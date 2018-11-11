Baby-fisted coward refused to honor WWI memorial because it was raining

Centenary of Armistice Day in France

Donald Trump had been scheduled to fly to France for months. His trip was scheduled to coincide with Armistice Day aka Remembrance Day aka Veterans Day. France had organized a big event around the 100th anniversary of the WWI armistice, and Trump was supposed to make a trip to the memorial for Marines at the Battle of Belleau Wood. Donald and Melania Trump did fly to France… and then they refused to go to the memorial service. Because there was a light rain.

President Trump flew 3,800 miles to this French capital city for ceremonies to honor the military sacrifice in World War I, hoping to take part in the kind of powerful ode to the bravery of the armed forces that he was unable to hold in Washington. But on his first full day here, it rained on his substitute parade weekend. Early Saturday, the White House announced Trump and the first lady had scuttled plans, due to bad weather, for their first stop in the weekend’s remembrance activities — a visit to the solemn Aisne Marne American Cemetery, marking the ferocious Battle of Belleau Wood.

It was not completely clear why the Trumps were unable to attend. The cemetery is 50 miles from Paris. Perhaps the president was planning to travel on Marine One, which is occasionally grounded by the Secret Service. But the sight of dignitaries arriving at other sites outside Paris, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, led some foreign policy analysts to speculate the U.S. commander in chief just wasn’t up for it.

“It’s incredible that a president would travel to France for this significant anniversary — and then remain in his hotel room watching TV rather than pay in person his respects to the Americans who gave their lives in France for the victory gained 100 years ago tomorrow,” David Frum, who served as a speechwriter to former president George W. Bush, wrote in tweets. Trump is actually staying at the U.S. ambassador’s residence in Paris.

Did you know that Donald Trump got a bunch of deferments during the Vietnam War, and that he claimed to have “bone spurs”? And did you know that in addition to mocking veterans, POWs and those soldiers who have given their lives for their country, Donald Trump has never visited a war zone? He’s never visited military personnel in a combat zone. And now he refuses to visit military memorials because of a light rain. He’s such a coward.

Today, Trump also skipped the meeting of world leaders at Élysée Palace, and he refused to walk in solidarity with 70 other world leaders down the Arc de Triomphe. Emmanuel Macron just called him out a few hours ago, in a speech at l’Arc de Triomphe, saying: “Nationalism is a betrayal of patriotism. By saying ‘Our interests first. Who cares about the others?’ we erase what a nation holds dearest, what gives it life, what makes it great, and what is essential: Its moral values.”

In addition to all that, Trump tweeted his support to the California wildfire. Literally, he took the “side” of the fire and criticized the state of California and the firefighters who are trying to contain the fire.

120 Responses to "Baby-fisted coward refused to honor WWI memorial because it was raining"

  Sophie says:
    

    Could this man be anymore revolting? Just when you think he couldn't get any worse, he managed to surpass himself.

    
  ccny says:
    

    Just gonna leave this here https://i.redd.it/hkkvh17ctkx11.jpg

    
    Esmom says:
      

      Yup. I saw an old tweet from Lindsey Graham, praising Trump for a golf game he played in wet conditions.

      

      
  minx says:
    

    I'm sure he parked his fat pampered asz in a hotel bed, channel surfing.

    
  RBC says:
    

    The long haired guinea pig on his head was growling and hissing it did not want to get wet. Guinea pigs do not like to get wet. That is why 45 did not go

    
  Rapunzel says:
    

    Today's actions are even worse than yesterday's! Yesterday his defenders were supporting him saying "oh he couldn't take a helicopter because it was too dangerous." He'll have no such excuse today. This is an extremely, extremely bad move on his part. He's pissing off a lot of veterans. You do not want to piss them off.

On a lighter note, in that top picture, doesn't it look like Macron is trying to think of some sort of incantation to turn Bigly into a frog?

    

    
  Who ARE these people? says:
    

    His father's father dodged the WWI draft in Bavaria.

    
  Lindy says:
    

    You think he can't sink any lower… You think it's impossible that he'll come up with new ways to display his vile, selfish, ignorant soul… You keep thinking there's no way he can be more disgusting, more loathsome, more revolting, more narcissistic…

And you'd be wrong.

    

    
  grabbyhands says:
    

    And yet vets STILL support this piece of trash. No matter the level of disrespect and contempt shown by him, they still adore him.

    

    
  Arpeggi says:
    

    Can someone teach him how to open and close an umbrella? Or is he so low-energy that he can't even hold one for a few of minutes?

    
  Nancy says:
    

    He is condemning the state of CA for the wildfires. These citizens of his country are fleeing their homes to survive and he will offer no assistance, just a scolding for their poor work. This, after the massacre days before. I'm a Catholic girl and as a child feared Hell, wanted to please God. As I grew up, my theories of Hell changed. Right now in this time, I hope there is punishment after life, because donald trump isn't just evil, he may be the devil himself.

    
    IlsaLund says:
      

      I read that the wild fires are burning on federal land managed by the U.S. Forest Service not California owned land. So if there's mismanagement, then it's the federal government and that's Trumps fault. Yet, he once again wrongly casts blame where it doesn't belong.

      
      Nancy says:
        

        The officials are furious with him and his hateful, nonsensical, cold hearted tweeting that they are somehow responsible for the fires and he would afford no Federal funding. It is reminiscent of Hurricane Maria where he put the blame squarely on the people of Puerto Rico. Just wait, someday someone will huff and puff and blow his house down. He is a man without a soul. From the depth of my being, I can't understand how anyone, not one person can see good in him.

      
        Esmom says:

        

      • Nancy says:
        Nancy says:

        

      • Esmom says:
        Esmom says:

        

      • BeanieBean says:
        BeanieBean says:

        

  Tootsie McJingle says:
    

    His supporters claim is was because of the rain that he couldn't take Marine One and that he didn't want to take the car because he didn't want to snarl up traffic because yeah he totally cares about anyone but himself. But the other leaders made it…

    
    Lightpurple says:
      

      And Trudeau threw glorious shade while standing in the rain without an umbrella.

      
    Christin says:
      

      I cannot believe how some people lap up any excuse. “Helicopters can’t fly in the rain.” Really? So I guess all those photos floating around of Marine One and other presidents walking in the rain are fake. And helicopters can’t fly in rain to get seriously injured to hospitals, or be used in battle if it’s raining? How gullible can people be.

      

      
  Jerusha says:
    

    This WaPo editorial nails it. But he probably suffered-no Faux News to watch.
    https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/global-opinions/trump-shows-his-contempt-for-the-men-and-women-in-uniform/2018/11/10/1f8f2632-e524-11e8-8f5f-a55347f48762_story.html?utm_term=.9f85d9142a42

    
  Chloe says:
    

    I have a different theory. I really think that Bigly didn’t go because something is going on behind-the-scenes with the AG and Special Counsel investigation and he stayed behind to “deal” with that.

    

    
    Cal says:
      

      Trump’s insane and utterly inappropriate grin, on seeing Putin approach the assembled world leaders in Paris earlier, explains the whole sickening scene and yesterday’s ‘rain’ insult.
      
      
      

      
  TurkeyLurkey says:
    

    If you saw the video of him going onto Air Force One and he couldn't close his umbrella so he just threw it to the top stairs and left it, you wouldn't wonder why he couldn't go to the service. He does not know how to work an umbrella and cannot bear the thought of getting his hair wet. Remember how he could not stop talking about his wet hair at his racist rally. Just a lazy ass total embarrassment.

    
  Eric says:
    

    Very low energy! I’m afraid of drizzle.

    

    

    

    

    
    Christin says:
      

      Between yesterday's no-show and the stories coming out about MW being actively involved in that patent company allegedly ripping off vets, I don't see how any vet can support Zero and his ilk.

The blaming California tweets are horrible, and he just keeps digging on that topic.

      

      
    Esmom says:
      

      Every day it just gets worse. Yesterday felt beyond the pale on so many levels. I try to remind myself that they new Congress and hopefully a couple new senators will start to shift the balance back to sanity come 2019.

      

      
  Maddie says:
    

    Just curious. What do all those people who got in a huff about nfl players disrespecting the flag and the military think about this? Hmmm…I wonder. But sadly, I know the answer.

    
  IlsaLund says:
    

    And yet the other day, the blow hard was clapping back at Michelle Obama about "saving the military". What a f@$&king tool. He disrespects Veterans and active duty military. The only person he cares about is himself.

    
  Lightpurple says:
    

    The orange dotard is there to meet with Putin. That is the ONLY reason he is there. He has tweeted nothing today about Veterans Day. Meanwhile Nagini is once again tweeting how much she just loves veterans to distract from Daddy's bad behavior.

    
  Jerusha says:
    

    Bet he asked the driver to slow down for this.

    

    
  Yes Doubtful says:
    

    He is a disgusting human being

    That said, it did make me chuckle when people were flooding his twitter with pictures of Obama standing in the rain.

    Reply
  21. Eric says:
    November 11, 2018 at 9:34 am

    After Pittsburgh and Thousand Oaks mass killings with firearms:

    Sane people: can we talk about gun control?

    GOP/EZ: it’s too early.

    DURING the fires in CA:

    EZ: what the hell are they doing in California??

    Reply
  22. adastraperaspera says:
    November 11, 2018 at 9:41 am

    And have we done with War at last?
    Well, we’ve been lucky devils both,
    And there’s no need of pledge or oath
    To bind our lovely friendship fast,
    By firmer stuff
    Close bound enough.

    By wire and wood and stake we’re bound,
    By Fricourt and by Festubert,
    By whipping rain, by the sun’s glare,
    By all the misery and loud sound,
    By a Spring day,
    By Picard clay.

    Show me the two so closely bound
    As we, by the wet bond of blood,
    By friendship blossoming from mud,
    By Death: we faced him, and we found
    Beauty in Death,
    In dead men, breath.

    ~Robert Graves, “Two Fusiliers,” 1918

    Reply
  23. launicaangelina says:
    November 11, 2018 at 9:58 am

    That first picture makes it look like the smoke from Hell is already surrounding him. I can easily imagine the flames licking his feet out of sight.

    As for his comments about the CA fires; he is so stupid. He has zero idea of how hard CA works to mitigate disasters in the state, especially fires. What he doesn’t realize are that the fires are mostly located around the urban interface and not the forest. Numerous factors contribute to the wildfire that are beyond the control of humans including: topography (canyons that funnel winds), weather (lightening, Santa Ana Winds), native vegetation (serving as fire fuel), etc. How do I know? I write I ton of hazard mitigation grant applications on behalf of many cities in CA. The disrespect he’s shown the state, emergency personnel, city planners, and everyone else on the ground working to mitigate and combat the fires is absolutely disgusting.

    Reply
  24. Anna says:
    November 11, 2018 at 9:58 am

    I also did notice that he didn’t participate in the group walk to the memorial. He turned up in a car.

    Reply
  25. Patty says:
    November 11, 2018 at 10:06 am

    There will be more Donald Trumps until white Americans deal with their racism. They love him because he puts whiteness above all else. He’s allowed to be a shitty President, lie, cheat, disrespect veterans, and all the values Americans are supposed to hold dear because he’s a white dude.

    Reply
  26. Digital Unicorn says:
    November 11, 2018 at 10:54 am

    He met with Macron beforehand and its probably something to do with how that meeting went. It prob went badly for Emperor Babyfists with Macron refusing to kiss the hand or something and he cancelled out of spite. Either that or he has a super secret date with his Master who also wasn’t at that event.

    He’s at a commemoration ceremony at the Suresnes American Cemetery and is swinging his body around like the bored toddler he is. Why does he do that? He does it ALL THE TIME.

    Reply
  27. Deedee says:
    November 11, 2018 at 11:05 am

    Well, in all fairness, he would melt.

    Reply
  28. HeyThere! says:
    November 11, 2018 at 11:08 am

    This is truly pathetic in every way possible! Obama and everyone before him put up with rain. It’s part of the job. Sigh, I miss The Obama’s. The White House had so much grace and dignity when they were there. :(

    Reply
  29. iabelle says:
    November 11, 2018 at 11:08 am

    People show fill his Twitter page with Obama standing in the rain as he did many speeches. It will drive him nuts.

    Reply
  30. Marianne says:
    November 11, 2018 at 11:14 am

    Listen if the rain was hurricane style torrential downpour…fine. If it was a white out blizzard, fine. If the raod was caked in ice and it was too dangerous to make it out there, fine. Those are valid reasons to cancel because of weather. Either way get you ass out there and pay you respects. What do you think the soldiers had to endure? Do you think everytime it rained they went “Oh, I guess war is cancelled today?” No. You have a freaking umbrella, you can use it.

    Reply
  31. HeyThere! says:
    November 11, 2018 at 11:14 am

    Where are all his die hard followers now?!?!? What do they think of this as it is a slap in the face to Veterans in every way possible!!!! AHHH!!!! Seriously would like to see anyone defend this behavior!!!!

    Reply
  32. Ophelia says:
    November 11, 2018 at 11:19 am

    Seems like his PR people has earned their bowl of gruel today as everyone has gotten their talking points: “Who cares, none of the WW1 soldiers are still alive today!”

    I got into a huge row with a friend over this. “How come he got all snipsnappy when people take the knee, accusing them of not respecting the flag (a symbol), while he himself refuses to respect real people who died?”

    “ABSOLUTELY not the same as refusing to take the knee!” She said to me. “It’s merely ceremonial anyway, it’s not like they’re still alive to appreciate it.”

    Of course not. We do this not because so to flatter them, they’ve done their bit by hook or by crook by god they have more than done their bit. We commemorate this every year because it’s a reminder of our failure again and again to live up to that shining ideals that these people have given their lives for and that we have so fallen short of achieving. It is not for them so much as it is for us!

    Sometimes I thought thank goodness my grandfather is no longer with us. He’d barely survived his night terrors and shellshock.

    Lest We Forget! But oh how we forget.

    Reply
  33. We Will Never Forget says:
    November 11, 2018 at 11:23 am

    Does this disrespectful clown realize that countless soldiers fought and died in all kinds of hellish weather, including rain?

    Sending respect, gratitude and love to all who serve their countries, today and everyday ❤

    Reply
    • B n A fn says:
      November 11, 2018 at 1:22 pm

      I know I saw #45 getting on the presidential helicopter to go to a campaign rally either the 4 or 5 of November just before the election. And yesterday the rain was too much for him to get on a helicopter or ride in a car to honor our war dead, this excuse is for his brain dead followers. This conman is the most deplorable President in my lifetime and I’m including Nixon in the mix of the ones I remembered. I have stopped watching the news, because his ugly mug is always on. Btw, he’s not a pleasant looking man, he’s ugly inside and out. he’s always bitching about something or always 🤥. I hope the ones who voted for him is truly embarrassed to know they were so easily conned.

      Reply
  34. nicole says:
    November 11, 2018 at 11:35 am

    He is a c**t.

    Reply
  35. adastraperaspera says:
    November 11, 2018 at 11:41 am

    Washington Post reporter, Seung Min Kim, is reporting today that dozens of GOP House members are in Paris also. There is a group called “The Ripon Society,” which is a long-time Republican advocacy group (since the 60s). For some reason, they’ve decided to hold a conference in Paris just this week, right when Trump goes to meet Putin. They’re holding meetings about all kinds of business and political topics. You aren’t hearing any of them criticize Trump about his snubbing WWI ceremony. All very suspicious timing.

    Reply
  36. Suz says:
    November 11, 2018 at 11:50 am

    Has anyone checked on his cult followers? Are they screaming about disrespecting our veterans for this as loud as they do for football players kneeling during a song?

    Reply
  37. tw says:
    November 11, 2018 at 2:32 pm

    I 100% believe this is about his hair. He is that small and insecure.

    Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      November 11, 2018 at 3:28 pm

      He apparently whinged about getting wet at an event today, I think some of the veterans were at the back under cover and he pointed it out before complaining he was getting drenched.

      Cancelling the event yesterday was all about him having the opportunity to have a ‘secret’ meeting with his Master, Putin. Putin wasn’t at the event either yesterday – its like Helsinki all over again. Everyone will find out about the meeting and what was discussed from the Russian media, just like Helsinki.

      Reply
  38. Interdependent says:
    November 11, 2018 at 4:59 pm

    That darn ‘foot thing’ must’ve flared up again. Thoughts and prayers.

    Reply

