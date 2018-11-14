Vanessa Marcil now says Kassius has seen his dad a few times in the past 5 years

As we discussed yesterday, Vanessa Marcil suddenly had a lot to say about the son she shares with Brian Austin Green. Kassius Green is 16 years old, and for almost all of his life, his parents have been apart. BAG has been with Megan Fox for a decade or longer, and Vanessa claimed in an Instagram post that BAG had waged a multi-year campaign for full custody of Kassius, only to be turned down by the court every time. Marcil also claimed that Kassius hasn’t spent any time with BAG in five years, and that Kass has never met his youngest half-brother. Well, now Vanessa is slightly walking back one of her claims:
Vanessa Marcil is standing by her claims about her son’s interactions — or lack thereof — with his father Brian Austin Green. On Tuesday, the Las Vegas alum, 50, defended the emotional message she posted to Instagram just two days earlier, claiming that her only child — 16-year-old Kassius Lijah — was cut out of the actor and his wife Megan Fox‘s life five years ago.
In a screenshot from her earlier post’s comments section, Marcil captured her response to a fan and explained that Green and Kassius have only been at the same wedding, resort and play “a few times in passing,” as well as a few hour-long lunches. “That is it,” Marcil declared.
“From yesterday also so calm tf down guys,” she captioned her screenshot. “The truth is the truth and it IS needed for healing after 15 years. Love to all parents. Moms and dads. Let’s put our kids first.”
I think Vanessa is probably telling close to the truth about BAG’s estrangement from Kassius, but I don’t think she helps her case by saying “no contact for five years” and then coming back and listing the various times they have made contact in the past five years. Granted, it’s not the ideal father-son relationship when a father only has lunch with his teenage kid twice a year. Also: I find it very odd and shady that BAG hasn’t said anything about this publicly. Yet. Will he?
Didn’t they also go to a lakers game together? I thought someone online posted the photos. I think Vanessa would have been much better served by saying BAG limited his relationship with Kass. Saying he was cut out of their lives completely then having to issue qualifiers is not a good look. It makes it seem like she’s not being completely truthful and calls everything she says about custody into question.
Damn true
She actually never said that Kassius hadn’t seen his father in 5 years. The author of the article had put it into those words.–It wasn’t a direct quote from Vanessa. She had said that for the past 5 years, Kassius has been cut out of his father & his family’s life. Which is true. Kassius may have seen his dad a few times in the past 5 years, but he has been cut/left out of the life that BAG shares with Megan & their 3 sons.
@K Peace there was no article, that was a direct quote from a caption on her official Instagram account. She said BAG completely cut his son out of his life 5 years ago which just isn’t true. I 100% believe the relationship between father and son is probably strained though.
“Then, 5 years ago on their own they decided to completely cut Kass out of their lives and his younger brothers’ lives. Kass has never met his youngest brother and is not allowed to know where his bio father, stepmother and three younger brothers live.”
Direct from her instagram, her own words. To me it reads that he hasn’t seen them in 5 years. That’s what cutting someone out completely means. Maybe it was just a poor choice of words on her parent, but again, she should be more careful when choosing to make this public.
She also said his room was given away and his cat was given away by them (without them telling k) five years ago. He hasn’t seen Megan in five years either!
But there’s a difference between spending time with someone and being at the same location at the same time. Which isn’t a full back-pedal in my opinion. A couple of lunches over a 5 year span is pretty pathetic, honestly. But being at the same wedding as guests and at the same play isn’t the same as going to a wedding together or going to see a play together. And I posted this down thread – but how is not knowing where your dad lives not cutting you out of his life?
No not knowing where someone lives doesn’t mean they’ve completely cut you out of their life. I don’t know where my sister lives and yet we’re still part of one another’s lives and speak to one another on a semi regular basis the same way we always have. Like I said down thread I hate that she was so loose with the truth because it calls her integrity into question which sucks. BAG makes himself look bad enough all on his own, she didn’t need to bend the truth to make him look like the jerk we all know he is. This whole situation is messy and as much as I enjoy celebrity gossip I hate when things involving children become public fodder.
@Tanesha86 Surely you can see the difference between a child not knowing where his dad lives to grown siblings not knowing where the other lives.
Sorry, Tanesha86, I don’t think that’s comparable. When you’re a minor child who is supposed to have access to both parents – not knowing where they live is a HUGE red flag. It makes it clear that he’s never brought the son to his house – which is just WEIRD. Again – this is a minor child who should have plenty of access to his father. This isn’t someone in their 30′s who’s drifted apart after a rocky relationship with their parents or something. They went from fighting to sole physical custody with her to essentially dropping him. She had never tried to stop him from having 50/50 custody – however, he clearly hasn’t been present. That isn’t negated by a couple of meetings in a 5 year span – that’s not a present parent.
This is why we shouldn’t jump on the bandwagon too fast. I think she should deal with this privately.
Exactly
Perhaps she’s tried to deal privately and is now fed up? Although I will admit to smelling a rat in this situation. Megan Fox was an It Girl at the time this was supposedly going on. I can’t imagine the bottom dwellers at TMZ not unearthing this string of lawsuits against BAG’s baby mama, especially when they were all allegedly tossed for being “frivolous.” Heck, I can’t imagine them not digging now for the lawsuits since the story is in the press.
She can be fed up all she wants, but she still needs to handle it privately. I’m no celebrity but have first hand experience with child custody and support issues, so I get it but still, I question the approach.
I said it yesterday that there’s a lot more to this story.
Plus it’s not all Brian. His wife 100% has a hand in the relationship breakdown. Marcil called them both out for a reason.
I don’t know why that’s surprising, husbands & wives tend to go over stuff like this in unison.
@JEGEDE You seem to act like you know inside information. How? I don’t think any of us truly knows what’s going on, but airing this dirty laundry in public will only the sixteen year old more.
Jegede is a longtime poster here, lolly. She doesn’t make these claims lightly, nor is she “acting” like anything. It’s tea, sip or spit, no need to say you disagree about what you already admit You don’t know.
@Sophia’s side eye Ok? I’m a longtime reader here as well. Why would that make a difference one way or another. I’m literally not agreeing or disagreeing on anything she’s saying, because she’s not saying anything, just hinting that there’s more to the story. Duh. There’s no tea.
@Sophia’s Side Eye – 👌👏✋
@Jegede – Thanks. Your posts are always a go to.😉
BAG doesn’t need to say anything already people are questioning whether she is being economical with the truth
She’s making it so he doesn’t have to comment, I agree. When a quick google search can turn up pics of BAG and son together in the last five years, it casts doubt on her version of events. Additionally, she previously said BAG posted a pic she took of Kass’ play and passed it off like he was there. Now she’s saying he has been to plays. When there is inconsistency, it’s easy to question someone’s intent.
You got it right! why does she say something and then backtrack very quickly something is not right plus i feel sorry for the kid having to get people scrutinize his life now
Yeah I think she’s handled this poorly. I don’t think it should be public to begin with, but if you choose to make it public and make a hard statement like that, you’d better be 100% truthful.
I really doubt that he or Megan will make any comment about this publicly. They seem very private anyway so why would they make a public statement at this point? If they do, it will be a result of his ex-wife putting more damaging claims out there and he will have to say something. I just hope the best for all involved. It’s awful because the children really do suffer the most in these situations.
If she’d only said that the first time!
I love that he hasn’t commented publicly actually. No reason to join the mud slinging about a kid who didn’t ask for his dirty laundry to be made public.
Something about this feels weird to me though. I think a woman who drags this out into the open also has no problem bad-mouthing the father to the son and maybe helping the estrangement along that way.
Vanessa isnt thinking about what is in the best interest of her son.
Brian hopefully will stay quiet.
I’m going to guess there is more to this story and that there is some emotional manipulation of the public involved. Poor kid deserves better from both his parents.
I hope he doesn’t speak up, it’s a private matter and his response should be to his son not the public for PR purposes.
Yup.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find it interesting that she immediately back-peddled when BAG’s instagram posts got mentioned…and tried to label those meetings/plays as ‘in passing’. I took a quick look and it seems that BAG doesn’t post a lot of ANY of his children, so it’s not like one child is being omitted from his posts or anything.
I also want to question any parent who would publicly bash the other. How is that good for the child?
I hate that she was not completely honest about the situation, BAG makes himself look bad enough on his own so I don’t see why she felt it was necessary to be so loose with the truth. My almost 9 year old daughter has literally not seen her bio dad in 6 years and he’s had no contact with her and not paid any child support in 5 years (his choice). Thankfully my husband stepped up and became a real father for her and he’s now the only dad she knows.
I’m so sorry your ex did that to your daughter. I have a similar story about my dad. But, on the positive side it sounds like your husband has taken his place, which he no longer deserved, sounds like you got a real keeper.
Parents need to keep their parental woes off social media. Even dating and marital woes. I can’t imagine being able to read about my parents’ conquests before there was a me or baby me. Gah.
David Green wouldn’t shun his son. As those said above, I don’t think Vanessa should share her son’s situation with his father unless it is in court. She obviously was fact changing and it only makes her look bad. Did it say she was 50?? She looks pretty good, had to be hard to be replaced by the then it girl Megan. BAG definitely has a type.
She is gorgeous! But sounds cray
Did she actually say that they hadn’t seen one another in five years? Maybe it’s possible she meant they haven’t had a meaningful relationship in that amount of time. She said he hadn’t met his youngest brother who’s what? 2? So he has met the older ones which means they have seen each other in the last five years.
Well, she had to change her story, as a quick google search showed that he’s seen his son in the last 5 years.
But I don’t think she actually said that…she even said he hadn’t met the youngest brother who’s only two…so he has met the older ones are under five still. I think she meant they hadn’t had a meaningful relationship and he’s been left out of his brothers lives
She literally said he completely cut their son out of his life 5 years ago. If you completely cut someone out of your life do you still maintain contact with them or see them in any capacity?
I’d say not even knowing where your father lives is a HUGE deal and I would call that effectively cutting him out of his life. Beyond that she’s said they’ve been at the same wedding – not that they went together – just that they were both at the same place and probably interacted. But it didn’t sound to me like it was some “hey son, come with us to the wedding” kind of deal. I think one of the issues here is that she’s not very good with explaining what she means which leaves room for interpretation.
Regardless of whether Vanessa’s claims are completely accurate or not, publicly shaming BAG isn’t going to fix his relationship with his son. You can’t force someone to be a good parent. Heck, the best advice that I ever learned in therapy is that you only have control over your own actions and reactions (and what you will put up with and what you won’t), and realizing that greatly improved my co-parenting relationship with my x. At sixteen, Vanessa’s son is also hopefully workinf towards learning the same concept. It’s a terrific coping method in dealing with other people’s shitty behavior.
At 16, the kid can forge his own relationship with his father. He has a phone. Heck, he has FaceTime and probably a computer with a camera. In-person visits are not the only way to stay in touch. He might not be sharing everything with mom for good reason.
Wow she looks so good. Lucky lady, she is aging well
A few years ago I distinctly remember her tweeting some shade about “real men spending time with their kids”. I raised my eyebrows at the time but I didn’t think a lot about it. I had been a fan as a kid during the Sonny & Brenda days but had not kept up with her much. (I’d followed her & a bunch of other General Hospital stars on Twitter in a moment nostalgia during the last big GH Anniversary a few years before that).
My point is, even though Vanessa exaggerated in her first post, it’s clearly an issue that’s bothered her for awhile. She’s not making this up out of nowhere.
She didn’t say specifically that they hadn’t seen each other in five years. I believe her. I think her son is on board with this. I think BAG is a sketchy dude who groomed Megan Fox and has always seemed controlling of her. She got pregnant when she was trying to leave him and then they stayed together. I can believe he wanted sole custody of Kassius for the child support checks. He wanted money from Megan too, when she was leaving him, and he lives off her now, as she works far more frequently and is surely the breadwinner. It’s ordinarily completely fine for a man to be the “homemaker” and a woman the “breadwinner,” but all things considered, something about him doesn’t sit right with me, not with the grooming and age gap between he & Megan.
I don’t know what kind of person Vanessa is in private but she’s not coming across to me as being nearly as sketchy as some are implying.
People magazine posted an article about how they all went trick-or-treating together. There was also a photo, so she’s not telling the truth. Just saying.
I saw that photo, there were three small kids in it, but no teenager?
The kids in the photo are Megan’s nephews. None of them are Kassius.
People ID’d the kid as Kassius, but it’s not him. They also ID’d the other person as Brian Austin Green, and I don’t think that was him either. It doesn’t look anything like him. But the guy is making a weird face and wearing a wig, so maybe it was BAG? I don’t know.
This is the People article for those that want to see https://people.com/parents/megan-fox-sons-halloween-costumes-brian-austin-green/
Kassius has commented on the IG photo people posted and said it’s not him.
BAG has always seemed sketchy to me but I’m wondering if maybe Megan is also partially responsible? I’m wondering if maybe Megan started limiting Kassius’s time around her once the babies came along because she felt she couldn’t devote her time to both. Not blaming Kassius but I could see Megan maybe being like “I have to focus on my own kids right now, having Kassius around is stressful.” We’ll never know the full truth but it’s sad that this boy has not been able to spend much time with his father in the last few years. He is 16 though so I feel he could try to be more proactive about it? Unless he has and BAG is just ignoring him.
Gross, we are now blaming Megan instead BAG? He wouldn’t have a say as an adult father to be like nah, if she said that to him? What a weird take in this.
The whole story is fishy and as I said we’ll probably never really know. I know Megan tried to divorce BAG at one point so there’s something going on there too. But Vanessa Marcil pointed the blame at both BAG and Megan, not just BAG. She could be exaggerating Megan’s role in this but we can just speculate.
It’s BAG responsibility, not Megan’s or his son’s. If things are stressful with him at their house with three younger kids, it’s on BAG to go do stuff with the kid on his own and make time for him.
I don’t understand why so many are falling all over themselves to not believe Vanessa. If you disagree with her making this public, I agree. But a father seeing his kid a few times over the course of years is nothing to be bragging about, it’s basically abandonment. So, I can’t really understand people using one pic from 2016, and a pic BAG posted on IG, that he didn’t even take, as evidence that he has much of, if any, relationship with his son. There are many days in five years and children’s years go by so fast it seems, I just don’t get why you wouldn’t try to be there as much as you can.
I can’t stand when women are expected to keep men’s secrets. My best friend had a child with her boyfriend, that he begged her to have, and he doesn’t see his son hardly ever, about a couple times a month. He doesn’t try, he won’t send his support on time, he’s just a deadbeat. But, I guess she’s supposed to say nothing ever, let him keep being a deadbeat, while he makes sure to take selfies with his baby the couple times a month he sees him for an hour. So there’s always a SM post making it look like he sees him, but her son doesn’t even know who he is! So maybe this is just hitting too close to home, but I believe her.
SSE: I think people are having issues because she came back with a different version of the first ig post. I agree there are lots of asshats out there. But, I don’t understand the need to put it out for everyone to see. To me, family matters belong in the family, not as a discussion to be had from strangers. Look at Tom Brady, dumps the gf, she is pregnant and the war begins. I would like to know about his fight to get full custody. Generally, when you pick at old scabs, all you get is blood. Hope the son is okay. BAG seems like a good dad to his new family. Confusing.
Don’t know this woman apart from her appearance here on CB, but based on the header photo, she must play melania in the inevitable pic or mini series. Dead ringer.
My guess is that BAG IS dealing with this privately, with his attorney. I don’t see how it helps their child posting on social media about this.
I never believe these Hollywood people.
Everyone seem to have an agenda. Then they try to manipulate the public to be on their side.
I feel sorry for children who crazy actor parents have to play everything out in public instead of coming to some quiet agreement.
Even if one parent is being difficult what good would it do to tell everyone via social media?
I hope Megan Fox is not interfering bc when she tried to divorce him dude wanted spousal support due to vertigo.
He was no longer able to work despite being a regular on Anger Management.
Actors!
SMDH
Sounds like BAG hardly sees his son since the birth of his children with Megan. This isn’t unusual – men forgetting their first families.
Vanessa did NOT say that her son has had zero contact with BAG.
She said he was “cut out” of BAG and Megan’s lives, has not met his youngest brother and only sees Dad in passing. Sounds like she described this accurately. Having an occasional lunch and not even being allowed at your fathers house is NOT being a father. BAG is a dead beat. You can’t be a parent if you aren’t THERE, all the time. Having lunch once and awhile is NOT being a father.
If I had to guess, I think Megan and BAG don’t want to deal with Vanessa and there is so much bad blood between the adults that they have chosen to shut out Kass. Pathetic excuse for a father. He is almost an adult and will have to find a way to cope with being abandoned by his dad.
She said ‘completely cut out’…imo makes it sound like zero contact.
I imagine she was so hurt when he left her…..I don’t know if it was for Megan. Deal is, you have to love your child more than you hate your ex. Seems she is still very emotional after all of these years. I have feeling that David does communicate with his son. Megan is mother to three sons and can’t imagine she would hide from David’s first child. Sounds like a Lifetime movie with Vanessa (sorry) being the wronged woman on a mission.
Who needs Trump when women baselessly diss each other. I mean, “When he left her”…such a sexist woman scorned narrative completely fabricated out of nothing but sexist Lifetime movies apparently.
And having contact with your son once or twice a year is hardly being a father. Kass also should have a relationship with his siblings and that kind of alienation happens far too frequently. When you look at the photos of Kass with his Mom, the love is apparent between them and I believe Vanessa unless Kass says otherwise, not sexism.
There is also consistency in Vanessa Marcil’s statements given that the original statement was to the effect of Kass being cut out of “their” lives so she was speaking of Kass apparently not having contact with his other family, as Vanessa also called it in the first statement, which is being cut out. She probably should have immediately clarified that he has had infrequent contact with his father the past five years but she did that very shortly thereafter.
Her Insta seems to have disappeared.
