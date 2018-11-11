Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuk embrace all of their blended-family kids ‘as their own’

I have criticized and I will continue to criticize Gwyneth Paltrow for any number of things: her stringy center-part hairstyle, her basic af wedding, her ability to profit from shilling pseudoscience to dumb rich women. But I’ve always sort of believed that Gwyneth is probably a good mom, and a hands-on mom. Apple and Moses seem like happy, well-adjusted kids. They spend a lot of time with Gwyneth and Chris Martin, together as a family and separately as divorced parents. Gwyneth and Chris’s divorce even seemed to bring them closer together as a family, and I actually bought the idea that their kids were their #1 priority. So now that Gwyneth has married Brad Falchuk, what’s their home life like?

Gwyneth Paltrow is enjoying a bit of domestic bliss with her happily blended family. One month after marrying TV producer Brad Falchuk, 47, the actress, 46 and her new husband — who affectionately refer to themselves as The Faltrows — have settled into a cozy life together as a new family of six. They are enjoying living together at Paltrow’s Los Angeles home and divvying up parental duties like kid carpools. “They enjoy quiet nights at home with the kids,” says a Paltrow pal. “Gwyneth cooks, and they all catch up over family time.” Paltrow is mom to Apple, 14, and Moses, 12, with ex-husband Chris Martin, and Falchuk shares son Brody and daughter Isabella with ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik, whom he was married to for 10 years before filing for divorce in March 2013. “She and Brad embrace all the kids as their own,” a Paltrow pal tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “They are planning holiday trips and vacations as a family. The kids are very accepting of each other and cute together.” “Gwyneth takes her job as a stepmom very seriously,” adds the friend. “She loves it.” “She is crazy in love with him,” adds the friend of the Oscar winner. “Brad is a fantastic guy. You can tell he is crazy about Gwyneth. They have a very special relationship.”

[From People Magazine]

I sort of believe it? I believe Gwyneth and Brad are quite happy together and they suit each other. I believe she probably does like to stay in and spend time with her kids and his kids and do mom things. I also believe that A) Gwyneth has an enormous staff employed at all of her homes, and they’re the ones creating this perfect domestic image and B) it really is part and parcel of Goop 2.0. Goop 2.0 is all about the shill, and making Gwyneth look less like an elitist a–hole so she can sell more horsesh-t to dumb upper middle-class women.