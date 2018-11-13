“The last season of ‘Game of Thrones’ will begin in April 2019″ links

The last season of Game of Thrones will premiere in April 2019. [Pajiba]

Why are Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson still together? [Starcasm]

This is like a real-life Archer plotline. [The Blemish]

Sen. Jeff Flake is officially being replaced by Democrat Kyrsten Sinema! [Jezebel]

Here’s the trailer for Toy Story 4. [LaineyGossip]

Joe Giudice doesn’t want to be deported. Too bad. [Dlisted]

Janelle Monae looked amazing at the Glamour event. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Jenna Fischer went “bald.” [Seriously OMG WTF]

I keep forgetting that Armie Hammer is in that RBG movie. [JustJared]