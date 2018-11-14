Duchess Kate repeated a blue Eponine London dress, showed off her highlights

I forgot that this was happening! I swear, I do try to keep up with all of the upcoming royal functions, I just forget sometimes. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are spending the day in South Yorkshire (Rotherham) for a series of events, like opening up McLaren Automotive’s new Composites Technology Centre and making a visit to a local Centrepoint hostel (William has long been a Centrepoint patron). They’re due back in London this evening for the big blowout party for Prince Charles’ 70th birthday.

For today’s events, Kate repeated an Eponine London dress in her favorite shade of blue. She wore this for the first time in January 2017, when she made a trip to the Anna Freud Centre in London. I still like this (£1,650) dress – I love the tailoring around the waist, the length is good, and I don’t even mind the reverse pleats or the buttons!

The Daily Mail is making a big deal about Kate’s “bouncy blow dry,” and I guess I can see why – Kate’s hair is the first thing I noticed too, but not because of her fresh blowout. It’s because in the Rotherham light, you can really see how much Kate has lightened her hair after her third pregnancy. Kate usually changes up her hair after she gives birth, sometimes she’ll get some fringe, sometimes she’ll chop off several inches. This time, she took off several inches AND she radically lightened her hair. I’m not sure how I feel about it – I actually liked it when she was doing a rich, chocolate brown dye.