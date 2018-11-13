Armie Hammer thinks it’s terribly gauche to post personal photos with the late Stan Lee

Thanks for everything Stan Lee! What a life, so well lived. I consider myself extraordinarily lucky to have gotten to meet you and to have played in the world you created.
🙏♥️ pic.twitter.com/ryUjG7PL8D
— chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) November 12, 2018
Stan Lee passed away yesterday at the age of 95. His health had been struggling for a few years, but he was always super-pleased to come out to support Marvel in all of their endeavors. Stan Lee was a fixture on film sets and red carpets, and he created some of the most iconic superheroes of all time. He also had a hand – usually a minor hand – in developing some of his characters for film adaptations. As such, he happily posed with many celebrities over the years, and many of those celebrities used their personal photos – selfies and set photos – in their social media memorials for Lee.
Armie Hammer felt differently. Armie thinks it’s super-trashy and gauche to post personal photos of yourself with a recently departed comic book legend. He took his fellow celebrities to task for it:
So touched by all of the celebrities posting pictures of themselves with Stan Lee… no better way to commemorate an absolute legend than putting up a picture of yourself.
— Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) November 12, 2018
I need a consult with Miss Manners or something, because I feel like there should be a set-in-stone rule for celebrities trying to memorialize someone famous. Like, if you have a personal photo of yourself with the recently departed, is that the photo you should use? Or should you use just a nice solo photo and post a nice message along with it?
The one thing you absolutely should not do is post a message like Gwyneth Paltrow! She deleted this, btw.
There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!!
— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 12, 2018
RIP my friend. Thank you for the incredible adventures your stories took all of us on. My love and support goes out to all your friends and family #stanlee #legend pic.twitter.com/pTGY8Ffieg
— Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) November 13, 2018
DYING over Gwyneth’s post. Someone on Twitter said “she is Lindsay Bluth” and I am laughing out loud over here.
OMG, nail on the head! I almost did a spit-take of my coffee.
WOMAN!! Now i’m ROLLING at my desk over here! Perfect description is perfect!
Omg exactly. Lyndsey Bluth from arrested development….. characture of an extreme narcissist.
Wow…seems like he made it about himself. Dude needs to stay off social media
Exactly.
Considering his own floptastic attempts at a franchise – see Lone Ranger – me thinks he’s kinda bitter.😭
Quiet Harmer!😶
Hmmm.. He was never in a Marvel movie was he? So what’s the big deal Armie? I personally don’t have a problem with what Pratt did. However Gwenyth’s post was tacky.
This. He not only made the death of someone about himself (his premise about other gaich celebs) he made it about how high road and classy Armie Hamer is. That is truly gouch.
I think people usually feel an impulse to post the pic of themselves with the person they admire just because that picture represents something important to them, a special moment in their lives. So I have no problem with that. Unless you can only see the good angle of the person posting it and the person their prase is for example turning their back on the camera.
However, I kind of love what Chis Evans and Chris Hemsworth posted. They are both becoming better Chrises for me. Much higher on the list that Chris “I have a better tree than a fassdong” and that other Chris who I suspect may have even voted for Trump.
Gaich? Gouch? lol!
*gauche
I don’t think there is anything wrong with it, and I think it is well intentioned. Am I wrong?
I dont think you’re wrong! Nothing wrong with remembering a good relationship and remembering the person together.
I only think it’s wrong if the picture is about the living person. Like if the person being remembered was secondary to the living in the photo.
There’s nothing wrong with it. People recognize death in their own way. And if they want to post a picture of themselves with someone they admired, there is nothing wrong with that.
What wrong is Armie trying to dictate how someone should observe a loss.
I think it is well intentioned too. It’s remembering a moment you shared. I think it’s especially fitting for those whose lives have been changed by getting the opportunity to play characters he created.
Now, I’m wondering which Marvel character he sought to play and was turned down.
I don’t know if as a celebrity, you should or shouldn’t post a picture with yourself and the deceased person your are honoring,
but I do know that Armie Hammer is insufferable.
Agreed on both statements. Btw armie is hot as he’s annoying and he’s very hot.
Word. Most of the stuff that comes out of his mouth is annoying at best. He deserves the flops but not the continuous second chances ge gets.
Judge Judgy McJudgerson, isn’t he? Can’t stand him. The only movie in which he has been appropriately cast was Sorry to Bother You where he was the dissolute evil corporate overlord.
I don’t see the problem. People loved this man and were proud to know him. 🎶🎶Armie sounds a little jelly🎶🎶
Yeah, I’m sensing jealousy more than anything. Why even make a comment like that? So strange.
Better posting a photo with him than one of yourself like Brie Larson did 😐
Brie Larson is a millennial. They always post photos of themselves.
Yes, please generalize a whole generation 🙄
I’m a millennial too, I just find tacky to post a photo of yourself with a message of condolences.
It’s not generational at alllll. It’s definitely just whether you’re kind of a crappy person or not.
Thank you! Gen-X here (yep, I’m oldish) I agree, Brie’s post was definitely off putting. And Mr Manners aka Armie, off-putting as well.
There’s nothing on Brie’s Instagram, where did she post just herself? Did you mean Emily Van Camp, or did Brie take her post down?
She deleted it but there are screenshots. If you search on twitter you’ll see.
He’s an ass, plain and simple. Stan Lee loved his fans and being part of things. He wouldn’t mind being remembered fondly. What a stupid prickly thing to say.
This. 100. Percent. Apparently, Stan was all about his fans and loved being around them. This is obviously something he would have loved and did find joy in. The pictures posted are (mostly) Stan Lee with fan boys and fan girls who just happen to be famous. But thank you, Arm and Hammer, for letting us know how wrong it is.
I have mixed feelings. One thing I have always found so so tacky is when people who were either crappy to someone, or who barely knew them suddenly feel the need to make some sort of heartfelt, over the top ‘touching’ post after someone dies. This isn’t just a celebrity thing – it’s a ‘regular’ people thing. Or when someone is an absolute terror of a human being – suddenly everyone is going to miss them forever, and never forget the good times.
So I get, in a way, what he’s saying. But I don’t think there’s ever a super good time to bring this kind of thing up, and because of the messenger I’m even more likely to scoff at it.
Totally, Erinn, HUGE pet peeve of mine.
When my uncle recently passed, most of my family members wrote long, emotional tributes and shared photos on social media.
And while I was close enough to my uncle to fly across the country for the service, I still didn’t feel like it was my place to do a heartfelt FB post about how much I’ll miss him. His children, my aunts, and my family out west were MUCH closer to him both geographically and emotionally–THEY were the ones who will feel the loss the most and on a daily basis.
I struggled briefly after he passed, wondering if I would appear callous; wondering if my cousins were offended that I chose not to publicly acknowledge his passing; but ultimately is just FELT wrong, like I was taking on THEIR pain as my own and centering myself in THEIR unimaginable loss. I decided sending flowers and a heartfelt card and showing support by flying out there was the best way to pay my respects and honor my uncle’s memory.
We live in a time where everything feels so..performative. Social media allows us an easy and immediate opportunity to weigh in on every damn thing. So then it becomes up to us to assess when and how we should exercise restraint and to find a way to observe tragedies–both personal and impersonal–with grace and humility. We don’t have to make everything about ourselves, especially when we aren’t the ones who are most directly impacted.
I also get what he is saying, to some extent anyway, and think it’s better imo to pay tribute to the person without also making it about you. But it’s definitely not in great taste to make a statement to shame people while they are mourning him either.
That was Stan’s whole schtick – taking photos with his fans. Many of those fans just happen to be actors who have played the characters Stan created. Armie is so freaking jealous and he needs to just STFU….
Exactly. I posted my photo with Stan, because you only had to meet him for one second to know these photos would have delighted him. They’re a testament to the kind of guy he was. It’s not just that he posed for photos with celebrities, Stan worked hard to meet fans right up until his death. He was super generous with his time and energy.
“i am uncomfortable when we are not about me” -armie hammer, on every occasion possible.
lmao! I really like Armie but you are so right on with your comment.
i love him too, i promise!! he just…. REALLY wants to make sure everyone knows how much better he is. when will he learn?
Sadly, when Armie Hammer passes, there will be no concern about fans posting their selfies with him, because he has no fans.
Ugh, really? I don’t dislike him or anything, but he needs to get over himself. Most of these people had a close relationship with him, and he obviously cared a lot about them.
i absolutely love Stan Lee, so to see actors and even fans posting selfies with him, paying homage to Mr. Lee, really brought a tear to this comic book nerd’s heart. That irrepressible spirit and mischievous smile, I will miss that. Excelsior!
Mr. Hammer can go suck on some pickled eggs in a corner. Nyah!
I developed a love affair with pickled eggs when I got pregnant. It eventually extended to everything pickled I could get my hands on. I just couldn’t get enough vinegar.
I don’t know if being sassy on social media has been good for Armie’s career… Nonetheless, most social media is self promotion and this kind of thing goes along with that. It doesn’t bother me but I can see how it rubs people the wrong way.
Every time I see one of Chris Evans’ posts, I think I need to move him to the top of my favorite Chrises list. He knows how to do it.
Stan Lee’s work impacted many actors’ careers, and therefore many actors have photos with him while working on Marvel films. I think it’s sweet and well-intentioned.
Instead of writing about how annoying this is, Armie, how about you just pay your respects in the way you see fit?
Agreed!
I find Armie Hammer gauche
I mean, Stan was a legend and icon in his own time. Even the celebs pics with him seemed more like fan-boy/fan-girl pics and I don’t see a problem. I think it’s sweet. I do have issues when celebs who are on the equal footing post a pic to honor another either for bday or death and include themselves. Beyonce posted a pic once to honor Aaliyah but she made sure to include a pic with herself and she cropped the pic to where she was more the focus and poor Aaliyah was on the side lol.
In a related topic, I was getting pretty annoyed on Veteran’s day seeing some chicks (who never served) posting pics of themselves dressed in camo patterned outfits “honoring” Vets. I found that extremely tacky and vapid.
Aaand, your last paragraph is why I stay away from social media, it’s a cesspool of thoughtless narcissism.
Thank you Mr. Lee for the characters you created and RIP. Also, RIP Douglas Rain, Shakespearean actor and voice of HAL. Mr. Rain died a few days ago, age 90.
I don’t see anything wrong with posting a pic of yourself with him. The only one I looked twice at was Emily van camp’s instagram tribute. It was a picture of just her. I guess she was in a movie of his, maybe she didn’t have one of the two of them.
Still, I’d have posted a solo of Lee before a solo of myself.
She’s Sharon Carter/Agent 13 in Captain America: Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eh, I get his point (although I suspect he’s jealous he never got to work with him) but death is personal. If someone near you dies why wouldn’t you frame it through your lens? I remember when Giovanni Versace died and shortly afterwards there was an interview with Naomi Campbell, who was his friend, and the woman is clearly grieving and talking about how devastating the loss was for her and Sandra Bernhard mocked her for that, calling her self-centered. And all I could think was, what other perspective could she have? It was a personal loss to her, how else was supposed to reflect on it than on how it affected her? Let people grieve how they want to grieve as long as they don’t hurt others.
Oh, but he did get to work with him! Didn’t you see him tweet that to someone criticizing his comment? He voiced a cartoon character or something. Yeah, he’s not bitter at all. Voiceover work is just as good as playing a main character in a blockbuster Marvel movie. He is NOT jealous!
LMAO!
I don’t think it’s a big deal, or unusual – often when someone passes away people post photos of themselves with that person to share the memory. I’m not sure why it would be different if the people involved are high profile.
If it bugs Armie, he doesn’t have to do it, but why make a big public stink about it?
So he thinks being condescending and argumentative shifts focus back to the dearly departed and is the “right” or “better” way to commemorate them on SM?
I guess…😒
It’s important for people to know that no one is grieving Stan as properly as Armie is.
WHY WON’T HE JUST GO AWAY???!!!!!!
I really think it depends on the personality of the person who has passed away. What would THEY prefer?
In my opinion, Stan Lee would be thrilled that he’s making so many cameos over social media right now! Excelsior!
I agree that for Stan Lee photos of him with his fans is exactly the right way to grieve, he was himself a comic book hero. I feel that the actual thing that Armie is telling us, without meaning to, is that he didn’t know Stan Lee, at all, and he’s best ignored.
he’s more annoying than Goop could EVER be actually. And I love Goop haha
I was just telling a friend he is become the male version of Goop.
For somebody so sensitive to criticism, he sure criticizes other people a lot.
Armie Hammer can kick rocks. Everyone grieves in their own way.
Looks like Armie’s foot can keep the silver spoon in his mouth company.
Well, when it’s Gwyneth, yeah. But everything she does is gauche.
I have no idea who Armie Hammer is, but he’s coming off as jealous. As many people have said Stan Lee loved his fans and taking pictures with his fans celebrity or not he knew some of those pictures were going to post it on the internet. It would be a different thing if he was a very private person and he took pictures with celebrities as personal mementos not to be made public.
I have no word for Gwen other then that she’s a complete idiot.
Armie sounds bitter. Like dude, you jealous you dont have a pic with him or something? Who cares how people decide to pay tribute with him. A lot of the people above knew and worked with him. Those photos could be special memories…or maybe its what they already had saved on theor phone, who cares. I dont think Stan would have given a sh** which pictures people chose to share.
Bless his heart… it’s gauche to post a picture of yourself with a deceased person in memoriam, but not gauche to throw a tantrum on Twitter when a female journalist writes an insufficiently dick-sucking profile about you, a tantrum that results in your Twitter followers attacking said journalist and threatening to murder her and her dog?
Sure, Armie. Sure. Whatever. Also, what is it that Miss Manners says about the appropriateness of publicly calling out someone else for being gauche? I feel like she says it’s boorish as fuck and actually more rude than the original offense, but… well, you’re a rich white man, aren’t you sweetie? Just keep being your rich white man self, we see you.
I must say I agree with Armie. Posting a picture of that one time quick encounter with a celebrity who just passed aways is more about ego than anything else. Like « Look at me, I am A-Lister, I also hung out with that guy ! ». I have no issues with people sharing pictures of special moments they shared with the person if they really knew each other and wanted to share the memory of a genuinely happy moment.
Also about Armie – I don’t know why, but I think there is something off with him. He has all the attributes of a hot guy but for some reason I think he lacks charisma. Also, he and his wife are definitely uppity.
Who said it was a one time quick encounter with Stan? He meet these actors multiple times and they brought his comic books to life.
Fact is this Armie does it know the relationship they had with Stan to make any comments so he needs to sit down and shut.
But, you didn’t have to be A list or any kind of celebrity to get a photo with Stan Lee. He loved his fans and took pics with them all the time.
Lea, I totally agree with everything in your post but he’s made a bigger deal out of it in terms of tone and choice of platform than necessary. We’re so used to the promote-myself-too social media environment we don’t see how this is not really the best way to honour someone, especially a guy who has a huge body of work with lots of photographic evidence. If you want to post a pic that also has you in it, narrate the context with comments as well so it’s not so “name-dropping.”
Also, yes, how bland is Armie? He should be hot but he’s just so bland and a bit dated looking. Clothing, attitude, and presentation. Also remember he used to favourite a whole bunch of S&M pics on Twitter, and he had an open profile then too? His wife seems like a huge attention seeker too and her face is going into Meg Ryan territory. She can promote her bakery without the endless selfies, which Armie should probably also have a word (to her) about.
Everytime Armie Hammer talks, my Immediate reaction is to yell out “Shut up, Armie Hammer“ 🙄
So basically he is just good looking with nothing between his ears. Got it!
Arnie sounds jealous!
