Baby-fisted coward refused to honor WWI memorial because it was raining

Donald Trump had been scheduled to fly to France for months. His trip was scheduled to coincide with Armistice Day aka Remembrance Day aka Veterans Day. France had organized a big event around the 100th anniversary of the WWI armistice, and Trump was supposed to make a trip to the memorial for Marines at the Battle of Belleau Wood. Donald and Melania Trump did fly to France… and then they refused to go to the memorial service. Because there was a light rain.

President Trump flew 3,800 miles to this French capital city for ceremonies to honor the military sacrifice in World War I, hoping to take part in the kind of powerful ode to the bravery of the armed forces that he was unable to hold in Washington. But on his first full day here, it rained on his substitute parade weekend. Early Saturday, the White House announced Trump and the first lady had scuttled plans, due to bad weather, for their first stop in the weekend’s remembrance activities — a visit to the solemn Aisne Marne American Cemetery, marking the ferocious Battle of Belleau Wood. It was not completely clear why the Trumps were unable to attend. The cemetery is 50 miles from Paris. Perhaps the president was planning to travel on Marine One, which is occasionally grounded by the Secret Service. But the sight of dignitaries arriving at other sites outside Paris, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, led some foreign policy analysts to speculate the U.S. commander in chief just wasn’t up for it. “It’s incredible that a president would travel to France for this significant anniversary — and then remain in his hotel room watching TV rather than pay in person his respects to the Americans who gave their lives in France for the victory gained 100 years ago tomorrow,” David Frum, who served as a speechwriter to former president George W. Bush, wrote in tweets. Trump is actually staying at the U.S. ambassador’s residence in Paris.

[From WaPo]

Did you know that Donald Trump got a bunch of deferments during the Vietnam War, and that he claimed to have “bone spurs”? And did you know that in addition to mocking veterans, POWs and those soldiers who have given their lives for their country, Donald Trump has never visited a war zone? He’s never visited military personnel in a combat zone. And now he refuses to visit military memorials because of a light rain. He’s such a coward.

Today, Trump also skipped the meeting of world leaders at Élysée Palace, and he refused to walk in solidarity with 70 other world leaders down the Arc de Triomphe. Emmanuel Macron just called him out a few hours ago, in a speech at l’Arc de Triomphe, saying: “Nationalism is a betrayal of patriotism. By saying ‘Our interests first. Who cares about the others?’ we erase what a nation holds dearest, what gives it life, what makes it great, and what is essential: Its moral values.”

In addition to all that, Trump tweeted his support to the California wildfire. Literally, he took the “side” of the fire and criticized the state of California and the firefighters who are trying to contain the fire.