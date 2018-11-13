Alicia Silverstone says her son has ‘never had to take medicine’ due to their veganism

Alicia Silverstone did an interview with Page Six when she was speaking at a Good Housekeeping sustainability conference. She’s also promoting her new vitamin line. Alicia talked about being a vegan and how there’s a greater awareness and understanding of it now. She also told them that her son Bear, 7, hasn’t had to take medication ever, which she credits to their veganism. The last time I covered her she was giving Women’s Health a tour of her fridge and emphasizing the versatility of tofu. This is her thing and she’s passionate about it.
She credits veganism with keeping her son healthy.
“He’s never had to take medicine in his life,” she told Page Six of her 7-year-old son, Bear, on Thursday. “He can get sniffles and a runny nose but he’s not down, he still goes to school. Two times in his life has he been like ‘Mommy I don’t feel good,’ and it was only for a few hours and he was back running around.”
Her big indulgence is granola
“I can’t keep it in the house,” she said. “I let [ex-husband and Bear’s father] Christopher [Jarecki] have it at his house. I’ll make it and then give it to him because if it’s in the house, I can’t stop eating it.”
On being vegan for over 20 years
“I remember when I would go on David Letterman and go on Jay Leno and they’d be like ‘Vegan?! What’s a vegan?’ And they would just make a whole fun riff on it because it was like I was an alien, no one was talking about being vegan on television,” she recalled.
“I’m just so excited that there are people in the world that see it,” she explained. “Maybe they’re going to take baby steps to get there [but] that’s a way better place then being like ‘Are you OK? Are you gonna die?’”
To be fair to her, she’s not saying medicine is bad or that other moms shouldn’t give it to their kids. She’s only saying her son has been mildly sick just twice and that’s it. I get not wanting to over medicate your child or use Tylenol for every headache and sniffle, but I also want to make sure my son is comfortable and doesn’t suffer needlessly. Modern medicine has its drawbacks for sure but the infant and child death rate was extremely high up until the 20th century. Let’s not go back there. Hopefully she would take Bear to the doctor if he was ever very sick and hopefully he has his vaccinations, although I doubt that. I’ve read that her parenting book, The Kind Mama, is antivax. At least she doesn’t continue to talk about that. As for the other stuff she says, it’s a little extreme to tout veganism as a cure all but eating more vegetables and whole foods is a good thing.
Photos credit: Avalon.red, WENN, Getty and via Instagram
Does it cure Asthma? Because that’s what my daughter took medicine for.
Touche.
Um, no. Being vegan doesn’t prevent children from getting the flu or a virus from other children and run fevers. He has never run a fever? Kids run high fevers like crazy and they need the Tylenol, or something similar, to bring those down. This sounds like the ramblings of an idiot and I say that as someone who likes her. Of course I did not know about the anti-vac stuff which would change my view of her fast.
She’s been saying this kind of BS for years now. I can’t stand the woman. Good for her for eating healthy, and if she wants to promote veganism that’s perfectly fine. But don’t make up lies about vaccines and claim that your diet can cure or prevent any illness.
She’s like the people who push the essential oils claiming they can cure/prevent autism and ebola. I think that was young living specifically, but still.
@ERINN:
Exactly!
OMG I can’t even tell you how much I HATE young living.
Omg yes!! The essential oil bs kills me! “When my toddler has a tantrum I just use oils and about five minutes later the tantrum is gone!!”said one momma selling this stuff. Face palm. I wanted to let her know nicely the oils had nothing to do with that but oh well. Lol
She just sounds so much like a snake oil salesman. “Never get sick!” “Live forever!” “Just step right up and get a bottle of Dr Good.”
Just because it works for her family doesn’t make it the cure for everyone. Many people can’t consume soy, or just don’t do well on vegan diet. As long as you’re eating well (meat or not) and balanced you will be healthier than eating poorly.
Medicines are life saving. Even if a baby is watched at home and gets sick less often they still get fevers which can be dangerous. Illness will happen, and they make a stronger immune system. It’s how our bodies learn to fight. It’s natural.
It’s something to feel good about, if you feed your kid so well that his immune system is doing amazingly well like that! I also think less sugar contributes to less illness. I give my children far less sugar than the average American mom (and boy do I get some shit for it from people who don’t need to be giving me their input!), and my kids get sick far less than average. They also only get organic meat and animal products, and less than average processed and grain foods.
I do think that how we feed our kids impacts their immune health. She isnt being pushy she’s just talking about the positive results of her efforts. I think it’s great and it if gets some parents to reflect on how they are feeding their kids and make some changes then good for her. I don’t think full on veganism is necessary but hey, that’s each person’s final conclusion to draw
I mean, to each his own and I won’t disagree that feeding children well is better for their health, but not everyone has the money to do an all organic/vegan diet. That is something a lot of people don’t want to admit, that eatting healthy can be costly and a lot of people don’t have the means to feed their family well, even if they want to. I mean good for Alicia, but she is rich and privileged, so giving her kid an excellent diet is easy for her.
Absolutely Heysandy. It’s a privilege to be able to feed my children food I feel good about. We do make sacrifices to prioritize this because we are currently a one income family. My kid goes to school wearing 90% secondhand clothing, but with homemade organic almond flour muffins in his snack box. It’s a balance. I know we are blessed and that some families, despite all prioritizing, will not be able to do this.
I get so sad when I see the request list from the food pantries I support. Their “most needed items” are often sugar, white flour, syrup (????). Poverty is a huge contributing factor to eating a diet that is detrimental rather than nourishing.
Except organics use pesticides as well, so no big benefit there. Some organic certified pesticides are worse than their synthetic counterparts. Read up on copper sulfate, for instance. And since organic pesticides are often less effective, they are often applied at higher rates. Avoiding extra sugar is awesome, though.
I agree CP.
Um, yeah, all this tells me is that her kid was never in daycare and wasn’t exposed to a lot of other sick kids. Because I can tell you when RSV or HF&M goes around, it doesn’t give a crap if you are vegan. Good for her for being wealthy, I guess. Kudos.
Definitely never been in daycare, I agree! That was the first thing I thought of. But, isn’t he in school by now? Unless she’s home schooling.
Exactly my thoughts.
Also, a little concerning. Her child has never ran a fever? If he has and she just chose not to give him tylenol or some type of medicine for that…she doesnt even realize the alarm bells that go off in my head when she said this. I think she is nutty.
I can believe it. I’m not a vegan (not even vegetarian) but I can see how the stuff they feed cows and chickens could make one sick. Hasn’t been enough incentive for me to stop eating meat, though. (I credit breasfeeding for making my kid healthy, but it’s probably just luck of the draw.)
Isn’t that special. 🙄
She’s insufferable. I don’t have an issue with veganism in the slightest, I can’t stand her.
I wonder if her child is home schooled? Pretty much the only time one of my grandchildren get ill is from school and they are very rarely ill. I believe eating better helps the immune system as well as genetics and not sitting inside all day on electronics or watching tv. And she is lucky that he doesn’t have (as one poster above stated), asthma or diabetes or some other disease that requires medication.
Actually kids that go to school build up immunities from being around other kids.
Genetics certainly contributes, as does proper nutrition, but a lot of it is just…luck. The more you’re sick as a child, the better off you are later in life because your thymus gland slowly decreases in functionality toward puberty and more or less ceases to exist in adulthood. (Hence why we use artificial T-cell induction via vaccines.)
One of my kids was about 12 before he needed any meds, and he wasn’t vegan.
It’s called luck of the draw, sometimes you’re just fortunate.
I always feel sorry for the kiddos who have to endure parental extremism in one form or another. They’re pawns in a grown-up game of self-importance, and they must maneuver the ins and outs of daily life through severe hands-on learning. Not. Fair.
My vegan cousins in elementary school both had the flu this year while the kids they’re always around were also sick, and their vegan dad had pneumonia. I eat anything I want, and I’ve never had either illness. Healthy diet can’t prevent everything
Honestly, it’s more likely that her kid was blessed with a good immune system, but I’m no doctor (although neither is she).
And never went to daycare! I am bracing myself for cold and flu season because i help care for 3 little ones under 3 years old, 3 times a week. The bugs they bring back from daycare are brutal!
Hehehe, I am going to go debbie downer on Alicia here; if she were a pure vegan, she really shouldn’t be eating avocados, unless she is sure that they have been produced without the assistance of migratory bee keeping. Other fruits and nuts to avoid are almonds, apples, plums, cherries, alfalfa, blueberries, watermelon, cantaloupe, cucumbers, pumpkin, lettuces, squash and tangerines. Migratory bee keeping is very damaging for bees, and should be viewed as equal to dairy production. But it’s no fun to be vegan, when you can’t eat almonds or avocados And yes, I am writing this as I am eating my lunch, which include a (free range? Organic?) steak.
It’s called luck and luck and luck can change at any moment. Those of us with kids that are or have been sick, know that.
I call Bravo Sierra
i had a friend that liked to portray her ‘picture perfect pinterest life’ meanwhile I knew she had all the same problems as everyone else.
Her kids are ALWAYS well behaved, never sick because she was such a great mom etc….
Alicia, I love you, but please…read a book. Read any book that isn’t a vegan cookbook. That’s not how immunity works.
I’ve been a vegan for nineteen years and I say this honestly and with love: she exhausts me. I feel like part of the work of a vegan is to fight the stereotype that you’re a crazy hippie. Then maybe you can open people’s eyes a bit to the enormous good plant-based diets can do for our planet. She just has a way of saying things that never come out right.
Also, @Sheila, I don’t understand the snark.
“Trying to go through life, including every meal, avoiding any material or food item that doesn’t exploit a living creature is near-impossible, but the attempt is admirable. There will certainly be some hiccups and missteps along the way. Besides, not every farm in the country uses this practice, and it would be difficult to tell, at your average grocery store, where exactly the avocado in question came from.” – The Kitchn
