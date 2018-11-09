“Ezra Miller wore a great ensemble at the Paris ‘Fantastic Beasts’ premiere” links

Ezra Miller wore this to the Paris premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. At least it’s not another boring suit? [Go Fug Yourself]
Did Prince Harry & Meghan throw a tantrum about her wedding tiara? Sorry, I don’t buy it – I think the Queen gave Meghan some options and she & Harry picked one. [LaineyGossip]
Ruth Bader Ginsburg is reportedly doing okay after her fall. [Jezebel]
Rudy Giuliani spent lavishly on his mistress. [Dlisted]
Imagine how pathetic this guy’s life is. [Towleroad]
Everyone’s freaking about Matthew Whitaker. [Pajiba]
Thomas Ravenel is suing Bravo, welcome to hell. [Reality Tea]
Nick Offerman should do more audiobooks, he has a great voice. [Starcasm]
This year’s Victoria’s Secret Fantasy Bra looks really weird. [The Blemish]
Love it!! Yay Ezra
Yes, my first thought was “I’m here for that ensemble.”
Now I want a walnut whip.
The most underrated Christmas treat.
Alright, I must know. What is a walnut whip???
I effing love this! What a legend!
and yeah… the VS Fantasy Bra looks cheap and crappy this year. Poor Elsa!
Vs should just rebrand, do something different. It’s not the show it used to be and if you look at the frow… The only thing memorable is Adriana Lima.
I can’t be the only one who is inclined to squeeze for the instant gratification of a popping sound…?
He looks a bit like my mom in this makeup
I don’t know how to say this without sounding weird, but he’s got great lips.
No one’s gonna mention that Adam Driver has a secret kid, according to Page Six?
I think because it’s not a love child-type of secret baby, but rather he & his wife are just very low-key and very private. I could have sworn, though, that I had read long ago that they had a child 🤷♀️
There was a blind item from BlindGossip that called it last year. Apparently they were going to split up, but a surprise tiny human delayed that. BG will probably update the article in question later, I reckon
That “secret baby” rumor has been going around for about two years, which is about the age the child is. Adam seems fairly low-key and guarded, so I could see him wanting to keep a child out of the spotlight for now.
Also very interested in the supposed tiara drama
I don’t buy it either re. the tantrum. Like most people, I’m sure any tiara would have been a thrilling prospect and Meghan and Harry were happy. The fact that emeralds are mentioned like Eugenie’s choice is clearly an obvious divisive tactic… again. Urgh. Edit, basically what @Rapunzel said below, but I can’t fully delete this comment.
If the tiara drama is true, it makes no one look good. Not meghan and harry for throwing fits and not the queen for insisting someone will wear what they are given or lying about an unknown provinince and then giving the tiara to eugenie. I doubt the story because I cannot imagine the balls it would take to be a new member of the royal family, research tiaras, then insist on a specific one.
I doubt it. The emerald tiara wouldn’t have matched the wedding dress and the veil at all, and the entire aesthetic of the wedding (arch flowers, the cake, the second outfit, etc.) was neutral and understated (well, for a royal wedding at least, compared to William’s and Eugenie’s weddings).
I have no idea why Lainey’s claiming that Dan Wootton’s stories are reliable. He’s the same reporter who claimed Thomas Markle knew about the pregnancy before it was announced, when Thomas admitted he only found out on the radio. His story also claims that Meghan is supposedly rude to staff. First there were stories about her being “too nice” and hugging/being touchy-feely to staff, and now she’s some kind of raving monster? Which is it?
I too don’t buy the tiara drama. That emerald tiara seems to be QEII’s only emerald tiara (someone more knowledgeable correct me if I’m wrong), but no color photos even exists of it and it hadn’t been seen in public for decades. So how would Meg even know to request it? And not lending because of its unclear provenance? I doubt QEII would do that. If she denied the tiara to Meg, it would have been because Eugenie called dibs, and I’m sure they would have just told Meg that, and Meg would have understood.
I don’t buy the tiara drama at all. The only way she would have known that an Emerald tiara was an option is if someone showed it to her. Nobody was even sure that the tiara Eugenie wore was actually in the royal collection until she wore it. I think the Queen gave them each a few options and they picked what they wanted. I wouldn’t be surprised if Eugenie got to pick first though and maybe that’s what upset Megan and Harry.
Eugenie is QEII’s grandchild and probably knows what’s in the vaults. She likely jumped on that tiara soon as she got engaged before Meg was even thinking about selection.
I can see Meg wanting an emerald tiara and being told Eugenie had dibs. And I can even see Harry whining about it. The rest, I don’t buy.
And question: if Meg wanted an emerald tiara, then she obviously wanted a colored tiara for her simple white dress (which makes sense). So why didn’t see select or get given an alternate colored tiara? Like why didn’t the queen send a ruby or amethyst, or even sapphire tiara or something her way? QEII isn’t stupid. That’s what I’d do if an emerald tiara was requested and I couldn’t provide.
I totally belive in tiara drama. Those two are entiteled, spoiled brats! What a shame.
Based on what information would you say that either of them are spoiled brats? Now…THAT’S THE REAL SHAME…that you would believe something SO OUTLANDISH…that doesn’t even jibe with the events that happened AT the wedding or AFTER the wedding…do you the the QUEEN would have invited Meghan to go overnight with her…on her OWN PRIVATE TRAIN…if Meghan had showed her ass over a tiara…Or that Charles would have acted the way HE did? And there is NOTHING in Meghan’s past or present to back that crap up…
How Sway?!?!
How Sway?!?!!!!!!!
i’m crying so funny.
The woman’s smile behind Ezra says it all. Just go for it, Ezra!
Yaaaasss! Serving you Missy Elliott supa fly realness!
Meh. Ezra’s cheekbones lips face are fab. The attire is ridiculous. I’m not into that “I lost a fight with a sleeping bag and my tent” look. And yes, it would have been perfect at Met Ball what? Two years ago? Don’t care. I find it crazy.
Props to they for wearing this get-up, and the face is fierceness personified, but all I can see is a giant puffy dalek!
When I first saw Ezra a few years ago…in some small independent film…I thought…
“THOSE CHEEKBONES BELONG ON THE MOVIE SCREEN!”
I always HOPED that he would get enough roles for him to TRULY be himself…and that he wouldn’t be forced into a niche…because Babyboy HAS REAL TALENT!
I’m SO HAPPY that Ezra is living HIS LIFE!
Yay! He’s just dizzyingly gorgeous …..can’t immediately pinpoint which of my forever heroes he reminds me of, with those penetrating hooded eyes …..maybe Robbie Robertson? (Hah….I’d love to have seen RR in black lipstick, too. Swoon).
I love Ezra’s outfit. Mostly because it looks so warm.
Meghan can do no wrong on this site.
Why is no one talking about how rude and obnoxious he is during interviews? He’s a total nightmare.
You can be successful and talented and also be nice to people.
Ugh. He’s such a hot looking man when well styled, but he’s wasting his natural gifts.
I don’t have a clue who this is. No bloody clue.
Another amazing Nick Offermann audio book is “Lincoln in the Bardo”, he is one of the characters, along with David Sedaris (and a host of other people. There are about 150 people on that thing). He is delightful in it, as he is in everything!
