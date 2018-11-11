Baby-fisted coward refused to honor WWI memorial because it was raining

Donald Trump had been scheduled to fly to France for months. His trip was scheduled to coincide with Armistice Day aka Remembrance Day aka Veterans Day. France had organized a big event around the 100th anniversary of the WWI armistice, and Trump was supposed to make a trip to the memorial for Marines at the Battle of Belleau Wood. Donald and Melania Trump did fly to France… and then they refused to go to the memorial service. Because there was a light rain.
President Trump flew 3,800 miles to this French capital city for ceremonies to honor the military sacrifice in World War I, hoping to take part in the kind of powerful ode to the bravery of the armed forces that he was unable to hold in Washington. But on his first full day here, it rained on his substitute parade weekend. Early Saturday, the White House announced Trump and the first lady had scuttled plans, due to bad weather, for their first stop in the weekend’s remembrance activities — a visit to the solemn Aisne Marne American Cemetery, marking the ferocious Battle of Belleau Wood.
It was not completely clear why the Trumps were unable to attend. The cemetery is 50 miles from Paris. Perhaps the president was planning to travel on Marine One, which is occasionally grounded by the Secret Service. But the sight of dignitaries arriving at other sites outside Paris, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, led some foreign policy analysts to speculate the U.S. commander in chief just wasn’t up for it.
“It’s incredible that a president would travel to France for this significant anniversary — and then remain in his hotel room watching TV rather than pay in person his respects to the Americans who gave their lives in France for the victory gained 100 years ago tomorrow,” David Frum, who served as a speechwriter to former president George W. Bush, wrote in tweets. Trump is actually staying at the U.S. ambassador’s residence in Paris.
Did you know that Donald Trump got a bunch of deferments during the Vietnam War, and that he claimed to have “bone spurs”? And did you know that in addition to mocking veterans, POWs and those soldiers who have given their lives for their country, Donald Trump has never visited a war zone? He’s never visited military personnel in a combat zone. And now he refuses to visit military memorials because of a light rain. He’s such a coward.
Today, Trump also skipped the meeting of world leaders at Élysée Palace, and he refused to walk in solidarity with 70 other world leaders down the Arc de Triomphe. Emmanuel Macron just called him out a few hours ago, in a speech at l’Arc de Triomphe, saying: “Nationalism is a betrayal of patriotism. By saying ‘Our interests first. Who cares about the others?’ we erase what a nation holds dearest, what gives it life, what makes it great, and what is essential: Its moral values.”
In addition to all that, Trump tweeted his support to the California wildfire. Literally, he took the “side” of the fire and criticized the state of California and the firefighters who are trying to contain the fire.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Could this man be anymore revolting? Just when you think he couldn’t get any worse, he managed to surpass himself.
yes.
Is it just my eyes or is there a steaming pile of sh!t in that first picture?
And he will do it again tomorrow and the day after that and so on until we figure out how to stop him.
The way our laws are set up it will be almost impossible to stop hum until 2020. What we can do is get behind the Democratic party vote out any Republican running and those in the house trying to put limits on the cowardly lazy wimp.
I’m still stunned by how stunned I was.
Of all his atrocious acts of petulance, this show of pig-ignorance really drove me to tears, for such a sombre and heart-wrenching occasion.
We rely on our leaders and ceremonial figures to sanctify these events in our name. (Well played, President Macron. Dignified and admirable)
Tr*mp: Disgusting.
Thank you, Cal. You said it. Really disgusting man.
He shouldn’t be allowed to leave the United States. It always ends badly.
I kinda like it when he’s gone, but I hear you. Another abominable thing he did was berate the Baltic leaders for their roles in the Balkans war. And the people defending him on Twitter, saying that was a “common mistake” almost made my head explode.
Yes indeed, Esmom!
Given his wife’s origins, you’d think they might have exchanged a preparatory
/advisory sentence or two, beforehand. (Though maybe she too thinks the pesky Latvians etc had a hand in her region’s troubles. The Hapsburgs did get about a bit….)
Some statesman… What a complete twat he is.
Just last night it was announced that one of his (and Putin’s) favorite congressmen, Dana Rohrabacher, lost his CA seat after THIRTY years. That had to enrage Trump. Dems are still piling up wins and may flip close to 40 seats, which they haven’t done since post-Watergate. Recounts in FL. Jon Tester, whom Trump hates, won in MT. I’m sure Trump has been whining and complaining all week and in no mood to actually act like a, you know, president.
And he will continue to be revolting. I’m sure this man would stand up school children given the right excuse.
I’m not always a big Trudeau fan but I was proud when he put his umbrella down during his speech and said this, “As we sit here in the rain, thinking how uncomfortable we must be these minutes as our suits get wet, and our hair gets wet…it’s all the more fitting that we remember on that day in Dieppe the rain wasn’t rain, it was bullets.” – PM Justin Trudeau
Wow, loving Trudeau right now. Always hated trump, a true psychopath. His actions in France, his insults to California & firefighters & foresters—-I just, I just, I don’t know, it’s so hard to understand this despicable person & why we’re keeping him around.
I thought I couldn’t hate him anymore than I already did, but that tweet basically blaming California for the fires did it.
Poor guy. When it rains, his bone spurs act up.
Just gonna leave this here https://i.redd.it/hkkvh17ctkx11.jpg
Yup. I saw an old tweet from Lindsey Graham, praising Trump for a golf game he played in wet conditions.
I loved seeing all the photos of Obama in the rain. And in helicopters in the rain. The narrative to an assassination attempt came pretty late in the day, after Trump had been trashed pretty thoroughly. So hard to know if it was right wing spin or real.
I’m sure he parked his fat pampered asz in a hotel bed, channel surfing.
Can you imagine how angry he would be if the hotel did not have Fox News , but only CNN?
He’s full of it. At the press conference the other day, he wouldn’t answer a question from a black woman reporter. He said her question was stupid. Then he gives her his attention again by saying, I hear you asking stupid questions all of the time. His own stupid admission that he does indeed watch CNN. At the moment, I can’t recall the name of the reporter….but she is Yale scholar and to call her stupid is a classic effen trumpism. My contempt for him goes well before the presidency. He is just an awful human being.
@Nancy. ALL Black female reporters. Actually, all Black women.
https://twitter.com/whynot_resists/status/1060981680331202561?s=21
I am studying in Europe now. There’s not a lot of Fox News around. Usually in hotels and bars you’ll find they have CNN, BBC world news and Al Jazeera 😂
TV watching, sulking and eating, no doubt.
I can picture him with a platter of hamburgers (one of his favorite foods) gorging out , watching TV and yelling at the screen if he doesn’t like what he hears. Then he uses his fat baby fingers to tweet endlessly because he’s having multiple temper tantrums.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Jane, that’s likely an accurate picture of his international “executive time”.
@Nancy, the reporter was Abby Phillip. His behaviour was disgusting. If he can’t handle being asked questions, why on earth did he run to be president?
She took it like the pro that she is, as did the women he called a racist and the other disrespectful. One day, after he is impeached or passes and our country has rebounded, there will be reels of him spewing his hatred of women, particularly black woman. Doesn’t end there, we will learn from his regime. He will be compared to all the other tyrants before him. His behavior is unacceptable and can never be repeated.
Nancy, ditto.
The long haired guinea pig on his head was growling and hissing it did not want to get wet. Guinea pigs do not like to get wet. That is why 45 did not go
I love that imagery! Good to have a laugh about it instead of cringing in shame.
No guinea pig with any self-respect would be living voluntary on iQ45′s head.
I am quite partial of guinea pigs…
Probably and he is also a lazy fat ass.
Today’s actions are even worse than yesterday’s! Yesterday his defenders were supporting him saying “oh he couldn’t take a helicopter because it was too dangerous.” He’ll have no such excuse today. This is an extremely, extremely bad move on his part. He’s pissing off a lot of veterans. You do not want to piss them off.
On a lighter note, in that top picture, doesn’t it look like Macron is trying to think of some sort of incantation to turn Bigly into a frog?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And from what I read, all the other leaders took cars to where the were going and that it was drizzling not truly raining. Also read Putin walked by himself also today.
Well, we all remember that at some earlier international event, all the other world leaders walked, while Lardass had to be transported by vehicle.
They’re now saying it was the result of threats of an assassination attempt… on Macron. Interesting how that didn’t stop him or anyone else.
His wife and John Kelly were there as others aids. What a load of steaming BS. On top of it was only a 50 minute car ride.
His father’s father dodged the WWI draft in Bavaria.
His grand-father dodged. His father didn’t have to (I think) and then #CadetBoneSpurs dodged again.
It is a fine family tradition among the Drumpfs.
You think he can’t sink any lower… You think it’s impossible that he’ll come up with new ways to display his vile, selfish, ignorant soul… You keep thinking there’s no way he can be more disgusting, more loathsome, more revolting, more narcissistic…
And you’d be wrong.
Well, right along with this show of complete disrespect yesterday in France, he also tweeted about how California has mismanaged its forests and he would stop any federal funding, blaming California for the wildfires. As people were literally evacuating the fires and people died. There is no bottom of how low he will go; he’s truly despicable.
Yeah, he was especially despicable yesterday. Clearly someone got to his phone because “he” tweeted some damage control after that first horrific CA tweet.
I wonder how they get his phone. Does he give it up willingly or do they have to tranquilize him?
@Esmom. I see them firing tranquilizing darts the way Wild Kingdom did to rhinos.
@Esmom, probably wave a Big Mac to get his attention and then grab the phone
California hates Trump (at least the coast, the Central Valley is its own beast) and so he hates California. He doubled down on yesterday’s tweet this morning, despite a good portion of the land burning being federal.
He’s tweeting this after people have burned to death in their cars trying to flee, after entire towns have been devastated. Its horrible here in both northern California, and the dry winds are picking back up today. And I hear the same from friends in LA.
Oh, don’t you know? Canadians are liberals. Those aren’t real people!
And yet vets STILL support this piece of trash. No matter the level of disrespect and contempt shown by him, they still adore him.
And meantime, an 85 year old woman who has beaten cancer twice and is recovering from breaking three ribs was back at work yesterday.
The glorious RBG!
The vets that do support him do so because they get all their news from state ran faux news.
I looked earlier, no mention of this story at all of fox’s website. Only the one he did go to today. He’s a big hero for showing up to that. 😒
If he fires Mattias and it is coming, they will drop him like a hot rock even the Fox news watchers.
Not this Vet!
Remember, when Clinton had pneumonia and still went to the 9/11-memorial-event?
She was called low-stanima by a certain festering pile of bad spray-tan.
That’s a gross generalization. Not all vets support him. Not even close.
A lot of vets are angry. This group, for instance:
https://twitter.com/votevets
They’re blocked by him on Twitter.
Check the hashtag #veteransagainsttrump. There are a LOT of vets disgusted by this piece of shit.
Can someone teach him how to open and close an umbrella? Or is he so low-energy that he can’t even hold one for a few of minutes?
That video of him dumping the umbrella outside of Air Force One…I think it’s part laziness, part a sense of entitlement. But I also think he is losing his ability to figure out or perform certain simple tasks. His brain has to be mush, fed a steady diet of fast food and Fox.
fast food, Fox and amphetamines
He is condemning the state of CA for the wildfires. These citizens of his country are fleeing their homes to survive and he will offer no assistance, just a scolding for their poor work. This, after the massacre days before. I’m a Catholic girl and as a child feared Hell, wanted to please God. As I grew up, my theories of Hell changed. Right now in this time, I hope there is punishment after life, because donald trump isn’t just evil, he may be the devil himself.
I read that the wild fires are burning on federal land managed by the U.S. Forest Service not California owned land. So if there’s mismanagement, then it’s the federal government and that’s Trumps fault. Yet, he once again wrongly casts blame where it doesn’t belong.
The officials are furious with him and his hateful, nonsensical, cold hearted tweeting that they are somehow responsible for the fires and he would afford no Federal funding. It is reminiscent of Hurricane Maria where he put the blame squarely on the people of Puerto Rico. Just wait, someday someone will huff and puff and blow his house down. He is a man without a soul. From the depth of my being, I can’t understand how anyone, not one person can see good in him.
Nancy, I hear you. I think the fact that he has any supporters at all shows that we have more terrible people among us than I ever realized. My dad (who survived WWII by making his across all of Europe on foot) always tried to tell me that but I chose to believe that people are generally good. And that’s what I tried to instill in my kids. Now I’m not so sure, as I see people cheering him on with such hatred in their faces.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Esmom: Be proud of your father, of all Vets of WWII and those who preceded it and followed it. I don’t know if any trump ever served in the military. I know he was right in the Viet Nam era and got out of serving on five separate occasions. Probably didn’t own a flag prior to 2016, now uses it as his weapon to stir up his cult when athletes take a knee. I know he doesn’t care. He reminds me of Jim Jones. He preys on the weak spirited and weak minded and they, like those in Jonestown, will drink the kool-aid. We can’t give up. I want my kids to know people like him exist, but to beware and not afraid. Do something today to make yourself smile, get away from it. Believe it or not, I’m going to get my hair cut! Nesting in the house and readying my look for the big day. Ha! Don’t worry, good will beat evil every time. We got this ❤
Nancy, you are such a shining light. Hope your haircut makes you feel extra beautiful…although you clearly already are. Happy nesting!
I worked for the Forest Service is California; it’s wrong to say they’re mismanaging the land. What we’re facing is the aftermath of years of drought due to climate change & an ever-shrinking budget from Congress. Trump is promulgating the misinformation that federal environmental protection laws ‘prevent’ ‘proper’ forest management-which to him & his cronies means more clearcuts all around. It’s bull pucky.
His supporters claim is was because of the rain that he couldn’t take Marine One and that he didn’t want to take the car because he didn’t want to snarl up traffic because yeah he totally cares about anyone but himself. But the other leaders made it…
And Trudeau threw glorious shade while standing in the rain without an umbrella.
I cannot believe how some people lap up any excuse. “Helicopters can’t fly in the rain.” Really? So I guess all those photos floating around of Marine One and other presidents walking in the rain are fake. And helicopters can’t fly in rain to get seriously injured to hospitals, or be used in battle if it’s raining? How gullible can people be.
Everyone else managed to show up. It’s pathetic, and I don’t see how any veteran, or relative of a past or present vet, can stomach this, or fall for the changing excuses/lies.
I guess it never rained in Vietnam since Hueys are one of the most prevalent images of that war. Or maybe trumpistas just pull any cockamamie excuse out of their asses. They don’t worry since they know their ignorant cultists will lap it up.
Not to mention all the extra security/safety measures Marine One is fortified with. 😏
Because despite the nationalist sentiment otherwise, being a veteran does not make you particularly moral, honorable, or intelligent. Plenty of absolute trash fire human beings sign up for the military every year. There are good veterans out there who will recognize this insult, and then there will be the same idiots supporting him regardless if their veterans or not.
This WaPo editorial nails it. But he probably suffered-no Faux News to watch.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/global-opinions/trump-shows-his-contempt-for-the-men-and-women-in-uniform/2018/11/10/1f8f2632-e524-11e8-8f5f-a55347f48762_story.html?utm_term=.9f85d9142a42
I have a different theory. I really think that Bigly didn’t go because something is going on behind-the-scenes with the AG and Special Counsel investigation and he stayed behind to “deal” with that.
I also wouldn’t be surprised if someone from the Kremlin also paid a low key visit to Bigly yesterday. Maybe I’m just in a constant state of paranoia.
Trump’s insane and utterly inappropriate grin, on seeing Putin approach the assembled world leaders in Paris earlier, explains the whole sickening scene and yesterday’s ‘rain’ insult.
Respectful, never mind friendly, relations with Europe mean nothing to him. His alarming isolation here doesn’t touch him at all…..he’s in with the really mean guys, the full-on dictators of the global playground, and that’s where he wants to be. To hell with diplomacy and finessed manoeuvres.
Macron’s eloquent plea to separate base nationalism from honourable patriotism (aimed squarely at DT) means nothing to the monsters Trump wishes to swagger around with, Putin serving as their unavoidable ambassador.
Your heart could just break.
If you saw the video of him going onto Air Force One and he couldn’t close his umbrella so he just threw it to the top stairs and left it, you wouldn’t wonder why he couldn’t go to the service. He does not know how to work an umbrella and cannot bear the thought of getting his hair wet. Remember how he could not stop talking about his wet hair at his racist rally. Just a lazy ass total embarrassment.
Very low energy! I’m afraid of drizzle.
Or is it…
Emperor Zero will meet with his master Putin and Americans will hear about it from TASS media and there will be no readout of what occurred and three weeks from now, after 14 different versions of what happened (all lies), we will get a small glimpse into the truth?
I said “wouldn’t, not would”
Meanwhile…no caravan, 23 and counting dead in CA wildfires, Khassogi dismemberment mystery continues, Matt Whitaker is being investigated by the FBI for fraud against vets, et al.
Between yesterday’s no-show and the stories coming out about MW being actively involved in that patent company allegedly ripping off vets, I don’t see how any vet can support Zero and his ilk.
The blaming California tweets are horrible, and he just keeps digging on that topic.
Every day it just gets worse. Yesterday felt beyond the pale on so many levels. I try to remind myself that they new Congress and hopefully a couple new senators will start to shift the balance back to sanity come 2019.
Eric, did you see the photo of Macron just smashing Trump’s hand in their handshake? I thought you’d appreciate that, lol.
Just curious. What do all those people who got in a huff about nfl players disrespecting the flag and the military think about this? Hmmm…I wonder. But sadly, I know the answer.
They have nothing to say because they always knew it wasn’t about the military. It is purely about America’s racism and how dare black athelets use their platform to call out America’s oldest and most dearest institution.
And yet the other day, the blow hard was clapping back at Michelle Obama about “saving the military”. What a f@$&king tool. He disrespects Veterans and active duty military. The only person he cares about is himself.
Yeah IlsaLund that was a clanger on his part…..when DT mentions ‘the military’, he is never about the human beings who service it. It’s only ever concern for the industry and its profit margin.
The orange dotard is there to meet with Putin. That is the ONLY reason he is there. He has tweeted nothing today about Veterans Day. Meanwhile Nagini is once again tweeting how much she just loves veterans to distract from Daddy’s bad behavior.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did you see the thumbs up from Putin? Putin loves messing with us.
What ever happened to sanctions? So much crap keeping us distracted, our press can not keep up.
Bet he asked the driver to slow down for this.
https://twitter.com/tahiramirza1/status/1061562450351476738?s=21
Yeah just to rate her out of 10.
That is too funny. And so true.
He is a disgusting human being. I grow more and more angry every day that people support him and ignore his lies and cruelty. I try to be a tolerant person, but I cannot forgive the people who cheer him on or continue to vote for republicans, because a vote for a republican is a vote for him.
That said, it did make me chuckle when people were flooding his twitter with pictures of Obama standing in the rain.
After Pittsburgh and Thousand Oaks mass killings with firearms:
Sane people: can we talk about gun control?
GOP/EZ: it’s too early.
DURING the fires in CA:
EZ: what the hell are they doing in California??
And have we done with War at last?
Well, we’ve been lucky devils both,
And there’s no need of pledge or oath
To bind our lovely friendship fast,
By firmer stuff
Close bound enough.
By wire and wood and stake we’re bound,
By Fricourt and by Festubert,
By whipping rain, by the sun’s glare,
By all the misery and loud sound,
By a Spring day,
By Picard clay.
Show me the two so closely bound
As we, by the wet bond of blood,
By friendship blossoming from mud,
By Death: we faced him, and we found
Beauty in Death,
In dead men, breath.
~Robert Graves, “Two Fusiliers,” 1918
Thanks for sharing, this brought tears to my eyes.
My heart aches for all of those who Trump callously insults every day in words and in deeds. Which pretty much includes everyone except maybe a couple murderous dictators.
After his ignoble behavior in Paris, the only solace I can find today is in poetry.
That first picture makes it look like the smoke from Hell is already surrounding him. I can easily imagine the flames licking his feet out of sight.
As for his comments about the CA fires; he is so stupid. He has zero idea of how hard CA works to mitigate disasters in the state, especially fires. What he doesn’t realize are that the fires are mostly located around the urban interface and not the forest. Numerous factors contribute to the wildfire that are beyond the control of humans including: topography (canyons that funnel winds), weather (lightening, Santa Ana Winds), native vegetation (serving as fire fuel), etc. How do I know? I write I ton of hazard mitigation grant applications on behalf of many cities in CA. The disrespect he’s shown the state, emergency personnel, city planners, and everyone else on the ground working to mitigate and combat the fires is absolutely disgusting.
I also did notice that he didn’t participate in the group walk to the memorial. He turned up in a car.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As always.
There will be more Donald Trumps until white Americans deal with their racism. They love him because he puts whiteness above all else. He’s allowed to be a shitty President, lie, cheat, disrespect veterans, and all the values Americans are supposed to hold dear because he’s a white dude.
He met with Macron beforehand and its probably something to do with how that meeting went. It prob went badly for Emperor Babyfists with Macron refusing to kiss the hand or something and he cancelled out of spite. Either that or he has a super secret date with his Master who also wasn’t at that event.
He’s at a commemoration ceremony at the Suresnes American Cemetery and is swinging his body around like the bored toddler he is. Why does he do that? He does it ALL THE TIME.
Well, in all fairness, he would melt.
This is truly pathetic in every way possible! Obama and everyone before him put up with rain. It’s part of the job. Sigh, I miss The Obama’s. The White House had so much grace and dignity when they were there.
People show fill his Twitter page with Obama standing in the rain as he did many speeches. It will drive him nuts.
That and Trudeau’s speech from yesterday showing him folding up his umbrella and commenting on how the rain is soaking his hair, suit, and shoes but those soldiers stood in a rain of bullets.
@IABELLE that’s amazing!!!!
Listen if the rain was hurricane style torrential downpour…fine. If it was a white out blizzard, fine. If the raod was caked in ice and it was too dangerous to make it out there, fine. Those are valid reasons to cancel because of weather. Either way get you ass out there and pay you respects. What do you think the soldiers had to endure? Do you think everytime it rained they went “Oh, I guess war is cancelled today?” No. You have a freaking umbrella, you can use it.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ioXKgviIqDM
Where are all his die hard followers now?!?!? What do they think of this as it is a slap in the face to Veterans in every way possible!!!! AHHH!!!! Seriously would like to see anyone defend this behavior!!!!
Seems like his PR people has earned their bowl of gruel today as everyone has gotten their talking points: “Who cares, none of the WW1 soldiers are still alive today!”
I got into a huge row with a friend over this. “How come he got all snipsnappy when people take the knee, accusing them of not respecting the flag (a symbol), while he himself refuses to respect real people who died?”
“ABSOLUTELY not the same as refusing to take the knee!” She said to me. “It’s merely ceremonial anyway, it’s not like they’re still alive to appreciate it.”
Of course not. We do this not because so to flatter them, they’ve done their bit by hook or by crook by god they have more than done their bit. We commemorate this every year because it’s a reminder of our failure again and again to live up to that shining ideals that these people have given their lives for and that we have so fallen short of achieving. It is not for them so much as it is for us!
Sometimes I thought thank goodness my grandfather is no longer with us. He’d barely survived his night terrors and shellshock.
Lest We Forget! But oh how we forget.
Their children are still alive.
Doesn’t count for sockpuppets (and my friends–yes plural). And yea they do have a stock answer for that too. Won’t be typing it out here as I can barely see through red typing this. Pick a tweet any tweet and scroll down the answers. You’ll find it in a jiffy.
Does this disrespectful clown realize that countless soldiers fought and died in all kinds of hellish weather, including rain?
Sending respect, gratitude and love to all who serve their countries, today and everyday ❤
I know I saw #45 getting on the presidential helicopter to go to a campaign rally either the 4 or 5 of November just before the election. And yesterday the rain was too much for him to get on a helicopter or ride in a car to honor our war dead, this excuse is for his brain dead followers. This conman is the most deplorable President in my lifetime and I’m including Nixon in the mix of the ones I remembered. I have stopped watching the news, because his ugly mug is always on. Btw, he’s not a pleasant looking man, he’s ugly inside and out. he’s always bitching about something or always 🤥. I hope the ones who voted for him is truly embarrassed to know they were so easily conned.
He is a c**t.
Washington Post reporter, Seung Min Kim, is reporting today that dozens of GOP House members are in Paris also. There is a group called “The Ripon Society,” which is a long-time Republican advocacy group (since the 60s). For some reason, they’ve decided to hold a conference in Paris just this week, right when Trump goes to meet Putin. They’re holding meetings about all kinds of business and political topics. You aren’t hearing any of them criticize Trump about his snubbing WWI ceremony. All very suspicious timing.
Probably there to pay homage and beg Putey not to release any of the dirt he has on them.
Has anyone checked on his cult followers? Are they screaming about disrespecting our veterans for this as loud as they do for football players kneeling during a song?
I 100% believe this is about his hair. He is that small and insecure.
He apparently whinged about getting wet at an event today, I think some of the veterans were at the back under cover and he pointed it out before complaining he was getting drenched.
Cancelling the event yesterday was all about him having the opportunity to have a ‘secret’ meeting with his Master, Putin. Putin wasn’t at the event either yesterday – its like Helsinki all over again. Everyone will find out about the meeting and what was discussed from the Russian media, just like Helsinki.
That darn ‘foot thing’ must’ve flared up again. Thoughts and prayers.
