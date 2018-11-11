Duchess Kate wore a sleek Roland Mouret to the Festival of Remembrance event

Here are some photos from the annual Festival of Remembrance, which featured appearances by many members of the British royal family. The Princess Royal, the Duke of York, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the Prince of Wales, Prince Edward, the Countess of Wessex, the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Queen were all in attendance. Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge were also there, front row with the Queen, Charles and Camilla. I always find it so interesting to study the seating arrangements/positioning for these events. Clearly, the front row of the royal box was for the Queen, her heir and her heir’s heir. But in the second and third rows, anything goes. The seating didn’t have any bearing on the line of succession.

Duchess Kate didn’t re-wear a frock for this event – she chose a sleek black number from Roland Mouret, a designer I love and I wish more royal women would wear. The asymmetrical neck is quite common in Mouret’s designs, as is the clean, simple silhouette. Don’t hate me, but I think this dress feels like something Meghan would have chosen more than Kate. Kate likes a full skirt. She likes a skirt cut above the knee. God knows, she loves buttons and lace. I’ll never understand why Kate doesn’t wear this kind of style more often, because it really flatters her figure, and the length is more demure and professional.

46 Responses to “Duchess Kate wore a sleek Roland Mouret to the Festival of Remembrance event”

  1. Marissa says:
    November 11, 2018 at 7:53 am

    She looks great.

    Reply
  2. Anne says:
    November 11, 2018 at 7:56 am

    Yesterday she really looked fine. Today she wears ellegant- millitary style coat during Remembrance Sunday.

    Reply
  3. Annie. says:
    November 11, 2018 at 8:01 am

    To be fair, with some exceptions, Kate has been favouring slightly longer hems since the Tour of Australia and NZ with George and William…

    She looks fantastic here. The dress is very flattering on her, and I saw pictures of the dress on Twitter… It’s definitely more interesting than what we can appreciate here.
    It is very easy to re wear this one, so I am sure we will see it again

    Reply
  4. minx says:
    November 11, 2018 at 8:02 am

    Very chic and appropriate.

    Reply
  5. Eleonor says:
    November 11, 2018 at 8:13 am

    I think her style has really improved. I really like this lenght of hair.

    Reply
  6. Aang says:
    November 11, 2018 at 8:13 am

    Asymmetry of any sort bothers me but Kate looks lovely here. Just spent $2500 on a bespoke dress for my daughter. It has an asymmetrical design. She loves it. Everyone else loves it. It makes me uncomfortable. But I guess that’s why I’m not a designer.

    Reply
  7. Roxi says:
    November 11, 2018 at 8:25 am

    She looks great!

    Reply
  8. Digital Unicorn says:
    November 11, 2018 at 8:47 am

    I agree the dress suits her. Like her hair at the moment, glad to see she’s either had a hair cut or finally chucked out the cheap wiglets she loves.

    Reply
  9. OSTONE says:
    November 11, 2018 at 8:53 am

    She looks amazing.

    Reply
  10. JanetDR says:
    November 11, 2018 at 8:56 am

    I love the dress and she looks great! The neckline really adds interest.

    Reply
  11. Jessica says:
    November 11, 2018 at 9:25 am

    I wish she’d really embrace the look and go sleeker with the hair too. I don’t get bouncy curls with this dress.

    Reply
  12. Cerys says:
    November 11, 2018 at 9:38 am

    She looks great. Something about Kate seems to have changed. I don’t know what it is but she seems different (in a good way).

    Reply
  13. Toot says:
    November 11, 2018 at 9:58 am

    Meghan has worn Roland a few times since becoming royal, and he was a friend of hers from before Harry.

    https://goo.gl/images/C8Tfup

    Reply
  14. Jeuje says:
    November 11, 2018 at 10:04 am

    Gorgeous. I thought all 3 women along with HM looked stunning. I love Kate’s hair

    Reply
  15. dlc says:
    November 11, 2018 at 10:04 am

    It’s a great dress on her for sure.

    Reply
  16. Jessie says:
    November 11, 2018 at 10:33 am

    snooze. so boring.

    Reply
  17. noodle says:
    November 11, 2018 at 10:55 am

    why is Kate wearing poppy on the right side? everyone else has it on the left.

    Reply
  18. Lexa says:
    November 11, 2018 at 11:18 am

    Roland Mouret’s designs are so expensive but the dresses and jumpsuits are beautiful, professional, and overall pretty classic. I really want Kate to wear more RM!

    Reply
  19. MeghanNotMarkle says:
    November 11, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    I have disliked Kate’s post-George style and haven’t been wild about her post-wedding style in general. She usually dresses for someone at least twice her age. But this is more like her pre-wedding style and I love it. She actually looks like a 30-something woman rather than HM’s mini-me.

    Reply
  20. Olive says:
    November 11, 2018 at 3:42 pm

    this is a great look on her. she looks very polished and TALL! not a fan of that sleeve length but otherwise this was a win for her.

    of course she’s back to her old tricks theme dressing on the balcony today with a military-esque coat.

    Reply
  21. Mego says:
    November 11, 2018 at 4:35 pm

    I loved this dress on her.

    Reply
  22. Flying fish says:
    November 11, 2018 at 4:53 pm

    The sleeves, yikes!!

    Reply

