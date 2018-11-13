Michelle Obama offered Melania Trump any FLOTUS help, Melania turned her down

I’m still haunted by these photos of the Trumps and the Obamas on Inauguration Day, less than two years ago. Michelle Obama’s face is the one I’m drawn too, because it almost like she was trying to channel – to the country, or to the world – that none of this was right. As Michelle promotes her memoir, Becoming, she’s answering questions about what she was feeling on that dark day in January 2017. She wrote in her memoir: “Someone from Barack’s administration might have said that the optics there were bad, that what the public saw didn’t reflect the President’s reality or ideals, but in this case, maybe it did. Realizing it, I made my own optic adjustment. I stopped even trying to smile.”
“I stopped even trying to smile,” @MichelleObama shares what she was feeling during President Trump’s 2017 Presidential Inauguration. #MichelleObama #Michellehttps://t.co/GG1GiLxNVX pic.twitter.com/iBq38HR5hv
— Good Morning America (@GMA) November 12, 2018
While Michelle didn’t seem to have a particular problem with Melania Trump on the day of the inauguration, apparently Melania took issue with Michelle. While Michelle notes in her book that Laura Bush encouraged Michelle to call with any FLOTUS questions, and Laura really opened up a friendship, Michelle says she tried to do the same with Melania, to no avail:
.@MichelleObama tells @RobinRoberts @FLOTUS Melania Trump has never reached out for advice. #MichelleObama #Michellehttps://t.co/GG1GiLxNVX pic.twitter.com/FLC42eG1Oj
— Good Morning America (@GMA) November 12, 2018
When asked about Michelle’s statement, Melania’s unhinged spokesperson issued this statement:
. @StephGrisham45’s response to CNN, re @MichelleObama’s comments: Mrs. Trump is a strong and independent woman who has been navigating her role as First Lady in her own way. When she needs advice on any issue, she seeks it from her professional team within the White House."
— Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) November 12, 2018
“Mrs. Trump is a strong and independent woman…” If you have to say that about your boss every week, guess what? She’s not a strong and independent woman. She’s a lazy doormat who stays with a serial adulterer, fascist and white supremacist. Because she agrees with him. And because she doesn’t want advice from a black woman.
And she’s doing such a bang up job all by herself 🙄. Be best…..
Lol, right?
A “strong independent woman”? Nope. Insert “lazy, self-centered trophy wife” instead.
If she is currently being her “best”, then that’s just pitiful.
I wonder if it has anything to do with Michelle at all.. or is it she just doesn’t care, period, about being First Lady. Why would she ask for help when she does nothing? My suspicion is she doesn’t ask Mrs Bush for help either.
Considering Melania hasn’t done anything as First Lady I doubt not asking for advice has anything to do with Michelle. There’s nothing to ask.
She doesn’t care. Which would be fine if US taxpayers weren’t having to foot the bill for The Queen of All Welfare Queen’s lifestyle.
I hope Cadet-the-Raindrops-are-making-my-Bone-Spurs-flare-up lives forever.
It could be both. I think she doesn’t really care about the FLOTUS role and I would guess even if she did have questions she would never reach out to Michelle, mostly because if that got back to Trump he’d probably flip.
And I can’t imagine she talks to Laura Bush, either. The Bushes are not fans of the Trumps if I’m not mistaken.
Exactly.
I love that Mrs. Obama is an adult, and as such, she usually has her game face on, but she could not stop her face from showing how she really felt on Inauguration Day. (Of course we all felt violated seeing the Obamas have to make polite physical contact with the Drumpfs).
Of course Melania didn’t ask for help. She was there to make money off the office, not serve the country.
Even strong independent women can take advice from someone with more experience, they can learn from, it’s called humility and growth. Expect no less from this first lady however.
She’s as bad as her husband.
Exactly. That statement showed such a lack of humility. True to form, as Beto would say.
Also: she was spreading the same, hateful birther-nonsense as that festering pile of bad spray-tan she’s married to.
#BeBest my ass.
Of course Melania turned downed Michelle Obama’s offer of any FLOTUS help. Everyone knows the real FLOTUS is Princess Nagini. Melania is way too busy with her “Be Best” anti bullying campaign
Nagini doesn’t do FLOTUS work. She is working directly on issues of agency policies that Cabinet members should be handling.
I assumed that she had taken over most of the FLOTUS role behind the scene. Also I forgot to give you credit for the “Princess Nagini” nickname. Your posts are very informative and when you use her full name it makes me laugh out loud.
LP, What is your take on Grifter getting her own tax payer funded tour of Africa? Mel can’t like that. It seems like Vank is eager to use our tax dollars to make every business connection she can before thrown out or imprisoned. And Newsweek has an article about Grifters’ charm offensive. Bahhhhhhh.
Frankly, I don’t know how much I can take of this hideous, non-tax paying, bribe-other-countries-for +900 million, and collude in Khashoggi murder. As well as sell the entire country to Putin. The Dem’s House investigations can’t come fast enough. And what happened to the RICO indictments?
I don’t have a great opinion of Melania and she has made her choices; even if she wanted to she wouldn’t as she knows her husband would have blown a gasket if she had reached out to Michelle O.
So true. Don’t even know why this is a story. Obama was asked if trump reached out to her for advice, and Obama said no. End of story. I’m sure Donny didn’t ask the former prez for any advice as well.
I think it’s a story, as unsurprising as it is, because it shows how yet again the Trumps have disregarded norms and have zero ability to be diplomatic or civil. The kinship between the Presidents has a rich history and the Trumps don’t even care. Honestly it’s best this way, anyway. They don’t belong.
Strong and independent are not words that I would choose to describe Melania Trump.
I find it comical that she herself repeatedly uses “independent” to describe herself. Sure, Jan. How is George Glass these days?
LMAO. I see “Sure, Jan” a lot but not the George Glass reference, love it.
She’s seen Trump’s repulsive little toad in the flesh. “Strong” is exactly how I’d describe her….
…stomach.
Melania has signed to be the trophy wife and obviously she doesn’t give a crap about anything, except herself.
Hey, Steph Grisham? Her professional team? In what fields are they professionals? Certainly not protocol.
Well, since Melania really is just a puppy on a leash you try to pull in the direction you want, it makes perfect sence, she could seek advice if she was intended om usuing her possitiom as a First Lady, since she has zero interest im actually being the First Lady she has no reason to ask for any advice. Now, if Michelle was a specialist in how to turn Melania’s face into more cat-like, I am sure Melania would put her on spped dial. Also I expect her trash of a husband to insernt some of his racist, sexist shit lies into this story in 3, 2, 1…
For any woman to offer help to the new woman filling her position is quite amazing to me. I have taken positions and was thrown to the wolves when I really, really needed help. No training. No advice. I was terrified as I’m sure Melania was. I wish Melania would have seen the value in Michelle’s offer. That doesn’t happen very often and it is something to value and treasure.
Melania wasn’t even in Washington for months. She was holed up in NYC, remember?
Melania never reached out because she has zero interest in the job. It’s something she is occasionally required to appear for and that is about as much effort as she puts into it.
Michelle Obama withstood 8 years of unending hatred and dehumanization for pretty much everything she said and did. I mean, she was viciously maligned for having the gall to try and get kids to eat better and be more active, and for trying to provide the kind of help that would allow them and their communities to be so. And two years after the election, people are still trying it.
(I swear, only in America do people consider it some kind of patriotic badge of honor to keep themselves and their kids as unhealthy as possible).
I’m glad she’s finally speaking her truth. She’s shown a lot more restraint and class than I would have in the same situation.
Those pictures bring back bad memories. I remember going into work and the lobby TV was showing Obama and 45 sitting in the Oval Office and I was trying very hard not to cry.
Inauguration day was dark indeed. I was in bed with the flu, just so sick, and listened to his speech on the radio. I remember getting more horrified by the minute, as any hope I had that Trump might try to be presidential just died.
Wasn’t there an article on Melania right after the election that interviewed her roommate from her early days modeling in New York? As I recall, the roommate said that Melania didn’t socialize much; she worked out and went on dates with wealthy men. Maybe Melania is one of those women who don’t form close female friendships. If so, then it would fit her pattern to not accept help from Michelle or any other FLOTUS. On another note, how great is it that Michelle Obama and Laura Bush have supported each other despite the rancor in that election.
Mel would’ve stayed in NYC if she could’ve. She was never planning to do any FLOTUS work, and still does less than the minimum.
Michelle is the only real FLOTUS.
Ever?
In those pictures.
You’d have to be doing something in order to ask for any kind of help.
So appreciative that Michelle Obama chose to show her real feelings. Women are too often expected to be “gracious” in the face of insult and offense. Especially as Michelle has such naturally fine manners, it means a lot when she says and shows that some people are just not good, not for her, not for her family, and not for the country. The Trumps went over the line and still go over the line. No need to put on a happy face.
I remember thinking to myself that Michelle was struggling with the inauguration even more than her husband. Perhaps as much as Hillary, in a different way. It would have hurt me to greet these two, and I understood that it hurt her too. And I was so ashamed that we inflicted that on her.
She sure could use Michelle help.
You should’ve included the pic where Michelle Is “unintentionally”giving the WTF when Face When Melania Gave her that gift box,OMG that literally made my day that horrid day!
IDK that it was traditional, but I actually thought the gift was a kind gesture. Like when visitors bring the hostess a bottle of wine or something of the like.
‘Course, that’s not meant to convey that the guests are moving in…
Man, it just shows you how classy the Obamas are by how they dealt with the Trumps. I wouldn’t have been able to keep my mouth shut after all the lies that Trump spread. I damn sure wouldn’t have offered Melania any help!
