Duchess Meghan’s personal assistant has quit ‘suddenly,’ ergo Meg is a diva

Here are some photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the annual Festival of Remembrance in London on Saturday evening. She re-wore a black coat from Stella McCartney, and it looks like all of the royal women at this event wore black. Meghan and Harry got pushed to the back of the royal box, behind the Duke of York. I suspect it wasn’t so much about seniority or one’s position in the line of succession – the Duke of York is a veteran (of the Falkland War). Although Harry is a veteran too, so I don’t know, maybe it was shady that Meghan and Harry were pushed to the back at an veterans’ event. This was Meghan’s first public appearance since the Royal Sussex Tour.
In Meghan’s absence from public view, the British tabloids have been trying to mine a new anti-Meghan angle. I guess they got tired of extensively and exhaustively quoting her father and half-sister, because the new thing is to constantly paint Meghan as some kind of diva. Which… I mean, she may very well be, we haven’t seen enough of her as a duchess to really determine that. Like most of the British press’s cudgels against Meghan, I think this is just another version of calling her “uppity.” The story last Friday was that Meghan desperately wanted the Queen to allow her to borrow an emerald-bejeweled tiara for her wedding, but the Queen shut her down, and Meghan and Harry were both in a huff and basically the Queen was like “your girl is diva!”
Except… that story makes no sense. As part of the Sussex wedding exhibition at Windsor Castle, Meghan described the process of selecting the Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau, saying that the Queen had pulled a few options and the Queen allowed Harry and Meghan to choose their favorite. Meghan and Harry made it sound like the diamond bandeau was their favorite choice, and they were both grateful to the Queen for being so generous with the collection. So why all the emerald drama? Gee, I wonder. And if the Queen was so miffed at Meghan’s diva-ness, why did the Queen quickly arrange a day trip with only Meghan so soon after the wedding?
There’s also a new story where the subtext is all about “Meg is a diva!” The Daily Mail’s gossip column Eden Confidential reports that Meghan’s personal assistant Melissa has “quit suddenly, just six months” after the wedding. A source told the gossip column: “It’s a real shock. Why would she want to leave such a prestigious job so soon?” Maybe it’s because Meghan is a monster! Maybe Meghan is covered in scales! Maybe Meghan forced Melissa to eat a pie while Meghan recorded it and laughed! Or, you know, maybe Melissa had her own reasons, or maybe Meg wasn’t happy with her. The Mail is acting like this is the first time someone from the Kensington Palace staff departed suddenly, like William and Kate didn’t hemmorage high-profile staffers for years. If you remember, “Poor” Jason Knauf became a thing only because William threw tantrums at several press officers who subsequently left their jobs in a steady clip. Kate’s also lost a few PAs and several house-staffers over the years too.
Sometimes people just don’t fit.
Or sometimes life happens.
Yes there are so many possibilities and none of us will probably ever really know. The whole thing with the tiara too – isn’t it possible that Meghan did have her eyes on a different one but the Queen didn’t even deliver it as an option? It’s also possible that the emerald tiara was never in Meghan’s sights and it’s total BS. All of this is speculation.
No actually. It isn’t speculation. The Times reporter Valentine Lowe has been on the record with an “inside” source from the Queen’s court. They would never quote the queen in such an offhand and falsified way otherwise. This is not the National Enquirer. Anyway, Meghan is just being particular, hardly a diva, but let’s not be so defensive about this
You mean the tiara story? Except the the details don’t make sense (for it to be correct, The Queen would have had to present Meghan with a tiara that she didn’t intend to loan, because only 2 tiaras that have been publicly worn have emeralds). And LoL if you’re asserting that The Sunday Times is super careful about going on the record abou the Queen in a story that is literally about an adult man having a tantrum.
@kerfuffle- Yes, well, Lowe was on record today saying he stands by his story (minor or bitchy as it might seem to you and you would be right in thinking so) which he has corroborated from a legit inside source from HM’s court- THAT is pretty much as on the record as it can get. I am asserting that newspapers like the Times, which unlike the DM, do not have a dog in the fight, are very very careful while reporting things her Queen would have said. And these are the kinds of things that ‘leaked’ during the War of the Wales- adult men and women throwing tantrums et al.
Having a source doesn’t make it true. It just means someone really wants this story published, and right on time for Meghan’s first public appearance since the tour. Now instead of the stories being about the success of the tour, they’re about Meghan supposedly throwing tantrums over tiaras.
The details of the story don’t make sense. What is this Russian tiara that Meghan was allowed to see? Because it’s not Eugenie’s tiara, which isn’t Russian.
Also, splitting up the offices now means that the press can freely disregard whoever the Sussexes choose as their pr person because it doesn’t mean risking annoying the Cambridges.
Low only stated he had a source but what if it was Andrew? He has plenty of reason to divert attention away from his shenanigans. He also says that it wasn’t necessarily Meghan who had a tantrum and that it was Harry. But the article states otherwise so which is it? To believe his version, then there has to be some mistake attributed to the Queen, who placed a tiara in front of Meghan that she knew couldn’t be used or that she was negligent in having promised to Eugenie. The tiara Eugenie wore was not seen since the 1930s, so unless Meghan had researched obscure tiaras, she wouldn’t even know it existed. Even tiara experts like the Order of Splendor, who do know about tiaras, doubt the version of the story as outlined, and it’s not like OOS is Meghan fan page.
If you buy the story that the Queen presented a selection, the notion that Meghan had ‘gotten her eye on’ the Russian emerald tiara makes no sense. Where and when would Meghan have seen it before the Queen presented the selection? And if it was part of the selection the Queen presented, why would the Queen do that and then refuse it? Or wouldn’t she just say ‘My bad – shouldn’t have included that one’ rather than ‘Meghan will choose from what I present’?
(Good additional points @Nic919 – I wrote before I saw yours)
My point is, the story makes no sense because the details don’t add up. And Low is standing by his “source” while still not addressing the fact that it makes no sense, and is blocking people on Twitter that challenge him on it.
we cant shout fake news everytime we hear a story that we dont like.
I think it was the Grand Duchess Vladimir tiara, which is Russian and can be worn with either emeralds or pearls. I think the Queen offered it with pearls, Meghan asked for emeralds, HM said no, and that is how it went down. I am a big fan of Meghan’s, but the Times is a reputable paper and Valentine Low is a good reporter. I believe the story.
@ Mrs Bump
And conversely, we can’t believe every negative story we hear, just because it’s about someone we don’t like.
@Tina: no. The Queen isn’t loaning that out and Meghan isn’t asking to borrow that one.
Kerfuffle: just because she hasn’t loaned it out in the past doesn’t mean she didn’t intend to do so this time. The last time a second son (Andrew) got married, the bride was given a brand new tiara. Optics wouldn’t permit a new tiara this time, but HM may have wanted to honour Meghan especially.
Still nope. It’s one of the Queen’s favorite tiaras. She doesn’t loan them. Not to mention, it doesn’t fit the description – it’s provenance is known. AND the Queen wears it frequently, so if there was any question about it being acceptable to be worn, having the Queen wear it would be a significantly larger issue than Meghan.
I think the issue with the emeralds, if the one in question is the Grand Duchess Vladimir Tiara, is that they originally belonges to Indian royalty. They’re not original to the tiara but were added by Queen Mary after she bought the tiara from her Greek royal family relatives (who were in dire straits after exile). I can see the modern royal family not wanting to display the fact that they have these jewels stripped from a former colony. Frankly they probably should give them back.
There is no way Meghan would have a tantrum over anything related to HM before her wedding, or after, frankly. Meghan is playing the long game and she won’t make foolish mistakes like that.
Diana wore it, so it’s not true that the Queen never lends it out. The Queen hasn’t worn it since tensions significantly worsened with Russia following the Skripal poisoning.
@Megan. I agree. There’s no benefit to Meghan at all to make that tiara her hill to die on to the point of risking upsetting the Queen
Diana never wore the Grand Vladamir tiara in public. Ever. She wore two tiaras in public, the Cambridge Lovers Knot and the Spencer tiara.
That is a fact.
The Queen has not loaned that tiara out to anyone for public use. It is a large tiara, and it is highly unlikely that it was ever considered for Meghan’s wedding day, either by the Queen or Meghan herself.
Meghan is not stupid and she wouldn’t be throwing a fit over something like that and the Queen would not break 90 some years of character and suddenly start loaning jewels that she has reserved for her own use.
Sorry, yes, it appears that the internet has mislabelled the Cambridge Lover’s Knot for Diana. But Camilla has worn the Grand Duchess Vladimir (with both pearls and emeralds).
And the Queen does what she wants. She broke the habit of a lifetime by inviting Meghan to stay overnight on the royal train – neither Harry nor Kate have ever been asked to do that. It is also highly unlikely that high-placed palace sources would lie to reputable reporters, and that they would believe them. I’m sure it has all blown over by now, especially following such a successful tour. But I believe that it happened.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Suze, actually Princess Diana has worn another tiara in public. She has worn the Spencer HoneySuckle Tiara. The HoneySuckle Tiara is actually the older of the two major Spencer tiara’s. Sorry not trying to be a ” know it all”, I am a huge Princess Diana fan. I do believe it has only been worn once in public. Please feel free to correct me if I am wrong!
Sure which one is this tiara?https://i.pinimg.com/originals/c8/0c/a6/c80ca67c3cbaff2baa0fade16aeb7611.jpg
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As for the Tiara. I can totally see, that Meghan wanted the Emerald Tiara. Because as seen with Eugenie the green looked spectacular against the white of her dress. And between Kate, Meghan and Eugenie, I think Eugenies was the best Tiara. I also believe that Harry threw a hissy fit about the Tiara and the Queen shut Meghan and Harry down. gave them a selection to choose from and that was it. Emotions run high before weddings and they had a lot of stress, especially given the Thomas Markle Situation.
Both can be true. Families fight, people can be brats, but you get over it and move on. They could have an argument about the tiara or Meghan having her “diva” moment before the wedding and the Queen still likes her. I dont think its one or the other. And as seen in recent years, the Queen got softer and doesnt hold grudges anymore for too long.
As for the exebithion- of course they would not admit to it how it really went down, if there was a “tiara war”. Because it would make everyone involved look like an out of touch asshole, when fighting over millions worth of tiaras.
+1 ITA with everything you said
1) yes, the royals are notoriously difficult employers
2) so you think that the Queen presented Meghan with a tiara that she didn’t intend to loan her? Because for the story to be correct, that had to happen (that tiara had been publicly unseen for decades, so Meghan would only know about its existence if directly shown).
This is what bugs me. It’s a story that doesn’t make sense. Does it ultimately mean anything? No, it has no impact on anyone’s life. But I’m not a fan of inconsistencies.
@ Kerfluffle:
With regards to Meghan knowing about the tiara or not, I bet the palace has some sort of record of what tiaras there are and possibly their history…..I would imagine catalogues of some sort.
In any case, if I had the prospect of choosing a tiara for my wedding, I would do a 6 month dissertation before hand…..there would be no tiara in the history of the BRF I wouldn’t know about extensively – and I bet Meghan is far more resourceful than me – so I reckon she probably had a reasonable idea of the possible options coming.
The Emerald version of the Grand Duchess Vladimir tiara (as Tina mentioned above) is absolutely stunning – not surprised they pursued it hard.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I dont understand why the story can only be true, if the Queen made a mistake of presenting Meghan a collection of Tiaras and then refuse to lend it to her.
Meghan put a lot of thought into her wedding dress look. She had the blue from her dress which she wore on their first date woven into it, the veil had every flower from the commonwealth on it- so I guess she also put a lot of thought and time into which Tiara she wanted to wear.
I dont think that the royal jewel collection is just stored somewhere – I am pretty sure, like Bella DuPont, that they have some sort of archive/ catalogues/books and she/ Harry/ her stylist went through them and wanted the Emerald one. I do not think that the Queen is involved or consulted on every step of the choosing process – she just stepped in when things got tense and they apparently pushed too hard for the (off limits) Emerald Tiara. HM solution was, that she put both Harry and Meghan in their place in presenting them a collection of Tiaras and made her point clear that “She gets what tiara she’s given by me”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This.
The name given for the PA is Melissa and no one of that name was listed as part of their entourage.
Melissa is the one who left the tag on…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ooh! This is my new favourite conspiracy Bella DuPont! I’m running with it
I was thinking about the tag incident too, like maybe this pa was responsible for it and wasn’t all that great at the job. The leak theory is interesting but I think the tiara tantrum story is suspect. It’s like the knives are out for Meghan and it’s really strange.
On another note what was up with the red stain on the stalkings of her right foot at the Remembrance service last night? That looked really bad.
Not a red stain. It looked like water to me. It was raining she probably got splashed by a puddle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s what the press does. It is not surprise they are doing the same with Meghan.
I mean, this is what the press does. They build people up to then try to bring them down.
ETA: I liked the dress she was wearing last night, but I hate the coat. It looks like a badly tied bathrobe. A very fancy one, but a bathrobe all the same
The British press has never built Meghan up. They’ve had a foot on her neck from the start.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, but they’ve shaded her while making it seem like a compliment throughout the Australia tour. The ‘let them eat cake’ or ‘Meghan stuns in..’ when they disapprove of the cost has been the du jour reporting. style. The Daily Fail specialises in this backhanded bitchery. I think an experienced press advisor for H and M should help rectify things very quickly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The tabloids (especially the Daily Mail) don’t like Meghan. The broadsheets (including Low in the Times) have generally praised her, especially on this past tour.
Absolutely. Meghan is just too beautiful for people’s liking and she sells magazines and newspapers and they have to keep the stories rolling out, true or false.
The story DM put out is total nonsense. The departure of Edward Lane Fox was well planned long before the wedding. Samantha Cohen was on a six month loan from the Queen before her retirement from working with the Palace. DM as usual is just trying to stir things up. Harry must be furious at the way Meghan is being treated. Its quite relentless, I would have thought that the media would have been a bit more easy on her now she is expecting but no.
Also the Australia tour was hugely successful, and the British have a sad tendency to want to pull people down when they become too successful. Very different from Americans who really like success stories. I just hope that Meghan understands all this.
Why is M’s tailoring always so poor? The arms are pulling, the waist could be fitted properly.
She’s pregnant but a lovely shaped woman—there’s no excuse for this.
Exactly, the press has to print something to get clicks on websites. If Meghan has attitude, would the Queen have shown her so much favor? I don’t think so.
It was raining/pouring- both her coat and stockings had water here and there.
As for the seating arrangements, it is basically the same as the previous year, just that Andrew is sitting on the first row next to Camila, since Charles is sitting in Philip’s place.
The Queen and her heirs on the first row (and Andrew, as I have already mentioned), and then the rest.
Even if Harry is 6th in line and Andrew is 7th, the children of the monarch take precedence.
It will be Harry and Meghan on the first row with Charles, Camila, William and Kate when Charles is King. At least until the Cambridge kids start attending
@annie, so making so much sense
It’s how royal seating is always done; pressadence. After they’re married a year they will also be sat apart at offical dinners – i imagine the dailymail will run stories about the queen breaking up their lovefest, but its just the way it’s done.
So Annie, why Edward and Anne are behind Andrew!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think I’ve made it clear in my original message: Andrew is on the first row ONLY because Prince Philip was absent. If PP would’ve been there, he would’ve been sitting next to the Queen, instead of Charles. And Charles would’ve been sitting next to Camila. And Andrew would have been on the second row with Edward and Anne
because charles is her heir but andrew is her favorite? or maybe because andrew is the only one of her three youngest who is a veteran himself?
The conspiracy theorists have been out in force on social media regarding the seating arrangements. Things don’t always have to be a slight or insult. Maybe they put the pregnant Meghan at the back near the door so that if she needed the loo during a long event she could slip out discreetly??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This makes tons of sense but so many aren’t prepared to agree with the obvious. Also it seems that Harry doesn’t like to be front and centre, as we have seen on the trooping balcony, so this is par for the course.
Exactly. Children of the monarch and the direct line of succession up front.
Harry and Meghan aren’t being shoved anywhere. They are where they are for good reasons.
People leave jobs for many reasons, but the gutter press have chosen to speculate that this is because Meghan is a diva, using a lot of ‘might be’ and ‘could be’ type statements to justify the conclusion that they have come to. It ‘MAY BE’ that Meghan is a diva, as this is a possible reason for a member of staff quitting their job! Zero facts involved. The press just need their next story on Meghan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Stocking problem?…..you mean MM went bare legged to Remembrance? That is not right.
As for the coat (bathrobe) look, I’d say it would look much better if MM tied it on the side without a giant 80s bow.
Stocking problem as in the stockings are very obvious and don’t match her skin color. It looks dated.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks pretty as usual, but someone needs to tackle her blush problem.
I’m sure she will catch on.
Right. It surprises me someone of her age, late 30′s, not to mention some acting on her resume’, doesn’t know how to put makeup on. I could critique further, but it’s pointless. She’s just a woman who will stay in the headlines for whom she married. Our real concern is that sociopath in Washington. Getting harder to be distracted by royals when he keeps getting worse.
Oh please I liked her make up. If you dont like fine but dont said she does not know how to do make up. She likes it that way and many like it that way also as myself. Les goûts et les couleurs ne se discutent pas
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have to agree it was, and tends be, heavy handed. She really didn’t look her best last night imo plus the stain on her foot, wrong colour stalkings. Painful to see.
If you look at photos of all the royal women arriving they all seem to have a heavy hand at applying their blush. I think it’s more a matter of lighting and shadows.
You know that is so true. It must be difficult in this day and age where digital photography enhances everything. Lighting plays a part in it too.
She never seems to blend it properly
YES. And just too much bronzer/blush/higlighter.
Yep. I think she is trying to contour the shape of her face to accentuate her cheekbones. The bronzer is too dark and the makeup too light. Needs to blend it all together to get where she wants to go. No bronzer on the forehead! It must suck to be under the microscope, but she knew what she was getting into.
Yes, her skin is a beautiful color, she doesn’t need to shovel on the blush/bronzer/whatever. I have pasty skin that looks dead in the winter, I would love to have her coloring.
minx, if you don’t like your winter white skin, or aren’t into heavy foundations – IT Cosmetics are awesome. Maybe some tinted moisturizer. I had a compact that looked like a regular powder compact, but went on smooth and looked natural. The best part is it lasted an entire year! I think they’re on QVC. I go online. Just throwing it out there! *IT is pricey, but like my mama taught me, invest in the good stuff!*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Josie Maran self tanner oil is really good for us pale ladies and for a bronzer, I really love the range from Guerlain and Tom Ford. Physician’s Formula also has decent prices and colors.
To me it looks like she’s using too much shimmer for glow, then layers it with bronzer, the result is a greasy mess that doesn’t blend well.
It’s also possible that pregnancy hormones are affecting her skin and she hasn’t adjusted her makeup routine.
This is smear campaign.
Someone is just jealous, that Meghan and Harry are happy.
it has been horrible esp on twitter – dissing meghan will building kate up all using coded language – saying how classless meghan unlike kate blah blah
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Every good story about Meghan seems to be followed by a negative story. They just had a super successful tour, so now the press must do something negative. Oh well, Meg will just do her usual great work and show up the press. (The banana bread was freaking brilliant!)
Yes, loads and loads of people are jealous of Meghan and Harry because they are the most popular couple by a long way.
The makeup was a miss yet again. Blend the blush/bronzer Meghan!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t imagine her being a diva less than a year after her entry into the family.
She’s too smart for that, and she’s clearly eager to please and ingratiate herself with the elders of the family, as anyone with 2 brain cells would do.
She’ll toe the line of propriety the same way Kate does, though she’ll probably work harder in the beginning, to show herself as capable, i predict the appearances will go down after she’s had children and feels more accepted and comfortable in the role. Sort of like what we all do when we first join a new company and get to hang out with the CEO. Kate having never held a job, probably never realized that.
Anyway, in my opinion this story is just nonsense peddled by the press because they’ve got nothing else to chew on.
If the press has nothing to report why they keep Meghan on the news almost every day? She has no 1000 lives. How can they prefer inventing nonsense stories instead of being quiet and wait when the real story comes. In my opinion ist a smear campaign! It seems also that Kate is profiting of all this disgusting hate campaign
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh brother, it took no time to bring up Kate, did it?
Um, if the press “keeps quiet and waits for a real story” they would have no readers! Of course they are going to make sh** up, rather than sit their with their hands folded, waiting.
And how exactly does Kate “profit” from this? I’m curious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
By alll accounts the lead up to the wedding was v stressful for everyone involved, we all saw the drama with her family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The tiara story is in The Times UK, and not the Daily Fail, so a more reputable source…
Shame. Its was an exclusive from the sun. The times just copied the same story saying “it has been reporyed yesterday by the sun”. The times is now reprinting the tabloid story. No confirmation just copy and print.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If this is true, then that’s very disappointing, and it corroborates the “what Meghan wants, Meghan gets” story.
I thought she was smarter than that, she’s willingly entered into a family where hierarchy is everything, the sooner she learns her place, the better it’ll be for her.
@Pleaseletgo,
Ditto on the copy and paste by the Times. You’ve got journos/editors cosigning this unverifiable story. I read through this entire thread (see link) by Low (Sun) and Wootton (Times), and it only confirms that, for me, the British press has a bead on the Duchess and they’re not going to stop shooting as long as it keeps making money and satisfies readers who are hungry for negative press on her. The story is full of holes and inconsistencies and, as some commenters noted, it makes the Queen look bad as well. But, if one is predisposed to assume the worse about the Duchess, they will and they don’t need this story to do it.
https://mobile.twitter.com/valentinelow/status/1061239597684981760
It originated in the Sun from what I understand and they are just as bad as the Fail for making sh!t up.
The comment Harry allegedly made about ‘what Meghan wants Meghan gets’ is old and has been going around since the engagement was announced. I can imagine him having that attitude.
Plus I don’t like the angle of these stories in that she is someone who knows her own mind and is being made out to be a difficult diva. Knowing what you want and being a pain in the ass are 2 very different things.
Val Low (of the Times) said that he spoke to Dan Wootton’s source independently, and verified the story. I think it’s important to note, however, that Harry is the one who received the dressing down from the Queen and Harry’s behaviour seems to have been worse than Meghan’s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What if it was the tiara Eugenie wore? And it was in the initial offering but Eugenie made a fuss of “no, I want that one” and granddaughter trumps in-law. The Russia bit makes no sense, but family wedding drama with two weddings so close? Thst fits perfectly.
Apparently, after further checks, it was decided that the russian provenance of the Jewels would not be acceptable. Who knows? In any case, that tiara seemed quite ostentatious, much more than that worn by Kate or Eugenie. The one she went for in the end seemed more appropriate for a bride entering the family. Now that’s she a bona fide member, bigger pieces wouldn’t be a problem
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It sounds like two unrelated stories that are linked because of the tiaras containing emeralds and it’s sounds like really great gossip for Meghan to be denied a tiara, get angry and then Eugenie to get it instead. Is Andrew behind this because he’s been openly petty about the weddings.
But according to the Sun, Meghan was offered a tiara she couldn’t have (why?), then told off about it when she wanted it because of Russian concerns even though Liz herself wears a tiara that has Russian origins.
And did the Times independently confirm the story or did they reprint what was in the Sun? Is that normal for a reputable paper to just reprint a tabloid story?
There have been rumors for a long time that another Art Deco tiara of Queen Mary’s that has a sapphire in the middle also has an emerald that can go in its place. Margaret was the last to wear it and only ever wore it with the sapphire. Since it’s been a long time, they may have forgotten about the emerald option when it was offered. It actually has cleaner more modern lines and I could see her wanting that one, but maybe not wanting the sapphire because of the connection to Diana and Kate. It would be literally in the middle of her forehead after all. It could also be that she wanted a tiara from somewhere else since the Queen allegedly told Harry that Meghan would be wearing a tiara that she loaned her. Probably an embellishment, but a weird thing to say unless Harry threatened to steal it (joking). The lesson here is that they need to start wearing all this jewelry they have hidden in the vaults. That’s the real problem.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also, someone mentioned Maria Federovnq’s sapphire bandeau. That was actually on the watch lists prior to the wedding and not once was there discussion of her not being able to wear it because it’s Russian. That’s a weird thing to say.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And the story they told for the exhibition, that Kaiser mentioned, does not discredit anything. It could easily describe what happened afterwards – with a very positive spin.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Valentine Low authored the Times article about the tiara. He confirmed on Twitter that he confirmed the Sun story with Dan Wootons source
the journalist is someone who doesnt like meghan and has written a few nasty articles – so nothing new
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@vera. William has been called that for years. I remember he was called full of himself by a gossip columnist back in the mid 00s and even I thought she had gotten it wrong. The impression is there now because it has been routinely said about him. It’s not just one strategically timed story.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, he says he has sources to back it up but provides no actual names or evidence.
I believe that Meghan is a diva but I don’t think that it’s a bad thing. Meghan worked hard for many years before she married Harry building a life that she could be proud of, a live that included service to others and she cultivated friends that supported that lifestyle. If she were a man the press would be talking about her determination, her drive, her ambition, her relentless pursuit for perfection but since she’s a woman she must be a diva, with all the negative connotations that brings. It is quite possible that “Melissa” was not up to snuff for Meghan, that she didn’t really share the vision that Meghan and Harry have for their future, the work that they want to do and causes they want to highlight going forward. So if living her life the way she wants to live it makes her a diva then I say All Hail Diva Meghan! And for every woman out there that is labeled a diva or worse for living their life on their own terms then I say Hail All Divas! You are an inspiration to us all!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve definitely seen legit newspapers pick up the Tiara-gate story. Honestly it doesn’t surprise me that Her Majesty’s court (or rather the courtiers surrounding HM) would let this leak. I also don’t think it reflects too poorly on Meghan. She might be used to a more ‘organised’ and professional way of functioning and while planning a wedding, a minor speed bump here or there is natural. The leaking of the story is the interesting bit as it feels like it is done to establish the ‘pecking order’ and Meghan’s place in it. Again, not surprising. Every royal spouse from Philip down to Fergie, Diana and Kate have been made to feel the burn. Why would Meghan be any different? I think Meghan is well-meaning and has her heart in the right place. I definitely think Charles likes her but these leaks will increase (just as Kate was targeted for her hair or for being a Wisteria sister). But she will have to learn how to grin and bear it and play the long game (like Sophie). The ancient institution known as the BRF will always win over you and the faster you build a strategy to deal with it from the inside, the better you will end up looking to the public. I think Meghan, being a super sharp and direct person herself, has somewhat fundamentally misunderstood how the BRF and British press- with their stupendously crafty brand of ‘shade’- operate.
Supposedly palace is not happy with how casual they are with the public.
Apparently their security team is concerned that Harry is listening to Meghan, rather than the trained professionals charged with keeping them safe.
When there was a security concern in the Fiji market Meghan didn’t so much as say a word when they whisked her out. And when it comes to walkabouts Harry has been doing them for years before Meghan even entered his life. We don’t see security people try to pull them away when they do them so this is totally made up. Nothing Harry and Meghan have done during walkabouts is different from what William and Kate do or even Charles and Camilla. All the younger ones have given hugs and done a few selfies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol. Wait, are you telling me a TV actress has a more organized and professional attitude to work, than the people that work for the Queen and her family? I wonder, how the British Empire survived for 400 years, without American actresses to help organize? Come on, I like Meghan’s audacity and drive, but let’s not act as if she is the only one that’s smart and organized and professional and the rest of the royal family are some uneducated, unprofessional idiots, waiting for their saviour.
I think the story makes Meghan look really bad because it comes out and implies that she mistreats the staff.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Lexa. Yes this is one of the reasons why this article just seems so odd to me. The article says that there was a clash between Kate and Meghan over how staff was treated? It makes Meghan look like some terrible boss and that Kate is this wonderful angelic person (I am sure she is) but the negative implication of Meghan and her personality is what strikes me about this. It is possible she had her heart set out on a different tiara that was later vetoed, but I don’t think that either of them had a tantrum so to speak. Instead the queen must have offered Meghan to personally come look at some tiaras as a way to make up for vetoing the previous one that she had her heart set out on and she graciously accepted and as such chose the bandeau tiara. I think this story has been embellished a lot to make it seem like she is a difficult person to work with, it seems like a critique piece of her personality and who she is as an individual. Also the Queen’s comments of why does she need a veil even though she’s been married before seems very out of character for me. I think that’s why we’re so surprised by this article because they are basically implying that Meghan is this difficult person with a difficult personality.
Given that this Melissa person was apparently either unable or unwilling to iron Meg’s clothes or even remove tags from Meg’s garments during the tour, one wonders what she was actually doing and why she’d be surprised if Meg was royally displeased with her job performance.
That’s the job. If she didn’t want it, couldn’t handle it, then it’s for the best for everyone that she move on. It’s possible Meg handled it much like these types of inadequacies are dealt with on set – screaming, swearing, belittling – but Meg would be far from alone in that, and any staffer for someone in the Royal Family night expect that there’s little difference in expectation or temperament between the Royal Family and the Hollywood executive. And it’s not a trait peculiar to Meg either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Plenty of turnover in jobs like this, they are lucrative for their prestige but notoriously low paying. People usually move on the minute they have a better offer.
Here’s the thing, if this story is true, why would the queen put the woman in a room full of tiaras that she wouldn’t be able to choose? The queen is quoted as saying, “Megan will get the tiara I give her”, again if that’s the case just hand the woman a tiara and say , “here you go” and move on. I feel like since this trip, the DM is trying so hard to make her look bad on a daily basis. Article after article of just how horrible she is. I have heard the Middleton’s know people at the DM, so it makes me wonder… Also weddings are stressful times so I’m sure there were some words that were said.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is a message board and I am voicing my opinion. Call it and me what you will.
there are way too many pro kate people bashing up on meghan for existing
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
for the record, I like both women!!
I think Andrew is behind this tiara situation. He has to create a distraction because of his comments supporting Saudi Arabia and being dropped from a university. Sarah is also now getting back in the press. Besides the DM hasn’t really covered this first, it was the Sun and then the Times.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Andrew and Fergie have both been open about them wanting Eug’s wedding to be bigger and better than Harry’s. The RF is not above throwing each other under the bus to get good press.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
actually emeralds with her white, clean cut dress would work well. I could see her holding out for that to complete her look. Understated but with that hint of pizzazz that was missing. Eugenie looked beautiful with it
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Sophia, Nah, getting a new one is not the custom. There’s no history or heritage attached to it. I feel like this was a tiara conflict involving Eugenie and Andy is the source. But this is not on Meghan. Harry should have stepped up and not thrown the tantrum.
Exactly, one more reason why I don’t believe tiara-gate, or I think it was just a comment or two and was much, much less dramatic than the press is making it out to be.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So after reading the article and comments in many places, i am wondering if maybe Megs knows wgat she wants and is firm. Of it were a man it would have a positive spin.
So sad all the hatred towards a woman who is working hard to learn and please – not to mention in her new adopted homeland. I read what the hater Brits post and it really is alarming. I admit i haven’t been kind about Kate’s work ethic or her wardrobe malfulctions but the comments i have read on the daily mail make me cringe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find it so strange that People magazine which generally seems to function as an outlet for publicists, is publishing negative stories about Harry and Meghan. That is unusual.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why the stories were put out is the real question. Jealous backbiting? Or more senior courtiers looking to rein in a couple getting out of bounds?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t stand the phrase “put in her place” but I think it’s clear that the Queen is sending Meghan a message. Her and Harry both.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think People Magazine was one of the publications that would refer to Kate as Princess Kate? They’ve stopped doing that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Hashtagwhat. There was a comment on GFY that last night, Elizabeth had on the same brooch she wore for Harry and Meghan’s wedding. If the message was coming from her, wouldn’t she not do that?
It’s being pushed by the Cambridges IMO. william is unhappy that his brother and wife outshone him during their tour. The Sussexs tour went over with huge crowds and no missteps. Every single one of the Cambridge tours have had PR problems.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just because it was “copied and pasted from the Sun” doesn’t make it not true. It was an exclusive from Dan Wootton, the exec editor of the Sun, then other outlets did run with it. Subsequently Wootton tweeted further defense of the article and Valentine Low confirmed it. The Times, the Telegraph, and even People went with it. Even Lainey, who works with Meghan’s closest friends, spelled out how Wootton was considered to be a reliable source. The Sun is not always reliable, of course, but in this case, they appear to have gotten the story.
Maybe she’s just a complex person who we can admire sometimes and side eye other times.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Hashtagwhat, as Natalie S. and other posters have said, the details don’t even match. Even excluding what Meghan and Harry said about the tiara selection, the story still doesn’t make sense.
It looks like you’re willing to embrace cognitive dissonance just to believe that Meghan’s a “diva”, which says enough to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Where is the cognitive dissonance in believing that NOT ALL stories but this story is likely true about her?
Beach Dreams, please don’t make it personal. I’m offering a dissenting opinion and there’s simply no reason why that should offend you so.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It could be that there is some truth in this but maybe it wasn’t Meghan who was being difficult but him.
IIRC, there were reports of similar behaviour from both William and Katie Keen around their wedding. William had a tantrum over the guest list and she was allegedly very demanding over how the cathedral was dressed and the evening reception. Weddings can turn the most even tempered people into Bride/Groomzillas – its one of the most stressful things a couple can do.
As for Tiaragate, I don’t think its the same tiara as Eugenie wore – hers was made by a french company in the 1920s (used to belong to the Queen Mother). I think there are more than one emerald tiara in the royal vaults thou not sure. The fact that a blood princess wore it means that there is providence.
Yeah, I buy it. Weddings bring out the worst in people, especially people who know what they want. It is possible that Meghan was unhappy with this, why not? Very plausible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
More that Meghan selected an emerald tiara and then the offer was rescinded because Eugenie spoke up and also wanted to wear an emerald tiara? Can’t have that, that’s too sympathetic to Meghan and might make the Yorks look bad. Better to throw her under the bus entirely and say she wanted a tiara that was too politically sensitive to wear at that time and threw a tantrum about it.
Or to be fair, maybe both Meghan and Eugenie wanted to wear an emerald tiara, the Yorks asked the Sussexes to pick a different stone, Meghan refused, and Andrew had his mother intervene. Liz generally tends to stay out of these things. And she did publicly make an effort with Meghan both during the wedding and afterwards. Andrew was openly petty about comparing the weddings. The Yorks were peeved about the pregnancy announcement and post-tour planted a story about Meghan in the press.
Or there was no conflict at all and someone made up a story about Meghan being told no and strategically released it to steal the thunder, so to speak, from the tour.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Natalie, I’m speculating based on what is at this point a credible story that’s run in multiple outlets on both sides of the Atlantic. You are speculating based on what, your deeply held wishes? Where is any basis for what you’re saying?
“It’s my understanding that Eugenie and Jack decided some time ago that they wanted to get married, and there was some talk about a wedding in 2017, but they had to wait for Harry to go first,” according to the source.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, dear. From the article:
Why Princess Eugenie Wanted a Wedding Even Bigger Than Harry and Meghan’s
So, it sounds like partly it was a press thing. They only had to wait a few weeks to announce their engagement and then it sounds like Meghan and Harry had first pick at a date but the Yorks also chose to create some distance in order to garner attention.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Valentine Low spoke with Wotton’s source but that doesn’t mean the source doesn’t have an agenda to push. If it’s Andrew and I bet it is, then this is revenge for the pregnancy announcement ending the Eugenie wedding publicity tour on the Monday after the wedding. If Meghan was so hard to manage, why would the queen have done an engagement specifically alone with her and used the train well after all this happened. And unless we want to say the Queen is the best actress ever, there was no tension seen between her and Meghan during that visit. Neither during the summer ascot visit either. And since Charles has publicly supported Meghan from day one and her popularity has increased his, this is exactly the kind of thing Andrew would so because it targets his brother and kills all the positive Charles news that was coming out due to his 70th. And that’s when all these stories started coming out.
Correct me if I’m wrong, but doesn’t a quick Google search confirm that this was always supposed to be a six month post to settle Meghan in?!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ah! Thank-you!
The other person who’s leaving is Edward Lane Fox, again it was announced a while ago that he was moving on. The Fail is making it into something it isn’t on the back of a PA quitting.
I’ll say it again, Meghan needs a full time make up artist and a stylist.
Her make up looked off and the white stockings did not work.
Yeah, I had another look…the lighter stockings could be support especially given her pregnancy but the colour is off…..light stockings even alabaster white nylons worn with black shoes were hip during early 80s.
I see MM and the others showed up today in London but Philip is a no show. Yes, his 97 years have caught up. I’m guessing he’s at Sandringham.
That tiara story totally feels like it was planted by Andrew. I mean, we all know Eugenie wore the emerald one and if there was really an issue over the provenance of the gemstones, then it would’ve been vetoed for her too.
I also think Charles team needs to watch it. His sons seem to have been coming around on him lately, but the bitchy stories about them and their wives are uncalled for.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
MM is a new Royal, and what I mean by that is she doing her own thing over 35 years!!! Sometimes personalities and priorities just don’t mash, and no one the ‘evil one’! Also, she is pregnant and is going to want to be SUPER comfortable with staff. My guess is it wasn’t a good match, but no ones fault!
After the couple’s wildly successful tour someone feels the need to put the Duke Duchess in their place. Stories about her baking banana bread and giving kids leftover food shows a level of kindness not displayed by others before, hence makes them look bad. It is not going to be easy for her with backstabbers in her midst.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. She’s a star and Brits don’t generally like tall poppys. I honestly feel like this is a concerted effort to diminish her star and brand. She does make everyone else except the Queen look bad. Meghan’s not always had privilege or wealth, she’s actually very kind and thoughtful and so smart. For people who’ve mainly skated by on title and wealth, she throws them into relief and not in a good way. I mean the Grenfield cookbook, building those relationships and connections. Kate could never,would never more to the point. Meghan is at another level and they want to keep her down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is not a story that makes anyone involved look good, including the Queen. The tabloid press generally doesn’t like Meghan, but the broadsheets (including the Times) have praised her, especially during the last tour.
Yep the tour was too successful and someone’s nose is out of joint. I’d place money on the Cambridges myself. Williams always been a petty jackass. But it could be Andrew as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Guys, the emerald tiara Eugenie wore is not the one in this story. Meghan allegedly wanted the Grand Duchess Vladimir tiara. Eugenie wore the Greville emerald tiara.
That makes NO sense. The Grand Duchess Vladimir is so far from Meghan’s style, and if I know that the Queen doesn’t loan the tiaras that she personally wears, then Meghan knows. And seriously, that thing couldn’t be farther from Meghan’s style.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The tiara was pretty obscure before this little blow-up. I doubt Meghan knew the tiara could be accented with either emeralds or pearls. If TQ presented it to her with emeralds, then said she couldn’t loan it as is with them, then shame on TQ. Personally, I’m glad she didn’t wear a tiara like the Vlad. Unlike Eugenie’s, there’s nothing stunning or elegant about it, and it wouldn’t have suited Meghan’s wedding ensemble or her slender face.
I am not a tiara expert and I knew about it, but that’s maybe because I was so obsessed with the emeralds that the Queen wore on her state visit to Ireland (including the Grand Duchess Vladimir). I definitely agree that none of the people in this story come off well, including the Queen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Olenna: no, that tiara is not obscure. It’s very well known if you follow that sort of thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Again, it is not outside the realm of possibility that it was one of the tiaras the Queen offered to Meghan to choose from. Just because she hasn’t lent it out before doesn’t mean she will never do so. I’m sure Meghan wouldn’t have asked for it if it hadn’t been offered, but I can easily see Meghan (and especially Harry) being unhappy if it was withdrawn from selection.
Anyone who follows this stuff will tell you that it is 100% off base to suggest that. NO. There is a ton of protocol when it comes to tiaras, including QE2’s personal protocol. Read up on Order of Splendour, which is filled with people who actually know about the subject. The tiaras that QE2 wears are strictly reserved for her. No one else wears them. No one would ask to wear them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You still have no idea what you’re talking about here, British or not.
Well, neither of us knows as much as the reputable reporters who’ve talked to palace sources.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know nothing about tiaras and royal protocol… but a simple and quick Google search shows that Diana wore this tiara (with pearls), so the theory that no one gets to wear a tiara TQ actively wears kinda falls flat immediately.
Hasn’t the Duchess of Cornwall worn the Grand Duchess Vladimir tiara on several occasions? In both versions with emeralds and with pearls?
The fact that the Queen doesn’t give away tiaras she wears herself is a rumour. She probably has her favourites that she prefers to keep for herself. But if the occasion fits she probably lends out everything.
If the tiara story has any truth to it, I can see her denying emeralds if she knew that Eugenie would want to wear some.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honesty, there’s been a running attempt to compare Harry’s wedding to Eugenie’s in a negative way ever since Eugenie got engaged. First she supposedly had to “wait” to get engaged because Harry decided to marry Meghan, then the big “Meghan wore a coat to steal thunder!” scenario, the “they announced their pregnancy only three days after E’s wedding, and now Meghan couldn’t have a tiara she wanted because Eugenie was wearing an emerald tiara at her wedding months later?
I could swear this is Andrew’s way to extend the press about Eug’s wedding to massage his own bruised ego, and this has nothing to do with Eug, Harry, or Meghan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Order of Splendor site is the most accurate tiara and jewels site out there and is the best source to follow. No reporter has a clue compared to that site. If you read the twitter feed they outline just why this tiara story is so off. And the site isn’t a fan page of any kind so there is no pro or anti Meghan bias. It’s really a great site in general to read up on all the tiaras both in use and not
@nic919, I’ve read through that twitter feed, and she doesn’t mention anything that hasn’t been brought up here. She focuses on the “uncertain provenance” part of the story, which doesn’t apply to the Vladimir and was probably fudging on Dan Wooton’s part. This is explicitly acknowledged in Val Low’s story. But the rest of it is in line with the theory. The Queen last wore the Vladimir in 2015, before relations with the Russians plunged to their current icy depths. I doubt she’ll wear it again any time soon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As others have said the tiara itself is Russian but the Emeralds once belonged to Indian Royalty and there is still ill feeling over Indian royal jewels owned by the BRF. A few years ago their was a legal challenge by a wealthy Indian businessman who wanted the return of the Kholinoor diamond that he alleges was ‘stolen’ from the last Maharaja.
http://orderofsplendor.blogspot.com/2011/12/readers-top-15-tiaras-6-grand-duchess.html
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why is so wrong that meghan said she would want to make her box such a problem and calling meghan a loosely a black woman is wrong on so many levels. She not white enough for the racist white people and she not black enough for some black people no wonder she made that box comment.
It’s not wrong for a biracial person to say they make their own box but it’s a tad silly in my opinion since society will view you and treat as a black person. Also (and I’m not saying this is the case with Meghan) some biracial people seem to be believe having one white parent makes them better than people with two black parents – even though again, society for the most part will view you as black. I don’t think the commentator was being snide – she made the comment loosely because Meghan herself doesn’t identify as black. But as you can see, there’s a lot of people reminding her that they don’t care that her dad is white and they see her as black.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can someone who’s up on the handling of BRF jewels explain why the ‘possible Russian origin’ would have been problematic in the first place?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At first glance that seems plausible but with a moment’s reflection this part of the story is odd as well. It’s not like a tiara was associated with Putin’s Russia or the USSR – all the BRF needed do is refer to it as ‘Romanov’ rather than ‘Russian’!
That part of the story is a bit odd no matter which tiara it was. It’s not like the Russians had any tiaras that weren’t Romanov, it’s not like the communists were making them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can’t remember which royal made a point of buying up all the jewels they could related to the Romanov’s? It may have been Queen Mary.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Queen Mary was a magpie when it came to jewels. She increased the Royal collection a great deal.
Meg is SO gorgeous, every time I see her I instantly think how it’s actually Harry who married up…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you @patty for your comments above about Megan and Black identity.
Oh, I’ve always said Harry married up. He’s very fortunate to have her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Personally, I think Meghan has been, in essence, reprimanded. It’s fine. She’ll be fine. She’s not going anywhere, nobody freak out, but the fan fiction that she’s being fast tracked into some special People’s Princess role is silly. Kate had to learn her place too. It’s nature of the Royal Beast.
Meghan’s makeup is atrocious. She needs to re-employ her wedding makeup artist and learn how to suitably apply her makeup for her new role. It’s far too garish.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The nature of this story could be a bit more believable if it wasn’t released with all the other hot takes on Meghan’s “attitude” in such a short span of time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Henny. Such a sensible comment. Totally agree with every word.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I never said she was fictitious. I’m questioning the significance of the role she had to play as an employee. We’ve heard plenty about Amy Pickerill, Samantha Cohen, and Ed Fox before he left his post. We’ve barely heard anything about Melissa until now. Yet the article would have us believe she was just as close/’important’ as the aforementioned PAs.
It’s good for Melissa to be gone is she can’t be discreet. Meghan is going to need people she can trust, clearly, this girl wasn’t one evidently. It takes time to build relationships in a work context but in this case Meghan’s going to need people firmly on her side, who have her success at heart, those kind of people don’t get assigned to you, you find them and they are a gift. Meghan’s going to need a good team, the fact that she’s done so well without being able to really vet people is great.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She couldn’t have been that good of assistant if she couldn’t even make sure the tag was off meghans outfit.
Samantha Cohen was always going to be a short term loan as this was announced in the press from the beginning and ELF announced he was leaving months ago as well, even before the wedding. The daily mail is making things up as usual.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So it’s Diana v. Fergie 2.0!! Meghan is the “breath of fresh air” the press builds up and takes down, rinse and repeat. The public likes H&M, they had a successful tour, are blissfully happy and not afraid to show it, so we must put them in their place. It doesn’t surprise me that her PA quit; even if she wasn’t on the tour, Melissa was probably on-call in case anything went wrong or Meghan needed something. Also, things have moved pretty fast in the last few months and perhaps the work requirements and/or environment changed as well. Perhaps they no longer meshed professionally; it happens all the time. I think Meghan is a bit of a perfectionist and “Type A” personality who is ambitious and goal-oriented, which served her well as she supported herself while pursuing acting jobs, but could be seen as difficult by a PA used to a different work-style.
This smacks of Andrew. The emerald tiara is a giveaway. Dollars to donuts Eugenie got first dibs and had that tiara before Meghan was even presented with options. It doesn’t matter who officially announced their engagement first. Eug is HM’s blood granddaughter so I’d see her getting the pick of the litter, so to speak.
I wouldn’t want to work for the RF. Poor pay and lousy hours. Melissa probably got a better offer elsewhere.
I agree, I think this is Andrew wanting more press over Eugenie’s wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Mail and The Times aren’t the whole story in the UK…..but between them they muckrake like a dozen titles combined.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tina…well, we’ll agree to differ here! I think of it as a utter rag, with pretensions.
Peace, etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Cal, the Wall Street Journal is also owned by Murdoch, and it’s a respectable newspaper with independent editorial control. I just think that it’s important, in these times when the press is under siege, to give credence to the decent titles.
All establishment media is looking to sell papers and a gossipy story about Meghan sells papers. There are no high minded papers on Fleet Street. Conflict sells and she is just the newest target.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ olenna thank you I’m so sick and tired of these Meghan haters coming on to this site and lecture us on how we fawning over Meghan too much and how they know for fact that she a social climber and she not trustworthy. Kate had years and years of woman idolize her still to this very day Kate is put on pedestal as the perfect future queen Meghan is considered to be less than classless ghetto social climber every negative stereotypes of there she gets nothing but negative articles about her for the British press . Now that people are questioning this particular article because to some of us it doesn’t make any sense you guys are getting mad because we have questions. The need to constantly call this site or anyone who dares to like meghan names is ridiculous should we started calling the people who only come on here to insult Meghan names too. Because I’m sure their fews we call you guys to
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Re tiara: someone’s trying to put her in her place.
All of these dissertations over a headband. A HEADBAND!
Keep it fun ladies (and gentleman). Keep it fun.
Perhaps the assistant was Canadian, a trusted confidant and working for 6 months was predetermined to get Meghan through the wedding and first tour and then she went home.
Tiara…..I keep reading ‘unnamed source’ and that is so shady.
I get the feeling that Meg is going in to this family like a step mom into a blended family. It will take time for her to adjust and for real relationships to develop. If she is humble enough she’ll learn and be patient. If she’s struggling and impatient for a voice she’s going to be miserable fast. Harry won’t like her misery and will begin to push back but he, too, needs to let the dust settle. As a united team they will eventually get past this stage of forming/ storming.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This story simply doesn’t make sense.
2. If this story is true, then why would the Queen allow the Sussexes to record the other story about how they chose the tiara she wore and it was the most perfect choice and play it on repeat at the wedding dress exhibit?
3. I get the impression that Meghan does her homework- I don’t believe she wouldn’t have known the Vladimir would be off limits, or at the very least, Harry or anyone wouldn’t have told her that.
4. Nobody, NOBODY, in her right mind would throw a fit about which tiara HER MAJESTY THE QUEEN is allowing you to wear. NOBODY.
5. If the Queen was so unhappy with Meghan’s behavior, then why were they getting along like new best friends before and after the wedding, including the train sleepover?
Who knows the truth behind it all? I wish the best for both women but am realistic they are human with foibles, faults, virtues and merits. This reminds me of Jennifer versus Angelina in the day. I’d bet they both could care less today. I think both women benefit from the other. Kate has a better SIL then Cressida would have been for her ( aristocratic, younger English rose with a sister that William may have been interested in) versus a POC that Kate can been seen as not racist, showing someone the ropes, knowing there are factions who will idolize her now in comparison. As for Meghan she comes across as plucky, intelligent, hard working, doesn’t have to be as traditional and eventually the scrutiny will fade with time ( she and her children will have many advantages without so many drawbacks). I see it as a win win for both women and for gossip fine but some people take this pitting them against each other too seriously. I mean unless you are a close friend why do you care so much either way? Regardless of what we think both these women are leading lives not caring what we think because they are both beautiful, wealthy, worshipped, fertile and so on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know what to think about the tiara story. I think it was probably exaggerated. Meghan wanted something, her request was denied, Harry tried to intervene on her behalf and failed. End of the story.
I don’t think Meghan is a diva because otherwise the royal family wouldn’t go to such lengths to protect her. The Queen especially. She has no patience for divas.
My major concern these days is how quickly Harry seems to be getting bald.
The tiara story doesn’t seem implausible to me, although some of the details may have gotten muddled in the reporting process, i.e. the Indian rather than Russian origin of the emeralds in the Grand Duchess Vladimir tiara. The way I read it, Meghan and Harry specifically requested a certain tiara, most likely the Grand Duchess Vladimir, either before TQ offered her selections or instead of the official palace selections. The Vladimir is one of the most famous tiaras owned by the crown, and it takes about 20 seconds on Google to find info about it. Also, Harry would certainly be familiar with this tiara since both his mother and stepmother have worn it.
Also, if there was some kind of tiara tiff, Harry and Meghan would never go public about it It’s not like they’re going to say at the Windsor exhibition “we really wanted a fabulous emerald tiara, but mean old granny made us settle for this hideous bandeau.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you!!
Seriously! Is it actually so hard to believe that maybe, just might be a bit difficult and not always Martyr Meghan?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As for Meghan I’d never heard of her before she got with Harry so I don’t know what she was like beforehand. Were there reports of bad behaviour on Suits? Am genuinely interested as generally bad behaviour of actors finds its way into the gossip blogs and I don’t recall reading anything like that about her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not hard believe that she’s not perfect but when the British press has absolutely little to no positive press about Meghan, the tabloid “news” easily becomes suspect. And, when people who only comment negatively on Meghan threads in order to disparage her or cheer her detractors on rarely, if ever, show up to comment on Kate threads, then it makes their contributions to the conversation suspect as well.
Honestly, that’s BS. No one on this site unfairly attacks Meghan (certainly never seen any hint of racism) and no one and I mean NO ONE here can be accused of being a Kate stan and yet the “cognitive dissonance” and defensiveness when it comes to a normal, cursory criticism of Meghan is puzzling, annoying and very very hypocritical. I have no interest in Kate- she is a fairly mustard and boring person to me- but the way she is slagged here and with such impunity, set up as a foil to Meghan astounds me. Nobody here is like the British press, but the groupthink and intolerance to any objective criticism of Meghan (it is after all a gossip site, a “woke” gossip site but still) is very very strange.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Jeuje, that’s patently false. There were plenty of posters who had nothing nice to say about Meghan during the tour (and I’m not talking about the standard outfit critiques) and before it too. Take a look at any Kate post and many of those same posters will give glowing comments about her, proclaiming that even the smallest critiques indicate jealousy.
I’m sorry, I regularly follow this site and I havent seen any articles where people are actively maligning Meghan. Do share, if you can, critiques from articles on here that you felt were racist or sexist. I’d like to see them. This very article and the hysterical reaction to Tiaragate and the slightest possibility of a misfire by MM, should be enough to prove my point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Jeuje, first you talked about not seeing any unfair criticisms of Meghan and now you’re moving on to asking about racist/sexist criticisms? You do realize it’s possible to make unwarranted criticisms without having either -ism, correct? Unless you’re moving the goalposts now. In the tour articles alone there have been snide comments about her speeches (“she’s an actress, it’s nothing special”), plenty of unkind remarks that she supposedly covets the spotlight, and claims that she barely achieved anything on the tour. At this point people see what they want to see and it’s clear you’re set on your perspective. Have a nice day.
Slagging off Kate as usual. This thread is about Meghan, let’s stick to how “difficult” she is or was falsely accused of being. When it comes to a story about Kate, we will talk about her too
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think people here tend to root for underdogs, in general they are supportive of the Eugenie and Beatrice, so they perceive Meghan as one too. When she first became known as Harry’s girlfriend there was a lot of unwarranted criticism ( ghetto, Compton) and other reasons they identify with her. Same goes for other royals or celebs. I don’t take it personally if I like someone others don’t, or vice versa, they have their reasons and I have mine. You don’t have to be the person telling others their baby isn’t cute, their idol may have feet of clay. Let it be, let it go. Unless you enjoy the arguing (some do and that’s ok too).
