Vanessa Marcil claims Brian Austin Green hasn’t seen their son in five years

When Megan Fox first got with Brian Austin Green, she was barely out of her teens. For years, she was BAG’s girlfriend and stepmother-like figure to his son Kassius. There were photos of Megan and Kassius spending time together, and Megan always had nice things to say about him. BAG and his ex Vanessa Marcil had joint custody of Kassius Green during that time. Eventually, Megan and Brian got married and Megan had three sons with BAG over the course of about five years (Bodhi, Noah and Journey). It was during that time – the start of Megan Fox years – that Megan and Brian were apparently fighting for full custody of Kassius, who is now 16 years old. Vanessa Marcil posted this message on Instagram yesterday, claiming that after fighting a losing battle for full custody of Kassius, Megan and Brian cut him out of their lives:

As usual I can’t wait to see @lisalingstagram show on custody cases. 12 years ago I was served legal papers and then spent 8 years+ defending myself and my son in custody court in response to his father & his stepmother trying to get full custody (that means I would have seen my son four days a month) and then asking me to pay them child support. They lost that case & a civil case asking me for 200,000. I never spoke publicly in order to protect my then young son from paparazzi that used to follow him & terrify him. I had also never asked for child support of any kind and had never tried to take time away from Kass’ dad seeing him. Ever. In the end they lost all of these court cases. The judge called them all “Frivolous” They always had 50% custody and still did when court ended as I had and have NEVER asked for full custody. Then, 5 years ago on their own they decided to completely cut Kass out of their lives and his younger brothers’ lives. Kass has never met his youngest brother and is not allowed to know where his bio father, stepmother and three younger brothers live. Custody cases hurt the children only and the truth shall set us all free. Put the kids first you guys. There shouldn’t be a “more important parent” kids love both parents equally no matter what either parent’s struggles may be. Kass has been truly heartbroken since being cut out of his other families lives with NO explanation. Let’s do better for our kids. Let’s share our stories. #Buddhakids

[From Vanessa’s Instagram]

Wow, I had no idea that this was happening for years. It’s weird, to me, that CNN and TMZ and People Magazine can get their hands on all of these legal filings when they involve Johnny Depp or Brad Pitt, but Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox can wage a multi-year custodial dispute against Vanessa Marcil and barely anyone hears about it. And it’s crazy-strange that Megan and BAG would alienate themselves from Kassius for FIVE YEARS because they couldn’t get their way. I feel like there’s something more going on, but I’m not going to speculate. It’s very strange though.