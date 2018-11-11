Duchess Meghan’s personal assistant has quit ‘suddenly,’ ergo Meg is a diva

Embed from Getty Images

Here are some photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the annual Festival of Remembrance in London on Saturday evening. She re-wore a black coat from Stella McCartney, and it looks like all of the royal women at this event wore black. Meghan and Harry got pushed to the back of the royal box, behind the Duke of York. I suspect it wasn’t so much about seniority or one’s position in the line of succession – the Duke of York is a veteran (of the Falkland War). Although Harry is a veteran too, so I don’t know, maybe it was shady that Meghan and Harry were pushed to the back at an veterans’ event. This was Meghan’s first public appearance since the Royal Sussex Tour.

In Meghan’s absence from public view, the British tabloids have been trying to mine a new anti-Meghan angle. I guess they got tired of extensively and exhaustively quoting her father and half-sister, because the new thing is to constantly paint Meghan as some kind of diva. Which… I mean, she may very well be, we haven’t seen enough of her as a duchess to really determine that. Like most of the British press’s cudgels against Meghan, I think this is just another version of calling her “uppity.” The story last Friday was that Meghan desperately wanted the Queen to allow her to borrow an emerald-bejeweled tiara for her wedding, but the Queen shut her down, and Meghan and Harry were both in a huff and basically the Queen was like “your girl is diva!”

Except… that story makes no sense. As part of the Sussex wedding exhibition at Windsor Castle, Meghan described the process of selecting the Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau, saying that the Queen had pulled a few options and the Queen allowed Harry and Meghan to choose their favorite. Meghan and Harry made it sound like the diamond bandeau was their favorite choice, and they were both grateful to the Queen for being so generous with the collection. So why all the emerald drama? Gee, I wonder. And if the Queen was so miffed at Meghan’s diva-ness, why did the Queen quickly arrange a day trip with only Meghan so soon after the wedding?

There’s also a new story where the subtext is all about “Meg is a diva!” The Daily Mail’s gossip column Eden Confidential reports that Meghan’s personal assistant Melissa has “quit suddenly, just six months” after the wedding. A source told the gossip column: “It’s a real shock. Why would she want to leave such a prestigious job so soon?” Maybe it’s because Meghan is a monster! Maybe Meghan is covered in scales! Maybe Meghan forced Melissa to eat a pie while Meghan recorded it and laughed! Or, you know, maybe Melissa had her own reasons, or maybe Meg wasn’t happy with her. The Mail is acting like this is the first time someone from the Kensington Palace staff departed suddenly, like William and Kate didn’t hemmorage high-profile staffers for years. If you remember, “Poor” Jason Knauf became a thing only because William threw tantrums at several press officers who subsequently left their jobs in a steady clip. Kate’s also lost a few PAs and several house-staffers over the years too.

