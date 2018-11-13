Armie Hammer thinks it’s terribly gauche to post personal photos with the late Stan Lee

Stan Lee passed away yesterday at the age of 95. His health had been struggling for a few years, but he was always super-pleased to come out to support Marvel in all of their endeavors. Stan Lee was a fixture on film sets and red carpets, and he created some of the most iconic superheroes of all time. He also had a hand – usually a minor hand – in developing some of his characters for film adaptations. As such, he happily posed with many celebrities over the years, and many of those celebrities used their personal photos – selfies and set photos – in their social media memorials for Lee.

Armie Hammer felt differently. Armie thinks it’s super-trashy and gauche to post personal photos of yourself with a recently departed comic book legend. He took his fellow celebrities to task for it:

I need a consult with Miss Manners or something, because I feel like there should be a set-in-stone rule for celebrities trying to memorialize someone famous. Like, if you have a personal photo of yourself with the recently departed, is that the photo you should use? Or should you use just a nice solo photo and post a nice message along with it?

The one thing you absolutely should not do is post a message like Gwyneth Paltrow! She deleted this, btw.

gooptweet

AFI Fest 2018 - 'On the Basis of Sex' - World Premiere

78 Responses to "Armie Hammer thinks it's terribly gauche to post personal photos with the late Stan Lee"

  1. Jen says:
    November 13, 2018 at 9:43 am

    DYING over Gwyneth’s post. Someone on Twitter said “she is Lindsay Bluth” and I am laughing out loud over here.

    Reply
  2. Missy says:
    November 13, 2018 at 9:43 am

    Wow…seems like he made it about himself. Dude needs to stay off social media

    Reply
    • Amide says:
      November 13, 2018 at 10:15 am

      Exactly.
      Considering his own floptastic attempts at a franchise – see Lone Ranger – me thinks he’s kinda bitter.😭
      Quiet Harmer!😶

      Reply
    • holly hobby says:
      November 13, 2018 at 11:41 am

      Hmmm.. He was never in a Marvel movie was he? So what’s the big deal Armie? I personally don’t have a problem with what Pratt did. However Gwenyth’s post was tacky.

      Reply
    • SM says:
      November 13, 2018 at 1:43 pm

      This. He not only made the death of someone about himself (his premise about other gaich celebs) he made it about how high road and classy Armie Hamer is. That is truly gouch.
      I think people usually feel an impulse to post the pic of themselves with the person they admire just because that picture represents something important to them, a special moment in their lives. So I have no problem with that. Unless you can only see the good angle of the person posting it and the person their prase is for example turning their back on the camera.
      However, I kind of love what Chis Evans and Chris Hemsworth posted. They are both becoming better Chrises for me. Much higher on the list that Chris “I have a better tree than a fassdong” and that other Chris who I suspect may have even voted for Trump.

      Reply
  3. Darla says:
    November 13, 2018 at 9:43 am

    I don’t think there is anything wrong with it, and I think it is well intentioned. Am I wrong?

    Reply
  4. mia girl says:
    November 13, 2018 at 9:44 am

    I don’t know if as a celebrity, you should or shouldn’t post a picture with yourself and the deceased person your are honoring,

    but I do know that Armie Hammer is insufferable.

    Reply
  5. BlueSky says:
    November 13, 2018 at 9:46 am

    I don’t see the problem. People loved this man and were proud to know him. 🎶🎶Armie sounds a little jelly🎶🎶

    Reply
  6. MCV says:
    November 13, 2018 at 9:46 am

    Better posting a photo with him than one of yourself like Brie Larson did 😐

    Reply
  7. Originaltessa says:
    November 13, 2018 at 9:47 am

    He’s an ass, plain and simple. Stan Lee loved his fans and being part of things. He wouldn’t mind being remembered fondly. What a stupid prickly thing to say.

    Reply
    • Original Jens says:
      November 13, 2018 at 10:55 am

      This. 100. Percent. Apparently, Stan was all about his fans and loved being around them. This is obviously something he would have loved and did find joy in. The pictures posted are (mostly) Stan Lee with fan boys and fan girls who just happen to be famous. But thank you, Arm and Hammer, for letting us know how wrong it is.

      Reply
  8. Erinn says:
    November 13, 2018 at 9:47 am

    I have mixed feelings. One thing I have always found so so tacky is when people who were either crappy to someone, or who barely knew them suddenly feel the need to make some sort of heartfelt, over the top ‘touching’ post after someone dies. This isn’t just a celebrity thing – it’s a ‘regular’ people thing. Or when someone is an absolute terror of a human being – suddenly everyone is going to miss them forever, and never forget the good times.

    So I get, in a way, what he’s saying. But I don’t think there’s ever a super good time to bring this kind of thing up, and because of the messenger I’m even more likely to scoff at it.

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      November 13, 2018 at 1:52 pm

      Totally, Erinn, HUGE pet peeve of mine.

      When my uncle recently passed, most of my family members wrote long, emotional tributes and shared photos on social media.
      And while I was close enough to my uncle to fly across the country for the service, I still didn’t feel like it was my place to do a heartfelt FB post about how much I’ll miss him. His children, my aunts, and my family out west were MUCH closer to him both geographically and emotionally–THEY were the ones who will feel the loss the most and on a daily basis.

      I struggled briefly after he passed, wondering if I would appear callous; wondering if my cousins were offended that I chose not to publicly acknowledge his passing; but ultimately is just FELT wrong, like I was taking on THEIR pain as my own and centering myself in THEIR unimaginable loss. I decided sending flowers and a heartfelt card and showing support by flying out there was the best way to pay my respects and honor my uncle’s memory.

      We live in a time where everything feels so..performative. Social media allows us an easy and immediate opportunity to weigh in on every damn thing. So then it becomes up to us to assess when and how we should exercise restraint and to find a way to observe tragedies–both personal and impersonal–with grace and humility. We don’t have to make everything about ourselves, especially when we aren’t the ones who are most directly impacted.

      Reply
    • Aoife says:
      November 13, 2018 at 2:16 pm

      I also get what he is saying, to some extent anyway, and think it’s better imo to pay tribute to the person without also making it about you. But it’s definitely not in great taste to make a statement to shame people while they are mourning him either.

      Reply
  9. Pamela says:
    November 13, 2018 at 9:48 am

    That was Stan’s whole schtick – taking photos with his fans. Many of those fans just happen to be actors who have played the characters Stan created. Armie is so freaking jealous and he needs to just STFU….

    Reply
    • Lexa says:
      November 13, 2018 at 10:42 am

      Exactly. I posted my photo with Stan, because you only had to meet him for one second to know these photos would have delighted him. They’re a testament to the kind of guy he was. It’s not just that he posed for photos with celebrities, Stan worked hard to meet fans right up until his death. He was super generous with his time and energy.

      Reply
  10. little bird says:
    November 13, 2018 at 9:49 am

    “i am uncomfortable when we are not about me” -armie hammer, on every occasion possible.

    Reply
  11. Lucy says:
    November 13, 2018 at 9:53 am

    Ugh, really? I don’t dislike him or anything, but he needs to get over himself. Most of these people had a close relationship with him, and he obviously cared a lot about them.

    Reply
  12. bacondonut says:
    November 13, 2018 at 9:54 am

    i absolutely love Stan Lee, so to see actors and even fans posting selfies with him, paying homage to Mr. Lee, really brought a tear to this comic book nerd’s heart. That irrepressible spirit and mischievous smile, I will miss that. Excelsior!

    Mr. Hammer can go suck on some pickled eggs in a corner. Nyah!

    Reply
  13. Steff says:
    November 13, 2018 at 9:55 am

    I don’t know if being sassy on social media has been good for Armie’s career… Nonetheless, most social media is self promotion and this kind of thing goes along with that. It doesn’t bother me but I can see how it rubs people the wrong way.

    Reply
  14. Case says:
    November 13, 2018 at 10:01 am

    Stan Lee’s work impacted many actors’ careers, and therefore many actors have photos with him while working on Marvel films. I think it’s sweet and well-intentioned.

    Instead of writing about how annoying this is, Armie, how about you just pay your respects in the way you see fit?

    Reply
  15. Jadedone says:
    November 13, 2018 at 10:02 am

    I find Armie Hammer gauche

    Reply
  16. JeanGrey says:
    November 13, 2018 at 10:05 am

    I mean, Stan was a legend and icon in his own time. Even the celebs pics with him seemed more like fan-boy/fan-girl pics and I don’t see a problem. I think it’s sweet. I do have issues when celebs who are on the equal footing post a pic to honor another either for bday or death and include themselves. Beyonce posted a pic once to honor Aaliyah but she made sure to include a pic with herself and she cropped the pic to where she was more the focus and poor Aaliyah was on the side lol.

    In a related topic, I was getting pretty annoyed on Veteran’s day seeing some chicks (who never served) posting pics of themselves dressed in camo patterned outfits “honoring” Vets. I found that extremely tacky and vapid.

    Reply
  17. Jerusha says:
    November 13, 2018 at 10:07 am

    Thank you Mr. Lee for the characters you created and RIP. Also, RIP Douglas Rain, Shakespearean actor and voice of HAL. Mr. Rain died a few days ago, age 90.

    Reply
  18. Branvoyage says:
    November 13, 2018 at 10:09 am

    I don’t see anything wrong with posting a pic of yourself with him. The only one I looked twice at was Emily van camp’s instagram tribute. It was a picture of just her. I guess she was in a movie of his, maybe she didn’t have one of the two of them.
    Still, I’d have posted a solo of Lee before a solo of myself.

    Reply
  19. SlightlyAnonny says:
    November 13, 2018 at 10:10 am

    Eh, I get his point (although I suspect he’s jealous he never got to work with him) but death is personal. If someone near you dies why wouldn’t you frame it through your lens? I remember when Giovanni Versace died and shortly afterwards there was an interview with Naomi Campbell, who was his friend, and the woman is clearly grieving and talking about how devastating the loss was for her and Sandra Bernhard mocked her for that, calling her self-centered. And all I could think was, what other perspective could she have? It was a personal loss to her, how else was supposed to reflect on it than on how it affected her? Let people grieve how they want to grieve as long as they don’t hurt others.

    Reply
  20. lucy2 says:
    November 13, 2018 at 10:25 am

    I don’t think it’s a big deal, or unusual – often when someone passes away people post photos of themselves with that person to share the memory. I’m not sure why it would be different if the people involved are high profile.
    If it bugs Armie, he doesn’t have to do it, but why make a big public stink about it?

    Reply
  21. Sigh... says:
    November 13, 2018 at 10:32 am

    So he thinks being condescending and argumentative shifts focus back to the dearly departed and is the “right” or “better” way to commemorate them on SM?

    I guess…😒

    Reply
  22. TheOtherOne says:
    November 13, 2018 at 10:39 am

    WHY WON’T HE JUST GO AWAY???!!!!!!

    Reply
  23. TheHeat says:
    November 13, 2018 at 10:45 am

    I really think it depends on the personality of the person who has passed away. What would THEY prefer?
    In my opinion, Stan Lee would be thrilled that he’s making so many cameos over social media right now! Excelsior!

    Reply
  24. Nev says:
    November 13, 2018 at 10:49 am

    he’s more annoying than Goop could EVER be actually. And I love Goop haha

    Reply
  25. BB says:
    November 13, 2018 at 11:27 am

    For somebody so sensitive to criticism, he sure criticizes other people a lot.

    Reply
  26. Grey says:
    November 13, 2018 at 11:42 am

    Armie Hammer can kick rocks. Everyone grieves in their own way.

    Reply
  27. Michel says:
    November 13, 2018 at 11:49 am

    Looks like Armie’s foot can keep the silver spoon in his mouth company.

    Reply
  28. Valerie says:
    November 13, 2018 at 11:56 am

    Well, when it’s Gwyneth, yeah. But everything she does is gauche.

    Reply
  29. Raven says:
    November 13, 2018 at 12:42 pm

    I have no idea who Armie Hammer is, but he’s coming off as jealous. As many people have said Stan Lee loved his fans and taking pictures with his fans celebrity or not he knew some of those pictures were going to post it on the internet. It would be a different thing if he was a very private person and he took pictures with celebrities as personal mementos not to be made public.

    I have no word for Gwen other then that she’s a complete idiot.

    Reply
  30. Marianne says:
    November 13, 2018 at 12:55 pm

    Armie sounds bitter. Like dude, you jealous you dont have a pic with him or something? Who cares how people decide to pay tribute with him. A lot of the people above knew and worked with him. Those photos could be special memories…or maybe its what they already had saved on theor phone, who cares. I dont think Stan would have given a sh** which pictures people chose to share.

    Reply
  31. Wendy says:
    November 13, 2018 at 1:22 pm

    Bless his heart… it’s gauche to post a picture of yourself with a deceased person in memoriam, but not gauche to throw a tantrum on Twitter when a female journalist writes an insufficiently dick-sucking profile about you, a tantrum that results in your Twitter followers attacking said journalist and threatening to murder her and her dog?

    Sure, Armie. Sure. Whatever. Also, what is it that Miss Manners says about the appropriateness of publicly calling out someone else for being gauche? I feel like she says it’s boorish as fuck and actually more rude than the original offense, but… well, you’re a rich white man, aren’t you sweetie? Just keep being your rich white man self, we see you.

    Reply
  32. Lea says:
    November 13, 2018 at 2:30 pm

    I must say I agree with Armie. Posting a picture of that one time quick encounter with a celebrity who just passed aways is more about ego than anything else. Like « Look at me, I am A-Lister, I also hung out with that guy ! ». I have no issues with people sharing pictures of special moments they shared with the person if they really knew each other and wanted to share the memory of a genuinely happy moment.
    Also about Armie – I don’t know why, but I think there is something off with him. He has all the attributes of a hot guy but for some reason I think he lacks charisma. Also, he and his wife are definitely uppity.

    Reply
    • Raven says:
      November 13, 2018 at 3:26 pm

      Who said it was a one time quick encounter with Stan? He meet these actors multiple times and they brought his comic books to life.

      Fact is this Armie does it know the relationship they had with Stan to make any comments so he needs to sit down and shut.

      Reply
    • Raven says:
      November 13, 2018 at 3:26 pm

      Who said it was a one time quick encounter with Stan? He meet these actors multiple times and they brought his comic books to life.

      Fact is this Armie does it know the relationship they had with Stan to make any comments so he needs to sit down and shut.

      Reply
    • Sophia’s Side Eye says:
      November 13, 2018 at 5:45 pm

      But, you didn’t have to be A list or any kind of celebrity to get a photo with Stan Lee. He loved his fans and took pics with them all the time.

      Reply
    • Cracker says:
      November 13, 2018 at 6:50 pm

      Lea, I totally agree with everything in your post but he’s made a bigger deal out of it in terms of tone and choice of platform than necessary. We’re so used to the promote-myself-too social media environment we don’t see how this is not really the best way to honour someone, especially a guy who has a huge body of work with lots of photographic evidence. If you want to post a pic that also has you in it, narrate the context with comments as well so it’s not so “name-dropping.”
      Also, yes, how bland is Armie? He should be hot but he’s just so bland and a bit dated looking. Clothing, attitude, and presentation. Also remember he used to favourite a whole bunch of S&M pics on Twitter, and he had an open profile then too? His wife seems like a huge attention seeker too and her face is going into Meg Ryan territory. She can promote her bakery without the endless selfies, which Armie should probably also have a word (to her) about.

      Reply
  33. TheMamma says:
    November 13, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    Everytime Armie Hammer talks, my Immediate reaction is to yell out “Shut up, Armie Hammer“ 🙄

    Reply
  34. SpillDatT says:
    November 13, 2018 at 5:13 pm

    So basically he is just good looking with nothing between his ears. Got it!

    Reply
  35. Blackbetty says:
    November 13, 2018 at 7:09 pm

    Arnie sounds jealous!

    Reply

