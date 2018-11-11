Duchess Kate wore a sleek Roland Mouret to the Festival of Remembrance event

Embed from Getty Images

Here are some photos from the annual Festival of Remembrance, which featured appearances by many members of the British royal family. The Princess Royal, the Duke of York, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the Prince of Wales, Prince Edward, the Countess of Wessex, the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Queen were all in attendance. Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge were also there, front row with the Queen, Charles and Camilla. I always find it so interesting to study the seating arrangements/positioning for these events. Clearly, the front row of the royal box was for the Queen, her heir and her heir’s heir. But in the second and third rows, anything goes. The seating didn’t have any bearing on the line of succession.

Duchess Kate didn’t re-wear a frock for this event – she chose a sleek black number from Roland Mouret, a designer I love and I wish more royal women would wear. The asymmetrical neck is quite common in Mouret’s designs, as is the clean, simple silhouette. Don’t hate me, but I think this dress feels like something Meghan would have chosen more than Kate. Kate likes a full skirt. She likes a skirt cut above the knee. God knows, she loves buttons and lace. I’ll never understand why Kate doesn’t wear this kind of style more often, because it really flatters her figure, and the length is more demure and professional.

