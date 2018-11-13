“The last season of ‘Game of Thrones’ will begin in April 2019″ links
  • November 13, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

The last season of Game of Thrones will premiere in April 2019. [Pajiba]
Why are Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson still together? [Starcasm]
This is like a real-life Archer plotline. [The Blemish]
Sen. Jeff Flake is officially being replaced by Democrat Kyrsten Sinema! [Jezebel]
Here’s the trailer for Toy Story 4. [LaineyGossip]
Joe Giudice doesn’t want to be deported. Too bad. [Dlisted]
Janelle Monae looked amazing at the Glamour event. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Jenna Fischer went “bald.” [Seriously OMG WTF]
I keep forgetting that Armie Hammer is in that RBG movie. [JustJared]

Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

11 Responses to ““The last season of ‘Game of Thrones’ will begin in April 2019″ links”

  1. Jenns says:
    November 13, 2018 at 12:41 pm

    So exciting! Now we just need a teaser or some pictures to hold us over until the first trailer next year.

    And I now have 5 months to come up with an excuse as to why I need off every Monday in April and May.

    Reply
  2. Dee Kay says:
    November 13, 2018 at 12:46 pm

    Oh s–t that doesn’t give me much time to do a complete re-watch of the entire series so far. I’ll have to do more than two episodes a week to get it all in by April.

    Reply
  3. JeanGrey says:
    November 13, 2018 at 1:26 pm

    Game on, bitches!!!!

    Reply
  4. Incredulous says:
    November 13, 2018 at 1:32 pm

    I’m more excited for the Deadwood movie they are filming. THERE’S NEW DEADWOOD! Tell your God to ready for blood!

    Reply
  5. Steff says:
    November 13, 2018 at 1:37 pm

    Well done Arizona! 🌊🌊🌊

    Reply
  6. ItReallyIsYou,NotMe says:
    November 13, 2018 at 3:13 pm

    On the article about Khloe, a good way to make sure that no one has an opinion about your relationship is not to base your *career* on the public’s interest in every aspect of your private life.

    Reply
  7. Eleonor says:
    November 13, 2018 at 3:59 pm

    All I want is to see Brienne and Tormund giant babies ruling the 7 kingdoms.
    THAT is the power couple I want to see.

    Reply
    • Deanna says:
      November 13, 2018 at 4:27 pm

      I’ve seen an increase in people shipping Brienne and Tormund, and I have to ask, why? He’s a fun character, but it’s clear that Brienne is not interested in him.

      As per Gwendoline Christie, “Do you think she actually likes him? I don’t think it’s something Brienne wants!” and “She seems fairly repelled by Tormund’s strong overtures toward her.”

      To me, it leans far too close to the idea that women ‘owe’ men for the attention that’s shown them, or that it’s acceptable for men to wear women down by not accepting a no.

      Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment