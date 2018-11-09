“Ezra Miller wore a great ensemble at the Paris ‘Fantastic Beasts’ premiere” links
World Premiere of 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald' - Arrivals

Ezra Miller wore this to the Paris premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. At least it’s not another boring suit? [Go Fug Yourself]
Did Prince Harry & Meghan throw a tantrum about her wedding tiara? Sorry, I don’t buy it – I think the Queen gave Meghan some options and she & Harry picked one. [LaineyGossip]
Ruth Bader Ginsburg is reportedly doing okay after her fall. [Jezebel]
Rudy Giuliani spent lavishly on his mistress. [Dlisted]
Imagine how pathetic this guy’s life is. [Towleroad]
Everyone’s freaking about Matthew Whitaker. [Pajiba]
Thomas Ravenel is suing Bravo, welcome to hell. [Reality Tea]
Nick Offerman should do more audiobooks, he has a great voice. [Starcasm]
This year’s Victoria’s Secret Fantasy Bra looks really weird. [The Blemish]

World Premiere of 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald' - Arrivals

37 Responses to ""Ezra Miller wore a great ensemble at the Paris 'Fantastic Beasts' premiere" links"

  1. Nicegirl says:
    November 9, 2018 at 12:36 pm

    Love it!! Yay Ezra

    Reply
  2. Incredulous says:
    November 9, 2018 at 12:36 pm

    Now I want a walnut whip.

    Reply
  3. SK says:
    November 9, 2018 at 12:36 pm

    I effing love this! What a legend!

    Reply
  4. SK says:
    November 9, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    and yeah… the VS Fantasy Bra looks cheap and crappy this year. Poor Elsa!

    Reply
  5. Clementine says:
    November 9, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    I can’t be the only one who is inclined to squeeze for the instant gratification of a popping sound…?

    Reply
  6. KLO says:
    November 9, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    He looks a bit like my mom in this makeup

    Reply
  7. Mini says:
    November 9, 2018 at 12:38 pm

    No one’s gonna mention that Adam Driver has a secret kid, according to Page Six?

    Reply
  8. Nicegirl says:
    November 9, 2018 at 12:43 pm

    Also very interested in the supposed tiara drama

    Reply
    • Lilly says:
      November 9, 2018 at 12:55 pm

      I don’t buy it either re. the tantrum. Like most people, I’m sure any tiara would have been a thrilling prospect and Meghan and Harry were happy. The fact that emeralds are mentioned like Eugenie’s choice is clearly an obvious divisive tactic… again. Urgh. Edit, basically what @Rapunzel said below, but I can’t fully delete this comment.

      Reply
    • dlc says:
      November 9, 2018 at 1:03 pm

      If the tiara drama is true, it makes no one look good. Not meghan and harry for throwing fits and not the queen for insisting someone will wear what they are given or lying about an unknown provinince and then giving the tiara to eugenie. I doubt the story because I cannot imagine the balls it would take to be a new member of the royal family, research tiaras, then insist on a specific one.

      Reply
    • Beach Dreams says:
      November 9, 2018 at 1:17 pm

      I doubt it. The emerald tiara wouldn’t have matched the wedding dress and the veil at all, and the entire aesthetic of the wedding (arch flowers, the cake, the second outfit, etc.) was neutral and understated (well, for a royal wedding at least, compared to William’s and Eugenie’s weddings).

      I have no idea why Lainey’s claiming that Dan Wootton’s stories are reliable. He’s the same reporter who claimed Thomas Markle knew about the pregnancy before it was announced, when Thomas admitted he only found out on the radio. His story also claims that Meghan is supposedly rude to staff. First there were stories about her being “too nice” and hugging/being touchy-feely to staff, and now she’s some kind of raving monster? Which is it?

      Reply
  9. Rapunzel says:
    November 9, 2018 at 12:51 pm

    I too don’t buy the tiara drama. That emerald tiara seems to be QEII’s only emerald tiara (someone more knowledgeable correct me if I’m wrong), but no color photos even exists of it and it hadn’t been seen in public for decades. So how would Meg even know to request it? And not lending because of its unclear provenance? I doubt QEII would do that. If she denied the tiara to Meg, it would have been because Eugenie called dibs, and I’m sure they would have just told Meg that, and Meg would have understood.

    Reply
    • Jessica says:
      November 9, 2018 at 1:08 pm

      I don’t buy the tiara drama at all. The only way she would have known that an Emerald tiara was an option is if someone showed it to her. Nobody was even sure that the tiara Eugenie wore was actually in the royal collection until she wore it. I think the Queen gave them each a few options and they picked what they wanted. I wouldn’t be surprised if Eugenie got to pick first though and maybe that’s what upset Megan and Harry.

      Reply
      • Rapunzel says:
        November 9, 2018 at 1:16 pm

        Eugenie is QEII’s grandchild and probably knows what’s in the vaults. She likely jumped on that tiara soon as she got engaged before Meg was even thinking about selection.

        I can see Meg wanting an emerald tiara and being told Eugenie had dibs. And I can even see Harry whining about it. The rest, I don’t buy.

        And question: if Meg wanted an emerald tiara, then she obviously wanted a colored tiara for her simple white dress (which makes sense). So why didn’t see select or get given an alternate colored tiara? Like why didn’t the queen send a ruby or amethyst, or even sapphire tiara or something her way? QEII isn’t stupid. That’s what I’d do if an emerald tiara was requested and I couldn’t provide.

  10. anna says:
    November 9, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    I totally belive in tiara drama. Those two are entiteled, spoiled brats! What a shame.

    Reply
    • Lala11_7 says:
      November 9, 2018 at 1:43 pm

      Based on what information would you say that either of them are spoiled brats? Now…THAT’S THE REAL SHAME…that you would believe something SO OUTLANDISH…that doesn’t even jibe with the events that happened AT the wedding or AFTER the wedding…do you the the QUEEN would have invited Meghan to go overnight with her…on her OWN PRIVATE TRAIN…if Meghan had showed her ass over a tiara…Or that Charles would have acted the way HE did? And there is NOTHING in Meghan’s past or present to back that crap up…

      How Sway?!?!

      Reply
  11. Lightpurple says:
    November 9, 2018 at 12:54 pm

    The woman’s smile behind Ezra says it all. Just go for it, Ezra!

    Reply
  12. Steff says:
    November 9, 2018 at 12:54 pm

    Yaaaasss! Serving you Missy Elliott supa fly realness!

    Reply
  13. AnotherDirtyMartini says:
    November 9, 2018 at 1:00 pm

    Meh. Ezra’s cheekbones lips face are fab. The attire is ridiculous. I’m not into that “I lost a fight with a sleeping bag and my tent” look. And yes, it would have been perfect at Met Ball what? Two years ago? Don’t care. I find it crazy.

    Reply
  14. Lala11_7 says:
    November 9, 2018 at 1:45 pm

    When I first saw Ezra a few years ago…in some small independent film…I thought…

    “THOSE CHEEKBONES BELONG ON THE MOVIE SCREEN!”

    I always HOPED that he would get enough roles for him to TRULY be himself…and that he wouldn’t be forced into a niche…because Babyboy HAS REAL TALENT!

    I’m SO HAPPY that Ezra is living HIS LIFE!

    Reply
  15. deezee says:
    November 9, 2018 at 2:02 pm

    I love Ezra’s outfit. Mostly because it looks so warm.

    Reply
  16. Laura says:
    November 9, 2018 at 2:04 pm

    Meghan can do no wrong on this site.

    Reply
  17. Nala says:
    November 9, 2018 at 2:12 pm

    Why is no one talking about how rude and obnoxious he is during interviews? He’s a total nightmare.

    You can be successful and talented and also be nice to people.

    Reply
  18. Betty says:
    November 9, 2018 at 2:15 pm

    Ugh. He’s such a hot looking man when well styled, but he’s wasting his natural gifts.

    Reply
  19. Usedtobe says:
    November 9, 2018 at 2:31 pm

    I don’t have a clue who this is. No bloody clue.

    Reply
  20. Amanda says:
    November 9, 2018 at 2:58 pm

    Another amazing Nick Offermann audio book is “Lincoln in the Bardo”, he is one of the characters, along with David Sedaris (and a host of other people. There are about 150 people on that thing). He is delightful in it, as he is in everything!

    Reply

