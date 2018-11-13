“The last season of ‘Game of Thrones’ will begin in April 2019″ links

The last season of Game of Thrones will premiere in April 2019. [Pajiba]
So exciting! Now we just need a teaser or some pictures to hold us over until the first trailer next year.
And I now have 5 months to come up with an excuse as to why I need off every Monday in April and May.
I now have the voiceover from last season’s teaser trailer running through my head on a continuous loop. Sansa saying: “When the snow falls and the white wind blows, the lone wolf dies but the pack survives.
Oh s–t that doesn’t give me much time to do a complete re-watch of the entire series so far. I’ll have to do more than two episodes a week to get it all in by April.
Game on, bitches!!!!
I’m more excited for the Deadwood movie they are filming. THERE’S NEW DEADWOOD! Tell your God to ready for blood!
Well done Arizona! 🌊🌊🌊
Yes, that was great news! It makes me glad that decent Americans got some good news for a change.
On the article about Khloe, a good way to make sure that no one has an opinion about your relationship is not to base your *career* on the public’s interest in every aspect of your private life.
All I want is to see Brienne and Tormund giant babies ruling the 7 kingdoms.
THAT is the power couple I want to see.
I’ve seen an increase in people shipping Brienne and Tormund, and I have to ask, why? He’s a fun character, but it’s clear that Brienne is not interested in him.
As per Gwendoline Christie, “Do you think she actually likes him? I don’t think it’s something Brienne wants!” and “She seems fairly repelled by Tormund’s strong overtures toward her.”
To me, it leans far too close to the idea that women ‘owe’ men for the attention that’s shown them, or that it’s acceptable for men to wear women down by not accepting a no.
I like that he totally worships her for what she is a strong independent woman, and he is so blatantly on his knees she is disorientated, cause usually people mock her. That’s what I like.
