The Sussexes need to hire a new private secretary & an assistant for Meghan now

I guess I’m not surprised by all of the DM commenters/Keen Defenders’ hypocrisy, about subjects both big and small. The Duchess of Cambridge spent years wandering around events with too-heavy makeup and her defenders cried whenever anyone mentioned that maybe she didn’t need all that eyeshadow for a morning event with kids. But Meghan has some rouge problems in her first year of duchessing, and suddenly rouge problems mean “Meghan is ill-equipped to duchess, she’s too Hollywood, too gauche, too tacky!” So it is with Meghan and Harry’s staffing problems too – nevermind that for years, Kate and William hemorrhaged personal staff, household staff and office staff, suddenly Meghan’s assistant quits and it’s the end of the world and Meghan is the most impossible diva. So what now? According to Vanity Fair, Meghan and Harry are looking to hire two new employees in the coming months:
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are believed to be looking for two new members of staff following what has been (somewhat dramatically) described as a “stampede” over at Kensington Palace. According to reports over the weekend, Harry and Meghan recently lost a much-trusted aide known as Melissa, who is said to have been instrumental in the success of the royal wedding but recently resigned. The walkout comes six months after the royal wedding, and follows the departure of Prince Harry’s private secretary, Edward Lane Fox, who announced he was leaving the household after years of service this past summer. He was succeeded by the Queen’s former assistant private secretary, Samantha Cohen, who is acting as the couple’s joint private secretary.
Australian-born Cohen, who is affectionately nicknamed “Samantha the Panther” in the royal household, came over to Kensington Palace from Buckingham Palace and oversaw the couple’s recent tour of the Commonwealth. She has proved so popular over at Kensington Palace that Meghan and Harry are desperately trying to convince her to stay on.
“They are aware that they have lost some key staff members in recent months, but they really like Sam and want her to stay on,” says a source. Harry is said to be particularly fond of Cohen, having known her since he was a young boy, while Meghan has also struck up a rapport with her.
According to Kensington Palace, though, Cohen’s appointment remains temporary. A statement released in April said, “The recruitment process to appoint Mr. Lane Fox’s successor is ongoing. In the meantime, Samantha Cohen, who will shortly complete her tenure as assistant private secretary to Her Majesty the Queen following delivery of a successful CHOGM [Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting], has kindly agreed to serve as interim private secretary, starting late summer.” Sources say there are no plans for Cohen to leave the household anytime soon. “She is working on long-term projects and is staying put for the time being.” That should be one less worry for Harry and Meghan.
William and Kate’s private secretary quit less than a year after their wedding too, and it was because he had “organized” the changeover from Waity Kate to Duchess Kate, and after that he was like “I’m retiring.” It’s quite a big deal for these old guys to manage a royal wedding and stage-manage the debut of a duchess. Anyway, as others have pointed out, royal staffers aren’t paid very well and there’s generally a high turnover with assistants and communications officers anyway, so maybe this is a good thing – Meghan will be able to find an assistant who will remember to iron her clothes and take the tags out, and the Sussexes will be able to hire a private secretary who is dedicated to all things Sussex.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Women who have standards and vision are called “difficult” while men who don’t have standards and vision are called “losers.” This, too, shall pass.
Lane’s retirement was on the books before the wedding and Cohen was a temporary hire…time to hire new staff, simple.
This could be all about timing – especially since they announced they are splitting up the offices of K&W and H&M. I just don’t see Meghan as a bitch.
This really isn’t a story as staff turnover happens.
Meghan is going to be subjected to the same scrutiny as other royal women. Make-up, clothes, expenses, staff turnover. She isn’t off limits to critiques from the public.
IMO, what’s different in her case, is the media usually build you up and eventually tears you down. Meghan was never really “built up” so to speak. She was constantly subjected to racism and even a compliment in the media seemed more like a back handed slagging.
After all the tearing down the media has done to Meghan, she is in six place in favorite Royals, not bad for being on the job five months.
Really? I definitely think she’s been built up to be torn down. The only negative crap is about her family and even that gives her a lot of sympathy as most ppl relate to dysfunctional families… Including Harry. Everyone loves Doria. I’m not saying there haven’t been comments about her race but are we really taking daily mail commenters seriously? Go criticise everyone… Except Trump.
I really don’t think she’s been treated more unfairly as any other royal bride. In fact for being a divorced actress she’s sailed on in there fairly seamlessly.
But she will be torn down. I personally am sick of the blanket coverage. Not her fault but it will happen to everyone in her position. I don’t think she knew what she was getting in to.
Are you American? The British have been vicious to her.
Gosh.. Meghan has looked pretty unHappy the last couple of appearances. I wonder if its all starting to hit home that this is her life now…. The excitement of the wedding is gone.
I’ve had a feeling all along that this will end in tears. She and Harry barely knew each other. Engaged after a yearish and a lot of that was apart as she was finishing Suits…. At 37 she has to change her whole life. She can’t even pop out and meet her friends for a coffee.
It all looks like a misery to me. Kate had years to adjust and know what she was in for. Plus the benefit of not really knowing a life outside of royalty after 18. I don’t really think Americans get how humdrum royal life is… They see it as a fairytale. English people are born and reared with the scandals and in and outs of it all. Could be wrong but I see it all exploding.
You would like her to be miserable, at 37 you should know what you want.
Memorials are sad occasions, should she have been smiling?
Kensington Palace is not a prison, the Duchess can pop out if she want or have friends over for coffee.
Pity Meghan did not wait around ten years for Harry, she was busy living her life and working, not making her self available for a man’s convenience.
This really is a nasty comment. How does this help or elevate Meghan? Thank you.
She probably isn’t miserable with her new life, but she’s pregnant and is most likely exhausted and not feeling good all the time. These pictures were taken at a memorial, and it would be inappropriate if she went around giggling, grinning and cheerful, so I think her serious look here is fine and doesn’t mean she’s miserable. Marrying into the BRF will change the life she was used to, and take a while to adjust, but if she’s in love with her husband, she’ll probably be happy and excited about starting a family
I think she has morning sickness. That’s what women miserable with morning sickness look like when their mask drops briefly.
Harry is the most popular Royal, topping the Queen, folks must not have heard of his tantrum about the tiara with emeralds.
Less than half the nation, 48%, had a positive opinion of Charles. I guess his big “70th” media push didn’t have the impact he was looking for.
77% Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
74% Queen Elizabeth II
73% Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
64% Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
56% Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
55% Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
48% Prince Charles
Princess Anne
Zara Phillips
29% Camilla,
So where do I apply?
Isn’t Meghan’s personal assistant Amy (Pickering? Pickerel?)? The blond woman who walks behind her at engagements and collects her gifts? My guess is the Melissa person, if this story is even true, is just some lower level office staffer or we would have heard of her before now, like we have with Amy and ELF and Samantha the Panther.
Or perhaps Melissa came from W&K’s offices and this is another sign the Sussexes will be splitting off from KP and they want staff who are solely loyal to them? In any case, I don’t see the big deal…staff people come and go both by the staffer’s choice and by the employer’s choice.
I hope the split from KP is coming soon because the horrible raci$ts comments being allowed in royal accounts is disgusting and needs to stop. Harry and Meghan need staff who will be monitoring that sort of thing.
The Cambridges got criticized for all these things as well. Apart from the racist comments the rest of it is nothing new. Kate & her family were repeatedly attacked for years. The only difference now is that the Sussexes are the ones in the firing line.
All the stories we’d hear about W&K being difficult people readily believed it & lapped it up. The latest accusations against H&M makes it a level playing field.
+1
I think we have actually heard from a lot of sources for years and years that William is difficult. Kate I don’t know.
It all depends if you choose to believe ‘sources’. There have been many sources that claims Harry has a temper, Meghan’s former best friend called her a diva not unlike what were hearing now. These can be the rantings of people with axes to grind or they can be true. The point is some will readily believe stories that fits with their own point of view regardless of the credibility of the sources.
A voice of sanity in the din! The impression being given is that the William and Kate have never been criticized and taken to task, in fact, they still are. I guess the easiest thing to do is to put Harry and Meghan on a pedestal with a sign saying “off limits”. Life and growth is a journey of self-discovery; Meghan is new to the life, the country and the culture….she will misstep and that is absolutely fine…..just don’t make her into a plaster saint because she won’t be able to live up to the hype.
It is weird there is such a fuss over the assistant leaving – my first assumption was that this was the assistant who had left the tag on the dress and instead of being fired, she quit to make way for someone perhaps more experienced etc.
Yes! I though this was more of a I’ll let you breakup with me before I breakup with you situation so that this Melissa person could save face!! I’m surprised more people don’t think that.
They made a big deal after the Cambridge’s assistants left too. I recall it was more about how William is a diva that doesn’t listen though. Which… no one is surprised? And the press protects the golden boy.
I still don’t understand the tag on the dress fiasco. It seemed like it was the washing instructions. Beyond that – Meghan could have / should have noticed it as well. She, Harry, and every assistant that looked at her before she left for the event should have noticed it. It passed through so many people and nobody noticed.
It’s nice this site is a Meghan defender as many are so nasty to her.
But I think we all can agree that the Daily Mail just makes stuff up. I don’t think anyone thinks Meghans bad makeup is Hollywood and Kate’s bad makeup is English rose. They’re both overdoing it (in different ways) for the cameras. They need a new tutorial or for more important events to hire someone.
I think working for the royals is a great job for a short time, A great thing to put on your resume and then keep it moving.
Its a door-opening career move, tons of experience and travel, but that’s about it.
You’re right, the wages are low working for the Royal family, but it looks good on a resume.
FWIW I lived in Toronto and worked in film/ television while she was on Suits and it was pretty well known that she was a bit of a pill. Generally nice, but difficult and a bit “bratty”- a term thrown around frequently regarding her. I think that’s the position Lainey writes from. Lots of things can be true at once.
Gasp! You had better run for cover……because the meme here is that she is nothing short of a saint. I like her, but the over the top adulation on this site is really too much sometimes. In fact, it is having the opposite effect of presenting Meghan as a caricature of her real self.
I always distrust rumors that call women “difficult”. We saw with the #metoo how they were all lies.
I wonder how big is Meghan and Harry’s stuff overall. Aside from the office stuff, the secretary and the assistant, they probably have other people working for them at home. Meg likes to cook but I’m assuming they have a cook anyway, eight? Does anyone know how many people most likely work for them at home?
Actually she must compare because how else are you supposed to know that all things Middleton are of the devil and Meghan’s farts smell like roses?
LOL! I enjoyed your comment. The anti-Kate whining angst on this site is really too much. It is absolutely fine to support Meghan, a fellow American. However, the BRF does not exist at the pleasure of Americans and how they think it should be run and how Kate should behave, wear and apply her makeup. Some of the critique is really juvenile.
