nearby hotel during the evacuations.

[From TMZ]

I live in a area with a bare-bones fire department of only a handful of full-time firefighters, but there are neighborhoods full of voluntary firefighters. You know? Those are the guys that have other jobs, who are always on call and will pick up a fire hose at a moment’s notice. I get that California is different, and there are always so many fires, so of course the LAFD is probably huge and fully-staffed full-time, and in addition to that, they have volunteer firefighters. My point is that… where do you find private firefighters when it seems like all of the salaried and volunteer firefighters are already working? Other than that, good for Kim for hiring them and taking it seriously and saving the neighborhood.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show in Paris

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

18 Responses to “Kim Kardashian hired ‘private firefighters’ to save her home & her neighbors’ homes”

  1. Loopy says:
    November 13, 2018 at 7:30 am

    How does insurance work with these fires, i am sure a lot of insurance companies knowing the fires break out all the time must have put some restrictions?

    Reply
  2. RBC says:
    November 13, 2018 at 7:43 am

    I just can’t wrap my mind around a house costing $60 million dollars.

    Reply
  3. Louise177 says:
    November 13, 2018 at 7:49 am

    I don’t know why Kim and Kanye have been getting so much criticism for hiring a private team. This is a huge fire and resources running think. Any kind of help should be appreciated not attacked.

    Reply
  4. Enough S Enough says:
    November 13, 2018 at 7:58 am

    They didn’t hire private firefighters to save their neighbor’s homes. They did it to protect themselves and their belongings. Let’s not play games here.

    While it’s understandable to want to protect your own house, knowing what the public firefighters are going through and how stretched are their resources, it is simply macabre that private firefighters would respond to this, rather than help their brothers and sisters killing themselves to save thousands of people.

    Which is why it’s worth noting that the GOP have tried putting forth bills to FULLY PRIVATIZE services such as the Fire Department. That means the government would no longer be involved in fighting fires that break out. No longer involved. At all.

    More simply: if houses A and B catch fire and house B hasn’t paid the appropriate fee for private firefighting care (with no cap on the cost, as it’s a private for-profit business, no longer a government service paid by taxpayers), only House A would be protected by the private firefighters — no matter how dangerous B’s fire was to the area.

    Reply
  5. Louise says:
    November 13, 2018 at 8:06 am

    This is what this type of thing having money is for. Who woudln’t do it if you had the cash, the connections to arrange it and the chance of saving your home?

    Reply
    • CharliePenn says:
      November 13, 2018 at 8:36 am

      Exactly what I was thinking. Anyone who had the means to protect their home and their neighborhood would do so. I know I would. It doesn’t mean there’s no compassion and care about others all over the state. But it’s her home and she did what she was able to do. We all would want to protect our homes by any means necessary

      Reply
  6. CanadianGirl says:
    November 13, 2018 at 8:28 am

    It’s kind of weird this is a thing by of all the ways they can spend their money, this is a pretty good one. And yes, their priority was saving their own home, but in doing so, they saved the entire neighborhoof and if I lived there I’d be pretty grateful.

    Also, they did it without adding to the burden happening with the state fire departments and without using scarce resources because i’m pretty sure the paid firefighters weren’t about to jump in for free and hiring them saved a neighborhood. So even if her motives were selfish, her actions wer3 good.

    Reply
  7. Gigi La Moore says:
    November 13, 2018 at 9:14 am

    I don’t see a problem with this. The company exists to be hired. It’s not K and K’s fault that the private firefighters are not going around offering their services for free. Would I, as a private firefighter help the community at large, yes, but that’s not how the company is choosing to operate. I’m not going to criticize people for trying to save their home and if the neighbors benefitted from that, that’s fine too.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment