Vanessa Marcil now says Kassius has seen his dad a few times in the past 5 years

As we discussed yesterday, Vanessa Marcil suddenly had a lot to say about the son she shares with Brian Austin Green. Kassius Green is 16 years old, and for almost all of his life, his parents have been apart. BAG has been with Megan Fox for a decade or longer, and Vanessa claimed in an Instagram post that BAG had waged a multi-year campaign for full custody of Kassius, only to be turned down by the court every time. Marcil also claimed that Kassius hasn’t spent any time with BAG in five years, and that Kass has never met his youngest half-brother. Well, now Vanessa is slightly walking back one of her claims:

Vanessa Marcil is standing by her claims about her son’s interactions — or lack thereof — with his father Brian Austin Green. On Tuesday, the Las Vegas alum, 50, defended the emotional message she posted to Instagram just two days earlier, claiming that her only child — 16-year-old Kassius Lijah — was cut out of the actor and his wife Megan Fox‘s life five years ago. In a screenshot from her earlier post’s comments section, Marcil captured her response to a fan and explained that Green and Kassius have only been at the same wedding, resort and play “a few times in passing,” as well as a few hour-long lunches. “That is it,” Marcil declared. “From yesterday also so calm tf down guys,” she captioned her screenshot. “The truth is the truth and it IS needed for healing after 15 years. Love to all parents. Moms and dads. Let’s put our kids first.”

[From People]

I think Vanessa is probably telling close to the truth about BAG’s estrangement from Kassius, but I don’t think she helps her case by saying “no contact for five years” and then coming back and listing the various times they have made contact in the past five years. Granted, it’s not the ideal father-son relationship when a father only has lunch with his teenage kid twice a year. Also: I find it very odd and shady that BAG hasn’t said anything about this publicly. Yet. Will he?