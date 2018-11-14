Vanessa Hudgens: ‘You will always have the power to do something’ about your body



Vanessa Hudgens is one of those former Disney actresses who just keeps trudging along. She never quite reached stratospheric fame like Ariana Grande, but she hung in there and kept working. She can sing, she can dance and she has moderate hustle. Vanessa is on the cover of Women’s Health, with an accompanying interview about her diet and fitness of course. Vanessa does intermittent fasting, which it seems like we’re hearing so much about lately. She’s also very into exercise, she does Soul Cycle, pilates and yoga, and uses her friends to keep her accountable.

On her body philosophy and experimenting with intermittent fasting:

“If I ever get to the point that I’m not happy with my body, I’ll do something about it. You will always have the power to do something. Sometimes it will take a little longer than you would like, and sometimes it may be a little more extreme. But if you honestly have a goal, you can do it. You just need to figure out the right way to get there.” On finding confidence in her petite build:

“I see how women who are 5’9 walk into a room, and I am so attracted to the space they take up. But then I started to realize that you can take up space without height—with your achievements, points of view, and opinions. Now that I’ve realized I can work through it, I’m like, ‘How do I make myself feel more confident?’” On using exercise to amp up her courage:

“Working out is like moving meditation. I feel you can work through things better in movement than being stagnant. You’re pushing through and surviving, and you know you will succeed and get through it no matter how uncomfortable it is. “To be self-motivated consistently is almost a daydream. I reach out to friends to hold me accountable.” On her new-found love with self-care:

“It feels like a form of self-love every time I put on some Billie Holiday, light a candle, and apply my face mask and my serums and use my lights.”

[From Women's Health]

I’m ok with her saying she always has the power to change her body, but it’s a bit myopic to say that “you will always have the power,” as if everyone has that option. Has she ever had health problems or gone on medication that makes you hungry all the time? In theory I agree that it’s what you put in your mouth and how much you move, but in reality a lot of people’s circumstances keep them from making these type of changes. Plus being fit and thin isn’t as much of a priority to everyone. She’s not shaming anyone and I hear what she’s saying, I just don’t think she framed it the right way. I do agree with her about exercise being awesome for your mind as well as your body, but again not everyone can do it and it’s not everyone’s thing. Whenever I’m tempted to proselytize about exercise I try to consider how much I hate crafting. Exercise is my thing but you couldn’t pay me to knit or do crafts. Some people spend all their free time doing that though and love it.