Vanessa Marcil now says Kassius has seen his dad a few times in the past 5 years

Premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Magic Mike XXL' - Arrivals

As we discussed yesterday, Vanessa Marcil suddenly had a lot to say about the son she shares with Brian Austin Green. Kassius Green is 16 years old, and for almost all of his life, his parents have been apart. BAG has been with Megan Fox for a decade or longer, and Vanessa claimed in an Instagram post that BAG had waged a multi-year campaign for full custody of Kassius, only to be turned down by the court every time. Marcil also claimed that Kassius hasn’t spent any time with BAG in five years, and that Kass has never met his youngest half-brother. Well, now Vanessa is slightly walking back one of her claims:

Vanessa Marcil is standing by her claims about her son’s interactions — or lack thereof — with his father Brian Austin Green. On Tuesday, the Las Vegas alum, 50, defended the emotional message she posted to Instagram just two days earlier, claiming that her only child — 16-year-old Kassius Lijah — was cut out of the actor and his wife Megan Fox‘s life five years ago.

In a screenshot from her earlier post’s comments section, Marcil captured her response to a fan and explained that Green and Kassius have only been at the same wedding, resort and play “a few times in passing,” as well as a few hour-long lunches. “That is it,” Marcil declared.

“From yesterday also so calm tf down guys,” she captioned her screenshot. “The truth is the truth and it IS needed for healing after 15 years. Love to all parents. Moms and dads. Let’s put our kids first.”

[From People]

I think Vanessa is probably telling close to the truth about BAG’s estrangement from Kassius, but I don’t think she helps her case by saying “no contact for five years” and then coming back and listing the various times they have made contact in the past five years. Granted, it’s not the ideal father-son relationship when a father only has lunch with his teenage kid twice a year. Also: I find it very odd and shady that BAG hasn’t said anything about this publicly. Yet. Will he?

German premiere of 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles'

Photos courtesy of WENN, Instagram.

64 Responses to “Vanessa Marcil now says Kassius has seen his dad a few times in the past 5 years”

  1. dietcokehead says:
    November 14, 2018 at 8:24 am

    Didn’t they also go to a lakers game together? I thought someone online posted the photos. I think Vanessa would have been much better served by saying BAG limited his relationship with Kass. Saying he was cut out of their lives completely then having to issue qualifiers is not a good look. It makes it seem like she’s not being completely truthful and calls everything she says about custody into question.

    Reply
    • ANDREA1 says:
      November 14, 2018 at 8:29 am

      Damn true

      Reply
    • K-Peace says:
      November 14, 2018 at 9:12 am

      She actually never said that Kassius hadn’t seen his father in 5 years. The author of the article had put it into those words.–It wasn’t a direct quote from Vanessa. She had said that for the past 5 years, Kassius has been cut out of his father & his family’s life. Which is true. Kassius may have seen his dad a few times in the past 5 years, but he has been cut/left out of the life that BAG shares with Megan & their 3 sons.

      Reply
      • Tanesha86 says:
        November 14, 2018 at 9:23 am

        @K Peace there was no article, that was a direct quote from a caption on her official Instagram account. She said BAG completely cut his son out of his life 5 years ago which just isn’t true. I 100% believe the relationship between father and son is probably strained though.

      • lucy2 says:
        November 14, 2018 at 10:37 am

        “Then, 5 years ago on their own they decided to completely cut Kass out of their lives and his younger brothers’ lives. Kass has never met his youngest brother and is not allowed to know where his bio father, stepmother and three younger brothers live.”

        Direct from her instagram, her own words. To me it reads that he hasn’t seen them in 5 years. That’s what cutting someone out completely means. Maybe it was just a poor choice of words on her parent, but again, she should be more careful when choosing to make this public.

      • Steph says:
        November 14, 2018 at 4:11 pm

        She also said his room was given away and his cat was given away by them (without them telling k) five years ago. He hasn’t seen Megan in five years either!

    • Erinn says:
      November 14, 2018 at 11:42 am

      But there’s a difference between spending time with someone and being at the same location at the same time. Which isn’t a full back-pedal in my opinion. A couple of lunches over a 5 year span is pretty pathetic, honestly. But being at the same wedding as guests and at the same play isn’t the same as going to a wedding together or going to see a play together. And I posted this down thread – but how is not knowing where your dad lives not cutting you out of his life?

      Reply
      • Tanesha86 says:
        November 14, 2018 at 12:24 pm

        No not knowing where someone lives doesn’t mean they’ve completely cut you out of their life. I don’t know where my sister lives and yet we’re still part of one another’s lives and speak to one another on a semi regular basis the same way we always have. Like I said down thread I hate that she was so loose with the truth because it calls her integrity into question which sucks. BAG makes himself look bad enough all on his own, she didn’t need to bend the truth to make him look like the jerk we all know he is. This whole situation is messy and as much as I enjoy celebrity gossip I hate when things involving children become public fodder.

      • Moneypenny says:
        November 14, 2018 at 1:08 pm

        @Tanesha86 Surely you can see the difference between a child not knowing where his dad lives to grown siblings not knowing where the other lives.

      • Erinn says:
        November 14, 2018 at 2:09 pm

        Sorry, Tanesha86, I don’t think that’s comparable. When you’re a minor child who is supposed to have access to both parents – not knowing where they live is a HUGE red flag. It makes it clear that he’s never brought the son to his house – which is just WEIRD. Again – this is a minor child who should have plenty of access to his father. This isn’t someone in their 30′s who’s drifted apart after a rocky relationship with their parents or something. They went from fighting to sole physical custody with her to essentially dropping him. She had never tried to stop him from having 50/50 custody – however, he clearly hasn’t been present. That isn’t negated by a couple of meetings in a 5 year span – that’s not a present parent.

  2. Gigi La Moore says:
    November 14, 2018 at 8:27 am

    This is why we shouldn’t jump on the bandwagon too fast. I think she should deal with this privately.

    Reply
  3. ANDREA1 says:
    November 14, 2018 at 8:28 am

    BAG doesn’t need to say anything already people are questioning whether she is being economical with the truth

    Reply
    • dietcokehead says:
      November 14, 2018 at 8:38 am

      She’s making it so he doesn’t have to comment, I agree. When a quick google search can turn up pics of BAG and son together in the last five years, it casts doubt on her version of events. Additionally, she previously said BAG posted a pic she took of Kass’ play and passed it off like he was there. Now she’s saying he has been to plays. When there is inconsistency, it’s easy to question someone’s intent.

      Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      November 14, 2018 at 10:34 am

      Yeah I think she’s handled this poorly. I don’t think it should be public to begin with, but if you choose to make it public and make a hard statement like that, you’d better be 100% truthful.

      Reply
  4. skipper says:
    November 14, 2018 at 8:28 am

    I really doubt that he or Megan will make any comment about this publicly. They seem very private anyway so why would they make a public statement at this point? If they do, it will be a result of his ex-wife putting more damaging claims out there and he will have to say something. I just hope the best for all involved. It’s awful because the children really do suffer the most in these situations.

    Reply
  5. hezzer19 says:
    November 14, 2018 at 8:29 am

    If she’d only said that the first time!

    Reply
  6. BaronSamedi says:
    November 14, 2018 at 8:33 am

    I love that he hasn’t commented publicly actually. No reason to join the mud slinging about a kid who didn’t ask for his dirty laundry to be made public.

    Something about this feels weird to me though. I think a woman who drags this out into the open also has no problem bad-mouthing the father to the son and maybe helping the estrangement along that way.

    Reply
  7. Kittycat says:
    November 14, 2018 at 8:33 am

    Vanessa isnt thinking about what is in the best interest of her son.

    Brian hopefully will stay quiet.

    Reply
  8. Original T.C. says:
    November 14, 2018 at 8:34 am

    I’m going to guess there is more to this story and that there is some emotional manipulation of the public involved. Poor kid deserves better from both his parents.

    I hope he doesn’t speak up, it’s a private matter and his response should be to his son not the public for PR purposes.

    Reply
  9. TheHeat says:
    November 14, 2018 at 8:41 am

    I find it interesting that she immediately back-peddled when BAG’s instagram posts got mentioned…and tried to label those meetings/plays as ‘in passing’. I took a quick look and it seems that BAG doesn’t post a lot of ANY of his children, so it’s not like one child is being omitted from his posts or anything.
    I also want to question any parent who would publicly bash the other. How is that good for the child?

    Reply
  10. Tanesha86 says:
    November 14, 2018 at 8:44 am

    I hate that she was not completely honest about the situation, BAG makes himself look bad enough on his own so I don’t see why she felt it was necessary to be so loose with the truth. My almost 9 year old daughter has literally not seen her bio dad in 6 years and he’s had no contact with her and not paid any child support in 5 years (his choice). Thankfully my husband stepped up and became a real father for her and he’s now the only dad she knows.

    Reply
  11. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    November 14, 2018 at 8:46 am

    Parents need to keep their parental woes off social media. Even dating and marital woes. I can’t imagine being able to read about my parents’ conquests before there was a me or baby me. Gah.

    Reply
  12. Nancy says:
    November 14, 2018 at 9:10 am

    David Green wouldn’t shun his son. As those said above, I don’t think Vanessa should share her son’s situation with his father unless it is in court. She obviously was fact changing and it only makes her look bad. Did it say she was 50?? She looks pretty good, had to be hard to be replaced by the then it girl Megan. BAG definitely has a type.

    Reply
  13. Missy says:
    November 14, 2018 at 9:12 am

    Did she actually say that they hadn’t seen one another in five years? Maybe it’s possible she meant they haven’t had a meaningful relationship in that amount of time. She said he hadn’t met his youngest brother who’s what? 2? So he has met the older ones which means they have seen each other in the last five years.

    Reply
  14. Marnie says:
    November 14, 2018 at 9:14 am

    Well, she had to change her story, as a quick google search showed that he’s seen his son in the last 5 years.

    Reply
    • Missy says:
      November 14, 2018 at 9:20 am

      But I don’t think she actually said that…she even said he hadn’t met the youngest brother who’s only two…so he has met the older ones are under five still. I think she meant they hadn’t had a meaningful relationship and he’s been left out of his brothers lives

      Reply
      • Tanesha86 says:
        November 14, 2018 at 9:37 am

        She literally said he completely cut their son out of his life 5 years ago. If you completely cut someone out of your life do you still maintain contact with them or see them in any capacity?

      • Erinn says:
        November 14, 2018 at 11:10 am

        I’d say not even knowing where your father lives is a HUGE deal and I would call that effectively cutting him out of his life. Beyond that she’s said they’ve been at the same wedding – not that they went together – just that they were both at the same place and probably interacted. But it didn’t sound to me like it was some “hey son, come with us to the wedding” kind of deal. I think one of the issues here is that she’s not very good with explaining what she means which leaves room for interpretation.

  15. Lolalulu says:
    November 14, 2018 at 9:24 am

    Regardless of whether Vanessa’s claims are completely accurate or not, publicly shaming BAG isn’t going to fix his relationship with his son. You can’t force someone to be a good parent. Heck, the best advice that I ever learned in therapy is that you only have control over your own actions and reactions (and what you will put up with and what you won’t), and realizing that greatly improved my co-parenting relationship with my x. At sixteen, Vanessa’s son is also hopefully workinf towards learning the same concept. It’s a terrific coping method in dealing with other people’s shitty behavior.

    Reply
  16. Snowflake says:
    November 14, 2018 at 9:24 am

    Wow she looks so good. Lucky lady, she is aging well

    Reply
  17. Callie says:
    November 14, 2018 at 9:27 am

    A few years ago I distinctly remember her tweeting some shade about “real men spending time with their kids”. I raised my eyebrows at the time but I didn’t think a lot about it. I had been a fan as a kid during the Sonny & Brenda days but had not kept up with her much. (I’d followed her & a bunch of other General Hospital stars on Twitter in a moment nostalgia during the last big GH Anniversary a few years before that).
    My point is, even though Vanessa exaggerated in her first post, it’s clearly an issue that’s bothered her for awhile. She’s not making this up out of nowhere.

    Reply
  18. Jessica says:
    November 14, 2018 at 9:31 am

    She didn’t say specifically that they hadn’t seen each other in five years. I believe her. I think her son is on board with this. I think BAG is a sketchy dude who groomed Megan Fox and has always seemed controlling of her. She got pregnant when she was trying to leave him and then they stayed together. I can believe he wanted sole custody of Kassius for the child support checks. He wanted money from Megan too, when she was leaving him, and he lives off her now, as she works far more frequently and is surely the breadwinner. It’s ordinarily completely fine for a man to be the “homemaker” and a woman the “breadwinner,” but all things considered, something about him doesn’t sit right with me, not with the grooming and age gap between he & Megan.

    I don’t know what kind of person Vanessa is in private but she’s not coming across to me as being nearly as sketchy as some are implying.

    Reply
  19. Jamie says:
    November 14, 2018 at 9:49 am

    People magazine posted an article about how they all went trick-or-treating together. There was also a photo, so she’s not telling the truth. Just saying.

    Reply
  20. Amelie says:
    November 14, 2018 at 10:00 am

    BAG has always seemed sketchy to me but I’m wondering if maybe Megan is also partially responsible? I’m wondering if maybe Megan started limiting Kassius’s time around her once the babies came along because she felt she couldn’t devote her time to both. Not blaming Kassius but I could see Megan maybe being like “I have to focus on my own kids right now, having Kassius around is stressful.” We’ll never know the full truth but it’s sad that this boy has not been able to spend much time with his father in the last few years. He is 16 though so I feel he could try to be more proactive about it? Unless he has and BAG is just ignoring him.

    Reply
  21. Sophia’s Side Eye says:
    November 14, 2018 at 10:53 am

    I don’t understand why so many are falling all over themselves to not believe Vanessa. If you disagree with her making this public, I agree. But a father seeing his kid a few times over the course of years is nothing to be bragging about, it’s basically abandonment. So, I can’t really understand people using one pic from 2016, and a pic BAG posted on IG, that he didn’t even take, as evidence that he has much of, if any, relationship with his son. There are many days in five years and children’s years go by so fast it seems, I just don’t get why you wouldn’t try to be there as much as you can.

    I can’t stand when women are expected to keep men’s secrets. My best friend had a child with her boyfriend, that he begged her to have, and he doesn’t see his son hardly ever, about a couple times a month. He doesn’t try, he won’t send his support on time, he’s just a deadbeat. But, I guess she’s supposed to say nothing ever, let him keep being a deadbeat, while he makes sure to take selfies with his baby the couple times a month he sees him for an hour. So there’s always a SM post making it look like he sees him, but her son doesn’t even know who he is! So maybe this is just hitting too close to home, but I believe her.

    Reply
    • Nancy says:
      November 14, 2018 at 1:30 pm

      SSE: I think people are having issues because she came back with a different version of the first ig post. I agree there are lots of asshats out there. But, I don’t understand the need to put it out for everyone to see. To me, family matters belong in the family, not as a discussion to be had from strangers. Look at Tom Brady, dumps the gf, she is pregnant and the war begins. I would like to know about his fight to get full custody. Generally, when you pick at old scabs, all you get is blood. Hope the son is okay. BAG seems like a good dad to his new family. Confusing.

      Reply
  22. Jerusha says:
    November 14, 2018 at 11:00 am

    Don’t know this woman apart from her appearance here on CB, but based on the header photo, she must play melania in the inevitable pic or mini series. Dead ringer.

    Reply
  23. Lynne says:
    November 14, 2018 at 11:07 am

    My guess is that BAG IS dealing with this privately, with his attorney. I don’t see how it helps their child posting on social media about this.

    Reply
  24. Valerie Purivis says:
    November 14, 2018 at 11:33 am

    I never believe these Hollywood people.
    Everyone seem to have an agenda. Then they try to manipulate the public to be on their side.
    I feel sorry for children who crazy actor parents have to play everything out in public instead of coming to some quiet agreement.
    Even if one parent is being difficult what good would it do to tell everyone via social media?
    I hope Megan Fox is not interfering bc when she tried to divorce him dude wanted spousal support due to vertigo.
    He was no longer able to work despite being a regular on Anger Management.
    Actors!
    SMDH

    Reply
  25. meme says:
    November 14, 2018 at 11:33 am

    Sounds like BAG hardly sees his son since the birth of his children with Megan. This isn’t unusual – men forgetting their first families.

    Vanessa did NOT say that her son has had zero contact with BAG.

    She said he was “cut out” of BAG and Megan’s lives, has not met his youngest brother and only sees Dad in passing. Sounds like she described this accurately. Having an occasional lunch and not even being allowed at your fathers house is NOT being a father. BAG is a dead beat. You can’t be a parent if you aren’t THERE, all the time. Having lunch once and awhile is NOT being a father.

    If I had to guess, I think Megan and BAG don’t want to deal with Vanessa and there is so much bad blood between the adults that they have chosen to shut out Kass. Pathetic excuse for a father. He is almost an adult and will have to find a way to cope with being abandoned by his dad.

    Reply
  26. Bella says:
    November 14, 2018 at 3:48 pm

    Who needs Trump when women baselessly diss each other. I mean, “When he left her”…such a sexist woman scorned narrative completely fabricated out of nothing but sexist Lifetime movies apparently.

    And having contact with your son once or twice a year is hardly being a father. Kass also should have a relationship with his siblings and that kind of alienation happens far too frequently. When you look at the photos of Kass with his Mom, the love is apparent between them and I believe Vanessa unless Kass says otherwise, not sexism.

    There is also consistency in Vanessa Marcil’s statements given that the original statement was to the effect of Kass being cut out of “their” lives so she was speaking of Kass apparently not having contact with his other family, as Vanessa also called it in the first statement, which is being cut out. She probably should have immediately clarified that he has had infrequent contact with his father the past five years but she did that very shortly thereafter.

    Reply
  27. Lambe says:
    November 14, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    Her Insta seems to have disappeared.

    Reply

